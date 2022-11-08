Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Juicy Platters - Hackensack NJ

review star

No reviews yet

370 W Pleasantview Ave

Hackensack, NJ 07601

Packages

Small Package (8-12 people)

$149.99

Medium Package (16-24 people)

$244.99

Large Package (24-36 people)

$329.99

Juicy Box (28 people)

$199.99

Toppings

Tray of 7 Assorted Toppings

$49.99

7" Guacamole

$23.99

7" Tomatoes

$4.99

7" Kalamata Olives

$4.99

7" Cheese

$4.99

7" Carrots & Raisins

$4.99

7" Spiced Chic Peas

$4.99

7" Cabbage Carrots Slaw

$4.99

Sides

1/2 Tray Rice

$24.99

1/2 Tray Mixed

$34.99

1/2 Tray Chicken

$34.99

1/2 Tray Beef

$34.99

1/2 Tray Falafel

$34.99

1/2 Tray Green Blast

$18.99

1/2 Tray Hummus

$49.99

1/2 Tray Fries

$14.99

1/2 Tray Plantains

$19.99

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99
Poland Springs® Water

Poland Springs® Water

$2.75

Tableware

Sm Tableware (15)

$4.99

Md Tableware (25)

$9.99

Lg Tableware (40)

$14.99

Warming Kit

$19.99

Serving Spoons

$0.99

All hours
Sunday12:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Juicy! serves halal food made with ingredients inspired by Mom. This is the food that tastes like home.

370 W Pleasantview Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601

