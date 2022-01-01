JuiceLand Sylvan 30
1888 Sylvan Ave Ste
Dallas, TX 75208
Popular Items
Smoothies
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
BLUE MINT CHIP
hemp mylk, banana, mint, blue majik, chocolate chips, pecans, vegan collagen builder, vanilla
CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
DINWIDDIE DOUBLE DOUBLE
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, acai, bee pollen, camu camu, honey, cinnamon, vanilla
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
KALEIBRATOR
coconut water, hemp mylk, banana, kale, durian, pecan, hemp seed, spirulina, coconut oil
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
PARADISE FOUND
pineapple, banana, mango, guayusa, blue magic, ginger, lime
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
RASPBERRY HOORAY
pineapple juice, banana, raspberry
REHYDRATOR
watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE
apple, mango, cauliflower, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, spirulina
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE
Smoothie Bowls
ACAI BOWL
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
BAM BAM BOWL
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
BERRY GODMOTHER BOWL
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
BLUE MINT CHIP BOWL
hemp mylk, banana, mint, blue majik, chocolate chips, pecans, vegan collagen builder, vanilla topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
CLEMENTINE BOWL
orange juice, mango, peach topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
DRAGON FRUIT BOWL
apple juice, strawberry, dragon fruit topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
HOME RUN BOWL
apple juice, banana, strawberry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
HONEY BEARY BOWL
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
I DREAM OF GREENIE BOWL
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
JULIO VERDE BOWL
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
KALEIBRATOR BOWL
coconut water, hemp milk, banana, kale, durian, pecan, hemp seed, spirulina, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
MOONTOWER BOWL
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
MORNING SUNSHINE BOWL
pineapple, orange, banana, mango, goji berry, bee pollen topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
ORIGINATOR BOWL
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, brown rice protein, peanut butter, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PARADISE FOUND BOWL
pineapple juice, mango, banana, guayusa, blue majik, ginger, lime topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PEACHY GREEN BOWL
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PERCOLATOR BOWL
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
RASPBERRY HOORAY BOWL
pineapple juice, banana, raspberry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
REHYDRATOR BOWL
watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
SOUL BOULDER BOWL
coconut water, almond milk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE BOWL
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE BOWL
apple juice, mango, cauliflower, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
WILD CHILD BOWL
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
WUNDERSHOWZEN BOWL
almond milk, banana, spinach, hemp protein, peanut butter topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
Specials
Juices
BLUE MAJIK GINGER FRESCA
pineapple, blue majik, ginger, ice
CHERRY LIMEADE FRESCA
pineapple, cherry, lime, served over ice
PINEAPPLE SPINACH MINT AGUA FRESCA
pineapple, spinach, mint, served over ice
APPLELILLY
cucumber, celery, apple, kale, spinach, parsley
COCOLILLY
cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley
NINJA BACHELOR
pineapple, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, jalapeño, sea salt
PLEASANT VALLEY
orange, watermelon, pineapple, lemon, lime
RECOVERY PUNCH
watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt
THE FOUNTAIN
carrot, celery, beet, ginger, kale, spinach, parsley
TIGERLILLY
cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley
TREE OF LIFE
carrot, coconut water, beet, turmeric, ginger, lime, cayenne
WATERMELON JUICE
fresh watermelon juice
XTRA HOLLA PAIN YO!
carrot, orange, lime, beet, turmeric, jalapeño, sea salt, habanero
CREATE YOUR OWN JUICE
Lattes & Tonics
GOLDEN MYLK COFFEE LATTE
available hot or iced! cold brew coffee, hemp seed, date, turmeric, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla
FIXER ELIXIR
available hot or iced! lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, local bee pollen, honey
ICED COFFEE 18 OZ
add hemp or almond milk
LIQUID GOLD DROP
available hot or iced! turmeric, lemon, ginger, wildflower honey
MAJIK DROP
pineapple, ginger, blue majik, lemon, wildflower honey, cbd oil
MATCHA TEA LATTE
available hot or iced! matcha, hemp seed, date, coconut oil, vanilla
MOCHA LATTE
available hot or iced! cold brew coffee, hemp seed, date, cacao powder, coconut oil, vanilla
Shots
B-12 SHOT
yerba mate & b-12
BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
HOT SHOT
lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt
LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
NONI TO FEAR
noni, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, turmeric, living b vitamins, sea salt
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
COFFEE CONCENTRATE
Cold Pressed Juice Bottles
Applelilly Retail
16 oz bottle: apple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Beet Street Retail
16 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, double beet, ginger, lemon, fennel *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Chocolate Hemp Milk Retail
16 oz bottle: cacao powder, dates, hemp seed, vanilla, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Gingerade Retail
16 oz bottle: lemon, ginger, cayenne, maple syrup *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Golden Glow Retail
16 oz bottle: orange, pineapple, golden beet, turmeric, bee pollen *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Green Cleanse Retail
16 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, maple syrup, cayenne *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*
Junglelilly Retail
16 oz bottle: pineapple, cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley, ginger, lime, blue majik, spinach *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Recovery Punch Retail
16 oz bottle: watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Tigerlilly Retail
16 oz bottle: cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Watermelon Lime Retail
16 oz bottle: watermelon, lime *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*
Plant Based Food
Beyond Burrito
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Dragon Fruit Overnight Oats
gluten-free rolled oats, blueberries, almonds, dragon fruit chia jam (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Frijole Roller
potato mushroom picadillo, black bean spread, vegan sour cream, side of yellowbird habanero sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Jerk Sweet Potato Grain Bowl
jerk spice sweet potatoes, coconut grains, black eye pea patties, mango curtido, wilted chard (contains soy, peanuts, coconut, sesame seeds) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Mannawich
pecans, manna bread, coconut oil, cacao, goji berries, agave, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Mid East Feast
award winning hummus, quinoa tabouli (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Queso Roller
mushroom & black bean picadillo, cashew queso, sesame sour cream, cilantro lime white rice, romaine, cayenne tortilla with a side of yellowbird serrano hot sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Spring Roll Bowl
gluten-free vermicelli, organic mixed greens, seasoned green beans, marinated baked tofu, cashew miso dressing (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Snacks
Celeste's Best Cookie
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
HU Chocolate
Almond Butter, Mint *paleo friendly, vegan & gluten free!* $5.95
Mezcla Bar
Japanese Matcha Vanilla, Peruvian Cocoa Peanut Butter, Mexican Hot Chocolate *vegan, gluten free protein bar!* $2.95
Ronnie's Cookie
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
Siete Chips
Sal y Limon, Nacho, or Ranch 1 oz serving $2.25
Sinfull Bar
Best Seller! Everything or Coconut Dream *vegan* $3.50
Thunderbird Bar
Pecan Goji Pistachio $2.85
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
