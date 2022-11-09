- Home
Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe - Goose Creek Location
No reviews yet
214 St. James Avenue
Suite 190
Goose Creek, SC 29445
Order Again
🎃 FALL MENU 2022 👻
The Pumpkin Pie Smoothie {It's Back!}
Roasted Banana, Pumpkin, Almond Milk, Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon, Graham Cracker, Vanilla Topped with Almond Milk Whipped Cream Seasonal Fan Favorite
Witches Brew Smoothie 🧹
Organic Fresh Strawberries, Pure Blue Organic Spirulina, Fresh Pineapple, Creamy Coconut, Organic Pink Flesh Dragon Fruit. Charcoal Topping
Carrot Cake Smoothie
Perfectly Ripened Bananas, Organic Whey, Freshly Shaved Carrots, Creamy Coconut, White Chocolate, Coconut Flakes, Ground Cinnamon, Graham Crackers to Taste
Perfectly "Pear'd" Salad
Fresh Crisp Artisan Greens, Sliced Apples, Freshly Sliced Pears, Fresh Pineapple, Gorgonzola, Shaved Carrots, Chopped Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Chia Seeds. Served with our Home-Made Honey Dijon Dressing.
Turkey Cranberry Club Sandwich
Freshly Baked Ciabatta, Sliced Roasted Turkey, Crispy Applewood Bacon, Artisan Greens, Freshly Sliced Tomato, Finished with an Organic Cranberry Spread.
Spooky Spider Bowl 🕷
May Be our Prettiest, Yet 'Spooky' Bowl Yet! Enjoy a New Color of Bright Purple Made from Organic Raw Coconut Base Blended with Strawberries, Organic Blue Majik Spirulina, Pineapple, Organic Pink Flesh Dragon Fruit, Creamy Coconut. Topped with, Fresh Raspberries, Strawberries, Kiwi, Crunchy Granola, Organic Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Charcoal Dusting & Dried Mango 'Pumpkins'
Pumpkin Power Bowl
Our Original Pumpkin Lovers Treat! Organic Pumpkin Base blended with Banana, Almond Milk, Spices, Vanilla Extract. Topped with Cinnamon Graham Crackers, Freshly Sliced Bananas, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia Seeds & Clover Honey
Cold Pressed Juices {16oz}
Pink Elixir {Energy Booster}
Fresh Carrots ◦ Honey-Crisp Apples ◦ Lemons ◦ Fresh Pineapples ◦ Ginger Root ◦ Red Beets
Carrot Elixir {Healthy Skin & Weight Loss}
Fresh Pineapples ◦ Lime ◦ Ginger Root ◦ Fresh Carrots ◦ Honey-Crisp Apples
Yellow Elixir {Metabolism Booster & Pain Reliever}
Fresh Honey-Crisp Apples ◦ Ginger Root ◦ Lime ◦ Fresh Jalapeños
Sweet Green Elixir {Hydration & Digestion}
Fresh Pineapples ◦ Cilantro ◦ Pears ◦ Cucumbers ◦ Jalapeños ◦ Ginger Root ◦ Mint ◦ Oranges ◦ Fresh Spinach
Green Elixir {Boosts Immune System & Aids in Cell Rejuvenation
Fresh Organic Celery ◦ Ginger Root ◦ Granny Smith Apples ◦ Fresh Kale ◦ Lemons ◦ Fresh Basil ◦ Fresh Spinach
Electric Blue Elixir {Epic Hydration, Decreases Stress & Enhances Mood}
Coconut ◦ Aged Vanilla ◦ Hawaiian Pink Salt ◦ Almond Milk ◦ Organic Blue Spirulina ◦ Organic Medjool Dates ◦ Coconut Water
Purple Elixir {Kidney & Liver Cleanser}
Fresh Red Beets ◦ Fresh Oranges ◦ Organic Pears ◦ Fresh Mint ◦ Fresh Lime ◦ Fresh Lemon
Cold Pressed Wellness Shots {2.5oz}
Organic WheatGrass Blast Wellness Shot
Cold Pressed in House Organic Wheat Grass ◦ Fresh Pineapples
Toxin Ninja Wellness Shot
Cold Pressed in House Fresh Lemons ◦ Ginger Root ◦ Red Apple ◦ Cayenne ◦ Organic Maple Syrup
Sweet Revenge Wellness Shot
Cold Pressed in House Fresh Organic Strawberries ◦ Lemon ◦ Fresh Ginger Root◦
Pick Five {Any 5 Shots}
Fresh 24 oz Smoothies
{Tropikale} Fan Favorite
Perfectly Ripened Bananas, Fresh Pineapple, Sliced Mango, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Kale. "Perfect GREEN Smoothie"
The Pink Dragon Smoothie
Organic Pitaya, Perfectly Ripened Bananas, Fresh Mango, Pineapple, Creamy Coconut
Peanut Butter & Berry
Perfectly Ripened Banana, Fresh Blueberries, Strawberries, Açai Superfood Berry, Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, Almond milk.
Chia Chia
House Made Roasted Bananas, Pitted Medjool Dates, Sliced Almonds, Oats, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Chia seeds, Creamy Coconut, Organic Peanut Butter. Try adding Strawberries!
{Body Boulder} Fan Favorite
Perfectly Ripened Banana, Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Choice of Favorite Protein, Choice of Favorite Chocolate.
Blueberry Banana Avocado
Perfectly Ripened Banana, Fresh Blueberries, Sliced Almonds, Flax Seed, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Avocado, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, Almond milk.
{Strawberry Shortcake} Fan Favorite
Fresh Strawberries, Perfectly Ripened Banana, Fresh Pineapple, Coconut Cream, White Chocolate, Hemp Granola Reminds us of the Ice Cream bar we all know and Love, but a Healthier Option!
Peach Mango Mahalo
Sliced Peaches, Chopped Mango, Fresh Pineapple, Creamy Coconut Perfectly paired and Blended until a smooth finish! Inspiration brought all the way from Hawaii, Simply Delicious. "Paradise In A Cup"
Biscoff Cookie Crumble
Roasted Bananas, Coconut Cream, Pitted Medjool Dates, Sliced Almonds, Organic Oats, Cinnamon, Biscoff Cookie butter.
Jiffy Java: The Coffee One
Ripened Banana, Sliced Almonds, Medium Roast Coffee Bean, Cacao, Vanilla, Almond milk & Choice of Protein. "It's the Coffee one."
{Maui Moana} Fan Favorite
Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Pineapple, White Chocolate, Coconut Cream, Fresh Orange Juice.
Coconut Lime Detox
Ripened Banana, Coconut, Fresh Lime, Fresh Orange Juice Popular Choice to Add in Fresh Pineapple, Reviews Say it Tastes Like a Healthier Piña Colada **2 Thumbs Up**
The "Littles" Smoothies (12 and Younger Please)
Lil' Strawberry Banana (12 and Younger)
Fresh Strawberries ◦ Perfectly Rip-end Banana --12oz Smoothie-- "Simple and Perfect"
Lil' Banana Mango (12 and Younger)
Banana ◦ Mango ◦ Fresh Orange Juice Chia Seeds ◦ Almond Milk --12oz Smoothie-- "Great for Digestion"
Lil' Orange Creamsicle (12 and Younger)
Fresh Orange Juice ◦ White Chocolate*◦ Sliced Oranges ◦ Mango ◦ Vanilla Extract ◦ Almond Milk --12oz Smoothie-- *Contains Dairy
Lil' Chocolate Banana (12 and Younger)
Rip-end Banana ◦ Chocolate/Cacao* ◦ Almond Milk ◦Vanilla Extract --12oz Smoothie-- *Contains Dairy
Pastries & More
Raisin Bran Freshly Baked 'Jumbo' Muffin
Seasonal Favorite 'Jumbo' Muffin! Perfect Addition to Your Day!
Freshly Baked Lemon 'Jumbo' Muffin
One of Our Favorite BACK FOR SUMMER 'Jumbo' Muffins!. Perfect Addition to Your Day!
Coffee Crumble Freshly Baked 'Jumbo' Muffin
One of Our Favorite 'Jumbo' Muffins!. Perfect Addition to Your Day!
Old Fashioned Blueberry Freshly Baked 'Jumbo' Muffin
One of Our Favorite 'Jumbo' Muffins!. Perfect Addition to Your Day!
Chocolate Chip Freshly Baked 'Jumbo' Muffin
One of Our Favorite 'Jumbo' Muffins!. Perfect Addition to Your Day!
Cranberry Orange Freshly Baked 'Jumbo' Muffin
Pistachio Shortbread Cookies {2}
Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies {2}
Lemon Shortbread Cookies {2}
Cranberry Shortbread Cookies {2}
Gluten Free Snickerdoodle Cookies {2}
Breakfast {All Day} Menu
House-Made {Avocado Toast}
New**{Two Slices*} Toasted Nine-Grain Bread, Avocado, Pink Salt, Black Pepper, Red Onion, Freshly Squeezed Lime, Topped with Everything Seasoning.
Avocado Caprese Toast
{Two Slices} Toasted 9 Grain, Avocado, Pink Salt, Black Pepper, Lime, Fresh Cilantro , Sliced Tomato, Balsamic Drizzle
Strawberry Nutella Toast
A true Classic & Summer Favorite! Organic 9 Grain Bread, Toasted & Topped with America's Favorite *Nutella Hazelnut Spread, Freshly Sliced Strawberries, Crushed Biscoff Cookies & Clover Honey Drizzle
Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel Freshly Baked Bagel of Choice, Toasted and Topped with Plain Cream Cheese!
{P.B & B Crunch} Fan Favorite
Freshly Baked Plain Bagel Toasted and Topped with Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, Freshly Sliced Banana, Honey Oat Granola & Finished with a Clover honey drizzle.
{Southwest Breakfast Burrito} Fan Favorite
Pork Sausage, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Smashed Avocado, Baby Spinach, Chipotle Sauce Wrapped & Toasted to Perfection for an Ultimate Breakfast Experience!
The "Fiesta" Bagel
A Freshly Baked Everything Bagel topped with your Choice of Protein, Chipotle Sauce, Egg, Green and Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion & Toasted To Perfection. Make it A Combo & Add Your Favorite Smoothie or Cold Pressed Juice or Both to Enhance Your Energy All day long!
Leafy Green Salads
The Fall Harvest Salad
Crisp Bed of Spinach topped with Freshly Baked Apples, Pumpkin Seeds, Shaved Carrots, Glazed Walnuts, Red Onion, Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.
{The Chef Salad} Fan Favorite
Bed of Cold Crisp Artisan greens, Crispy Bacon, Sliced Almonds, Chopped Tomatoes, Chopped Hard Boiled Eggs, Smoked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Mixed Cheese. Served with our House-Made Avocado Ranch.
The Skinny Salad
Bed of Cold Crisp Artisan greens, Topped with Sliced Avocado, Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Sliced Almonds, Freshly Chopped Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan. Served with Our Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Toasted Wraps
{Buffalo Chicken Wrap} Fan Favorite
Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Freshly Chopped Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Finished with a Buffalo, & Ranch dressing Drizzle, wrapped and toasted in a Flour Tortilla. "BEST BUFFALO WRAP IVE EVER HAD"
Honey Sriracha Chicken Wrap {Spicy}
Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Chopped Tomato, Freshly Chopped Red Onion & Artisan Greens, Layered with our House-Made Pineapple Salsa, House-Made Honey Lime Sriracha Sauce, Wrapped and toasted in a Flour Tortilla.
Kale Caesar Wrap
Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever- Grilled Chicken, Crisp Kale, Freshly Chopped Tomato, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, Wrapped and Toasted in a Flour Tortilla. ~Available as a Cold Option as well~ "Truly Exquisite, Caesar Wrap"
Summer Spring Roll Wrap
Organic, Non GMO Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Shaved Carrots, Freshly Chopped Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Crispy Applewood Bacon, Thai Chili Sauce Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Signature Sandwiches
{New} Honey Turkey Dijon
Freshly Baked Ciabatta, Roasted Turkey, Crispy, Applewood Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Artisan Greens, Freshly Sliced Tomato, Sliced Avocado, Red Onion, Finished with a Home-Made Honey Dijon Drizzle.
The Mighty Veggie Sandwich
Freshly Baked Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Cheddar, G/Y/R Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Portabella Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Chopped Kale, Freshly Sliced Tomato & Finished with Ranch Drizzle.
{Mamas Pesto Chicken} Fan Favorite
A tribute to my Angel Mama! Freshly Baked Ciabatta, Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Red onion, House-Made Basil Pesto Mayonnaise, Topped with Shaved parmesan.
Turkey, Bacon & Ranch
Freshly Baked Ciabatta, Roasted Turkey, Crispy Applewood Bacon, Shredded Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Artisan Greens, Freshly Sliced Tomato, Finished with a Ranch Drizzle.
Join "The Club"
Hickory Smoked Ham, Crispy Applewood Bacon, Shredded Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Artisan Greens, Freshly Sliced Tomato, Finished with a Drizzle of Chipotle Mayonnaise! "BEST CLUB IN TOWN"
Cranberry Chicken Apple Sandwhich *HouseMade Chicken Salad*
Toasted 9-Grain Bread, House-Made Chicken Salad*, Fresh Spinach Finished with a Cranberry spread. *Chicken Salad made in house daily, For allergy purposes the salad contains **celery, spices, mayonnaise, mustard, cranberries.**
Tacos & Quesadillas
{Cilantro Lime Tacos} Fan Favorite
3 Mini Street Tacos, Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Pulled -Homemade Pineapple Salsa, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro, and Topped with Shaved Carrots & Fresh Squeezed Lime.
Thai Chili Tacos
3 Mini Street Tacos, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Pulled, Sweet Thai Chili Glaze, Fresh Avocado Slices, Topped with Shaved Carrots, Cilantro & Fresh Squeezed Lime
Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla
Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, Freshly Chopped Red & Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Finished with a House-Made Chipotle Ranch Drizzle. "The PARTY Quesadilla"
{Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla} Fan Favorite
12" Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Apple wood Bacon, Ranch Drizzle, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheeses Toasted To Perfection.
The 'OG' Chicken Quesadilla {Regular}
12" Flour Tortilla, Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, Finished with a House-Made Chipotle Ranch Drizzle.
The "Littles" Food Menu
Turkey' N Cheese Wrap (12 and Younger)
Fresh Tortilla, Smoked Turkey Breast, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Baked to perfection
Ham' N Cheese Wrap (12 and Younger)
Fresh Tortilla, Honey Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Baked to perfection
Lil' Chicken Quesadilla (12 and Younger)
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheeses Folded and Baked to Perfection
Lil' Cheese Quesadilla (12 and Younger)
Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses Melted in a 10" Flour Tortilla
Kids Classic PB&J (12 and Younger)
Lightly Toasted 9-Grain bread◦ Peanut Butter ◦ Strawberry Preserves
Juiceria "Famous" Tasty Treats & Snacks
Snickerdoodle { Gluten-free} Cookies {2}
Lemon Shortbread Cookies {2}
Pistachio Shortbread Cookies {2}
Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies {2}
Cranberry Shortbread Cookies {2}
Cranberry Orange 'Jumbo' Muffin Freshly Baked
Fan Favorite Summer-Time Muffin is Back! Add this on to any Entree Item as a Side or just by itself for a Sweet, Wonderful Treat to add to your day!
Chocolate Chip 'Jumbo' Muffins Freshly Baked
Curl Up with Your Favorite "Jumbo Muffin" Perfect Addition to your Day!
Old Fashioned Blueberry 'Jumbo' Muffins Freshly Baked
Holiday Favorite "Jumbo Muffin" Perfect Addition to your Day!
Coffee Crumble 'Jumbo' Muffins Freshly Baked
Fan Favorite "Jumbo Muffin" Perfect Addition to your Day!
Cookie Butter & Banana Crumble
Piped Cookie Butter on Banana Slice Sprinkled with Crushed Cookie
Apples & Peanut Butter
Apple Sliced to Order Piped Peanut Butter
Fresh Apples {Whole Fruit}
Fresh Bananas {Whole Fruit}
California Oranges {Whole Fruit}
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Superfood Power Bowls
{Very Berry Açaí Bowl} Fan Favorite!
Açai Base Blended with Bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk Topped with: Fresh Blueberries, Sliced Strawberries, Crunchy Granola, Sliced Banana, Clover Honey Drizzle & Goji Berries. Chia Seeds Upon Request.
The Pitaya {DragonFruit} Bowl: Paradise
Organic Pitaya Dragonfruit Base with Banana, Mango, Strawberries & Freshly Sliced Green Apples. Topped with: Organic White Flesh Dragonfruit**, Freshly Sliced Strawberries, Crunchy Granola, Fresh sliced kiwi, Mango, & Finished with a drizzle of Clover Honey. **When Available
Strawberry Swirl Power Bowl
Raw Coconut Base with Strawberries, Pineapple, Creamy Coconut. Topped with, Fresh Blueberries, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, Fresh Lemon Zest & Clover Honey Drizzle.
Blue 'Magic' Coconut Power Bowl
Raw Coconut Base with Bananas, Pineapple, Blue Majik Spirulina, Almond Milk. Topped with, Granola, Coconut Flakes, All Natural Activated Charcoal, White Flesh Dragon Fruit, Fresh Kiwi & Clover Honey Drizzle
Banana Nutella Bowl "Tastes Like Banana Pudding"
Banana Base with Clover Honey, Almond Milk, Organic Chia Seeds, Vanilla, White Chocolate. Topped with Crunchy Granola, Freshly Sliced Bananas, Organic Chia Seeds, Finished with a Nutella & Clover Honey Drizzle.
The Green Bowl {Immune Support}
Banana Base with Almond Milk, Fresh Baby Spinach, Fresh Kale, Organic Matcha GreenTea & Organic Açaí Topped with: Crunchy Granola, Freshly Sliced Banana, Clover Honey Drizzle, Flax seeds & Organic Chia Seeds
The Dole Whip Pineapple Bowl * Disney Inspired
A Disney Inspired Dish: Organic Pineapple Base blended with Creamy Coconut & Fresh Orange Juice Layered with our Crunchy Granola, Coconut Flakes, Honey & Topped with White Flesh Pitaya, Crunchy Granola, Freshly Sliced Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, Blueberries, Chia Seeds & Organic Honey Drizzle
Juice Cleanse Packages: 2022
The Soft Reset: 1/2 Day Cleanse
{This Cleanse Package contains 4 Juices & 1 Wellness Shot} The Soft Reset Cleanse is perfect for any new excited Juice Cleanser ready to feel their best! This will activate your body's natural response to eliminate unwanted toxins & start restoring and rebalancing your chemical make up that keeps you feeling happy & Healthy. This "Juice Till Dinner" Cleanse is the most gentle and effective way to assist your body in optimal performance. Full of Vitamins, Minerals and Natural Energy Sources, This Nutrient Dense, 100% Raw Vegan Juice Cleanse will give your body a break and leave you feeling Rejuvenated and Ready for More. {We Can FullFull This Order SAME DAY!!}
The 1 Day Reset: Rebalance Cleanse
{This Cleanse Package contains 6 Juices & 2 WellnessShots} A Full Day of Nothing but Raw Nutrient Dense Juice is a Nice stepping stone from a soft reset, meaning the body can focus more on eliminating toxic buildup and restoring optimal function of organs so they can do their best! Starting with Metabolism Boosters that Also Decrease Inflammation and Stress, Following with Skin Rejuvenators, Kidney & Liver Detoxifiers, Immune System Boosters, Energizers & Ending with Muscle Re-Hydrators and Mood Enhancers: This Cleanse Depicts the perfect Foundation for total body Rejuvenation. {We Can FullFull This Order SAME DAY!!}
The 3 Day Detox: Cleanse (24 Hour Turnaround)
{This Cleanse Package contains 18 Juices & 3 Wellness Shots} This Cleanse is for you if you are looking for the next step in achieving optimal health and wellness within your MIND & BODY. This Cleanse will Take Strength, Endurance & Commitment to achieve your goals of creating a Greater YOU. For those that want to provide their MIND & BODY with not only achievement, but a mental challenge of committing themselves to a healthier functioning body. This is a challenge that yields much reward & rebalance within the homeostatic chemical comfort your body craves. After 3 days of Juicing, you may experience you have more energy, a clearer mind, achieve better sleep, weight loss and decrease in pain and inflammation within your body. This is just the start of what health benefits you can achieve by fueling your body with clean, raw nutrient dense fuel.
The 5 Day Detox: Total Prosperity (24 Hour Turnaround)
{This Cleanse Package contains 30 Juices & 5 Wellness Shots} This Cleanse is for you if you are ready for pure commitment to be a better you! A 5 day week of Juicing will push your body to advanced detoxification and elimination of toxins, resulting in a cleaner, faster functioning mindset. This also comes with amazing health benefits from more energy, to a clearer mind, better sleep, weight loss and decrease in pain and inflammation within your body and much much more. We ask for a 24-48 Hour Advance Notice For Cleanse Packages 3 Days and greater as we prepare customized to you. Payment Due At Least 24 Hours in Advance to your pick up date/ time. If you Order Online, Your order Will be Full-filled 24-48 Hours after you place your order or sooner! We will call you when your order is finalized. We can deliver Curbside or You are welcome to Pick up inside at the 'Pick Up' Counter.
The 10 Day Detox: The Ultimate Accomplishment (24-48 Hour Turnaround)
{This Cleanse Package contains 60 Juices & 10 Wellness Shots} This Cleanse is not for the faint of heart! This is our most challenging cleanse we offer aside from the Pure: 30 day cleanse, *special order* Our 10 Day Cleanse is Recommended for advance Juicers with a history of completing a juice cleanse of at least 5 days. This Cleanse is designed for maximum detoxification yielding a stronger immune system and level of functioning for your systemic fighting cells. This Cleanse will assist in prohibiting growth of cancerous cells and setting a standard in which your body maintains pathogenic rejection. In addition to the health benefits the other cleanses help you achieve such as more energy, a clearer mind, achieve better sleep, weight loss and decrease in pain and inflammation within your body, a consistent cleanse diet for 10 days provides your body time for optimal healing and restorative balance between Body & Mind. Yielding Goals being Crushed and Lives Living Better.
4 Pack Assorted Juice Pack
Choose Any 4 Of Your Favorite Juices To Fill This Order. Mix & Match Recommended
6 Pack Assorted Juice Pack
Choose Any 6 Of Your Favorite Juices To Fill This Order. Mix & Match Recommended
12 Pack Assorted Juice Pack
Choose Any 12 Of Your Favorite Juices To Fill This Order. Mix & Match Recommended
Black Teas
Green Teas
Herbal Teas
{Caffeine Free} Herbal Tea
Organic Honey Stix {Sold Individually}
Ice Cold Beverages
{NEW} LaColombe Coffee
Delicious Foamy Nitrous- Infused Milk + Cold Brew REAL COFFEE * REAL MILK * LACTOSE FREE Equivalent to 1 1/2 Cups of Coffee
{NEW} LaColombe Coffee {Vanilla} Draft Latte {Oatmilk}
VEGAN - GLUTEN-FREE - REAL COFFEE - NATURAL CAFFEINE- DAIRY FREE, OATMILK BASE - ORGANIC VANILLA - COLD BREW {Do Not Shake}
{NEW} LaColombe Coffee {TRIPLE} Draft Latte
Foamy Nitrous - Infused Milk +Cold Brew Coffee = 3 Shots of Espresso {