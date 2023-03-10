Restaurant header imageView gallery

JUICE TIME & CREPES 2007 E Nettleton Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2007 East Nettleton Avenue

Jonesboro, AR 72401

[Juice Time & Crepe Drink Menu]

JUICE TIME SPECIAL

JUICE TIME

$6.99+

ROYAL JUICE

$6.99+

JAMAICAN RASPBERRY

$6.99+

JAMAICAN CHOCOLATE

$6.99+

SUNRISE

$6.99+

PARADISE

$6.99+

COCKTAIL

$6.99+

JUICE TIME JUICE

ORANGE JUICE (FRESHLY SQUEEZED)

$7.99+

LEMON &MINT

$4.99+

STRAWBERRY JUICE

$4.99+

STRAWBERRY BANANA JUICE

$4.99+

GRAPE JUICE

$4.99+

BANANA WITH MILK

$4.99+

WATERMELON JUICE

$4.99+

PINK BURST JUICE

$4.99+

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.99+

KIWI JUICE

$4.99+

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY BANANA BLAST

$5.99+

PINA COLADA MADNESS

$5.99+

GREEN SMOOTHIE

$5.99+

POWER OF THE GREEN

$5.99+

GREEN TROPICAL BLAST

$5.99+

GREEN MACHINE

$5.99+

MEECH

$5.99+

HAWAIIAN RUNNER

$5.99+

WONDER TWINS

$5.99+

THE INCREDIBLE BULK

$5.99+

BERRY BERRY GOOD

$5.99+

IN THE TROPICS

$5.99+

TWISTED STRAWBERRY

$5.99+

JUICE TIME HEALTH BAR

PURIFY GREEN

$6.99+

PURPLE BEETS

$6.99+

GINGER SPARK

$6.99+

KALE IMMUNITY

$6.99+

INFLAMATION

$6.99+

WEIGHT LOSS

$6.99+

ENERGY

$6.99+

COLD RELIEF

$6.99+

HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

$6.99+

SPICY LEMONADE

$6.99+

DETOX BREAKFAST

$6.99+

DETOX LUNCH

$6.99+

DETOX DINNER

$6.99+

MILKSHAKE

CHOCOLATE

$4.99+

VANILLA

$4.99+

STRAWBERRY

$4.99+

BANANA

$4.99+

LOTUS BISCOFF

$4.99+

SNICKERS

$4.99+

BUTTERFINGER

$4.99+

OREO

$4.99+

ICED COFFEE

CARAMEL

$2.49

MOCHA

$2.49

LOTUS ENERGY

STRAWBERRY

$3.99

[Juice Time & Crepe Food Menu]

CREPES

CREPES

$7.99+

MINI PANCAKE

MINI PANCAKE

$3.99+

WAFFLES

WAFFLES

$4.99+

ACAI BOWL

ACAI BOWL

$7.99+

SHAWARMA

SHAWARMA

$4.99

PASTRY

PETIT 4

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

2007 East Nettleton Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Directions

