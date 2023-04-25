Main picView gallery

Juice Mafia

801 North Federal Highway

Suite 108

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Acai Bowls

Miami Vice

$12.00

Bananas, pineapple, mango, strawberries, coconut flakes, agave, & granola

Choco Loco

$12.00

Strawberries, coconut flakes, cocoa nibs, granola, banana & chocolate sunbutter

Officer Jackson PB Rush

$12.00

Strawberries, bananas, blueberries, granola, & peanut butter

The Emperor

$12.00

Granola, chia seeds, kiwi, mango, oranges, & bee pollen

The Nutty Professor

$12.00

Granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, pistachio, coconut & almond butter

Custom Bowl

$13.00

Choose 2 premium and 3 regular toppings

Smoothies

Capo

$11.00

Plant based milk, kale, spinach, vanilla protein powder, cinnamon, banana

Shakedown

$11.00

Pineapple juice, lime, ginger,mango, & strawberries

Wise Guy

$11.00

Peanut butter, dates, vanilla protein, cinnamon, oats, bananas & your choice of plant based milk

Public Enemy

$11.00

Yogurt, pineapples, bananas, blueberries, mango, strawberries & your choice of plant based milk

Cosa Nostra

$11.00

Plant based milk, maple syrup, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, coconut, & hemp hearts

Coffee Gotti

$11.00

Plant based milk, bananas, coffee, dates, vanilla protein, granola, cocoa powder & hemp hearts

Strawberry Fantasy

$11.00

Plant based milk, bananas, strawberries, chia seeds, maca & granola

Green Machine

$11.00

Plant based milk, spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, kiwi, chia & agave

Officer Lopez

$11.00

Plant based milk, mango, kiwi, açaí, vanilla protein & peanut butter

Blue Lagoon

$11.00

Plant based milk, coconut flakes, hemp hearts, bananas, pineapples, blueberries, & vanilla protein powder

Sunshine Smoothie

$11.00

Pineapple juice, bananas, orange, mango, pineapple, maca & chia seeds

Smoothie Bowls

Ocean Bowl

$12.00

BASE: blue algae, blueberries, pineapple, & coconut water TOPPINGS: bananas, granola, blueberries, pineapple, chia, agave & coconut flakes

Pink Dragon

$12.00

BASE: pitaya, pineapple and mango TOPPINGS: hemp hearts, granola, strawberries, kiwi, & bananas

Green Goblin

$12.00

BASE: Vanilla protein, kale, spinach, bananas, mango, & plant based milk TOPPINGS: bananas, hemp hearts, kiwi, mango, granola, oranges

Cold Pressed Juice

The Vig Shot 4 oz

$5.00

Ginger

The Stick Up shot 4 oz

$5.00

Apple. limes, ginger, cayenne pepper, turmeric

Capone's Favorite

$10.00

Apple. lemon. beet, ginger

The Goodfella

$10.00

Apple, lemon, ACV, H2O, cinnamon

The Untouchables

$10.00

Kale, cucumber, parsley, lime, apple, celery

Omerta

$10.00

Apple. pineapple, pear, ginger

The Earner

$10.00

Cucumber, apple, kale, ginger, lemon, spinach

The OG

$10.00

Apple. lemon. kale, spinach. spirulina, cayenne

The Don

$10.00

Carrot, apple. orange

The Empire

$10.00

Pineapple. mango. coconut water, aloe

Wraps

Simply SInful

$12.00

Chocolate sunflower spread, strawberries, coconut flakes, cocoa nibs, & agave

PB&J

$12.00

Choice of peanut butter or almond butter and our house made strawberry jam

Fruity Sunrise

$12.00

Choice of peanut butter or almond butter, granola, strawberries, mango and blueberries

Guac Fiesta

$12.00

House made guacamole, walnuts, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers

Peanut Butter Crunch

$12.00

Choice of peanut butter or almond butter, bananas, raisins, cinnamon, hemp hearts

Mediterranean Rush

$12.00

Hummus, tomato, cucumber, red onions, zaatar & tahini drizzle

Plant Yogurt Parfait

Berry Berry

$8.00

Plant based yogurt, strawberries, blueberries and granola

Kiwi Mango

$8.00

Plant based yogurt, kiwi, mango and granola

Pina Colada

$8.00

Plant based yogurt, pineapples, coconut and granola

Chia Pudding

Vanilla

$6.00

Plant based milk, chia, vanilla extract and agave

Chocolate

$6.00

Plant based milk, chia, cacao powder and agave

Matcha

$6.00

Plant based milk, chia, matcha and agave

Cashew Pudding

Chocolate

$6.00

Water, cashews, cinnamon, salt, agave and cacao powder

Vanilla

$6.00

Water, cashews, cinnamon, salt, agave and vanilla extract

Cookies

Carrot Kitties

$8.00

Dates, coconut shreds, carrots, raisins, cinnamon, oats and coconut oil

No Bake Peanut Butter

$8.00

Oats, salt, peanut butter, maple syrup and coconut oil

Banana Nut

$8.00

Bananas, oats, walnuts, peanut butter, chia, salt and chocolate sunflower drizzle

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Trail Mix

Trail Mix

$6.00

Vegan Snacks

Vegan Snacks

$3.00

Veggie Chips

$3.00

Dessert

Lemon Tart

$5.00

Dates, walnuts, salt, coconut, maple syrup, lemon juice and zest, coconut oil and turmeric

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Almonds, cacao powder, salt, coconut oil, agave, plant based milk and dates

Rice Cake Sandwich

Overnight Oats

Berries and Cream

$6.00

Granola, plant based yogurt, plant based milk, strawberries, blueberries, chia and agave

Tropical Paradise

$6.00

Granola, plant based yogurt, plant based milk, kiwi, mango, coconut, chia and agave

PB&J

$6.00

Granola, plant based yogurt, plant based milk, chia, strawberry jelly and peanut butter

Protein Balls

Coconut

$8.00

Dates, walnuts, salt, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter and coconut

Chocolate

$8.00

Dates, walnuts, salt, chocolate protein powder, peanut butter and cacao powder

Peanut Butter

$8.00

Dates, walnuts, salt, vanilla protein powder and peanut butter

Salad

Signature Salad

$16.00

Signature Salad with Tofu

$20.00

Specialty Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Limonada

$5.00

Lemonade with mint

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Mango Limeade

$5.00

Chocolate Cashew Mylk

$8.00

Cashews, cinnamon, salt, agave, cacao powder and water

Strawberry Cashew Mylk

$8.00

Cashews, cinnamon, salt, agave, strawberries and water

Vanilla Amond Mylk

$8.00

Almonds, cinnamon, salt, agave, vanilla extract and water

Vanilla Cashew Mylk

$8.00

Cashews, cinnamon, salt, agave, vanilla extract and water

Chocolate Almond Mylk

$8.00

Almonds, cinnamon, salt, agave, cacao powder and water

Strawberry Almond Mylk

$8.00

Almonds, cinnamon, salt, agave, strawberries and water

Protein Shakes

Vanilla

$12.00

Plant based milk, hemp hearts, banana, granola, vanilla extract and vanilla protein powder

Chocolate

$12.00

Plant based milk, hemp hearts, banana, granola, cacao powder and chocolate protein powder

Strawberry

$12.00

Plant based milk, hemp hearts, banana, granola, strawberries and vanilla protein powder

Avocado

$12.00

Plant based milk, hemp hearts, banana, granola, avocado and vanilla protein powder

Peanut Butter

$12.00

Plant based milk, hemp hearts, banana, granola, peanut butter and peanut butter protein powder

All Nuts

$12.00

Plant based milk, hemp hearts, banana, granola, almonds, cashews, peanut butter and peanut butter protein powder

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kosher and Vegan cafe and juice bar serving Açaí bowls, smoothie bowls, vegan treats and snacks, cold wraps, cold pressed juice and more! ORB Kosher Certified. *please note that due to supplier and quality issues our granola has honey in it.

Location

801 North Federal Highway, Suite 108, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Directions

