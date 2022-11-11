  • Home
Juice Punks™ 9517 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78240

No reviews yet

9517 Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio, TX 78240

Popular Items

Rollins Straight Edge
Patti
HR

Bottled Juice

16 oz bottle - Celery, Spinach, Green Grape, Ginger
Strummer - 16oz bottle

$9.50

16 oz bottle - Carrot, Pear, Green Apple

GG - 16oz bottle

$9.50

16 oz bottle - Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Orange

Dee Dee - 16oz bottle

$9.50

16 oz bottle - Beet, Carrot, Green Apple, Ginger

El Hefe - 16oz bottle

$9.50

16 oz bottle - Celery, Spinach, Green Grape, Ginger

Smoothie

Poly

$8.95

Spinach, Blueberries, Agave, Coconut Milk

Patti

$8.95

Cold Brew, Cauliflower, Banana, Coconut Milk, Cacao Powder, Agave

HR

$8.95

Almond Butter, Banana, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Agave

Jett

$8.95

Cherry, Banana, Cacao powder, Coconut Milk, Agave

Billy

$8.95

Strawberry, banana, Coconut Milk, Agave

Hugh

$8.95

Peaches, Strawberry, Dates, Chia Seeds, Coconut Milk, Agave

Shots

Vicious Hangover

$3.50

This combination was created to be extremely hydrating and beneficial to your body after a crazy night! Cucumber, Celery, Coconut Water, Himalayan Salt

Rollins Straight Edge

$3.50

Little twist to an overall wellness shot to help keep your immune system up! Ginger, Lemon, Mango

Lemonade

Tony's Cucumber Lemonade

$5.00

Perfectly sweet, incredibly fresh! Cucumber, Mint, Fresh squeezed lemons

Tony's Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet with a little punch in this super cool and refreshing fresh lemonade! BlackBerry, Ginger, Fresh squeezed lemons

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Juice Fast Kit

1 Day Fast

$64.75

Includes 7 individual bottles of 16oz juices + 1 free wellness shots *photo for illustration only

2 Day Fast

$128.10

Includes 14 individual bottles of 16oz juices + 2 free wellness shots *photo for illustration only

3 Day Fast

$189.00

Includes 21 individual bottles of 16oz juices + 3 free wellness shots *photo for illustration only

Baked Goods

Almond Cranberry Oatmeal

$4.95

8 oz Cup of Fresh oats, Marcona Almonds, Cranberries, Agave and a dash of Cinnamon.

Merch

Juice Punks Buttons

$2.00

1.5" Round buttons

Juice Punks Button Bundle

$5.00

3-1.5" Round buttons

I'm a Mess Hat

$20.00Out of stock

“I'M A MESS”Otto Foam Adjustable

SATX Hat

$20.00

SATX Otto Foam Adjustable

YP Classics Hat

$30.00

YP Classics Embroidered Punk Head Adjustable

Vinyl Juice Punks Stickers

$2.00
*LIMITED EDITION* Hologram Juice Punks Sticker 75 only

$4.00
Cooler Bag

$5.00

Small T-shirts

Small Color SATX Tee

$30.00

Medium T-shirts

Medium OG Tee

$25.00
Medium SATX Tee

$25.00Out of stock
Medium Color SATX Tee

$30.00
Medium Randy's Tee

$30.00

Large T-shirts

Large OG Tee

$25.00Out of stock
Large SATX Tee

$25.00Out of stock
Large Color SATX Tee

$30.00Out of stock
Large Randy's Tee

$30.00

XL T-shirts

XL OG Tee

$25.00
XL SATX Tee

$25.00Out of stock
XL Color SATX Tee

$30.00
XL Randy's Tee

$30.00

XXL T-shirts

XXL OG Tee

$25.00
XXL SATX Tee

$25.00Out of stock
XXL Color SATX Tee

$30.00
XXL Randy's Tee

$30.00

Lemon

Full Gallon Lemon

$50.00

1/2 Gallon Lemon

$25.00

Lime

Full Gallon Lime

$50.00

1/2 Gallon Lime

$25.00

Citrus delivery charge

Citrus delivery charge

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fresh Made Juices, Smoothies, Fresh Squeezed Lemonades, and Cold Brew.

Location

9517 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78240

Directions

