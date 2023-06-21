Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels

Juicehead Smoothies & Coffee



No reviews yet

211 South Bridge Street

Yorkville, IL 60560

Popular Items

THE CHARLOTTE

$5.00+

Our house 48-hour cold brew, flavored with caramel & vanilla, topped with vanilla cold foam and a dash of cinnamon

BAGEL + TOPPING

$4.50

Choice of bagel and choice of topping

ICED LATTE

$4.50+

A coffee beverage made with espresso, milk & flavoring of choice

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

THE BRIX

THE BRIX

$7.50+

Strawberry, banana, turbinado

BEYOND THE GRAY SKY

BEYOND THE GRAY SKY

$7.50+

Pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, turbinado

YELLOW SUBMARINE

YELLOW SUBMARINE

$7.50+

Mango, banana, turbinado

SUNSET LOVER

SUNSET LOVER

$8.00+

Mango, raspberry, turbinado

ACAI YOU

ACAI YOU

$8.00+

Strawberry, blueberry, turbinado, acai powder

MEMPHIS FLASH

MEMPHIS FLASH

$8.00+

Banana, strawberry, peanut powder, turbinado, milk

EMERALD POOLS

EMERALD POOLS

$8.00+

Peach, mango, banana, turbinado, green spirulina

MY STONEY BABY

MY STONEY BABY

$8.00+

Strawberry, dark cherry, banana, cacao powder, turbinado

MAMAS & PAPAS

MAMAS & PAPAS

$8.00+

Strawberry, pineapple, raspberry, banana, turbinado, ginger chips

SOCIAL CUES

$8.00+

Mango, spinach, matcha, turbinado. Made in collaboration with our neighbors at Salon Social Yorkville!

SPACE & TIME

SPACE & TIME

$8.00+

Strawberry, blueberry, avocado, monk fruit sweetener

DON'T KALE MY VIBE

DON'T KALE MY VIBE

$8.00+

Pineapple, kale, spinach, banana, carrot juice

SWEET CHARIOT

$8.00+
JITTERHEAD

JITTERHEAD

$8.50+

Ten Drops cold brew, banana, vanilla frozen yogurt, cacao nibs, turbinado topped with chocolate granola, classic granola & cacao nibs

CALM LIKE A BOMB

CALM LIKE A BOMB

$8.50+

Blueberry, banana, vanilla frozen yogurt, lemonade, turbinado, topped with classic granola & fresh blueberry

ALWAYS FOREVER

ALWAYS FOREVER

$8.50+

Strawberry, raspberry, vanilla frozen yogurt, whey protein, almond milk, topped with low fat whipped cream, cacao nibs and a fresh raspberry

CHACHI

CHACHI

$8.50+

Banana, strawberry, Oreo cookies, vanilla frozen yogurt, cacao powder, milk, topped with chocolate granola & fresh banana

PEACH FUZZ

PEACH FUZZ

$8.50+

Peach, banana, vanilla frozen yogurt, turbinado, pink pitaya powder, milk, topped with classic granola, chia seeds & fresh raspberry

MOON DANCE

MOON DANCE

$8.50+

Pineapple, mango, banana, turbinado, blue spirulina, topped with almonds, chia seeds & fresh banana

DREAM ON

DREAM ON

$8.50+

Peach, vanilla frozen yogurt, whey protein, turbinado, orange juice, whipped cream

BUILD YOUR OWN

$7.50+

Choice of fruit + choice of liquid + turbinado. Add-in's & toppings separate.

KIDS/SNACK

THE BRIX (KIDS)

$5.00

Strawberry, banana, turbinado

BEYOND THE GRAY SKY (KIDS)

$5.00

Pineapple, banana, coconut flakes & turbinado

YELLOW SUBMARINE (KIDS)

$5.00

Mango, banana, turbinado

SUNSET LOVER (KIDS)

$5.00

Mango, raspberry, turbinado

ACAI YOU (KIDS)

$5.00

Strawberry, blueberry, acai powder, turbinado

MEMPHIS FLASH (KIDS)

$5.00

Banana, strawberry, peanut powder, turbinado, milk

EMERALD POOLS (KIDS)

$5.00

MY STONEY BABY (KIDS)

$5.00

MAMAS & PAPAS (KIDS)

$5.00

SOCIAL CUES (KIDS)

$5.00

SPACE & TIME (KIDS)

$5.00

Strawberry, blueberry, avocado, monkfruit sweetener

DON'T KALE MY VIBE (KIDS)

$5.00

Pineapple, kale, spinach, banana, carrot juice

SWEET CHARIOT (KIDS)

$5.00

Cherry, banana, rolled oats, chocolate protein, turbinado

JITTERHEAD (KIDS)

$5.00

Banana, cold brew, vanilla frozen yogurt, cacao nibs, turbinado

CALM LIKE A BOMB (KIDS)

$5.00

Blueberry, banana, vanilla frozen yogurt, lemonade, turbinado

ALWAYS FOREVER (KIDS)

$5.00

Strawberry, raspberry, whey protein, vanilla frozen yogurt, almond milk, turbinado

CHACHI (KIDS)

$5.00

Banana, strawberry, vanilla frozen yogurt, Oreo, cacao powder, turbinado, milk

PEACH FUZZ (KIDS)

$5.00

Peach, banana, raspberry, vanilla frozen yogurt, pink pitaya, turbinado, milk

MOON DANCE (KIDS)

$5.00

Pineapple, mango, banana, turbinado, blue spirulina

DREAM ON (KIDS)

$5.00

Peach, whey protein, vanilla frozen yogurt, orange juice, turbinado, topped with whipped cream

BUILD YOUR OWN (KIDS)

$5.00

COFFEE & TEA

ICED BEVERAGES

COLD BREW

$4.00+

House made 48-hour cold brew

ICED AMERICANO

$4.00+

A coffee beverage consisting of espresso cut with water.

ICED LATTE

$4.50+

A coffee beverage made with espresso, milk & flavoring of choice

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

A coffee beverage consisting of espresso, milk and cold foam.

ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.00+

A coffee beverage consisting of milk "marked" with espresso. Lightly sweetened with vanilla and a caramel drizzle.

ICED MOCHA

$5.00+

Our espresso combined with mocha sauce and milk, served over ice

ICED WHITE MOCHA

$5.00+

Our espresso combined with white mocha sauce and milk, served over ice

ICED ESPRESSO

$1.25+

ICED TEA

$3.50+

ICED CHAI TEA LATTE

$5.00+

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

Matcha combined with milk, sweetened with cane syrup & served over ice

HOT BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.50+

AMERICANO

$4.00+

LATTE

$4.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.00+

MOCHA

$5.00+

WHITE MOCHA

$5.00+

ESPRESSO

$1.25+

TEA

$3.50+

CHAI TEA LATTE

$5.00+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00+

Chocolate sauce combined with steamed milk of choice

SPECIALTY COFFEE

THE CHARLOTTE

$5.00+

Our house 48-hour cold brew, flavored with caramel & vanilla, topped with vanilla cold foam and a dash of cinnamon

TIRAMISU COLD BREW (THAT'S AMORE)

$5.00+

Our house cold brew flavored with tiramisu syrup topped with vanilla cold foam & a dust of cocoa powder

GIMME S'MORE

$5.00+

A toasted marshmallow cappuccino topped with dark chocolate drizzle

CEREAL MILK LATTE

$5.50+

A latte made with cereal-steeped milk. Ask for our current selection.

PB SHAKEN ESPRESSO

$6.00+

Espresso combined with caramel sauce & peanut powder, shaken & poured over ice, topped with a splash of milk

FRAPP-HEAD

$7.00+

Cold brew blended with flavor of choice, heavy cream & ice, topped with whipped cream

C.O.T.M: BLOOD ORANGE CINNAMON COLD BREW

$5.50+

House cold brew with cinnamon bun syrup, topped with blood orange cold brew and a dash of cinnamon

EMPLOYEE CREATIONS

WHITE LAVENDER HAZE

$5.50+

A white mocha & lavender latte topped with honey drizzle. Available hot or iced. Created by Blake.

GALAXY

$8.00+

An antioxidant & protein-packed delectable smoothie with banana. blueberry, chocolate sauce, & chocolate protein. Created by Ava.

MINT TO BE

$4.50+

A blueberry flavored mint tea with a splash of lemonade. Available iced. Created by Caroline.

PINK ROSE MATCHA LATTE

$6.00+

A vanilla-matcha latte topped with strawberry cold foam. Available iced. Created by Heidi.

COOKIES N' CREAM LATTE

$6.00+

A white mocha latte topped with cookies n' cream cold foam & Oreo crumbles. Available iced. Created by Sarah.

LEMONADE & OTHER

COLD BEVERAGES

LEMONADE

$2.00+
BLENDED LEMONADE

BLENDED LEMONADE

$3.00+

Cold pressed, fresh lemonade blended with ice and flavoring of choice

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00+

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

BOWL OPTIONS

POLLEN BOWL

$10.00

Acai sorbet topped with bee pollen, strawberry & honey drizzle

PEANUT BUTTER CUP BOWL

$10.00

Acai sorbet topped with banana, chocolate granola, peanut drizzle & a dash of cinnamon

CHIA BOWL

$10.00

Acai sorbet topped with chia pudding blueberry & classic granola

COCO BOWL

$11.00

Acai sorbet topped with cacao nibs, coconut flakes, raspberries & almonds

BYO BOWL

$9.00

FOOD

BAGELS+SANDWICHES

BAGEL + TOPPING

$4.50

Choice of bagel and choice of topping

AVOCADO EGG

$8.50

Choice of bagel, topped with avocado spread, hard boiled egg, crushed red pepper, black pepper & salt

SPICY EGG & BACON

SPICY EGG & BACON

$7.25

Panini bread topped with fried egg, bacon, mayo, swiss-american cheese, spinach, red onion, pickled jalapeno, salt & pepper

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY

$7.50

Choice of bagel topped with chocolate hazelnut-almond butter, fresh strawberry, coconut flakes & Local Hive Midwest honey

CUCUMBER EVERYTHING

$7.50

Everything bagel topped with Italian seasoning cream cheese, sliced cucumbers, fresh chopped dill & everything seasoning

CHICKEN JALAPENO

CHICKEN JALAPENO

$9.00

Choice of bread topped with smashed avocado, Italian seasoning cream cheese, chicken, spinach, red onion, tomato, pickled jalapeno, salt & pepper

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$9.00

Choice of bagel topped with sliced chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, spinach, salt & pepper

OATMEAL

BYO OATMEAL

BYO OATMEAL

$3.50

Rolled oats combined with hot water and preferred sweetener, topped with fresh toppings of choice

PB OATMEAL

$5.00

Rolled oats mixed with peanut powder, topped with sliced bananas & strawberries, chocolate granola & a peanut drizzle

PROTEIN OATMEAL

$5.00

Rolled oats mixed with whey protein, topped with classic granola, blueberry & cacao nibs

BAKED GOODS

RASPBERRY CHEESE MUFFIN

$3.75

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.75

CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN

$3.75

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$3.75

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

FUDGE BROWNIE

$3.50

APPLE FRITTER

$4.00

SNACKS/FRUIT

BANANA

$1.00

SIDE OF FRUIT

$3.50

HARD BOILED EGG

$1.00

SALT & VINEGAR POTATO CHIPS

$1.75

SEA SALT POTATO CHIPS

$1.75

RAW JUICE/COOLER

HOUSE MADE RAW JUICE

Raw juices, cold pressed & bottled in house

BEAUTY & A BEET

$8.50

BRAIN FOOD

$8.50Out of stock

ROOTING FOR MY BABY

$8.00

Celery, kale, green apple, cucumber, mint, lemon, ginger

LIVE WIRE (Shot)

$4.00

THAT SUMMER FEELING

$8.50

Watermelon, green apple, beet, Serrano, mint, lime

RESTORE THE FEELING

$8.50Out of stock

24 CARROT MAGIC

$8.50

RAW JUICERY

AFTERMATH

AFTERMATH

$8.50Out of stock

Grapefruit, ginger, aloe, burdock root, basil oil, milk thistle - 8 fl oz bottle

MERMAID LEMONADE

MERMAID LEMONADE

$10.00

Blue algae, lemon, aloe, peach blossom, coconut nectar - 12.3 fl oz bottle

CHILL PILL

CHILL PILL

$10.00

Pineapple, lemon, butterfly pea flower, chamomile, schisandra, ashwagandha, vanilla, coconut nectar, vegan probiotic - 12.3 fl oz bottle

CANS

KALO HEMP INFUSED SELTZER

$4.00

LIQUID DEATH

$2.50

Still Mountain Water - 16.9oz can

LIQUID DEATH PEACH TEA

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 South Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL 60560

