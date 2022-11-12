Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Juiceheads ATL Buckhead

review star

No reviews yet

2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Avocado Toast
J-Burger

Raw Meals

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$14.50

Base: Home-made creamy acai berry, berries, and banana. Layered with granola Topped with fresh fruit (banana, strawberries and blueberries, coconut shavings, hemp seeds and a drizzle of agave. *Add creamy peanut butter for $1.00. PLEASE NOTE: GRANOLA CONTAINS CHOCOLATE, PEANUTS BASE CONTAINS COCONUT MILK

Kale Wrap

Kale Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

It’s BACK! Kale, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, purple onion, coconut corn, and sun-dried tomatoes seasoned with herbs and served with garlic vinaigrette dressing dip. SORRY, NO CUSTOMIZATIONS AVAILABLE FOR THE WRAP.

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$14.50

Base: Home-made base with dragon fruit (pitaya), strawberries, blueberries and banana Layered with a light, nut-free granola Topped with fresh fruit (kiwi, mango, pineapple, coconut shavings) and a drizzle of agave. *Add creamy peanut butter for $1.00. PLEASE NOTE: GRANOLA CONTAINS: Pecans Almonds Pumpkin seeds Sunflower seeds

Cooked Meals

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Seasoned guacamole on crispy, fluffy toast. Topped with homemade pico de gallo, hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, and our blueberry sriracha sauce.

Chili

Chili

$13.50Out of stock

A medium-spiced homemade chili filled with vegetables, kidney beans and handcrafted burger crumbles. Served with blue corn tortilla chips. Get a dollop of guacamole and pico for $1.00 each to give it a boost.

J-Burger

J-Burger

$13.50

Handmade lentil patty with organic quinoa, brown rice, onions, spinach and carrots. Wrapped in lettuce, topped with red onion, tomato, spicy pickles, ketchup and our blueberry sriracha sauce.

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$15.00

The same sauce we use on the burgers and avocado toast can be yours. Use it to enhance your plates and impress your friends. Made locally by a celebrity chef with organic ingredients.

Whole Fruit

Orange - Whole

Orange - Whole

$1.50
Apple - Whole

Apple - Whole

$1.50
Pear- Whole

Pear- Whole

$1.50
Banana - Whole

Banana - Whole

$1.00

Satisfying Smoothies - 16oz

Big Mama

Big Mama

$13.50

Orange, Banana, Apple, Peach, Natural Flavor Raw Plant Protein Powder Taste: Light texture with a taste of each of the fruits. Value: Loads of fiber. Skin enhancing, collegen producing and soothing to digestion. Hint: A great beginner's smoothie. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.

Grandpa's Buddies

Grandpa's Buddies

$13.50

Peanut Butter, Banana, Spinach, Natural Flavor Raw Protein Powder Taste: More like peanut butter; less like spinach. Value: Great post-workout smoothie with the plant-based protein and peanut butter. Hint: Nice first-time smoothie if you love PB. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized smoothies are not guaranteed.

Summertime

Summertime

$14.00

Pineapple, Banana, Pitaya (Dragonfruit), Coconut Shavings, Agave, Natural Flavor Raw Plant Protein Taste: Tropical and sweet Value: Boosts the immune system and boost iron levels. Hint: Tastes great with ginger. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized smoothies are not guaranteed.

Mudpie

Mudpie

$13.50

Peanut Butter, Cacao (chocolate in its purest form), Banana, Chocolate Flavor Raw Plant Protein Taste: Similar to a healthy, chocolate peanut butter bar. Value: Improve blood flow to the brain. Good for post-workout. Hint: Great guilt-free dessert. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized smoothies are not guaranteed.

Cricket

Cricket

$13.50

Orange, Apple, Pear, Wheatgrass, Spinach Taste: Light and citrusy with a hint of green. Value: Great energy booster. Hint: Adding pineapple makes it pop. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized smoothies are not guaranteed.

Custom Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$13.50

Select a base of banana or mango. Choose two fruit veggies and one herbal ingredient. We assume you know the desired texture and flavor therefore NO REFUNDS on custom smoothies. Please ask hostess for assistance if needed.

Premium Smoothies - 16oz

My Baby Boy

My Baby Boy

$15.25Out of stock

Pineapple, Mango, E3 Blue Spirulina, Banana, Raw Pumpkin Seeds, Agave, Himalayan Salt Taste: Smooth and Tropical Value: Great post-workout that supports the heart and boosts the immune system. Hint: This could be the secret to higher energy. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized smoothies are not guaranteed.

Fresh-pressed Juices - 12oz

Mama's Favorite

Mama's Favorite

$12.50

Orange, Apple, Lemon, Pear Taste: Refreshing, sweet, and tangy. Value: Energy boost, mild detox, and an array of cancer-cell-fighting phytochemicals. Hint: Tastes great with ginger. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.

Spicy Rabbit

Spicy Rabbit

$12.50

Carrot, Apple, Ginger Taste: Sweet and Spicy with an earthy undertone. Value: Energy boost, reduces inflammation, improves eye health, and is a nail and hair boost. Hint: Tastes great with orange. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.

Green Acres

Green Acres

$12.50

Apple, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Ginger Taste: Sweet and slightly salty with a hint of greens. Value: Settles and nudges digestion, improves skin, and reduces inflammation. Hint: Add extra apple if you prefer a sweeter taste. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.

Front Porch View

Front Porch View

$12.50

Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Spinach Taste: Sweet and refreshing mix with a green flavor. Value: Protect skin and vision, and help with blood pressure. Hint: Great green juice for a newbie. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices and smoothies are not guaranteed.

Sunrise

Sunrise

$12.50

Apple, Pear, Lemon, Beet, Ginger Taste: Light, sweet and spicy. Value: Boosts stamina, improves the immune system Hint: Athletes favor use it as a pre-workout energy boost.

Rabbit Snack

Rabbit Snack

$12.50

Apple, Carrot, Beet, Ginger, Kale Taste: Earthier version of the Sunrise Value: Boosts the immune system, slows the aging process Hint: The best juice for a nutrition slam.

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$12.50

100% Celery Taste: Light and salty. Value: Reduce inflammation, boost hydration, cleanse Hint: Best results when consumed on an empty stomach.

Custom Juice

Custom Juice

$12.50

Make it like you like it by choosing a base, two more items and then adding some upgrades. Customize wisely or ask the staff for input. Refunds on customized juices are not guaranteed.

Hot Shots

Run Chicken Run

Run Chicken Run

$6.00

Ginger, Lemon, Asian Ginseng, Cayenne Taste: Indescribable. Value: Soothes allergies, pops ears, helps with sinuses and other inflammation. Hint: Drink it like a shot of tequila.

Uncle Curtis

Uncle Curtis

$6.00

Beets, Ginger, Spirulina, Cayenne Taste: Indescribable. Value: A winner in the athletic performance circle. Great for workout energy and more. Hint: Beet juice comes out the same color it goes in. Don't panic.

Wheatgrass (with Lemon and Ginger)

Wheatgrass (with Lemon and Ginger)

$6.00

Wheatgrass, Lemon, Ginger Taste: Like sweet grass. Value: Rumored to give a bundle of vegetable nutrition. A traditional favorite. Hint: Prepare for the ginger kick.

Water

Fresh Cracked Coconut Water (in the Shell)

Fresh Cracked Coconut Water (in the Shell)

$7.50

There is a difference between from a bottle and from the shell. Taste: Light and slightly sweet Value: Natural electrolytes for athletic and hangover recovery Hint: Pick your own from the fridge and pass it to the team.

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$5.00

Retail

Sea Moss Supplements

Sea Moss Supplements

$39.99Out of stock

High quality sea moss with bladderwack and burdock root extract. Blended for maximum absorption for the best performance in your body.

Appfront items

App order notes

Venue Rentals

VR-091522-Payment 1 of 2

$724.88

VR-091522-Payment 2 of 2

$724.88
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our goal is to make it easier to commit to health. Organic juices, made with love and high nutrition. Smoothies made with superfoods, and with super taste. Whole-plant meal options to fill the soul.

Website

Location

2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Juiceheads ATL image

Similar restaurants in your area

Arden's Garden - Buckhead
orange star4.9 • 22
3757 Roswell Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - Howell Mill
orange starNo Reviews
1985 Howell Mill Suite 101A Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - Marietta St
orange starNo Reviews
969 Marietta St NW #300 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - Emory Walk
orange star4.7 • 123
1248 Clairmont RD Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - Little Five Points
orange star4.8 • 40
1117 Euclid Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Local Green Atlanta-JOLO
orange star4.5 • 1,182
19 Joseph E Lowery Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Seven Lamps
orange star4.4 • 3,445
3400 Around Lenox Rd. Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Buckhead
orange star4.5 • 1,814
77 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite 35A Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Food + Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,158
1952 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Buckhead
orange star4.8 • 941
77 West Paces Ferry Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Big Sky Buckhead
orange star4.1 • 903
3201 Cains Hill Pl atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Poncey-Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inman Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Little Five Points
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston