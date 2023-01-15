Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

JuiceLand Arbor Town Square

305 Reviews

$$

10721 Research Blvd

Suite B-100

Austin, TX 78759

Order Again

Popular Items

HONEY BEARY
WUNDERSHOWZEN
HOME RUN

Smoothies

BAM BAM

BAM BAM

$7.75+

pineapple, almondmilk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina

BERRY GODMOTHER

BERRY GODMOTHER

$7.75+

pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry

CLEMENTINE

CLEMENTINE

$3.95+

orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, peach

COSMIC CHARLIE

COSMIC CHARLIE

$8.95+

almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, animal-free whey protein

HOME RUN

HOME RUN

$3.95+

apple juice, strawberry, banana

HONEY BEARY

HONEY BEARY

$3.95+

almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey

I DREAM OF GREENIE

I DREAM OF GREENIE

$7.95+

hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina

JULIO VERDE

JULIO VERDE

$7.75+

orange juice, almondmilk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil

MOONTOWER

MOONTOWER

$5.75+

almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date

MORNING SUNSHINE

MORNING SUNSHINE

$7.75+

pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen

ORIGINATOR

ORIGINATOR

$7.75+

apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina

PARADISE FOUND

PARADISE FOUND

$7.75+

pineapple, banana, mango, guayusa, blue magic, ginger, lime

PEACHY GREEN

PEACHY GREEN

$3.95+

apple juice, peach, spinach, kale

PERCOLATOR

PERCOLATOR

$6.75+

almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon

REHYDRATOR

REHYDRATOR

$7.95+

watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt

SOUL BOULDER

SOUL BOULDER

$8.95+

coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon

THE CHOCOLATE WHEY

THE CHOCOLATE WHEY

$3.95+

almondmilk, banana, cacao, vanilla, animal-free dairy whey protein

VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE

VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE

$7.95+

apple, hempmilk, mango, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, ginger, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, spirulina

WILD CHILD

WILD CHILD

$8.95+

pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil

WUNDERSHOWZEN

WUNDERSHOWZEN

$3.95+

almondmilk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach

CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

$5.75+

Smoothie Bowls

AÇAI BOWL

AÇAI BOWL

$10.75

apple juice, strawberry, açai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

BAM BAM BOWL

BAM BAM BOWL

$10.75

pineapple, almond milk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

HONEY BEARY BOWL

HONEY BEARY BOWL

$8.95

almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, peanut butter & chocolate chips

PB PROTEIN SUNDAE BOWL

PB PROTEIN SUNDAE BOWL

$11.75

almondmilk, banana, cacao, vanilla, animal-free whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter & a cherry on top

BERRY GODMOTHER BOWL

BERRY GODMOTHER BOWL

$10.75

pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

CLEMENTINE BOWL

CLEMENTINE BOWL

$9.75

orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, peach topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

COSMIC CHARLIE BOWL

COSMIC CHARLIE BOWL

$11.95

almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, animal-free whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

DRAGON FRUIT BOWL

DRAGON FRUIT BOWL

$10.75

apple juice, strawberry, dragon fruit topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

HOME RUN BOWL

HOME RUN BOWL

$8.75

apple juice, banana, strawberry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

I DREAM OF GREENIE BOWL

I DREAM OF GREENIE BOWL

$10.95

hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

JULIO VERDE BOWL

JULIO VERDE BOWL

$10.75

orange juice, almondmilk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

MOONTOWER BOWL

MOONTOWER BOWL

$8.75

almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

MORNING SUNSHINE BOWL

MORNING SUNSHINE BOWL

$10.75

pineapple, orange, banana, mango, goji berry, bee pollen topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

ORIGINATOR BOWL

ORIGINATOR BOWL

$10.75

apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, brown rice protein, peanut butter, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

PARADISE FOUND BOWL

PARADISE FOUND BOWL

$10.75

pineapple juice, mango, banana, guayusa, blue majik, ginger, lime topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

PEACHY GREEN BOWL

PEACHY GREEN BOWL

$9.75

apple juice, peach, spinach, kale topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

PERCOLATOR BOWL

PERCOLATOR BOWL

$9.75

almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

REHYDRATOR BOWL

REHYDRATOR BOWL

$10.95

watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

SOUL BOULDER BOWL

SOUL BOULDER BOWL

$11.95

coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

THE CHOCOLATE WHEY BOWL

THE CHOCOLATE WHEY BOWL

$10.75

almondmilk, banana, animal-free dairy whey protein, cacao, vanilla topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE BOWL

VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE BOWL

$10.95

apple juice, hempmilk, mango, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, ginger, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

WILD CHILD BOWL

WILD CHILD BOWL

$11.95

pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

WUNDERSHOWZEN BOWL

WUNDERSHOWZEN BOWL

$8.75

almondmilk, banana, spinach, hemp protein, peanut butter topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds

Limited Time Offer Special!

grapefruit, pineapple, strawberry, peach, maca, coconut oil, immunity mushrooms
MACABRAINA

MACABRAINA

$8.75+

grapefruit, pineapple, strawberry, peach, maca, coconut oil, immunity mushrooms

Daily Special Sunday

SOUL BOULDER Sunday

SOUL BOULDER Sunday

$9.95

18 oz: coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao, coconut oil, rice protein, vanilla, cinnamon

Juices

CHERRY LIMEADE FRESCA

CHERRY LIMEADE FRESCA

$3.75+

pineapple, cherry, lime, served over ice

PINEAPPLE SPINACH MINT AGUA FRESCA

PINEAPPLE SPINACH MINT AGUA FRESCA

$3.75+

pineapple, spinach, mint, served over ice

APPLELILLY

APPLELILLY

$7.50+

cucumber, celery, apple, kale, spinach, parsley

BEETS MODE

BEETS MODE

$7.25+

beet, orange, carrot, lemon, ginger

COCOLILLY

COCOLILLY

$7.50+

cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley

NINJA BACHELOR

NINJA BACHELOR

$7.25+

pineapple, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, jalapeño, sea salt

PLEASANT VALLEY

PLEASANT VALLEY

$5.75+

orange, watermelon, pineapple, lemon, lime

RECOVERY PUNCH

RECOVERY PUNCH

$7.25+

watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt

THE FOUNTAIN

THE FOUNTAIN

$7.50+

carrot, celery, beet, ginger, kale, spinach, parsley

TIGERLILLY

TIGERLILLY

$7.50+

cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley

TREE OF LIFE

TREE OF LIFE

$8.95+

carrot, coconut water, beet, turmeric, ginger, lime, cayenne

WATERMELON JUICE

WATERMELON JUICE

$2.25+

fresh watermelon juice

XTRA HOLLA PAIN YO!

XTRA HOLLA PAIN YO!

$7.95+

carrot, orange, lime, beet, turmeric, jalapeño, sea salt, habanero

CREATE YOUR OWN JUICE

$5.75+

Lattes & Tonics

FIXER ELIXIR

FIXER ELIXIR

$5.95+

available hot or iced! lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, local bee pollen, honey

LIQUID GOLD DROP

LIQUID GOLD DROP

$5.95+

available hot or iced! turmeric, lemon, ginger, wildflower honey

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$6.50+

available hot or iced! cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar

ICED COLD BREW 14 OZ

ICED COLD BREW 14 OZ

$4.00+

add oat milk

OATMILK GOLDEN MILK COFFEE LATTE

OATMILK GOLDEN MILK COFFEE LATTE

$6.50+

available hot or iced! coffee, oatmilk, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar

OATMILK MATCHA LATTE

OATMILK MATCHA LATTE

$6.50+

available hot or iced! matcha, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar

OATMILK MOCHA LATTE

OATMILK MOCHA LATTE

$6.50+

available hot or iced! coffee, cacao, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar

Shots

B-12 SHOT

B-12 SHOT

$2.50+

yerba maté & b-12

BLUE DREAM

BLUE DREAM

$2.50+

pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil

DR DOCTOR

DR DOCTOR

$2.50+

lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero

HOT SHOT

HOT SHOT

$2.50+

lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt

LIQUID GOLD

LIQUID GOLD

$2.50+

lemon, ginger, turmeric

NONI TO FEAR

NONI TO FEAR

$2.50+

noni, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, turmeric, living b vitamins, sea salt

WHEATGRASS

WHEATGRASS

$2.50+

organic and locally sourced!

GUAYUSA

GUAYUSA

$1.00+

concentrated clean energy

YERBA MATE

YERBA MATE

$1.00+

energizing cold-pressed tea

COFFEE CONCENTRATE

$1.00+

Cold Pressed Juice Bottles

Ordering several retail juices? Please call the shop to verify availability, or place your order through our bulk juice platform: juiceland.com/bulkjuice
Applelilly Retail

Applelilly Retail

$8.95

16 oz bottle: apple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Beet Street Retail

Beet Street Retail

$7.95

16 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, double beet, ginger, lemon, fennel *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Chocolate Hemp Milk Retail

Chocolate Hemp Milk Retail

$6.95

16 oz bottle: cacao powder, dates, hemp seed, vanilla, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Gingerade Retail

Gingerade Retail

$6.95

16 oz bottle: lemon, ginger, cayenne, maple syrup *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Golden Glow Retail

Golden Glow Retail

$8.95

16 oz bottle: orange, pineapple, golden beet, turmeric, bee pollen *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Green Cleanse Retail

Green Cleanse Retail

$9.50

16 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, maple syrup, cayenne *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*

Junglelilly Retail

Junglelilly Retail

$9.50

16 oz bottle: pineapple, cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley, ginger, lime, blue majik, spinach *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Recovery Punch Retail

Recovery Punch Retail

$8.95

16 oz bottle: watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Tigerlilly Retail

Tigerlilly Retail

$9.50

16 oz bottle: cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Watermelon Lime Retail

Watermelon Lime Retail

$4.95Out of stock

16 oz bottle: watermelon, lime *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*

Plant Based Food

Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad

Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad

$5.95Out of stock

vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Dragon Fruit Overnight Oats

Dragon Fruit Overnight Oats

$4.95

gluten-free rolled oats, blueberries, almonds, dragon fruit chia jam (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Frijole Roller

Frijole Roller

$8.50

potato mushroom picadillo, black bean spread, vegan sour cream, side of yellowbird habanero sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Jerk Sweet Potato Grain Bowl

Jerk Sweet Potato Grain Bowl

$7.95

jerk spice sweet potatoes, coconut grains, black eye pea patties, mango curtido, wilted chard (contains soy, peanuts, coconut, sesame seeds) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Mannawich

Mannawich

$6.95Out of stock

pecans, manna bread, coconut oil, cacao, goji berries, agave, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Mid East Feast

Mid East Feast

$5.95Out of stock

award winning hummus, quinoa tabouli (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Queso Roller

Queso Roller

$8.50

mushroom & black bean picadillo, cashew queso, sesame sour cream, cilantro lime white rice, romaine, cayenne tortilla with a side of yellowbird serrano hot sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Spring Roll Bowl

Spring Roll Bowl

$9.50

gluten-free vermicelli, organic mixed greens, seasoned green beans, marinated baked tofu, cashew miso dressing (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*

Snacks

Celeste's Best Cookie

Celeste's Best Cookie

$2.95+

Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95

Clean Electrolytes

Clean Electrolytes

$1.50

Lemon Lime or Orange

Gopal's Jalapeno Cheddar

Gopal's Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.95

Jalapeno Cheddar

HU Chocolate

HU Chocolate

$6.50+

Almond Butter, Mint *paleo friendly, vegan & gluten free!* $5.95

Mezcla Bar

Mezcla Bar

$2.95+

Japanese Matcha Vanilla, Peruvian Cocoa Peanut Butter, Mexican Hot Chocolate *vegan, gluten free protein bar!* $2.95

Raaka Chocolate

Raaka Chocolate

$0.99

Oat Milk Mini Bar

Ronnie's Cookie

Ronnie's Cookie

$2.50+

Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50

Shar Trail Mix

Shar Trail Mix

$7.95

Original Flavor *vegan & gluten-free*

Siete Chips

Siete Chips

$2.25+

Sal y Limon, Nacho, or Ranch 1 oz serving $2.25

Sinfull Bar

Sinfull Bar

$3.95+

Best Seller! Everything or Coconut Dream *vegan* $3.50

Thunderbird Bar

Thunderbird Bar

$2.85

Pecan Goji Pistachio $2.85

Drinks

Clean Cause Sparkling Mate

Clean Cause Sparkling Mate

$3.50+

Blackberry, Peach, or Raspberry Sparkling Mate Energy Drink $3.50

Crazy Water

Crazy Water

$2.95+

1 Liter

Kosmic Kombucha

Kosmic Kombucha

$4.50+

JuiceLand exclusive flavors! Wild Child or Blueniversal Consciousness $4.00

Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$1.25

12 oz

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Website

Location

10721 Research Blvd, Suite B-100, Austin, TX 78759

Directions

Gallery
JuiceLand image
JuiceLand image
JuiceLand image

