Juicy J's Burgers

No reviews yet

3417 W 6th St

Los Angeles, CA 90020

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries
Juicy J's Original Burger
Swiss Mushroom Burger

Food

Signature Burgers

Bacon Avocado Burger

$9.99

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$9.49

Jalapeño Burger

$9.49

Hawaiian Burger

$9.49

Served with ham, pineapple, and our Hawaiian sauce

Chili Cheese Burger

$8.99

Topped with chili, cheese, onions, tomatoes, and pickles

Tuna Melt

$9.49

Rye bread, cheddar cheese, albacore tuna

Juicy J's Burgers

Juicy J's Original Burger

$6.99

Served , Angus Beef, Lettuce Tomatos, Onions , Pickles, American Cheese, Potato Bun.

Double Burger

$9.49

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.49

Turkey Burger

$9.49

Grilled turkey patty

Plant-based Juicy Burger

$9.99

Made with impossible meat

Wings-Bone-in

Bone-in Wings (5 Wings)

$8.99

Bone-in Wings (10 Wings)

$16.99

Bone-in Wings (15 Wings)

$23.99

Bone-in Wings Combo (5 Wings)

$14.99

Includes fries & a drink

Bone-in Wings Combo (10 Wings)

$22.99

Includes fries & a drink

Bone-in Wings Combo (15 Wings)

$29.99

Includes fries & a drink

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders (3 Pieces)

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (5 Pieces)

$8.99

Chicken Tenders Combo (3 Pieces)

$12.99

Chicken Tenders Combo (5 Pieces)

$14.99

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Side of Chili-8oz

$4.50

Breakfast

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Serve with eggs, shredded cheese, hash browns, choice of meat, side salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Serve with fry egg, American cheese, sourdough bread, choice of meat

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.99

Served with eggs, shredded cheese, choice of meat, side salsa, sour cream

Side Tater Tots

$4.49

Breakfast Burger

$7.99

Served with beef patty, eggs, American cheese, jelly, choice of meat

Egg Muffin Sandwich

$2.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Milkshakes

$5.49

Bottle Water

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Bottle Ice Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

