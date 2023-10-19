JuiceLand Slaughter & Menchaca
1807 W Slaughter Ln
Ste 225
Austin, TX 78748
Featured Items
pineapple, mango, ginger, dragon fruit, passion fruit, blue majik served over ice *24oz Only*
pineapple, spinach, mint, served over ice
2 oz lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
gluten-free rolled oats, animal-free whey protein, apple cinnamon cream (gluten free, contains milk allergen) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Smoothies
pineapple, almondmilk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry
orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, peach
almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, animal-free whey protein
apple juice, strawberry, banana
almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
orange juice, almondmilk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
apple juice, strawberry, cherry, blueberry, peanut butter, chocolate chips + blue majik swirl
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
pineapple, banana, mango, guayusa, blue magic, ginger, lime
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt
coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
almondmilk, banana, cacao, vanilla, animal-free dairy whey protein
apple, hempmilk, mango, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, ginger, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, spirulina
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
almondmilk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
Smoothie Bowls
apple juice, strawberry, açai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
pineapple, almond milk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, peanut butter & chocolate chips
almondmilk, banana, cacao, vanilla, animal-free whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter & a cherry on top
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, peach topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, animal-free whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
apple juice, strawberry, dragon fruit topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
apple juice, banana, strawberry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
orange juice, almondmilk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
pineapple, orange, banana, mango, goji berry, bee pollen topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, brown rice protein, peanut butter, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
pineapple juice, mango, banana, guayusa, blue majik, ginger, lime topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
almondmilk, banana, animal-free dairy whey protein, cacao, vanilla topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
apple juice, hempmilk, mango, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, ginger, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
almondmilk, banana, spinach, hemp protein, peanut butter topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
Juices
pineapple, cherry, lime, served over ice
pineapple, spinach, mint, served over ice
fresh watermelon juice
cucumber, celery, apple, kale, spinach, parsley
beet, orange, carrot, lemon, ginger
cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley
pineapple, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, jalapeño, sea salt
orange, watermelon, pineapple, lemon, lime
watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt
carrot, celery, beet, ginger, kale, spinach, parsley
cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley
carrot, coconut water, beet, turmeric, ginger, lime, cayenne
carrot, orange, lime, beet, turmeric, jalapeño, sea salt, habanero
Lattes & Tonics
available hot or iced! lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, local bee pollen, honey
available hot or iced! turmeric, lemon, ginger, wildflower honey
available hot or iced! cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
add oat milk
available hot or iced! coffee, oatmilk, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
available hot or iced! matcha, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
available hot or iced! coffee, cacao, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
Shots
yerba maté & b-12
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt
lemon, ginger, turmeric
noni, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, turmeric, living b vitamins, sea salt
organic and locally sourced!
concentrated clean energy
energizing cold-pressed tea
Grab & Go Food, Juice and Snacks!
Cold Pressed Juice Bottles
16 oz bottle: apple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
16 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, double beet, ginger, lemon, fennel *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
2 oz pineapple, lemon, ginger, blue spirulina, CBD oil *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
16 oz bottle: cacao powder, dates, hemp seed, vanilla, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
2 oz lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
16 oz bottle: lemon, ginger, cayenne, maple syrup *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
16 oz bottle: orange, pineapple, golden beet, turmeric, bee pollen *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
16 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, maple syrup, cayenne *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*
16 oz bottle: pineapple, cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley, ginger, lime, blue majik, spinach *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
2 oz lemon, ginger, turmeric *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
16 oz bottle: watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
16 oz bottle: cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
16 oz bottle: watermelon, lime *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*
Plant Based Food
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
gluten-free rolled oats, blueberries, almonds, dragon fruit chia jam (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
potato mushroom picadillo, black bean spread, vegan sour cream, side of yellowbird habanero sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
pecans, manna bread, coconut oil, cacao, goji berries, agave, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
award winning hummus, quinoa tabouli (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
gluten-free rolled oats, animal-free whey protein, apple cinnamon cream (gluten free, contains milk allergen) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
mushroom & black bean picadillo, cashew queso, sesame sour cream, cilantro lime white rice, romaine, cayenne tortilla with a side of yellowbird serrano hot sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
our famous house made, gluten-free granola! *contains sesame*
gluten-free vermicelli, organic mixed greens, seasoned green beans, marinated baked tofu, cashew miso dressing (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Snacks
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
Lemon Lime or Orange
Jalapeno Cheddar
Lavender Rose, Chocolate Cake, or Coconut. *Honey sweetened, Gluten free, Dairy free, Soy free, Paleo & Keto Friendly!* $5.95
Almond Butter, Mint *paleo friendly, vegan & gluten free!* $5.95
Japanese Matcha Vanilla, Peruvian Cocoa Peanut Butter, Mexican Hot Chocolate *vegan, gluten free protein bar!* $2.95
Coconut, Peanut Butter Quinoa, Nutty Nougat *Organic whole foods covered in chocolate* $3.50
Oat Milk Mini Bar
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
Original Flavor *vegan & gluten-free*
Sal y Limon, Nacho, or Ranch 1 oz serving $2.25
Best Seller! Everything or Coconut Dream Bar; PB Protein Cookie *vegan*
Pistachio, Cashew, or Mixed Nut. "Super nutty and crunchy with a touch of honey, a simple protein from whole nuts.* $2.95
Pecan Goji Pistachio $2.85
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
