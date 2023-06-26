Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juice Pharm

208 E 1st St

Duluth, MN 55802

Popular Items

Warrior

$10.00

Local Coffee, banana vanilla protein, cacao, peanut butter, coconut milk

Buddha Bowl

$14.00

Curried chickpeas, carrots, cabbage, cauliflower rice, local kimchi, mixed greens, curry dressing

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Avocado, olive oil, lemon pepper, flax seeds, local microgreens

🥗Wholesome Food🥗

Main Dishes

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.00

House made tortillas, al-pastor marinated chickpeas, cabbage, cilantro

Buddha Bowl

$14.00

Curried chickpeas, carrots, cabbage, cauliflower rice, local kimchi, mixed greens, curry dressing

Cali Wrap

$15.00

tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, cabbage, carrots, hummus, garlicky mayo, mixed greens

ChickBac Ranch Bowl

$14.00

Marinated chickpeas, tempeh bacon, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, carrots, mixed greens, ranch dressing

Fiesta Bowl

$14.00

Walnut chorizo, black beans, cauliflower rice, carrots, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, mixed greens, avocado aioli, chipotle crema

Food Special

$15.00

Gogi Tacos

$15.00

House made tortillas, Korean BBQ tempeh, carrots, local kimchi, sriracha mayo

Mexicali Tacos

$15.00

House made tortillas, walnut chorizo, onions, cilantro avocado aioli

Hawaiian Wrap

$15.00

Sweet bbq tempeh, pineapple pico, carrots, queso, mixed greens

Macho Burrito

$12.00

Tofu scramble, walnut chorizo, greens, tomatoes, avocado aioli, cilantro and onion

El Hefe Burrito

$12.00

Tofu scramble, black beans, queso, tomatoes, greens

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

House made tortillas, tofu scramble, Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, cilantro

Classic Bagel

$6.00

Local everything bagel, cream cheese

Herbivore Bagel

$11.00

Local everthing bagel, cream cheese, avocado, tomato, cilantro, onion, greens

Small Bites

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Avocado, olive oil, lemon pepper, flax seeds, local microgreens

Nutty Monkey Toast

$4.00

House made peanut butter, banana, cinnamon, agave

Seasonal Side

$7.00

Made with local seasonal ingredients

Wholesome Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, local microgreens, house made dressing

Chips

$3.00

Corn chips

Chips & Queso

$5.00

House made queso with corn chips

Hummus & Veggies

$7.00

Seasonal hummus with fresh veggies

Jenny's Cupcakes

$3.50

Jenny's Vegan Bakery lemon cupcakes. Made locally with all vegan and gluten-free ingredients.

🥝Smoothies, Acai Bowls, & Elixirs🥝

🥤Smoothies🥤

Warrior

$10.00

Local Coffee, banana vanilla protein, cacao, peanut butter, coconut milk

Vitamin Sea

$9.00

Pineapple, banana, vanilla protein, blue spirulina

Mango Lassie

$9.00

Mango, banana, vanilla protein, maca, coconut milk

Trail Runner

$9.00

Mango, pineapple, spinach, spirulina, vanilla protein

Goji Berry

$9.00

Strawberries, banana, acai, goji berries, coconut milk

Maple Pie

$9.00

Banana, maple syrup, walnuts, dates, vanilla protein, coconut milk

Superhuman

$8.00

Strawberries, banana, chia seeds, coconut milk

Lil Superhuman - 8oz

$6.00

Strawberries, banana, chia seeds, coconut milk

Smoothie Special

$9.00

Hippy Jam

$9.00

Blueberries, banana, house made peanut butter, organic chia seeds, coconut milk

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl -Large (24oz)

$15.00

acai, chia seed pudding, granola, seasonal fruit

Acai Bowl - Small (16oz)

$12.00

acai, chia seed pudding, granola, seasonal fruit

Blue Majik Bowl - Large (24oz)

$15.00

Mango-pineapple blue spirulina, chia seed pudding, granola, seasonal fruit

Blue Majik Bowl - Small(24oz)

$13.00

Mango-pineapple blue spirulina, chia seed pudding, granola, seasonal fruit

Dragonfruit Bowl - Large (24oz)

$15.00

Dragonfruit, chia seed pudding, granola, seasonal fruit

Dragonfruit Bowl - Small (16oz)

$13.00

Dragonfruit, chia seed pudding, granola, seasonal fruit

Elixirs

Cacao Nectar

$6.00

Cacao, mucuna bean, maca, cardamom, rose petal, hawthorn berry, pink salt, damiana leaf, cayenne, oat milk

Golden Chai

$5.00

Green rooibos, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, maca, licorice, cardamom, black pepper, nutmeg, ashwaganda, clove, oat milk

Mushroom Potion

$6.00

Cacao, reishi, chaga, lions mane, ginger, cordyceps, turkey tail, cardamom, cinnamon, pink salt, oat milk

Magic Matcha

$5.00

Matcha, maca, lotus pollen, green tea pollen, pine pollen, oat milk

Coffee

$3.00

DCC Coffee

🥕Juices 🥕

Juices

Detox

$8.00Out of stock

Beet, carrot, green apple, lemon, ginger

Energy

$8.00Out of stock

Cucumber, green apple, kale, lemon, parsley, ginger

Lean Green

$8.00Out of stock

Cucumber, celery, pineapple, parsley, lemon

Gold Tonic

$8.00Out of stock

Orange, carrot, pineapple, green apple, lemon, turmeric

Sublime

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot, orange, lemon, ginger

Blue Tropical

$8.00Out of stock

Cucumber, coconut water, pineapple, lemon, blue spirulina

Juice Special

$8.00Out of stock

Seasonal ingredients

Immunity Shot

$4.00

Ginger, lemon, green apple, cayenne

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sharing Nature's Wisdom

Website

Location

208 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802

Directions

