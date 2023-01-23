Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juice Vibe Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2137 Oak Park Ave

Berwyn, IL 60402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jenni Bowl
Berry Bliss
Selena Bowl

Food & Coffee

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Base: Oats, Almond Milk & Cinnamon Toppings: Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Granola, & Agave

Playa Salad

Playa Salad

$7.00

Kale, mango, apple, strawberry & avocado vinaigrette dressing (215 Cal)

Horchata Paleta

Horchata Paleta

$3.00

Almond Milk, Cinnamon & Agave (50 Cal)

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

House coffee with optional sweetener and creamer.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold brew iced coffee

Whipped Nescafe Iced

Whipped Nescafe Iced

$5.00

Whipped iced nescafe, almond milk & Agave

Bowls

Selena Bowl

Selena Bowl

$10.00

Base: Strawberries, Banana, Pitaya, & Almond Milk Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Granola, Oats, Chia Seeds & Amaranthus

Celia Bowl

Celia Bowl

$10.00

Base: Mango, Banana, Turmeric, Almond Milk & Agave Toppings: Mango, Banana, Granola, Oats, Chia Seeds & Amaranthus

Jenni Bowl

Jenni Bowl

$10.00

Base: Blueberries, Banana, Spirulina, & Almond Milk Toppings: Blueberries, Banana, Granola, Oats, Chia Seeds & Amaranthus

Frida Bowl

Frida Bowl

$10.00

Base: Kale, Banana, Matcha, & Almond Milk Toppings: Apples, Banana, Granola, Oats, Chia Seeds & Amaranthus

Nescafe Bowl

Nescafe Bowl

$10.00

Base: Banana, Nescafe, Cacao, Agave & Almond Milk Toppings: Banana, Granola, Oats, Chia Seeds & Amaranthus

Smoothies

Pink Dragon

Pink Dragon

$7.00

Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya & Almond Milk

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$7.00

Blueberry,Banana, Spirulina & Almond Milk

Sun Kissed

Sun Kissed

$7.00

Mango, Banana, Turmeric & Almond Milk

Money Dreams

Money Dreams

$7.00

Kale, Banana, Matcha & Almond Milk

Nescafe Smoothies

Nescafe Smoothies

$7.00

Nescafé, Cacao, Banana, Almond Milk & Agave

Juices

Jungle Splash

Jungle Splash

$7.00

Kale, Celery, Lemon, Apple & Coco Water

Glow Up

Glow Up

$7.00

Carrot, Orange, Apple, Celery & Lemon

Citrus Blush

Citrus Blush

$7.00

Strawberry, Orange, Lemon & Apple

Busy Beet

Busy Beet

$7.00

Beetroot, Carrot, Apple, Lemon and Ginger

Shots

Sol

Sol

$3.00

Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric & Pepper

Salud

Salud

$3.00

Apple Cider Vinegar, Grape & Hibiscus

Vida

Vida

$3.00

Celery, Kale & Cayenne

Fresh Sips

Horchata

Horchata

$5.00

Almond Milk, Cinnamon & Agave

Hibiscus

Hibiscus

$5.00

Hibiscus Tea & Agave

Infused

Infused

$5.00

Water, Orange & Lemon Slices

La Fresa

La Fresa

$5.00

Water, Strawberries, Lemon & Agave

Detox

1 Day Detox

1 Day Detox

$40.00

Included: 3 Juices 3 Shots 1-Busy Beet 1-Glow Up 1-Jungle Splash 1-Salud 1-Ginger-Turmeric 1-Celery- Cayenne Keep Refrigerated *Instructions included

3 Morning Detox

3 Morning Detox

$40.00

Included: 3 Juices 3 Shots 3-Celery 3-Sol Keep refrigerated *Instructions included

Hydrate Detox

Hydrate Detox

$10.00

Included: Orange & Coconut Water Sol Shot

Flush Detox

Flush Detox

$10.00

Included: Water, Lemon, Cayenne & Cinnamon 1 Salud Shot

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Healthy, vegan & fresh! Juice and smoothie bar

Location

2137 Oak Park Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant - 6539 CERMAK RD
orange star4.1 • 1,432
6539 CERMAK RD BERWYN, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Prime Tacos!
orange starNo Reviews
1638 S Harvey Ave Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Truck 3 - Roaming -
orange starNo Reviews
6801 W Roosevelt RD Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Autre Monde Cafe - 6727 w Roosevelt road
orange starNo Reviews
6727 w Roosevelt road Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Truck 2 Roaming -
orange starNo Reviews
6801 West Roosevelt Road Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD - Berwyn
orange star4.6 • 1,210
6615 ROOSEVELT RD Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berwyn

Lalo's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,893
3011 S Harlem Ave Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant - 6539 CERMAK RD
orange star4.1 • 1,432
6539 CERMAK RD BERWYN, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD - Berwyn
orange star4.6 • 1,210
6615 ROOSEVELT RD Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Parrilla Express
orange star4.5 • 702
6401 34th St Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Lunges 'n Lattes
orange star5.0 • 444
6805 Stanley Ave Suite A Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berwyn
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston