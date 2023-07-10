Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juicy Crab - Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

1715 Howell Mill Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Hush Puppies (10)

$4.50

10 pc

Cajun Green Beans

$6.50

Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.50

6 pc

Onion Rings (15)

$6.00

15 pc

Fried Calamari (15)

$9.00

15 pc

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.00

6 pc

Chicken Wings (10)

$13.00

10 pc

Juicy Wings (6)

$9.00

6 pc

Juicy Wings (10)

$15.00

10 pc

Steamed Oysters (6)

$14.00

6 pc

Steamed Oyster (12)

$26.00

12 pc

Raw Oyster (6)

$13.00

6 pc

Raw Oysters (12)

$24.00

12 pc

Fried Items

Chicken Tender Basket (4)

$12.00

Breaded Fried Chicken Tender(4), served with choice of side

Whiting Fillet Basket (2)

$13.00

2 pc

Fried Tilapia Basket (4)

$13.00

4 pc

Fried Catfish Basket (4)

$13.00

4 pc

Fried Shrimp Basket (8)

$13.00

8 pc

Fried Oyster Basket (10)

$14.00

10 pc

Fried Combo

Min Choose 2, Max Choose 4

Juicy Combo

Juicy Combo #1

$15.99

Combo #1 , 0.5 Shrimp, 0.5 Sausage, 1 Corn & 1 Potato

Juicy Combo #2

$20.99

Juicy Combo #2, 1 Lb. Crawfish, 0.5 Black Mussels, 1 Corn & 1 Potato

Juicy Combo #3

$23.99

Juicy Combo #3, 0.5 Shrimp, 0.5 Sausage, 0.5 Black Mussels, 1 Corn & 1 Potato

Juicy Combo #4

$23.99

Juicy Combo #4, 0.5 Crawfish, 0.5 Shrimp, 0.5 Black Mussels, 1 Corn & 1 Potato

Juicy Combo #5

$23.99

Combo #5: 0.5 Crawfish, 0.5 Shrimp, 0.5 Sausage, 1 Corn & 1 Pot

Juicy Combo #6

$25.99

Combo #6: 1 Lb Shrimp, 1 Lb Sausage, 1 Corn & 1 Pot

Juicy Combo #7

$29.99

Combo #7: 1 Clst. Snow Crab, 0.5 Shrimp, 1 Corn & 1 Pot

Juicy Combo #8

$35.99

Combo #8: 1 Clst. Dungeness, 0.5 Shrimp, 0.5 Sausage, 3 Eggs, 1 Corn & 1 Pot

Juicy Combo #9

$36.99

Combo #9: 1 Clst. Snow Crab, 0.5 Crawfish, 0.5 Sausage, 3 Eggs, 1 Corn & 1 Pot

Juicy Combo #10

$37.99

Combo #10: 1 Clst. Snow Crab, 0.5 Shrimp, 0.5 Sausage, 3 Eggs, 1 Corn & 1 Pot

Juicy Combo #11

$38.99

Combo #11: 1 Clst. Dungeness, 0.5 Shrimp, 0.5 Black Mussels, 3 Eggs, 1 Corn & 1 Pot

Juicy Combo #12

$50.99

Combo #12: 1 Clst. Snow Crab, 0.5 Shrimp, 1 Lobster Tail, 3 Eggs, 1 Corn & 1 Pot

Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

Get Hand Dirty

1 Lb. King Crab

$78.00

1 Lobster Tail

$22.00

1 Lb. Crawfish

$14.00

1 Lb. Clams

$13.00

1 Clst. Snow Crab

$18.50

1 Clst. Dungeness

$18.50

1/2 Lb. Shrimp (No Head)

$14.50

1/2 Lb. Head On - Shrimp

$14.00

1/2 Lb. Black Mussels

$12.00

1/2 Lb. Green Mussels

$12.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.50

12 oz

Corn On The Cob (3)

$4.50

3 pc

Potato (3)

$4.50

3 pc

Boil Eggs (3)

$5.50

3 pc

1 Corn, 1 Pot, 1 Egg

$4.00

3 pc

2 Corn, 1 Egg

$4.50

3 pc

2 Corn, 1 Pot

$4.00

3 pc

2 Egg, 1 Corn

$4.50

3 pc

2 Egg, 1 Pot

$4.50

3 pc

2 Pot, 1 Egg

$4.00

3 pc

2 Pot, 1 Corn

$4.00

3 pc

1 Lb. Sausage

$13.00

0.5 Sausage (Add-On)

$7.00

Broccoli

$5.50

Side Noodles

$5.00

French Fries

$4.50

Cajun Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Kids Menu

KID Boil Shrimp

$9.00

KID Catfish (1)

$6.00

KID Chicken Tender (2)

$6.00

KID Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

KID Slushie

$5.00

Lunch Menu

Juicy Lunch Combo

Choose 1 Option

Something Fried

$10.00

Choose 1 Option

L-Get Your Hand Dirty

Choose 1 Option

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Molten Choc Cake

$6.50

Red Velvet

$5.00

Beverage

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Mr. Pipp

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

1/2 Sweet Tea GAL

$5.00

1/2 UN-Sweet Tea GAL

$5.00

1/2 Lemonade GAL

$5.00

1/2 Fruit Punch GAL

$5.00

Strawberry Tea

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Mango Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Virgin Slushy

$6.00

Pomotion Items

SP. King Crab & Sausage

$59.00

SP. King Crab & Shrimp

$59.00

SP. Cajun Feast

$39.00

SP. Crab Gathering

$69.00

SP. Lobster Feast

$139.00

Retails

Logo Shirt

$15.00

Crab Cracker

$3.00

Scissor

$3.00

Logo Hat

$15.00

Seasoning

4 oz. Juicy Special Seasoning

$2.25

4 oz. Garlic Butter Sea Seasoning

$2.25

4 oz. Cajun Seasoning

$2.25

4 oz. Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$2.25

12 oz. Juicy Special Seasoning

$10.00

12 oz. Garlic Butter Seasoning

$10.00

12 oz. Cajun Seasoning

$10.00

12 oz. Lemon pepper Seasoning

$10.00

Extra Condiments

Extra Condiments

We are home to the juiciest and most delicious Cajun Seafood Boils across the US. Come give our food a try and see why Juicy Never Tasted So Good

