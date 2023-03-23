Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juice Journey Cafe 1 Main Street

No reviews yet

1 Main Street

Edgewater, NJ 07020

Popular Items

Acai Bowl


Cold-Pressed Juices

Apple Juice

$7.95

Apple

Blue Majik Lemonade

$7.95

E3 Live Blue Majik, lemon, purified water, agave

Celery Juice

$9.49

Celery

Charcoal Lemonade

$7.95Out of stock

Lemon, purified water, activated charcoal, agave

Chlorophyll Water

$4.95Out of stock

Chlorophyll, Water

Citrus n Spice

$9.49Out of stock

Grapefruit, orange, pear, lemon, lime, ginger, cayenne

Citrus Splash

$9.49Out of stock

Grapefruit, orange, pear, pineapple, lemon

Cold Crusher

$9.49Out of stock

Ginger, pineapple, orange

Cool as a Cucumber

$9.49

Cucumber, green apple, mint, pineapple

Daily Detox

$9.49

Pineapple, pear, orange, ginger, aloe, milk thistle

Green-Citrus

$9.49

Kale, spinach, romaine, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger

Green-Pure

$9.49Out of stock

Kale, spinach, romaine, celery, cucumber, lemon

Green-Sweet

$9.49

Kale, spinach, romaine, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon

Greens & Roots

$9.49Out of stock

Cucumber, Romaine, Celery, Beet, Spinach, Ginger, Kale, Lemon

Immune Elixir

$9.49Out of stock

Ginger, orange, pear, grapefruit, pineapple, lemon

Orange Juice

$8.95Out of stock

Oranges

Skin Glow

$9.49

Cucumber, grapefruit, orange, pineapple, lemon, aloe

The Beet Goes On

$9.49

Beets, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

Turmeric Tonic

$9.49

Carrot, apple, orange, turmeric, ginger, lemon

Twisted Lemonade

$6.95

Lemon, purified water, agave, cayenne

V9 Juice

$9.49Out of stock

Cucumber, Romaine, Celery, Carrot, Beet, Ginger, Kale, Turmeric, Lemon

Watermelon Lime Splash

$7.95Out of stock

Watermelon, Lime

Smoothie

Banana Nut Bread

$10.95

Coconut water, almonds, dates, banana, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, agave

Berry Delicious

$11.49

Mixed berries, banana, coconut water, goji berries, agave

Chocolate Indulgence

$12.95

Grandma's Apple Pie

$11.49

Apples, banana, dates, agave, almond milk, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, Himalayan sea salt

Green Detox

$11.49

Spinach, cucumber, green apple, lemon, avocado, stevia

Green Goddess

$11.49

Green tea, coconut water, lemon, spinach, banana, green apple, ginger, mint

Journey To Amazon

$11.95

Açaí, almond milk, blueberries, banana, spinach, agave

Mango Tango

$11.49

Coconut water, mango, banana, spinach, agave

Mint Chip

$11.95

Almond milk, banana, mint, avocado, spinach, dates, vanilla, cacao nibs, agave

Mocha Joe

$10.95

Cold brewed coffee, almond milk, coconut meat, cacao, agave

Pina Colada

$11.49

Coconut water, coconut meat, pineapple, coconut oil, agave

PB Cup Protein Smoothie

$11.95

Peanut butter, banana, cacao powder, vegan chocolate protein powder, almond milk

Purple Dragon

$11.95

Coconut Water, Pitaya, Strawberries, Banana

Tropical Cooler

$11.49

Spinach, Kale, Banana, Almond Butter, Coconut Water, Pineapple

Ultimate Warrior

$12.95

Almond milk, blueberries, banana, spinach, sprouted almonds, vegan protein powder

Vanilla Mylk Shake

$11.95

Coconut Water, Coconut Meat, Cashews, Dates, Madagascar Vanilla, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Agave, Himalayan Sea Salt

Custom Smoothie

$10.50

Includes base liquid, 2 fruits, and sweetener

Smoothie Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.95

Acai, banana, blueberries, almond milk, strawberries, granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, choice of honey or agave

Pitaya Bowl

$12.50

Pitaya, coconut water, banana, strawberries, granola, coconut flakes, choice of honey or agave

PB Cup Protein Bowl

$11.95

Peanut butter, banana, cacao powder, vegan chocolate protein powder, almond milk, granola, coconut flakes, cacao nibs

Tropical Green Bowl

$11.95

Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Almond Milk, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Strawberries, Choice Of Honey Or Agave

Food

Almond Butter Cranberry Bites

$7.95

Rolled Oats, Almonds, Almond Butter, Agave, Sea Salt, Craisins, & Chia Seed

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Gluten-Free Bread, Avocado, Tomatoes, Black Pepper

Banana Bread

$6.25

Bananas, Cinnamon, Nutmeg. Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Vanilla, Flax Seed, Sea Salt, Baking Powder, Coconut Sugar, Monk Fruit Sugar, Gluten Free Flour Mix

Brownie Protein Bites

$7.25

Dates, Walnuts, Cacao Powder, Vegan Chocolate, Chocolate Protein, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt

Cheese Cake

$9.50Out of stock

Cashews, Agave, Lemon Juice, Vanilla Extract, & Psyllium Husk

Chili

$8.00

Tomatoes, Pinto Beans, Red Kidney Beans, Black Beans, Garbanzo Beans, Vegetable Broth, Carrot, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Dark Chocolate, Garlic, Chili Powder, Cumin, Salt, Black Pepper, & Cayenne

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

$8.95Out of stock

Avocado, Cacao Powder, Agave, Cinnamon, Young Thai Coconut Meat, Vanilla, Cardamom, & Agave

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Bob's Red Mill Baking Flour,Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil, Vegan Butter, Flax Eggs ,Organic Brown sugar ,Almond Milk, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Salt

Chocolate Granola Crunch Cookies

$7.95

Cashews, Vanilla, Coconut Oil, Sea Salt, Vegan Dark Chocolate Chips, Gluten Free Granola, & Agave

Coconut Chia Pudding

$8.95Out of stock

Bananas, Young Thai Coconut Meat, Coconut Water, Chia, Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Agave, Cinnamon, Nutmeg

Ferrero Rocher Truffles

$9.50

Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Hazelnuts Vanilla, Cacao Powder, Vegan Chocolate Coconut Oil

Grilled Cheeze Sandwich

$9.00

Gluten-Free Bread, Vegan Cheeze

Green Goddess Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Avocado, Dressing and Trialmix of Pecans, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Cashews, Pumpkin Seeds

Kale Salad

$9.95

Honey Dijon Mustard with a Trail Mix of Pecans, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Cashew, Garlic, Capers, Mustard, Worcestershire, Nutritional Yeast, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice, Dulse flakes, GF Croutans

Lasagna (Baked)

$14.99Out of stock

Violife Vegan Cheese, Imposible Meat, Avocado Oil, Marinara Sauce, Salt, Pepper (contains Soy), Spices, Served Hot

Lasagna (Raw)

$11.95

Zucchini, Marinara, Pesto, & Cashew Cheese

Mac n' Cheeze

$9.95

Butternut Squash, Onions, Garlic, Vegan Cheese, Brown Rice Pasta, Nutritional Yeast, Coconut Oil, & Himalayan Salt

Macaroon

$7.95

Unsweetened Coconut Flakes, Maple Syrup, Coconut Butter, Vanilla Extract, & Salt

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Falafel, Quinoa, Kale, Vegan Feta, Chick Peas, Cilantro, Parsley, Chile, Garlic, Cumin, Salt Black Pepper, Cardamom, Avocado Oil, Olives, Lemon & Onions

Mock Tuna Sushi

$11.95Out of stock

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette + Cranberries, Pecans, Sunflower and Pumpkin Seeds

Cinnamon Oatmeal with Apples & Raisins

$8.95

Oats, Red Apple, Green Apple, Raisins, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Agave, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, & Sea Salt

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Butter GF Flour, Baking Soda, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Pink Salt, Coconut Sugar, Oats, Almond Milk, Flax, Eggs

PB Energy Bites

$7.95

Coconuts Flakes, Oats, Peanut Butter, Coconut Oil, Agave, Chocolate Chips, Cacao Powder, & Sea Salt

Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter, Allspice Baking Powder, Almond Flour, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Pink Salt, Coconut Sugar

Pesto Zoodles

$8.95Out of stock

Zucchini, Basil, Cashews, Walnuts, Olive Oil, Garlic, Lemon, Nutritional Yeast, Sea Salt, Pepper

Quinoa Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Avocado, Chick Peas, Almond Slices, Red Cabbage, Broccoli Slaw, Parsley

Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Thai Kelp Noodles

$10.95

Kelp Noodles, Zucchini, Carrot, Peanut Butter, Water, Lemon Juice, Ginger, Garlic, Cayenne, Braggs Liquid Aminos, Sea Salt, Tahini, Sesame Oil, Coconut Butter, Tamari, Rice Vinegar, & Agave

Tiramisu (Raw)

$9.95Out of stock

Walnuts, Dates, Coffee, Almond, Vanilla, Cacao Powder, Cashews, Coconut Oil, Maple Syrup

Toasts

Gluten-Free Bread, Your Choice Of Butter, Bananas, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes

Veggie Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Rice Wrap, Carrot, Cucumber, Avocado, Peppers, Red Cabbage, Spring Mix, Spicy Peanut Sauce

Whole Banana Bread

$45.00Out of stock

Bananas, Cinnamon, Nutmeg. Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Vanilla, Flax Seed, Sea Salt, Baking Powder, Coconut Sugar, Monk Fruit Sugar, Gluten Free Flour Mix

Whole Pies

Mylks, Coffees, Teas, & Water

Aloe Water

$4.95

Aloe vera and purified water

Blueberry Almond Mylk

$9.25Out of stock

Almonds, Coconut Water, Purified Water, Cacao, Dates, Blueberries, Coconut Butter, Himalayan Sea Salt

Chocolate Almond Mylk

$9.49

Almonds, Coconut Water, Purified Water, Cacao, Dates, Vanilla, Coconut Butter, Himalayan Sea Salt

Coconut Mylk

$9.49Out of stock

Coconut

Cold Brewed Coffee

$5.95

Coffee Beans

Cold Brewed Mocha Coffee

$8.95

Coffee Beans, Mocha

Cold Brewed Vanilla Coffee

$8.95

Coffee Beans, Vanilla

Fiji Water

$3.25

Water

Hot Tea

$2.50

Tea

Matcha Tea Almond Mylk

$9.25Out of stock

Organic Young Thai Coconut Water

$7.95Out of stock

Young Thai Coconut Water

Pumpkin Almond Mylk

$9.49Out of stock

Almonds, Coconut Water, Purified Water, Pumpkin, Dates, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cloves

Strawberry Almond Mylk

$9.49

Almonds, Coconut Water, Purified Water, Strawberries, Dates, Himalayan Sea Salt

Vanilla Almond Mylk

$9.49

Vanilla Cashew Mylk - Cashews, Purified Water, Coconut Water, Vanilla, Dates, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Himalayan Sea Salt

Vanilla Cashew Mylk

$9.49

Vanilla Cashew Mylk - Cashews, Purified Water, Coconut Water, Vanilla, Dates, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Himalayan Sea Salt

Shots

E3 Live (1oz)

$3.95

E3 Live

Elderberry Syrup

$8.99

Elderberry, Water, & Honey

Ginger (1oz)

$3.00

Ginger

Ginger (2oz)

$6.00

Ginger

Ginger Shot Bottled

$6.25

Ginger

Wellness Shot (1oz)

$4.00

Giner, Lemon, Cayenne, Turmeric

Wellness Shot Bottled

$8.25

Giner, Lemon, Cayenne, Turmeric

Wheatgrass (1oz)

$3.75

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass (2oz)

$6.25

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass Bottled

$7.00

Wheatgrass

E3 Live (2oz)

$6.95

CBD & King Buddha Products

CBD Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Broad Spectrum

$65.00

King Buddha 25mg Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are all-natural and vegan friendly with no THC. Each gummy delivers 25mg of CBD, making it perfect for your daily dose of CBD.

CBD Blue Majik Lemonade

$9.95

CBD Cat Treats 300mg

$35.00

CBD Dog Treats 300mg

$35.00

CBD Face Moisturizing

$74.99

CBD Immune Support Tea

$9.95

CBD OIL-PER DROP!

$0.50

In-Store

CBD Recovery Cream 1500mg

$89.00

CBD Sleep Formula Oil

$85.00

CBD Stress Relief

$9.95

CBD Tincture Oil Broad Spectrum

$85.00+

CBD Tincture Oil Full Spectrum

$85.00+

CBD Vape Juice

$45.00

Delta 8 Gummies

$40.00

Delta 8 THC Tincture 1000mg

$60.00

Delta 9 THC + CBD Gummies

$40.00

King Buddha Delta 9 THC + CBD gummies are all-natural and vegan-friendly. Each gummy delivers 12.5mg of THC, 12.5mg CBD, + Terpenes. Farm Bill Compliant and legal in most states.

KB Apple Cider Tinctures

$25.00

KB Mushroom Tinctures

$25.00

KB Sleep Tincture

$70.00

Pre-Roll Delta 8+ CBG (THC)

$19.99

Boosters

Choose Boosters

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in organic cold-pressed juices, juice cleanses, smoothies, smoothie bowls, a large selection of delicious, plant-based, gluten-free, vegan food items, snacks & CBD products. We are located on the Hudson River with breathtaking views of the NYC skyline.

Website

Location

1 Main Street, Edgewater, NJ 07020

Directions

