Juice eNVy

review star

No reviews yet

212 Elks Point Road

Round Hill Village, NV 89448

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Green
Classic Açaí
Savory Green Boost

Juice

Sweet Sunrize Zing

$10.00+

Orange, Carrot, Granny Smith Apple, Golden Beet, Lemon, Ginger

Savory Green Boost

$10.00+

Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Celery, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric, Garlic, and a pinch of Real Salt

Sweet Green

$10.00+

Granny Smith Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon and Celery

Auntie Oxidant

$10.00+

Celery, Golden Beet, Carrot, Blueberry, Orange

Mr Good Belly

$10.00+

Granny Smith Apple, Cucumber, Fennel, Lemon, Mint, Ginger

Rehydrator

$10.00+

Carrot, Cucumber, Pineapple, Grape and Celery

Refresher

$10.00+

Watermelon, Cucumber, Lime, Mint and Ginger

Single

$10.00+

Single Juice press

Custom Blend

$10.00+

Your fave juice blend

Cider

$10.00+

Raw, organic, cold pressed, unpasteurized, no preservatives added, apple cider

Smoothies

Açaí

$10.00+

Açaí puree, Blueberries, Banana, with Apple Juice, Myracle Mylk or Both!

Acerola Super C

$10.00+

Acerola Cherry, Banana, Pineapple, Orange Juice

Berry DeLish

$10.00+

Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries, Apple Juice

Orange PinAngo

$10.00+

Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice

Pitaya BanAngo

$10.00+

Pitaya, Mango, Banana, Pineapple Juice

Cupuaçu Piñalada

$10.00

Cupuaçu puree, Coconut puree, Pineapple, Miracle Mylk

Cacao Cupuaçu

$10.00+

Cupuaçu puree, Banana, OJ, Miracle Mylk, Cocoa Powder

The Kauai

$10.00+

Banana, Coconut, Spinach, Mint, Hemp Hearts, Cacao Nibs and Myracle Mylk

The Ridgeway

$10.00+

Banana, Coconut, Peanut Butter Powder, Cacao Powder and Myracle Mylk

Special - Passion, Pitaya, Mango

$10.00

Todays special 16 ounce smoothie. Pick your juice or mylk.

Custom Blend

$10.00+

You choose from our menu ingredients and customize your own smoothie

Bowls

Dragon

$14.00

Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice

Classic Açaí

$14.00

Açaí puree, Banana, Miracle Mylk, Peanut Butter

Avo Cupu Coco

$14.00

Cupuaçu puree, Coconut puree, Avocado, Banana, Miracle Mylk

Acerola the Grape

$14.00

Acerola Puree, Grapes, Strawberries and Apple Juice

Additional Tops

$1.00

Any additional topping after your bowl is served

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
We serve made to order Cold Pressed Organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and winter soups. Get Juiced and Be Envied!

212 Elks Point Road, Round Hill Village, NV 89448

