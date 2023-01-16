- Home
- /
- New Hyde Park
- /
- Floral Park
- /
- Juice For Life - New Hyde Park
Juice For Life New Hyde Park
No reviews yet
271-11 Union Tpke
Queens, NY 11040
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Juices
Sm. Marley Mix
Apple, Carrot, Celery & Ginger
Sm. The Hulk
Celery, Apple, Spinach, Parsley, Kale & Broccoli
Sm. Apple-ade
Apple & Lemon with Rind
Sm. Abbot & Costello
Apple & Carrot
Sm. Muscle Head
Apple, Beets, Carrot & Celery
Sm. Youth Potion
Apple, Beets, Carrot & Parsley
Sm. Melina's Cure
Apple, Blueberry, Strawberry & Kiwi
Sm. Adam's Apple
Apple, Kale, Lemon & Ginger
Sm. Celery $1 more
Sm. Create Your Own(J)
**over six ingredients is an extra charge**
Sm. Allergy Buzzzter
cucumber, parsley, orange, lemon, ginger & drizzle of honey
Lg. Marley Mix
Apple, Carrot, Celery & Ginger
Lg. The Hulk
Celery, Apple, Spinach, Parsley, Kale & Broccoli
Lg. Apple-ade
Apple & Lemon with Rind
Lg. Abbott & Costello
Apple & Carrot
Lg. Muscle Head
Apple, Beets, Carrot & Celery
Lg. Youth Potion
Apple, Beets, Carrot & Parsley
Lg. Melina's Cure
Apple, Blueberry, Strawberry & Kiwi
Lg. Adam's Apple
Apple, Kale, Lemon & Ginger
Lg. Celery $2 more
Lg. Create Your Own(J)
**over six ingredients is an extra charge**
Lg. Allergy Buzzzter
cucumber, parsley, orange, lemon, ginger & drizzle of honey
1oz Wheatgrass
2oz Wheatgrass
1oz Lemon Ginger Cayenne
2oz Lemon Ginger Cayenne
1 oz Immunity Shot
apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, honey & turmeric
2 oz Immunity Shot
apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, honey & turmeric
Smoothies
Sm. Calypso
Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Strawberry Juice
Sm. Peach E-Keen
Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey
Sm. Monkey Business
Mango, Pineapple & Banana blended with Pineapple Juice
Sm. Crimson Sunrise
Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey
Sm. Mambo Passion
Strawberry, Mango, Banana & Kiwi blended with Pineapple Juice
Sm. Tom's Brain Blast
Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey
Sm. Sal's Beta Boost
Strawberry, Banana & Pear blended with Pineapple Juice
Sm. Bodacious Berry
Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry & Cranberry blended with Strawberry Juice
Sm. Rebecca's Rejuvenator
Kale, Pear, Kiwi & Lemon w/ rind blended with Apple Juice
Sm. Peanut Lover
Banana, Granola, Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter blended with Almond Milk
Sm. Create Your Own(S)
Sm. Special: SHERINE'S DREAM
mango, pineapple & ginger with pineapple juice
Sm. I'm feeling 22
peanut butter, Nutella, strawberry, banana, granola, chocolate chips with almond milk
Sm. Lemon Ice
Lemon, Kiwi & Pear with Pineapple Juice
sm. Holiday Special: Cranberry Spice
cranberry, pear, pineapple, ginger & pineapple juice
Lg. Calypso
Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Strawberry Juice
Lg. Peach E-Keen
Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey
Lg. Monkey Business
Mango, Pineapple & Banana blended with Pineapple Juice
Lg. Crimson Sunrise
Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey
Lg. Mambo Passion
Strawberry, Mango, Banana & Kiwi blended with Pineapple Juice
Lg. Tom's Brain Blast
Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey
Lg. Sal's Beta Boost
Strawberry, Banana & Pear blended with Pineapple Juice
Lg. Bodacious Berry
Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry & Cranberry blended with Strawberry Juice
Lg. Rebecca's Rejuvenator
Kale, Pear, Kiwi & Lemon w/ rind blended with Apple Juice
Lg. Peanut Lover
Banana, Granola, Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter blended with Almond Milk
Lg. Create Your Own(S)
Lg. Special SHERINE'S DREAM
mango, pineapple & ginger with pineapple juice
Lg. I'm feeling 22
peanut butter, Nutella, strawberry, banana, granola, chocolate chips with almond milk
Lg. Lemon Ice
Lemon, Kiwi & Pear with Pineapple Juice
CUSTOMER APPRECIATION: Zack Attack
strawberry, banana, chocolate whey protein, dates, almond milk & ice
Lg. Holiday Special: Cranberry Spice
cranberry, pear, pineapple, ginger & pineapple juice
Acai/Pitaya Bowls
Organic Acai Bowl
blended with strawberry, blueberry & almond milk topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, banana & drizzle of honey **DISCLAIMER** frozen item may have varying consistency due to travel time; may melt in transport
Pitaya Bowl
blended with mango, pineapple & almond milk topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, banana & drizzle of honey **DISCLAIMER** frozen item may have varying consistency due to travel time; may melt in transport
Healthy Protein Shakes
Omega 3
Vanilla Soy-milk, Banana, Mango, Wheat Germ, Granola, Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder & Honey
Energizer Shake
1% Low-Fat Milk, Blueberry, Banana, Strabwerry, Granola & Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder
Nuts Over Chocolate
1% Low Fat Milk, All Natural Peanut Butter, Granola & Chocolate Isopure Protein Powder
Good Vibes
Almond Milk, Banana, All Natural Peanut Butter, Granola, Wheat Germ, Vanilla & Chocolate Isopure Protein Powder
Omega Cre
Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Wheat Germ, Granola, Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder & Honey
Cookies & Cream
vanilla whey protein, cashews, chocolate chips, soy milk & honey
Acai Smoothies
Brazilian Purple Berry
Acai, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cranberry & Strawberry Juice
Acai Energy Strawberry
Acai, Strawberries, Bananas & Strawberry Juice
Acai Energy Mango
Acai, Mango, Banana & Pineapple Juice
Jungle Business
Acai, Pineapple, Mango, Banana & Pineapple Juice
Tommy B
Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey & Vanilla Soy-milk
Beverages
Vitamin Water
please request flavor
Poland Spring Water
Flavored Poland Spring Seltzer
please request flavor
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
GT's Kombucha
Diet Coke
Coke
Unsweetened Iced Tea 24oz
Iced Coffee 24oz
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Sean's Bulletproof Cold Brew
iced coffee with lite ice, 1 scoop of vanilla protein, walnuts and monk fruit sweetener
Sound Sparkling Water
Wrap it! Or Bowl it!
Grilled Chicken Mex
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato & cilantro with sana fe sauce
Nutty Teriyaki Chicken
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sunflower sprouts with nutty teriyaki sauce
Havana
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, brown rice & black beans with sun dried tomato sauce
Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken & romaine lettuce & caesar dressing
Grilled Vegetarian
squash, eggplant, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions & sun dried tomatoes marinated in balsamic vinegar & herbs
Ho Ho Hungry
grilled sesame chicken, turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & mozzarella cheese with pesto sauce
Protein Vegetarian
avocado, roasted red peppers, brown rice & black beans with nutty teriyaki sauce
Pesto
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes & sunflower sprouts with pesto sauce
Citrus
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sunflower sprouts & goat cheese with citrus dressing
Nikki Picky
grilled chicken, jalapeños, avocado, spinach & feta cheese with nutty teriyaki sauce
SPECIAL: TLC Wrap
Oven Carved Turkey, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Cilantro w/ Honey Dijon Sauce
SPECIAL: Chicken Parmesan Wrap
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato & avocado with caesar dressing
grilled chicken
grilled vegetable
oven carved turkey
albacore tuna
chunky chicken salad
chicken salad- chicken mixed with honey dijon, lite mayo, red onions &roasted red peppers
flank steak
salmon
tofu
turkey burger
bison burger
beet & kale veggie burger
Ingredients:RedBeets,BrownRice,Chickpeas,Lentils,Carots,Raisins,Spinach,Capers,BalsamicVinegar, BrownSugar,PotatoStarch,Kale,CanolaOil,Onion,SeaSalt,Methylcelulose,Spices.
spicy bean burger
california veggie burger
meat free
beyond burger
#5 Honey Dijon Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Sprouts
#6 Albacore Tuna Wrap
Tuna, Lettuce & Tomato
#7 Sesame Chicken Wrap with Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
Chicken, Sesame Seeds, Lettuce, Sprouts & Tomato with Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
#8 Turkey Wrap
Oven Carved Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Feta Cheese & Guacamole Salsa
#10 Flank Steak Wrap
Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts & Mango Salsa
#11 Salmon Wrap
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts & Mango Salsa
#13 Teriyaki Glaze Wrap
Teriyaki Glazed Chicken, Sun-dried Tomato, Onion, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato
#15 Turkinator Wrap
Oven Carved Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Jalepenos, Mozzarella and Sante Fe Sauce
#16 Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackpepper Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts & Pico De Gallo Salsa
#18 Tofu Rice Wrap
Sauteed Tofu, Onion, Sun-dried Tomato, Green Pepper, Brown Rice & Teriyaki Glaze Sauce
#21 Crazy Spicy Wrap
Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Sprouts, Cilantro
#27 Turkey Lettuce Wrap
Turkey Avocado on a Lettuce Wrap
#29 Adama Wrap
Grilled California Veggie Burger, Beets, Mixed Greens, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Avocado, Red Onion & Citrus Dressing
Calorie Cruncher Wrap
Chicken, Spring Mix Salad, Tomato & Balsamic Vinegar
Tuna De-Pica Wrap
Meals...Full of Protein
Protein Meal
protein choice with brown rice & black beans
Low Fat Low Carb
protein choice with steamed vegetables: broccoli, carrots & squash
Balanced Meal
protein choice served with side of steam veggies and brown rice
J.F.L. Combo
protein choice with a side of black beans and brown rice, avocado salad & plain flour tortilla
Paleo Plate
protein choice over steamed broccoli & sweet potato with a lemon wedge
Power Meal
protein choice with steamed vegetables, brown rice & black beans
Lite Whole Wheat Quesadillas
protein choice with cheddar cheese on a whole wheat tortilla with an avocado salad with sour cream, guacamole salsa & salsa
Sweet Queen-oa
protein choice served with steamed sweet potato, quinoa & sautéed kale
Keto Plate
protein choice over steamed broccoli, spinach & kale topped with avocado
"Muy Caliente" Spicy Veggie Quesadillas
Grilled Spicy Bean Burger, Grilled Eggplant, Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers & Spicy Salsa on a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap
Juicy for Life Burgers
Turkey Burger
avocado, tomato, lettuce & sunflower sprouts with our homemade chili verde sauce
California Veggie Burger
feta cheese, mixed greens, red onion & cucumber with honey dijon sauce
Garden Burger
beet & kale veggie burger with goat cheese, avocado, sun dried tomato & lettuce with creamy balsamic dressing
Veggie Gyro Burger
grilled beet & kale veggie burger, feta cheese, black olives, onions, lettuce & tomato with tzatziki sauce
Bayside's Very Veggie Burger
spicy veggie burger, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños, green peppers with guacamole salsa
Bison Burger
goat cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato with nutty teriyaki sauce
Special: whats the T?
turkey burger, grilled onions, cilantro, lettuce, jalapeños and mozzarella cheese with guac salsa
Healthy Rice Bowls
The Chop (L)
Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Sesame Seeds, Black Beans, Brown Rice all diced up in a bowl served with our homemade nutty teriyaki sauce
Glazed Salmon Bowl (L)
Grilled Teriyaki Glazed Salmon, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers served over Brown Rice with a side of Creamy Balsamic Dressing
J.F.L. Bowl (L)
Glazed Flank Steak, Grilled Onions, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Black Beans, Brown Rice & Teriyaki Glaze Sauce all diced up in a bowl
Hot Turkey Chili Bowl (L)
Spicy Turkey Chili served over Brown Rice with a side of Sour Cream
Kale Rice Bowl (L)
Chicken, Kale, Sun-dried Tomato, Brown Rice with our Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
The Chop (D)
Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Sesame Seeds, Black Beans, Brown Rice all diced up in a bowl served with our homemade nutty teriyaki sauce
Glazed Salmon Bowl (D)
Grilled Teriyaki Glazed Salmon, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers served over Brown Rice with a side of Creamy Balsamic Dressing
J.F.L. Bowl (D)
Glazed Flank Steak, Grilled Onions, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash, Black Beans, Brown Rice & Teriyaki Glaze Sauce all diced up in a bowl
Hot Turkey Chili Bowl (D)
Spicy Turkey Chili served over Brown Rice with a side of Sour Cream
Kale Rice Bowl (D)
Chicken, Kale, Sun-dried Tomato, Brown Rice with our Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
Homemade Soups
Salads
Grilled Chicken over Spring Mix Salad
with Cherry Tomatoes and Cucumbers with Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side
Caesar Salad with Chicken
Romaine Lettuce with a Side of Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Tuna De-Pica
Albacore Tuna Fish, Mayonnaise, Lemon, Black Pepper, Tomato, Avocado, Sprouts served with Mixed Greens & Blue Chips & Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side
Caribbean Salad
Diced Grilled Chicken, Sprouts, Avocado, Cilantro, Mandarin Oranges, Tomato & Lemon over Romaine Lettuce & Homemade Zesty Citrus Dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Chicken Marinated in Ginger & Garlic, Red Onions, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese over Romaine Lettuce & Homemade Zesty Citrus Dressing
The "Pattie" Salad
Ginger Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Goat Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Chloe's Sweet & Crunchy Salad
Chicken, over Mixed Greens, Beets, Feta Cheese, Walnuts & Creamy Balsamic Dressing
Chunky Chicken Salad (old menu item)
chunky chicken salad (chicken mixed with honey dijon, lite mayo, red onions & roasted red pepper) over spring mix topped with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers served with side of cream balsamic
Side Dishes
Long Grain Brown Rice
Quinoa
Steamed Vegetables
Broccoli, Carrots, Squash and Sweet Potato
Mexican Black Beans
Sweet Potato
Blue Chips with Salsa
Very Berry Oatmeal
Chilled Oatmeal made with Soy Milk, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana & Honey
Peanut Butter Oatmeal
Chilled Oatmeal made with Soy Milk, All Natural Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey & Topped with Chocolate Chips
Banana Rama Wrap
Whole Banana with Peanut Butter on a Plain Wrap
Wrap on Side
2oz Side of Sauce
8oz Side of Sauce
Side of Turkey Bacon
Banana
Side Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Red Onion and Cucumber
Whole Avocado
Half Avocado
Desserts & Snacks
Brunch
Peter's Anabolic Protein Omelette
4 Egg Whites, Flank Steak, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
Vegetable Harvest Omelette
4 Egg Whites, Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Squash, Spinach,Tomatoes with Mozzarella Cheese
Beto Turkey Omelette
Fresh Turkey Breast, 4 Egg Whites, Onions & Tomatoes topped with a slice of Avocado
The Pump Wrap
4 Egg Whites, Flank Steak, Onions, Tomatoes & Salsa served in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Steve's Morning Wrap
4 Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onions & Peppers served in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Rosie Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Egg Whites, Tomatoes & Onions
Kids Wraps
Kids Meal
Kitchen
Beverage
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
At Juice For Life, we believe that healthy food has a clear, positive impact on personal well being. Our juices and smoothies are healthy, delicious, and a great alternative to conventional juice blends. Our natural food dishes are prepared with the highest quality ingredients, without the use of MSG, microwaves, added fats, or any harmful additives and preservatives. Everything at Juice For Life is made to order fresh, by hand, from our original recipes. Also, we recognize that our customers' suggestions are a precious resource. Therefore, our menu is continually expanding to suit your needs. Our goal is to educate the public on how to live a healthy lifestyle by providing fresh, wholesome and nutritious food. Communities need restaurants where they can get great 'guiltless' food as well as a virant culture
271-11 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11040