JuiceLand MLK
1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
THE BIG FIVE-0
*24 oz - 50 grams of protein!* apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, hemp protein, pea protein, whey protein, spirulina with a blue majik & whipped coconut swirl!$13.95
AÇAI BOWL
acai topped with gluten-free granola, strawberry, sliced banana, hemp seeds and coconut oil$11.95
STRAWBERRY CLOUD
coconut milk, strawberry, whey protein, whipped coconut, coconut oil, vanilla, maca, fresh strawberry puree$8.95
Green Cleanse Retail
12 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, maple syrup, cayenne *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*$8.50
Chococherry Brownie Square
gluten-free almond flour brownie with: choco chunks, cherries, coconut (contains tree nuts & soy) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$3.95
Morning Glory Muffin Square
plant based vegan breakfast bread with: carrot, apple, cinnamon, vanilla, golden raisins, sunflower seeds (contains tree nuts & gluten) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$3.95
Pesto Pasta
Pasta Salad with pesto, penne pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, Rebel vegan mozzarella cheese*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$6.95
Smoothies
BAM BAM
pineapple, almondmilk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina$7.95
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry$7.95
CLEMENTINE
orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, peach$6.95
COSMIC CHARLIE
almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, whey protein$8.95
DOUBLE CHOCO COCO NUTS
almond milk, banana, whipped coconut, whey protein, hemp protein, coconut flakes, cacao powder, cacao nibs$8.95
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana$3.95
HONEY BEARY
almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey$3.95
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina$7.95
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almondmilk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil$7.95
MANGO BUZZ SLUSH
slushy blended with mango, fresh mango passion fruit puree, fresh strawberry puree, and guarana *100 mg caffeine!*$4.95
MOONTOWER
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, date, your choice of protein$5.95
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen$7.95
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, spirulina, your choice of protein$7.95
PARADISE FOUND
pineapple, banana, mango, guayusa, blue magic, ginger, lime$7.95
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale$3.95
PERCOLATOR
almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon$6.95
REHYDRATOR
watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt$7.95
SOUL BOULDER
coconut milk, almond milk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon, your choice of protein$8.95
STRAWBERRY CLOUD
coconut milk, strawberry, whey protein, whipped coconut, coconut oil, vanilla, maca, fresh strawberry puree$8.95
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil$8.95
WUNDERSHOWZEN
almondmilk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach$3.95
CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE$5.95
Smoothie Bowls
AÇAI BOWL
acai topped with gluten-free granola, strawberry, sliced banana, hemp seeds and coconut oil$11.95
BAM BAM BOWL
pineapple, almond milk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds$12.50
BERRY GODMOTHER BOWL
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds$12.50
CACAOCONUT ACAI BOWL
acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, strawberry, sliced banana$13.95
COSMIC CHARLIE BOWL
almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds$13.50
CREATE YOUR OWN BOWL$9.00
DOUBLE CHOCO COCO NUTS BOWL
almond milk, banana, whipped coconut, whey protein, hemp protein, coconut flakes, cacao powder, cacao nibs topped with banana, strawberry, gluten-free granola, hemp seeds, coconut$13.50
HOME RUN BOWL
apple juice, banana, strawberry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds$10.50
HONEY BEARY BOWL
almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, peanut butter & chocolate chips$10.95
MANGO DRAGON ACAI BOWL
acai topped with gluten-free granola, mango, sliced banana, coconut flakes, whipped coconut and dragon fruit$13.95
MOONTOWER BOWL
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, dates, your choice of protein; topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds$10.50
ORIGINATOR BOWL
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, your choice of protein, peanut butter, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds$12.50
PB PROTEIN BOWL
almondmilk, banana, cacao, vanilla, whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter & a cherry on top$11.95
SOUL BOULDER BOWL
coconut milk, almond milk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, your choice of protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds$13.50
STRAWBERRY CLOUD BOWL
coconut milk, strawberry, whey protein, whipped coconut, coconut oil, vanilla, maca, fresh strawberry puree topped with banana, strawberry, gluten-free granola, hemp seeds, coconut$13.50
WILD CHILD BOWL
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds$13.50
WUNDERSHOWZEN BOWL
almondmilk, banana, spinach, hemp protein, peanut butter topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Daily Special Friday
Juices
LEVITATOR
pineapple, mango, ginger, dragon fruit, passion fruit, blue majik served over ice$5.95
WATERMELON JUICE
fresh watermelon juice$2.95
APPLELILLY
cucumber, celery, apple, kale, spinach, parsley$7.95
BEETS MODE
beet, orange, carrot, lemon, ginger$7.95
COCOLILLY
cucumber, celery, coconut, kale, spinach, parsley$7.95
NINJA BACHELOR
pineapple, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, jalapeño, sea salt$7.95
PLEASANT VALLEY
orange, watermelon, pineapple, lemon, lime$5.95
RECOVERY PUNCH
watermelon, pineapple, coconut, beet, lime, sea salt$7.95
TIGERLILLY
cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley$7.95
TREE OF LIFE
carrot, coconut, beet, turmeric, ginger, lime, cayenne$8.95
CREATE YOUR OWN JUICE$5.95
Lattes & Tonics
FIXER ELIXIR
soothing hot tonic lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, local bee pollen, honey$6.50
ICED COLD BREW 14 OZ
your choice of milk$3.95
LIQUID GOLD DROP
available hot or iced! turmeric, lemon, ginger, wildflower honey$6.50
MANGO PASSIONFRUIT ICED MATCHA LATTE
matcha, mango, passionfruit, agave, oat milk$6.95
MANGO STRAWBERRY PASSIONFRUIT ICED MATCHA LATTE
matcha, strawberry, mango, passionfruit, agave, oat milk$6.95
OATMILK GOLDEN MILK COFFEE LATTE
available hot or iced! coffee, oatmilk, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar$6.50
OATMILK MATCHA LATTE
available hot or iced! matcha, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar$6.50
OATMILK MOCHA LATTE
available hot or iced! coffee, cacao, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar$6.50
STRAWBERRY ICED MATCHA LATTE
matcha, strawberry, agave, oat milk$6.95
Grab & Go Food, Juice and Snacks!
Cold Pressed Juice Bottles
Blue Dream 2oz Retail
2 oz pineapple, lemon, ginger, blue spirulina, CBD oil *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$4.95
Blue Magic Lemonade Retail
16 oz bottle: lemon, agave, blue magic *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$4.95
Cherry Limeade Retail
16 oz bottle: agave, lime, cherry *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$4.95
Dr. Doctor 2oz Retail
2 oz lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$4.95
Golden Glow Retail
12 oz bottle: orange, pineapple, golden beet, turmeric, bee pollen *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$8.50
Green Cleanse Retail
12 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, maple syrup, cayenne *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*$8.50
Junglelilly Retail
12 oz bottle: pineapple, cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley, ginger, lime, blue majik, spinach *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$8.50
Liquid Gold 2oz Retail
2 oz lemon, ginger, turmeric *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$4.95
Little Green 2oz Retail
2 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, maple syrup, cayenne, wheatgrass *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*$4.95
Live Wire Tropical 2oz Retail
2 oz pineapple, agave, passionfruit, dragon fruit, guarana, B-12 *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$3.95
Live Wire Yuzu Lemon Lime 2oz Retail
2 oz lime, agave, lemon, yuzu, guarana *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$3.95
Recovery Punch Retail
12 oz bottle: watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$8.50
Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade Retail
16 oz bottle: agave, lemon, strawberry, dragonfruit *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$4.95
Strawberry Milk Retail
12 oz bottle: strawberry, cherry, cashew, agave, salt, vanilla *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Tigerlilly Retail
12 oz bottle: cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$8.50
Vitamin Sea Moss 2oz Retail
2 oz sea moss, yuzu, agave, passionfruit, dragon fruit, blue magic *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$4.95
Watermelon Lime Retail
12 oz bottle: watermelon, lime *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*$6.50
Plant Based Food
Bánh Mì Wrap
plant based vegan umami wrap with: savory shiitake meat, aromatic herbs, crisp veggies, sambal shallot aioli, whole wheat wrap *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$6.95
Chai Chia Parfait
vegan chia seed pudding parfait with: chai, mango, whipped coconut *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$5.95
Chococherry Brownie Square
gluten-free almond flour brownie with: choco chunks, cherries, coconut (contains tree nuts & soy) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$3.95
Chocolate Coconut Pudding
coconut meat, agave, cacao, vanilla, coconut oil, salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$3.95
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$5.95OUT OF STOCK
Dragon Fruit Overnight Oats
gluten-free rolled oats, blueberries, almonds, dragon fruit chia jam (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$4.95
Frijole Roller
potato mushroom picadillo, black bean spread, vegan sour cream, side of housemade fresno chili sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$8.95
Greek Wrap
gyro inspired wrap with Fable shiitake meat, tofu feta, chili oil and tzatziki sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$7.95
Mannawich
pecans, manna bread, coconut oil, cacao, goji berries, agave, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$6.95
Mid East Feast
award winning hummus, quinoa tabouli (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$5.95
Morning Glory Muffin Square
plant based vegan breakfast bread with: carrot, apple, cinnamon, vanilla, golden raisins, sunflower seeds (contains tree nuts & gluten) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$3.95
Pesto Pasta
Pasta Salad with pesto, penne pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, Rebel vegan mozzarella cheese*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$6.95
Queso Roller
mushroom & black bean picadillo, cashew queso, sesame sour cream, cilantro lime white rice, romaine, cayenne tortilla with a side of housemade serrano hot sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$8.95
Retail Gluten-Free Granola
our famous house made, gluten-free granola! *contains sesame*$7.95
Spring Roll Bowl
gluten-free vermicelli, organic mixed greens, seasoned green beans, marinated baked tofu, cashew miso dressing (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Vanilla Coconut Pudding
coconut meat, agave, vanilla, coconut oil, salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*$3.95
Snacks
Celeste's Best Cookie
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan*$3.50
Clean Electrolytes
Lemon Lime or Orange$1.50
HU Chocolate
Almond Butter, Mint *paleo friendly, vegan & gluten free!*$6.95
Mezcla Bar
Japanese Matcha Vanilla, Peruvian Cocoa Peanut Butter, Mexican Hot Chocolate *vegan, gluten free protein bar!*$2.95
MTE Single Serving Packets$2.50
Nelly's Chocolate Bars
Coconut, Peanut Butter Quinoa, Nutty Nougat *Organic whole foods covered in chocolate*$3.50
Raaka Chocolate
Oat Milk Mini Bar$0.99
Ronnie's Cookie
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan*$3.50
Siete Chips
Sal y Limon or Nacho 1 oz serving$2.50
Sinfull Bakery
Best Seller! Everything or Coconut Dream Bar; PB Protein Cookie *vegan*$3.50
South 40 Bar
Pistachio, Cashew, or Mixed Nut. *Super nutty and crunchy with a touch of honey, a simple protein from whole nuts.*$2.95
Drinks
Warm Oatmeal
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:45 pm
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702