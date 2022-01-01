Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Juice N’ Shake

78-14 Roosevelt Avenue

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Order Again

Juices

**Make Your Own

1. Detox

$5.95+

2. Fat Burner

3. Popeyes Green Juice

4. Recovery

5. Cold Beater

6. I Love Kale

$5.95+

7. Pure Amino Acids

$5.95+

8. Pumping Iron

9. Model Skin

$5.95+

10. Immune Booster

11. Dracula's Detox

$5.95+

12. Cholesterol Balance

$5.95+

Smoothies

Make your Own

$6.50+

13. Blue Magic

14. Exotic Dragon Fruit Power Blend

15. Tropical Dragon Fruit Blend

16. Berry Grape World

17. Exotic Brazilian Acai Berry

18. Pina Colada

19. Mucho Mango

20. Matcha Energizer Smoothie

21. Incredible Hulk

ALLERGY****

Protein Shakes

Make your Own

$7.45+

22. F$%#ING GAINS

$7.45+

23. Chocolate Stack

24. Peanut Butter Power

25. Cookies & Cream Muscle Up

26. Weight Gainer Shake

27. Recovery Zone

28. Plant Based Shake (Vegan)

29. Exotic Dragon Fruit

30. Captain America Fuel & Armor

28. Plant Based Shake (Vegan) (Copy)

Bowls

31. Traditional Style Acai

$9.45

32. Acai & Peanut Butter

$9.95

33. Acai/Nutella & Fruits

$9.95

34. Dragon Fruit Breeze

$9.95

#35. Mango Madness Bowl

$9.95

#36 Guanabana Bowl

$9.95

Miscellaneous Items

C4 READY TO DRINK PRE-WORKOUT

$4.00

OPTIMUM NUTRITION READY TO DRINK AMINO ENERGY

$4.00

PROTEIN WAFFER SNACK

$3.50

C4 PRE-WORKOUT POWDER FORM

$3.50

Smart Sweets

$3.00

GATORADE

$2.25

WATER BOTTLE (No Discount)

$0.92

CELSIUS BCAA + ENERGY

$4.00

LENNY & LARRY COMPLETE COOKIE

$4.00

Straight Ginger Shot

$3.50
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
78-14 Roosevelt Avenue, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

