This restaurant does not have any images
Juice, salads, tacos, burgers, hot dogs, vegan, vegetarian, smoothies, coffee, wellness shot,
Juicy
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
403 East Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60603