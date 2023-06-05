- Home
Juice Lab Brecksville
100 Reviews
$$
8215 Chippewa Rd.
Brecksville, OH 44141
Popular Items
Acai Bowl
A superfood blend of Açaí, Banana and Homemade Cashew Milk.
Power Peanut
Peanut Butter (Sub Almond Butter .$50), Banana, Cacao Nibs, Homemade Cashew Milk, Honey or Agave and Your Choice of Protein (Pea, Whey, Hemp)
Groovy Greens
Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Water
AÇAÍ BOWLS & SMOOTHIES
BLENDED BOWLS
SMOOTHIES
Simple Strawbaby
Strawberry, Banana, Fresh Pressed Orange Juice
Power Peanut
Peanut Butter (Sub Almond Butter .$50), Banana, Cacao Nibs, Homemade Cashew Milk, Honey or Agave and Your Choice of Protein (Pea, Whey, Hemp)
Cold Brew Protein
Cold Brew, Homemade Cashew Milk, Banana, Vanilla PEA Protein, Honey or Agave
Pink Paradise
Strawberry, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Water, Honey or Agave
Mucho Mango
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Homemade Cashew Milk, Honey or Agave
Peachy Keen
Peach, Strawberry, Banana, Fresh Pressed Orange Juice, Honey or Agave
Big Brain Berry
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Homemade Cashew Milk, Honey or Agave
Groovy Greens
Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Water
Tropical Tango
Pineapple, Mango, Açaí Berry, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Water
Pineapple Passion
Pineapple, Peach, Mango, Coconut H2O, Honey or Agave
KIDS SMOOTHIES (10oz)
Strawberry Blueberry
Strawberry, Blueberry, Cashew Milk, Honey
Kids Strawberry Banana
Strawberry, Banana, Cashew Milk, Honey
Kids Peanut Butter Banana
Banana, Peanut Butter, Cashew Milk, Honey
Kids Pink Paradise
Strawberry, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Water, Honey
Kids Banana
Banana, Cashew Milk, Honey
Kids Peach
Peach, Coconut Water, Honey
Kids Mango
Mango, Cashew Milk, Honey
Kids Blueberry Banana
Kids Groovy Greens
ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED BOTTLED JUICES
16oz Bottled Juices
Ally Cat’s Detox
Lemon, Ginger, Green Apple, Kale, Celery (GREEN JUICE)
Glorious Greens
Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Parsley, Red Apple, Lemon (GREEN)
Toxin Recovery
Spinach, Red Apple, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger
Max Greens
Green Fiesta
Hangover Cure
Orange County
Carrot, Turmeric, Orange, Lemon
Starburst
Let the Beet Rock
Beet, Carrot, Apple
Awaken
Grapefruit, Ginger, Beet, Pineapple, Orange (RED JUICE)
Almond Mylk
Clean
Juice Cleanse
Orange You Glad
Lean Greens
Sweet Greens
Maui Wowie
Orange, Pineapple (ORANGE-ISH)
Watermelon Fresca
Sweet Green
Homemade Meals (powered by UNREFINED CLE)
Breakfast
Rise N Shine Breakfast
Baby Yukon Gold Potato, Paleo Chicken Sausage, Egg White, Eggs Large Organic, Green Onions, Avocado Oil, Sea Salt, Garlic Granulated, Black Pepper, Paprika, Chili Powder, Roasted Garlic Aioli (Avocado Oil, Egg White, Lemon Juice, Garlic Fresh, Dijon Mustard, Sea Salt, Garlic Granulated, Black Pepper)
Overnight Oats: AB & J
Almond Milk – Unsweetened, Dairy Free Cashew Yogurt (Unsweetened Vanilla) (Cashewmilk (Filtered Water, Cashews*), Coconut Cream*, Tapioca Starch*, Natural Flavors*, Guar Gum*, Pectin, Locust Bean Gum*, Agar, Vanilla Beans*, Live Active Cultures (S. Thermophilus, Hermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Lactis, L. Plantarum)), Gluten Free Oats, Raspberries, Maple Syrup, Chia Seeds Organic, Almond Butter, Vanilla Extract,
Overnight Oats: Caramel Banana
Almond Milk – Unsweetened, Bananas, Dairy Free Cashew Yogurt (Unsweetened Vanilla) (Cashewmilk (Filtered Water, Cashews*), Coconut Cream*, Tapioca Starch*, Natural Flavors*, Guar Gum*, Pectin, Locust Bean Gum*, Agar, Vanilla Beans*, Live Active Cultures (S. Thermophilus, Hermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Lactis, L. Plantarum)), Gluten Free Oats, Maple Syrup, Chia Seeds Organic, Almond Butter, Vanilla Extract, Pecans, Cinnamon Ground, Organic Coconut Sugar, Sea Salt, Allspice Ground
Breakfast: Chocolate Chip Banana Protein Pancakes
Egg White, Paleo Chicken Sausage, Eggs Large Organic, Bananas, Orgain Simple Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Milk – Unsweetened, Namaste GF Perfect Flour Blend (Organic Sweet Brown Rice Flour, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Arrowroot Powder, Organic Sorghum Flour and Xanthan Gum. ), Mini Chocolate Chips, Baking Powder, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon Ground, Maple Syrup Macros without Maple Syryp Maple Syrup: 150 Cal 0 P 0 F 39 C
Lunch/Dinner
Shrimp Scampi
Ingredients: Pan-Fried Lemon Garlic Shrimp, Jovial Brown Rice Capellini Pasta, Spinach, Miyokos Vegan Butter, Olive Oil, Sauvignon Blanc, Lemon, Parsley, Roasted Garlic, Sea Salt, Pepper.
Korean BBQ Beef Bowl
Ingredients: 85/15 Ground beef, Korean BBQ (Kikkoman Less Sodium Tamari Soy Sauce, Light Brown Sugar, Sesame Oil, Granulated Garlic, Tomato Puree (Tomato Paste, Water), Apple Cider Vinegar, Raw Cane Sugar, Molasses, Organic Horseradish, Sea Salt, Natural Smoke Flavor, Black Pepper), Jasmine Rice, Zucchini, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds *Macros without Side Sauce* Korean BBQ Sauce: 60 Cal, 1 g Fat, 12 g Carbs, 2g Protein
Mexican Chicken Chorizo Bowl
Chicken Chorizo, Black Beans – Canned, Rice – Brown, Limes, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cilantro, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Egg White, Dijon Mustard, Lemon Juice, Garlic Granulated, Avocado Oil, Chili Powder, Garlic Fresh Macros without Sauce/ Creamy Chili Garlic Sauce 130 Cal 14F 2C 1P
Cilantro Lime Steak Bowl
Locally Sourced Beef Top Sirloin Steak, Red Onions, Jasmine White Rice, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Limes, Cilantro, Green Goddess (Cashews, Vegetable Broth, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Tamari Sauce, Chives, Agave Nectar, Miso, Garlic Fresh, Onion Powder, Apple Cider Vinegar, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid, Kosher Salt – Fine) Macros without Sauce Nuts in Sauce Green Goddess Sauce: 30 Cal 1 P 3 C 2 F
Asian Glazed Chicken Thigh
Gerber Amish Chicken Thighs Boneless Skinless, Broccoli Florets, Gluten Free Brown Rice Capellini, Reduced Sodium Tamari Sauce, Green Onions, Brown Sugar Organic, Sweet Chili Sauce, Sesame Oil, Garlic Fresh, Sesame Seeds, Garlic Granulated, Black Pepper, Fresh Ginger Root
Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese
Gerber Amish Chicken Breast, Cavatappi Banza (Chickpeas, Tapioca, Pea Protein, Xanthan Gum), No Cheddar Cheez Sauce (Water, Avocado Oil, Organic Carrot Puree, Nutritional Yeast, Tapioca starch, Sea Salt, Celery Puree, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract), Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce (Cayenne Pepper Sauce (Aged Red Cayenne Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Garlic), Pumpkin Seed Butter, Avocado Oil, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Paprika ), Almond Milk – Unsweetened, Miyokos Cashew Cream Cheese (Organic Cashew Milk (Organic Cashews, filtered water), Organic Coconut Cream, Sea Salt, Cultures ), Agave Syrup, Black Pepper, Green Onions CONTAINS NUTS
Teriyaki Tofu Bowl
Tofu Extra Firm, Brown Short Grain Rice, Veggie Power Blend (Kale, Kohlrabi, Brussel Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots and Broccoli), Olive Oil, Less Sodium Tamari Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar, Alcohol, Vinegar, Lactic Acid), Lime Juice, Fresh Ginger Root, Rice Wine Vinegar, Agave Nectar, Green Onions, Aquafaba, Mirin, Brown Sugar, Cilantro, Cornstarch, Kosher Salt – Fine, Orange Juice, Wasabi Powder, Garlic Fresh, Dijon Mustard, Apple Cider Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Sesame Oil, Onion Powder, Horseradish, Aleppo Pepper, Black Pepper, Paprika Macros without Sauce Wasabi Aioli: 100 Cal 0 P 2 C 10 F
Cajun Blackened Salmon
Catanese Classic Atlantic Salmon, Yukon Gold Potato, Green Beans, Baby Yukon Gold Potato, Lemons, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Granulated, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Parsley, Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Oregano Dry, Thyme Dry, Homemade Aioli Sauce (Olive Oil, Aquafaba, Agave Nectar, Dijon Mustard, Apple Cider Vinegar, Kosher Salt – Fine, Garlic Fresh) Macros without Sauce Aioli Sauce: 90 Cal 10 F 1 C 0 P
Salmon Sushi Bowl
Catanese Classic Chilean Salmon, Asparagus, Jasmine White Rice, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Lime Wedge, Sweet Sriracha Soy (Honey, Reduced Sodium Tamari Sauce, Rice Vinegar, Sriracha Sauce, Garlic Fresh, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lime Juice) Macros without Sauce Sweet Sriracha Soy: 110 Cal 1 P 20 C 3.5 F
Greek Turkey Burger
Baby Yukon Gold Potato, Locally Sources Ground Turkey Breast, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Lemons, Violife Dairy Free Feta Cheese (Filtered Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Salt (Sea Salt), Glucono Delta Lactone, Flavor (vegan sources), Olive Extract, Vitamin B12.), Red Onions, Avocado Oil, Garlic Fresh, Sea Salt, Oregano Dry, Thyme Dry, Dried Basil, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Cucumber Cashew Tzatziki (Cashews, Cucumber, Lemon Juice, Garlic Fresh, Apple Cider Vinegar, Kosher Salt – Fine, Black Pepper, Chives, Dill Fresh, Lactic Acid) Macros without Sauce NUTS IN SAUCE Cucumber Cashew Tzatziki: 50Cal 2 P 3 C 4 F
Sweet Chili Chicken Salad
Gerber Amish Chicken Breast, Spinach, Arugula, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Cilantro Lime Slaw (Veggie Power Blend (Kale, Kohlrabi, Brussel Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots and Broccoli), Lime Juice, Olive Oil, Green Onions, Cilantro, Salt, Garlic Fresh, Aleppo Pepper, Black Pepper), Sesame Toasted Cashews (Cashews, Agave, Sesame Seeds, Salt, Cayenne Pepper) Sweet Chili Vinaigrette (Sweet Chili Sauce (Water, Sugar, Red Chili Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Modified Food Starch & Acetic Acid), Rice Wine Vinegar, Sesame Seed Oil, Agave Nectar, Garlic Fresh) Macros without Sauce Sweet Chili Vinaigrette:
Vegan Sweet Chili Salad
Spinach, Arugula, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Cilantro Lime Slaw (Veggie Power Blend (Kale, Kohlrabi, Brussel Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots and Broccoli), Lime Juice, Olive Oil, Green Onions, Cilantro, Salt, Garlic Fresh, Aleppo Pepper, Black Pepper), Sesame Toasted Cashews (Cashews, Agave, Sesame Seeds, Salt, Cayenne Pepper) Sweet Chili Vinaigrette (Sweet Chili Sauce (Water, Sugar, Red Chili Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Modified Food Starch & Acetic Acid), Rice Wine Vinegar, Sesame Seed Oil, Agave Nectar, Garlic Fresh) Macros without Sauce Sweet Chili Vinaigrette:
Protein Packed Snacks
Protein Balls-Vanilla Chip
(Macros per ball) 6 Balls per order Ingredients: Orgain Simple Vanilla Pea Protein, Gluten Free Oats, Almond Butter, Agave, Enjoy Life Mini-Chocolate Chips, Water, Sea Salt CONTAINS NUTS
Protein Balls- Double Chocolate
(Macros per ball) 6 Balls per order: Ingredients: Orgain Chocolate Pea Protein, Gluten Free Oats, Almond Butter, Agave, Enjoy Life Mini- Chocolate Chips, Water, Sea Salt CONTAINS NUTS
Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies
(Macros per Cookie) 4 Cookies per order Ingredients: Orgain Simple Vanilla Pea Protein Powder, Almond Flour, Almond Butter, Cage Free Eggwhites, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Local Bissel Farms Maple Syrup, Enjoy Life Dark Chocolate Chips, Avocado Oil, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, Baking soda, Sea Salt CONTAINS NUTS
PROTEIN WAFFLES
Waffle
HEALTHY FOOD
Salads
Kale-Caesar Salad
Kale, Romaine, Celery, Tomato, Croutons with our Homemade Lime Caesar Dressing
House Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Cucumber with our Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romain, Kale, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese with our Homemade Greek Vinaigrette
Wraps
Toasts
Avocado Toast
Toasted Multigrain Bread, Homemade Guacamole, Avocado, Tomato, Shaved Parmesan, Salt, Pepper, EVOO
Banana Toastie
Whole-grain bread, peanut butter spread, bananas, topped with antioxidant-filled cacao nibs + your choice of honey or agave. Also delicious with an added sprinkle of coconut flakes. Sub Almond Butter +.50.
ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED VITALITY SHOTS
SHOTS
NUT BUTTERS
Ground Nut Butters
Merchandise
Supplements
Feel Free Botanicals
Feel Free Tonic
1-2 Servings. Our feel good wellness tonic is a kava drink made with kava root and other ancient plants known to help with relaxation, productivity, focus and so much more! These plant hail from the South Pacific and Southeast Asia, where they’ve been used socially and in wellness for centuries. No Alcohol, Gluten Free, Caffeine Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, No Sugar Added, Plant Based, Vegan
Feel Free Capsules
2-3 Servings. Our feel good wellness capsule is made with kava root and other ancient plants known to help with relaxation, productivity, focus and so much more! No Alcohol, Gluten Free, Caffeine Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, No Sugar Added, Plant Based, Vegan
Fresh Fun-Guys Mushroom Supplements
Cordyceps (whole, dried)
Made with 100% fruiting bodies. - No starch, grain, or mycelium. - Pet healthy and safe. For best results, add 1 gram of dried Cordyceps to your favorite tea, allow to steep for 5-10 minutes.
Cordyceps (dried powder)
- Made with 100% fruiting bodies. - No starch, grain, or mycelium. - Pet healthy and safe. For best results, add 1 gram (about half a teaspoon) of powder to your preferred drink, smoothie, or other beverage.
Cordyceps (tincture)
- Made with 100% fruiting bodies. - No starch, grain, or mycelium. - Pet healthy and safe. For best results, add 2 drops of tincture to your preferred beverage and stir thoroughly. Increase as desired.
Lion's Mane (whole, dried)
- Made with 100% fruiting bodies. - No starch, grain, or mycelium. - Pet healthy and safe. For best results, add 1 gram of dried Lion's Mane to your favorite tea, allow to steep for 5-10 minutes.
Lion's Mane (dried powder)
- Made with 100% fruiting bodies. - No starch, grain, or mycelium. - Pet healthy and safe. For best results, add 1 gram (about half a teaspoon) of powder to your preferred drink, smoothie, or other beverage. Can also be used as healthy food seasoning.
Lion's Mane (tincture)
- Made with 100% fruiting bodies. - No starch, grain, or mycelium. - Pet healthy and safe. For best results, add 2 drops of tincture to your preferred beverage and stir thoroughly. Increase as desired.
Turkey Tail (whole, dried)
- Made with 100% fruiting bodies. - No starch, grain, or mycelium. - Pet healthy and safe. For best results, add 1 gram of dried Turkey Tail to your favorite tea, allow to steep for 5-10 minutes.
Turkey Tail (tincture)
- Made with 100% fruiting bodies. - No starch, grain, or mycelium. - Pet healthy and safe. For best results, add 2 drops of tincture to your preferred beverage and stir thoroughly. Increase as desired.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Juice Lab is a juice bar located in Brecksville, Ohio. We are proud to serve the community with fresh pressed juices, smoothies, blended bowls, coffee, and healthy food options.
8215 Chippewa Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141