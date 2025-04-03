Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

JUICY CLAW river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king

769 Reviews

$$

16701 River Ridge Blvd

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Order Again

Appetizer

A1 Hushpuppies (10)

$2.99

A10 fried fish sticker 6

$3.99

A11 fried calamari (9)

$4.99

A12 Chicken Nugget (10)

$3.99

A13 Crab rangoon (8)

$4.25

A2 Mozzarella Stick

$4.25

A3 Spring Roll

$1.39

A4 French Fries

$3.99

A5 Cajun Fries

$4.99

A6 Onion Ring

$3.99

A7 crab cake ball 10

$8.99

A8 fried scallops 8

$3.99

A9 Pot Sticker (8)

$5.99

Combo

Feet Wet

$33.99

The Drool

$52.99

Combo 1

$21.99

Combo 2

$36.99

Combo 3

$46.99

C4 27.99 clam mussed crawfish

$27.99

C5 19.99 mussel 1LB 0.5 clam 1LB 0.5

$19.99

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Kids seafood

K1 jumbo shrimps 10

$7.99

K2 crab leg 1

$14.99

K3 baby shrimps 18

$7.99

K4 black mussel

$6.99

K5 craw fish 10

$6.99

Fried

Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Fried Oyster

$10.99

Fried Fish

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Wing

$7.99

Fried Scallop

$8.99

Kids menu

$6.99

F7 shrimp(5) oyster(12) fish(1) scallop(8)

$18.99

Fried fish and shrimps

$11.99

Fried fish and oyster

$11.99

Po Boy

Shrimp Po

$9.99

Oyster Po

$11.99

Fish Po

$8.99

Chicken Po

$8.99

Scallop Po

$8.99

Scallops . Oyster po

$10.99

Shrimps & oyster po

$11.99

Raw

Dozen Oyster

$16.99

Half Dozen Oyster

$8.75

Salad

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Veggie Salad

$10.00

Side

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Potato

$0.99

Corn

$1.50

Sausage

$2.99

Lemon

$0.99

Butter

$0.99

Boiled egg

$0.99

Sauce

$3.50

Steam

Baby Shrimp

$13.99

Black Mussel

$10.99

Blue Crab

$14.99

Clam

$10.99

Craw Fish

$10.99

Green Mussel

$12.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

King Crab

$65.99

Lobster tail

$15.99

Snow Crab

$26.99

S10 Calamari

$10.99

Dungeoness crab

$6.99

Steam oyster

$16.99

Lobster

$28.99

Lunch

L1 Chicken wings 8

$7.50

L10 Fried Calamari

$8.99

L11 Steamed Crawfish

$9.99

L12 Steamed Clam

$9.99

L2 steamd shrimp 10

$7.99

L3 fried shrimps 8

$7.99

L4 Fried scallops 12

$7.50

L5 steamd crab legs 5

$13.99

L6 black mussels

$8.99

L7 Green mussels

$9.99

L8 Fried Oyster

$8.99

L9 Fried fish 2

$7.75

Deliver

Deliver 1–3 miles

$3.00

Deliver3–5miles

$5.00

Deliver over 5miles

$10.00

beer

beer

$3.29

Happy hour beer (3–6 pm)

$2.50

Drink

$1.75

Water or can

$1.00

1/2 large

1/2 large crab

$13.99

1/2 male

1/2male

$19.99

1/2 small

1/2 small crab

$10.99

Large crab

Large crab

$25.99

Male

Male crab

$35.99

Small crab

Small crab

$19.99

12p blue crab

12p blue crab

$17.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Location

16701 River Ridge Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Directions

Gallery
JUICY CLAW image
JUICY CLAW image
JUICY CLAW image

