Main picView gallery

Juice Lab 1828 Woodruff Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1828 Woodruff Road

Greenville, SC 29607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Juice

The Mystique

$9.50

Pear, pineapple, blue tea, lavander, coconut water

Tiger Blood

$9.50

Tangerine, carrot, tumeric

Ruby Ginger Spice

$9.50

Carrot, beet, orange, ginger

Mrs. Clean & Mr. Green

$9.50

Green apple, celery, cucumber, kale, spinach

Paradise

$9.50

Kiwi, apple, pine apple, mango

Juice Elements

Orange Juice

$7.00

Beet Juice

$7.00

Celery Juice

$7.00

Carrot Juice

$7.00

Shots

Green Drop

$4.00

Cucumber, mint, green apple

Latino Lover

$4.00

Bell pepper, orange, turmeric

Fire Ball

$4.00

Carrot, lemon, ginger, cayenne pepper

The Batman

$4.00

Pineapple, lemon, charcoal, ACV

Smoothies

Oriental Greenery

$9.50

Banana, spinach, matcha, honey, milk*

Raven

$9.50

Banana, blueberries, Greek yogurt. lavender, blue tea, milk**

Chokory

$9.50

Protein powder, cacao, cinnamon, dates, banana, milk**

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.50

Orange, celery, apple, strawberry, flax seeds, coconut water

The Gainer

$9.50

Protein powder*, peanut butter, cocoa, banana, oats, milk**

Green-Ville

$9.50

Green apple, kale, orange, pineapple, ginger, coconut water

Solar Flare

$9.50

Berries, oats, banana, hibiscus, agave, milk**

Sweet Bowls

Tropical Dream

$7.00

Oats, apple, pineapple, cinnamon, almond milk

Quaker Bowl

$7.00

Oats, cocoa, agave, nuts, coconut, almond milk

The Greek Barry

$7.00

Oats, chia, Greek yogurt, berries, cinnamon, almond milk

The Classic

$7.00

Greek yogurt, wild berries, berry coulis, granola

Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$8.50

Baby greens arugula, apple, red onion, cranberry, walnuts, asiago cheese, protein

Street Corn Salad

$8.50

Baby greens, corn, cilantro, green onion, red onion, cotija cheese, protein

Mediterranean Salad

$8.50

Romaine, cucumber, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, sundried tomato, radicchio, feta cheese, protein

Power Bowls

Greek Bowl

$8.50

Quinoa, feta cheese, cucumber, protein, cherry tomato, chick pea, Greek yogurt dressing

Purple Bowl

$8.50

Wild rice, greens, beet, carrot, red cabbage, pepita, beans, protein, lemon tahini dressing

Italian Bowl

$8.50

Farro, kale, cranberry, protein, edamame, mint, creamy peanut dressing

Beverage

Energy Drink

$3.00

Bottled Drink

$2.00

Infused Water

$5.00

Snack

Protein Bar

$2.00

Granola Bar

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1828 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Menkoi Ramen House - 1860 Woodruff Road
orange starNo Reviews
1860 Woodruff Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
GINZA CAFE- Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
1760 Woodruff rd suite 200 Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Greenville, SC
orange starNo Reviews
1618 suite B , Woodruff Rd. Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
The HabiTap
orange star4.1 • 80
1325 Miller Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Five Forks
orange starNo Reviews
2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100 Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston