Mediterranean
Juicy Platters - Hackensack NJ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Juicy! serves halal food made with ingredients inspired by Mom. This is the food that tastes like home.
Location
370 W Pleasantview Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Hackensack
Paris Baguette - 1507-Hackensack
4.3 • 243
450 Hackensack Ave # 21 Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurant