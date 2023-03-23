Juice Journey Cafe 1 Main Street
1 Main Street
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Popular Items
Cold-Pressed Juices
Apple Juice
Apple
Blue Majik Lemonade
E3 Live Blue Majik, lemon, purified water, agave
Celery Juice
Celery
Charcoal Lemonade
Lemon, purified water, activated charcoal, agave
Chlorophyll Water
Chlorophyll, Water
Citrus n Spice
Grapefruit, orange, pear, lemon, lime, ginger, cayenne
Citrus Splash
Grapefruit, orange, pear, pineapple, lemon
Cold Crusher
Ginger, pineapple, orange
Cool as a Cucumber
Cucumber, green apple, mint, pineapple
Daily Detox
Pineapple, pear, orange, ginger, aloe, milk thistle
Green-Citrus
Kale, spinach, romaine, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger
Green-Pure
Kale, spinach, romaine, celery, cucumber, lemon
Green-Sweet
Kale, spinach, romaine, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon
Greens & Roots
Cucumber, Romaine, Celery, Beet, Spinach, Ginger, Kale, Lemon
Immune Elixir
Ginger, orange, pear, grapefruit, pineapple, lemon
Orange Juice
Oranges
Skin Glow
Cucumber, grapefruit, orange, pineapple, lemon, aloe
The Beet Goes On
Beets, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger
Turmeric Tonic
Carrot, apple, orange, turmeric, ginger, lemon
Twisted Lemonade
Lemon, purified water, agave, cayenne
V9 Juice
Cucumber, Romaine, Celery, Carrot, Beet, Ginger, Kale, Turmeric, Lemon
Watermelon Lime Splash
Watermelon, Lime
Smoothie
Banana Nut Bread
Coconut water, almonds, dates, banana, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, agave
Berry Delicious
Mixed berries, banana, coconut water, goji berries, agave
Chocolate Indulgence
Grandma's Apple Pie
Apples, banana, dates, agave, almond milk, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, Himalayan sea salt
Green Detox
Spinach, cucumber, green apple, lemon, avocado, stevia
Green Goddess
Green tea, coconut water, lemon, spinach, banana, green apple, ginger, mint
Journey To Amazon
Açaí, almond milk, blueberries, banana, spinach, agave
Mango Tango
Coconut water, mango, banana, spinach, agave
Mint Chip
Almond milk, banana, mint, avocado, spinach, dates, vanilla, cacao nibs, agave
Mocha Joe
Cold brewed coffee, almond milk, coconut meat, cacao, agave
Pina Colada
Coconut water, coconut meat, pineapple, coconut oil, agave
PB Cup Protein Smoothie
Peanut butter, banana, cacao powder, vegan chocolate protein powder, almond milk
Purple Dragon
Coconut Water, Pitaya, Strawberries, Banana
Tropical Cooler
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Almond Butter, Coconut Water, Pineapple
Ultimate Warrior
Almond milk, blueberries, banana, spinach, sprouted almonds, vegan protein powder
Vanilla Mylk Shake
Coconut Water, Coconut Meat, Cashews, Dates, Madagascar Vanilla, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Agave, Himalayan Sea Salt
Custom Smoothie
Includes base liquid, 2 fruits, and sweetener
Smoothie Bowl
Acai Bowl
Acai, banana, blueberries, almond milk, strawberries, granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, choice of honey or agave
Pitaya Bowl
Pitaya, coconut water, banana, strawberries, granola, coconut flakes, choice of honey or agave
PB Cup Protein Bowl
Peanut butter, banana, cacao powder, vegan chocolate protein powder, almond milk, granola, coconut flakes, cacao nibs
Tropical Green Bowl
Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Almond Milk, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Strawberries, Choice Of Honey Or Agave
Food
Almond Butter Cranberry Bites
Rolled Oats, Almonds, Almond Butter, Agave, Sea Salt, Craisins, & Chia Seed
Avocado Toast
Gluten-Free Bread, Avocado, Tomatoes, Black Pepper
Banana Bread
Bananas, Cinnamon, Nutmeg. Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Vanilla, Flax Seed, Sea Salt, Baking Powder, Coconut Sugar, Monk Fruit Sugar, Gluten Free Flour Mix
Brownie Protein Bites
Dates, Walnuts, Cacao Powder, Vegan Chocolate, Chocolate Protein, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt
Cheese Cake
Cashews, Agave, Lemon Juice, Vanilla Extract, & Psyllium Husk
Chili
Tomatoes, Pinto Beans, Red Kidney Beans, Black Beans, Garbanzo Beans, Vegetable Broth, Carrot, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Dark Chocolate, Garlic, Chili Powder, Cumin, Salt, Black Pepper, & Cayenne
Chocolate Avocado Mousse
Avocado, Cacao Powder, Agave, Cinnamon, Young Thai Coconut Meat, Vanilla, Cardamom, & Agave
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Bob's Red Mill Baking Flour,Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil, Vegan Butter, Flax Eggs ,Organic Brown sugar ,Almond Milk, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Salt
Chocolate Granola Crunch Cookies
Cashews, Vanilla, Coconut Oil, Sea Salt, Vegan Dark Chocolate Chips, Gluten Free Granola, & Agave
Coconut Chia Pudding
Bananas, Young Thai Coconut Meat, Coconut Water, Chia, Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Agave, Cinnamon, Nutmeg
Ferrero Rocher Truffles
Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Hazelnuts Vanilla, Cacao Powder, Vegan Chocolate Coconut Oil
Grilled Cheeze Sandwich
Gluten-Free Bread, Vegan Cheeze
Green Goddess Salad
Avocado, Dressing and Trialmix of Pecans, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Cashews, Pumpkin Seeds
Kale Salad
Honey Dijon Mustard with a Trail Mix of Pecans, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds
Kale Caesar Salad
Cashew, Garlic, Capers, Mustard, Worcestershire, Nutritional Yeast, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice, Dulse flakes, GF Croutans
Lasagna (Baked)
Violife Vegan Cheese, Imposible Meat, Avocado Oil, Marinara Sauce, Salt, Pepper (contains Soy), Spices, Served Hot
Lasagna (Raw)
Zucchini, Marinara, Pesto, & Cashew Cheese
Mac n' Cheeze
Butternut Squash, Onions, Garlic, Vegan Cheese, Brown Rice Pasta, Nutritional Yeast, Coconut Oil, & Himalayan Salt
Macaroon
Unsweetened Coconut Flakes, Maple Syrup, Coconut Butter, Vanilla Extract, & Salt
Mediterranean Bowl
Falafel, Quinoa, Kale, Vegan Feta, Chick Peas, Cilantro, Parsley, Chile, Garlic, Cumin, Salt Black Pepper, Cardamom, Avocado Oil, Olives, Lemon & Onions
Mock Tuna Sushi
Honey Mustard Vinaigrette + Cranberries, Pecans, Sunflower and Pumpkin Seeds
Cinnamon Oatmeal with Apples & Raisins
Oats, Red Apple, Green Apple, Raisins, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Agave, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, & Sea Salt
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Vegan Butter GF Flour, Baking Soda, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Pink Salt, Coconut Sugar, Oats, Almond Milk, Flax, Eggs
PB Energy Bites
Coconuts Flakes, Oats, Peanut Butter, Coconut Oil, Agave, Chocolate Chips, Cacao Powder, & Sea Salt
Peanut Butter Cookie
Peanut Butter, Allspice Baking Powder, Almond Flour, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Pink Salt, Coconut Sugar
Pesto Zoodles
Zucchini, Basil, Cashews, Walnuts, Olive Oil, Garlic, Lemon, Nutritional Yeast, Sea Salt, Pepper
Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Avocado, Chick Peas, Almond Slices, Red Cabbage, Broccoli Slaw, Parsley
Soup
Thai Kelp Noodles
Kelp Noodles, Zucchini, Carrot, Peanut Butter, Water, Lemon Juice, Ginger, Garlic, Cayenne, Braggs Liquid Aminos, Sea Salt, Tahini, Sesame Oil, Coconut Butter, Tamari, Rice Vinegar, & Agave
Tiramisu (Raw)
Walnuts, Dates, Coffee, Almond, Vanilla, Cacao Powder, Cashews, Coconut Oil, Maple Syrup
Toasts
Gluten-Free Bread, Your Choice Of Butter, Bananas, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes
Veggie Wrap
Rice Wrap, Carrot, Cucumber, Avocado, Peppers, Red Cabbage, Spring Mix, Spicy Peanut Sauce
Whole Banana Bread
Bananas, Cinnamon, Nutmeg. Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Vanilla, Flax Seed, Sea Salt, Baking Powder, Coconut Sugar, Monk Fruit Sugar, Gluten Free Flour Mix
Whole Pies
Mylks, Coffees, Teas, & Water
Aloe Water
Aloe vera and purified water
Blueberry Almond Mylk
Almonds, Coconut Water, Purified Water, Cacao, Dates, Blueberries, Coconut Butter, Himalayan Sea Salt
Chocolate Almond Mylk
Almonds, Coconut Water, Purified Water, Cacao, Dates, Vanilla, Coconut Butter, Himalayan Sea Salt
Coconut Mylk
Coconut
Cold Brewed Coffee
Coffee Beans
Cold Brewed Mocha Coffee
Coffee Beans, Mocha
Cold Brewed Vanilla Coffee
Coffee Beans, Vanilla
Fiji Water
Water
Hot Tea
Tea
Matcha Tea Almond Mylk
Organic Young Thai Coconut Water
Young Thai Coconut Water
Pumpkin Almond Mylk
Almonds, Coconut Water, Purified Water, Pumpkin, Dates, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cloves
Strawberry Almond Mylk
Almonds, Coconut Water, Purified Water, Strawberries, Dates, Himalayan Sea Salt
Vanilla Almond Mylk
Vanilla Cashew Mylk - Cashews, Purified Water, Coconut Water, Vanilla, Dates, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Himalayan Sea Salt
Vanilla Cashew Mylk
Vanilla Cashew Mylk - Cashews, Purified Water, Coconut Water, Vanilla, Dates, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Himalayan Sea Salt
Shots
E3 Live (1oz)
E3 Live
Elderberry Syrup
Elderberry, Water, & Honey
Ginger (1oz)
Ginger
Ginger (2oz)
Ginger
Ginger Shot Bottled
Ginger
Wellness Shot (1oz)
Giner, Lemon, Cayenne, Turmeric
Wellness Shot Bottled
Giner, Lemon, Cayenne, Turmeric
Wheatgrass (1oz)
Wheatgrass
Wheatgrass (2oz)
Wheatgrass
Wheatgrass Bottled
Wheatgrass
E3 Live (2oz)
CBD & King Buddha Products
CBD Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Broad Spectrum
King Buddha 25mg Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are all-natural and vegan friendly with no THC. Each gummy delivers 25mg of CBD, making it perfect for your daily dose of CBD.
CBD Blue Majik Lemonade
CBD Cat Treats 300mg
CBD Dog Treats 300mg
CBD Face Moisturizing
CBD Immune Support Tea
CBD OIL-PER DROP!
CBD Recovery Cream 1500mg
CBD Sleep Formula Oil
CBD Stress Relief
CBD Tincture Oil Broad Spectrum
CBD Tincture Oil Full Spectrum
CBD Vape Juice
Delta 8 Gummies
Delta 8 THC Tincture 1000mg
Delta 9 THC + CBD Gummies
King Buddha Delta 9 THC + CBD gummies are all-natural and vegan-friendly. Each gummy delivers 12.5mg of THC, 12.5mg CBD, + Terpenes. Farm Bill Compliant and legal in most states.
KB Apple Cider Tinctures
KB Mushroom Tinctures
KB Sleep Tincture
Pre-Roll Delta 8+ CBG (THC)
Boosters
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
We specialize in organic cold-pressed juices, juice cleanses, smoothies, smoothie bowls, a large selection of delicious, plant-based, gluten-free, vegan food items, snacks & CBD products. We are located on the Hudson River with breathtaking views of the NYC skyline.
1 Main Street, Edgewater, NJ 07020