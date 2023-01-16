Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juice For Life New Hyde Park

review star

No reviews yet

271-11 Union Tpke

Queens, NY 11040

Order Again

Popular Items

Nutty Teriyaki Chicken
Pesto
Grilled Chicken Mex

Juices

Cold Pressed Juices

Sm. Marley Mix

$7.00

Apple, Carrot, Celery & Ginger

Sm. The Hulk

$7.00

Celery, Apple, Spinach, Parsley, Kale & Broccoli

Sm. Apple-ade

$7.00

Apple & Lemon with Rind

Sm. Abbot & Costello

$7.00

Apple & Carrot

Sm. Muscle Head

$7.00

Apple, Beets, Carrot & Celery

Sm. Youth Potion

$7.00

Apple, Beets, Carrot & Parsley

Sm. Melina's Cure

$7.00

Apple, Blueberry, Strawberry & Kiwi

Sm. Adam's Apple

$7.00

Apple, Kale, Lemon & Ginger

Sm. Celery $1 more

$8.00

Sm. Create Your Own(J)

$7.00

**over six ingredients is an extra charge**

Sm. Allergy Buzzzter

$7.00

cucumber, parsley, orange, lemon, ginger & drizzle of honey

Lg. Marley Mix

$9.00

Apple, Carrot, Celery & Ginger

Lg. The Hulk

$9.00

Celery, Apple, Spinach, Parsley, Kale & Broccoli

Lg. Apple-ade

$9.00

Apple & Lemon with Rind

Lg. Abbott & Costello

$9.00

Apple & Carrot

Lg. Muscle Head

$9.00

Apple, Beets, Carrot & Celery

Lg. Youth Potion

$9.00

Apple, Beets, Carrot & Parsley

Lg. Melina's Cure

$9.00

Apple, Blueberry, Strawberry & Kiwi

Lg. Adam's Apple

$9.00

Apple, Kale, Lemon & Ginger

Lg. Celery $2 more

$11.00

Lg. Create Your Own(J)

$9.00

**over six ingredients is an extra charge**

Lg. Allergy Buzzzter

$9.00

cucumber, parsley, orange, lemon, ginger & drizzle of honey

1oz Wheatgrass

$4.00

2oz Wheatgrass

$7.00

1oz Lemon Ginger Cayenne

$4.00

2oz Lemon Ginger Cayenne

$7.00

1 oz Immunity Shot

$4.00

apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, honey & turmeric

2 oz Immunity Shot

$7.00

apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, honey & turmeric

Smoothies

Smoothie Blended with Ice

Sm. Calypso

$6.00

Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Strawberry Juice

Sm. Peach E-Keen

$6.00

Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey

Sm. Monkey Business

$6.00

Mango, Pineapple & Banana blended with Pineapple Juice

Sm. Crimson Sunrise

$6.00

Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey

Sm. Mambo Passion

$6.00

Strawberry, Mango, Banana & Kiwi blended with Pineapple Juice

Sm. Tom's Brain Blast

$6.00

Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey

Sm. Sal's Beta Boost

$6.00

Strawberry, Banana & Pear blended with Pineapple Juice

Sm. Bodacious Berry

$6.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry & Cranberry blended with Strawberry Juice

Sm. Rebecca's Rejuvenator

$6.00

Kale, Pear, Kiwi & Lemon w/ rind blended with Apple Juice

Sm. Peanut Lover

$7.00

Banana, Granola, Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter blended with Almond Milk

Sm. Create Your Own(S)

$6.00

Sm. Special: SHERINE'S DREAM

$6.00

mango, pineapple & ginger with pineapple juice

Sm. I'm feeling 22

$8.00

peanut butter, Nutella, strawberry, banana, granola, chocolate chips with almond milk

Sm. Lemon Ice

$6.00

Lemon, Kiwi & Pear with Pineapple Juice

sm. Holiday Special: Cranberry Spice

$6.00

cranberry, pear, pineapple, ginger & pineapple juice

Lg. Calypso

$8.00

Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Strawberry Juice

Lg. Peach E-Keen

$8.00

Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey

Lg. Monkey Business

$8.00

Mango, Pineapple & Banana blended with Pineapple Juice

Lg. Crimson Sunrise

$8.00

Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey

Lg. Mambo Passion

$8.00

Strawberry, Mango, Banana & Kiwi blended with Pineapple Juice

Lg. Tom's Brain Blast

$8.00

Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey

Lg. Sal's Beta Boost

$8.00

Strawberry, Banana & Pear blended with Pineapple Juice

Lg. Bodacious Berry

$8.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry & Cranberry blended with Strawberry Juice

Lg. Rebecca's Rejuvenator

$8.00

Kale, Pear, Kiwi & Lemon w/ rind blended with Apple Juice

Lg. Peanut Lover

$9.00

Banana, Granola, Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter blended with Almond Milk

Lg. Create Your Own(S)

$8.00

Lg. Special SHERINE'S DREAM

$8.00

mango, pineapple & ginger with pineapple juice

Lg. I'm feeling 22

$10.00

peanut butter, Nutella, strawberry, banana, granola, chocolate chips with almond milk

Lg. Lemon Ice

$8.00

Lemon, Kiwi & Pear with Pineapple Juice

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION: Zack Attack

$10.00

strawberry, banana, chocolate whey protein, dates, almond milk & ice

Lg. Holiday Special: Cranberry Spice

$8.00

cranberry, pear, pineapple, ginger & pineapple juice

Acai/Pitaya Bowls

Organic Acai Bowl

$12.00

blended with strawberry, blueberry & almond milk topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, banana & drizzle of honey **DISCLAIMER** frozen item may have varying consistency due to travel time; may melt in transport

Pitaya Bowl

$12.00

blended with mango, pineapple & almond milk topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, banana & drizzle of honey **DISCLAIMER** frozen item may have varying consistency due to travel time; may melt in transport

Healthy Protein Shakes

24 oz Protein Shakes Blended with Ice

Omega 3

$9.00

Vanilla Soy-milk, Banana, Mango, Wheat Germ, Granola, Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder & Honey

Energizer Shake

$9.00

1% Low-Fat Milk, Blueberry, Banana, Strabwerry, Granola & Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder

Nuts Over Chocolate

$10.00

1% Low Fat Milk, All Natural Peanut Butter, Granola & Chocolate Isopure Protein Powder

Good Vibes

$10.00

Almond Milk, Banana, All Natural Peanut Butter, Granola, Wheat Germ, Vanilla & Chocolate Isopure Protein Powder

Omega Cre

$9.00

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Wheat Germ, Granola, Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder & Honey

Cookies & Cream

$11.00

vanilla whey protein, cashews, chocolate chips, soy milk & honey

Acai Smoothies

24 oz Acai Smoothies Blended with Ice

Brazilian Purple Berry

$9.00

Acai, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cranberry & Strawberry Juice

Acai Energy Strawberry

$9.00

Acai, Strawberries, Bananas & Strawberry Juice

Acai Energy Mango

$9.00

Acai, Mango, Banana & Pineapple Juice

Jungle Business

$9.00

Acai, Pineapple, Mango, Banana & Pineapple Juice

Tommy B

$9.00

Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey & Vanilla Soy-milk

Beverages

Vitamin Water

$2.25

please request flavor

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Flavored Poland Spring Seltzer

$1.50

please request flavor

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$6.00

GT's Kombucha

$4.50

Diet Coke

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea 24oz

$3.00

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Sean's Bulletproof Cold Brew

$7.50

iced coffee with lite ice, 1 scoop of vanilla protein, walnuts and monk fruit sweetener

Sound Sparkling Water

$2.59

Wrap it! Or Bowl it!

Grilled Chicken Mex

$12.00

grilled chicken, turkey bacon, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato & cilantro with sana fe sauce

Nutty Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sunflower sprouts with nutty teriyaki sauce

Havana

$13.00

grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, brown rice & black beans with sun dried tomato sauce

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

grilled chicken & romaine lettuce & caesar dressing

Grilled Vegetarian

$12.00

squash, eggplant, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions & sun dried tomatoes marinated in balsamic vinegar & herbs

Ho Ho Hungry

$13.00

grilled sesame chicken, turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & mozzarella cheese with pesto sauce

Protein Vegetarian

$12.00

avocado, roasted red peppers, brown rice & black beans with nutty teriyaki sauce

Pesto

$12.00

grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes & sunflower sprouts with pesto sauce

Citrus

$13.00

grilled chicken, turkey bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sunflower sprouts & goat cheese with citrus dressing

Nikki Picky

$13.00

grilled chicken, jalapeños, avocado, spinach & feta cheese with nutty teriyaki sauce

SPECIAL: TLC Wrap

$15.00

Oven Carved Turkey, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Cilantro w/ Honey Dijon Sauce

SPECIAL: Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato & avocado with caesar dressing

grilled chicken

$12.00

grilled vegetable

$11.00

oven carved turkey

$13.00

albacore tuna

$13.00

chunky chicken salad

$12.00

chicken salad- chicken mixed with honey dijon, lite mayo, red onions &roasted red peppers

flank steak

$14.00

salmon

$14.00

tofu

$12.00

turkey burger

$12.00

bison burger

$14.00

beet & kale veggie burger

$13.00

Ingredients:RedBeets,BrownRice,Chickpeas,Lentils,Carots,Raisins,Spinach,Capers,BalsamicVinegar, BrownSugar,PotatoStarch,Kale,CanolaOil,Onion,SeaSalt,Methylcelulose,Spices.

spicy bean burger

$13.00

california veggie burger

$13.00

meat free

$10.00

beyond burger

$14.00

#5 Honey Dijon Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Sprouts

#6 Albacore Tuna Wrap

$13.00

Tuna, Lettuce & Tomato

#7 Sesame Chicken Wrap with Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

$12.00

Chicken, Sesame Seeds, Lettuce, Sprouts & Tomato with Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

#8 Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Oven Carved Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Feta Cheese & Guacamole Salsa

#10 Flank Steak Wrap

$14.00

Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts & Mango Salsa

#11 Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts & Mango Salsa

#13 Teriyaki Glaze Wrap

$13.25

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken, Sun-dried Tomato, Onion, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato

#15 Turkinator Wrap

$15.50

Oven Carved Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Jalepenos, Mozzarella and Sante Fe Sauce

#16 Blackened Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Blackpepper Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts & Pico De Gallo Salsa

#18 Tofu Rice Wrap

$13.25

Sauteed Tofu, Onion, Sun-dried Tomato, Green Pepper, Brown Rice & Teriyaki Glaze Sauce

#21 Crazy Spicy Wrap

$15.00

Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Sprouts, Cilantro

#27 Turkey Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Avocado on a Lettuce Wrap

#29 Adama Wrap

$15.50

Grilled California Veggie Burger, Beets, Mixed Greens, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Avocado, Red Onion & Citrus Dressing

Calorie Cruncher Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, Spring Mix Salad, Tomato & Balsamic Vinegar

Tuna De-Pica Wrap

$15.50

Meals...Full of Protein

Protein Meal

$7.95

protein choice with brown rice & black beans

Low Fat Low Carb

$8.95

protein choice with steamed vegetables: broccoli, carrots & squash

Balanced Meal

$8.95

protein choice served with side of steam veggies and brown rice

J.F.L. Combo

$8.95

protein choice with a side of black beans and brown rice, avocado salad & plain flour tortilla

Paleo Plate

$8.95

protein choice over steamed broccoli & sweet potato with a lemon wedge

Power Meal

$9.95

protein choice with steamed vegetables, brown rice & black beans

Lite Whole Wheat Quesadillas

$7.95

protein choice with cheddar cheese on a whole wheat tortilla with an avocado salad with sour cream, guacamole salsa & salsa

Sweet Queen-oa

$8.95

protein choice served with steamed sweet potato, quinoa & sautéed kale

Keto Plate

$9.95

protein choice over steamed broccoli, spinach & kale topped with avocado

"Muy Caliente" Spicy Veggie Quesadillas

$17.25

Grilled Spicy Bean Burger, Grilled Eggplant, Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers & Spicy Salsa on a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap

Juicy for Life Burgers

Turkey Burger

$13.00

avocado, tomato, lettuce & sunflower sprouts with our homemade chili verde sauce

California Veggie Burger

$13.50

feta cheese, mixed greens, red onion & cucumber with honey dijon sauce

Garden Burger

$13.95

beet & kale veggie burger with goat cheese, avocado, sun dried tomato & lettuce with creamy balsamic dressing

Veggie Gyro Burger

$13.50

grilled beet & kale veggie burger, feta cheese, black olives, onions, lettuce & tomato with tzatziki sauce

Bayside's Very Veggie Burger

$13.95

spicy veggie burger, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños, green peppers with guacamole salsa

Bison Burger

$14.75

goat cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato with nutty teriyaki sauce

Special: whats the T?

$14.00

turkey burger, grilled onions, cilantro, lettuce, jalapeños and mozzarella cheese with guac salsa

Healthy Rice Bowls

The Chop (L)

$16.00

Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Sesame Seeds, Black Beans, Brown Rice all diced up in a bowl served with our homemade nutty teriyaki sauce

Glazed Salmon Bowl (L)

$17.00

Grilled Teriyaki Glazed Salmon, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers served over Brown Rice with a side of Creamy Balsamic Dressing

J.F.L. Bowl (L)

$17.00

Glazed Flank Steak, Grilled Onions, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Black Beans, Brown Rice & Teriyaki Glaze Sauce all diced up in a bowl

Hot Turkey Chili Bowl (L)

$16.00

Spicy Turkey Chili served over Brown Rice with a side of Sour Cream

Kale Rice Bowl (L)

$16.00

Chicken, Kale, Sun-dried Tomato, Brown Rice with our Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

The Chop (D)

$18.00

Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Sesame Seeds, Black Beans, Brown Rice all diced up in a bowl served with our homemade nutty teriyaki sauce

Glazed Salmon Bowl (D)

$19.00

Grilled Teriyaki Glazed Salmon, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers served over Brown Rice with a side of Creamy Balsamic Dressing

J.F.L. Bowl (D)

$19.00

Glazed Flank Steak, Grilled Onions, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Black Beans, Brown Rice & Teriyaki Glaze Sauce all diced up in a bowl

Hot Turkey Chili Bowl (D)

$18.00

Spicy Turkey Chili served over Brown Rice with a side of Sour Cream

Kale Rice Bowl (D)

$18.00

Chicken, Kale, Sun-dried Tomato, Brown Rice with our Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

Homemade Soups

made with minimal amount of salt

Sm. Homemade Lentil Soup

$4.50

(v)

Sm. Chicken Vegetable

$4.50

made with chicken breast

Sm. Split Pea Soup

$4.50

(v)

Lg. Homemade Lentil Soup

$6.00

(v)

Lg. Chicken Vegetable

$6.00

made with chicken breast

Lg. Split Pea Soup

$6.00

(v)

Salads

Grilled Chicken over Spring Mix Salad

$15.00

with Cherry Tomatoes and Cucumbers with Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce with a Side of Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Tuna De-Pica

$16.00

Albacore Tuna Fish, Mayonnaise, Lemon, Black Pepper, Tomato, Avocado, Sprouts served with Mixed Greens & Blue Chips & Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side

Caribbean Salad

$17.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, Sprouts, Avocado, Cilantro, Mandarin Oranges, Tomato & Lemon over Romaine Lettuce & Homemade Zesty Citrus Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

Chicken Marinated in Ginger & Garlic, Red Onions, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese over Romaine Lettuce & Homemade Zesty Citrus Dressing

The "Pattie" Salad

$17.00

Ginger Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Goat Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Chloe's Sweet & Crunchy Salad

$17.00

Chicken, over Mixed Greens, Beets, Feta Cheese, Walnuts & Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Chunky Chicken Salad (old menu item)

$17.00

chunky chicken salad (chicken mixed with honey dijon, lite mayo, red onions & roasted red pepper) over spring mix topped with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers served with side of cream balsamic

Side Dishes

Long Grain Brown Rice

$3.75+

Quinoa

$3.75+

Steamed Vegetables

$5.25+

Broccoli, Carrots, Squash and Sweet Potato

Mexican Black Beans

$4.75+

Sweet Potato

$4.50

Blue Chips with Salsa

$6.00

Very Berry Oatmeal

$4.50

Chilled Oatmeal made with Soy Milk, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana & Honey

Peanut Butter Oatmeal

$4.50Out of stock

Chilled Oatmeal made with Soy Milk, All Natural Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey & Topped with Chocolate Chips

Banana Rama Wrap

$5.00

Whole Banana with Peanut Butter on a Plain Wrap

Wrap on Side

$2.00

2oz Side of Sauce

$0.50

8oz Side of Sauce

$5.00

Side of Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Banana

$0.92

Side Salad

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumber

Whole Avocado

$6.50

Half Avocado

$4.00

Desserts & Snacks

Call for Availability & Flavors

Complete Cookies

$2.75

SANS Bakery Treats Gluten Free

$3.25

Gluten free sweet treats

Nutribombs

$9.00

gluten free & vegan energy balls made with dates, coconut, chocolate and various toppings

North Fork Potato Chips

$2.25

Caroline's Famous Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Brunch

All Brunch Menu Items served with a hot Coffee or Tea,. All Omelettes served with an English Muffin and Sweet Potato

Peter's Anabolic Protein Omelette

$14.50

4 Egg Whites, Flank Steak, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

Vegetable Harvest Omelette

$13.25

4 Egg Whites, Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Squash, Spinach,Tomatoes with Mozzarella Cheese

Beto Turkey Omelette

$14.25

Fresh Turkey Breast, 4 Egg Whites, Onions & Tomatoes topped with a slice of Avocado

The Pump Wrap

$14.50

4 Egg Whites, Flank Steak, Onions, Tomatoes & Salsa served in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Steve's Morning Wrap

$13.25

4 Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onions & Peppers served in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Rosie Wrap

$14.25

Grilled Chicken, Egg Whites, Tomatoes & Onions

Kids Wraps

Crazy Chicken with Nutty Teriyaki

$14.00

Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Nutty Teriyaki Sauce on a Plain Wrap

Chicken Little

$13.75

Chicken, Brown Rice, Cheddar Cheese on a Plain Wrap

Kids Meal

Melina’s Cheese Quesadillas

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese on a Plain Flour Tortilla served with a side of Sour Cream and Salsa

PB&J&Banana on Whole Wheat English Muffin

$11.75

Kitchen

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Juice For Life, we believe that healthy food has a clear, positive impact on personal well being. Our juices and smoothies are healthy, delicious, and a great alternative to conventional juice blends. Our natural food dishes are prepared with the highest quality ingredients, without the use of MSG, microwaves, added fats, or any harmful additives and preservatives. Everything at Juice For Life is made to order fresh, by hand, from our original recipes. Also, we recognize that our customers' suggestions are a precious resource. Therefore, our menu is continually expanding to suit your needs. Our goal is to educate the public on how to live a healthy lifestyle by providing fresh, wholesome and nutritious food. Communities need restaurants where they can get great 'guiltless' food as well as a virant culture

Website

Location

271-11 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11040

Directions

