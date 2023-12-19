- Home
Juicy O - Downers Grove 2942 Finley Rd
2942 Finley Rd
Downers Grove, IL 60515
BREAKFAST
Eggs
- 2 Eggs$8.99
- Eggs W/ Bacon$12.99
- Eggs W/ Patties$12.99
- Eggs W/ Links$12.99
- Eggs W/ Ham$12.99
- Eggs W/ Canadian Bacon$12.99
- Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon$12.99
- Eggs W/ Corned Beef Hash$16.99
- Eggs W/ Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage$16.99
- Eggs W/ Smoked Sausage$12.99
- Eggs W/ Chicken Chorizo$15.99
- Eggs W/ Trk. Sausage$12.99
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$24.99
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes
- CHOP Steak & Eggs$16.99
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes
- Eggs W/ Chicken Breast$16.99
- Sourdough Toast$14.49
Grilled Sourdough, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Avocado Toast$14.99
Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Southern Comfort$14.99
Cheddar Biscuits, Topped with Sausage Gravy, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Sausage Patties, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Texas Breakfast$15.99
Country Fried Steak, (2) Eggs Your Way, Potatoes, and Biscuits & Gravy
- Full Biscuits & Gravy$13.99
Served with your choice of potato
- Biscuits & Gravy W/ Eggs$15.99
- 1/2 Biscuits & Gravy$7.99
Served with your choice of potato
- Moon Struck$13.99
Grilled Sourdough, Filled with Basted Eggs, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Pops Breakfast$13.99
Two Eggs Over Easy on a Crispy European Toast, Fresh Basil Sauce, and Bacon. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Ratatouille$13.99
Grilled Vegetable Hash (Kale, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach), Jimmy's Potatoes, and (2) Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast
O-Rama Deals
- Taste-O-Rama$13.99
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
- French-O-Rama$13.99
French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
- Waffle-O-Rama$13.99
Belgium Waffle, (2) Eggs Any Style, (1) Bacon & (1) Sausage
- The Woodsman$15.99
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage, Ham, Jimmy's potatoes
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Cakes$10.99
- Choc Chip Pancakes$11.99
- Cinna-Bomb-Cake$13.99
Buttermilk Pancakes Filled with A Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting
- White Raspberry Cakes$13.99
Chocolate Infused Batter Filled with Chocolate Morsels, Drizzled with Chocolate
- Camp-Fire Cakes$13.99
Donut Infused Pancakes Topped with Icing and the Topping of the Day
- Caramel Banana Cakes$13.99
Pancakes Filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Carame
- Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Cakes$13.99
Our Original Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberries and Lemon Glaze
- Fruit Cakes$12.99
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote
- Short Stack Pancakes$8.49
Waffles
- The Original Waffle$10.99
- Chicken & Waffle$14.99
Savory Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, and Bacon Jam Topped with (1) Egg Sunny Side Up
- Fruit Waffle$12.99
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote
- Sweetie Waffle$13.99
Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans
French Toast
- Original French Toast$10.99
- Banana Bread French Toast$14.99
In House Freshly Baked Banana topped with Pecans and Caramel
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.99
4 Iced Cinnamon swirl Rolls, Dipped in our Vanilla Custard with More Cream Cheese Frosting and Cinnamon Sugar
- Fruit French Toast$12.99
- Eggy Waffle Toast$14.99
For Those of Us That Can't Decide, Two Pearl Sugar Waffles Dipped in our French Toast Batter Grilled and Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Whipped Cream, and Honey
Crepes
- Lemon Blueberry Crepe$13.99
Filled with Lemon Chiffon, Topped with Blueberry Compote
- Cobbler Crepe$13.99
Crepes Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach & Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble
- Sinful Delight Crepe$13.99
Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
- Caramel Apple Crepe$13.99
Filled with Cinnamon Apples, Topped with Caramel, Pecans, and Cinnamon Apples
- Savory Crepe$13.99
(2) Savory Crepes Filled with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheddar. Topped with Sausage Gravy
- Crepes$10.99
- Strawberry Crepes$12.99
- Blueberry crepes$12.99
- Nutella Crepes$13.99
Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
- Banana Crepes$12.99
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$13.99
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
- Green Acres Benedict$13.49
English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
- Corned Beef Benedict$15.49
English Muffin with House-Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato), & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
Tex Mex
- Breakfast Quesadilla$15.49
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream & Salsa
- Breakfast Tacos$15.49
Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Ghost Pepper Cheese
- Ranchero Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Bean & Grilled Corn
- Mia Migas$13.99
Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, and Ghost Pepper Cheese. Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Omelettes
- Vegetable Omelette$13.49
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Zucchini
- Salsa Omelette$14.49
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Topped with Salsa
- Spinach & Feta Omelette$13.49
Fresh Baby Spinach, Imported Feta
- L.A. Omelette$14.49
Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Gouda Cheese
- Lumberjack Omelette$14.49
Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Onions, and Feta Cheese
- Ragin' Cajun Omelette$14.49
Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper
- Green Eggs & Ham Omelette$14.99
Basil Pesto, Ham, Mozzarella
- Cheese Omelette$11.99
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$13.49
- Tuscany Omelette$14.99
Filled with Chicken Sausage, Sun dried Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, and Goat Cheese. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Skillets
- Screwy Louie Skillet$14.99
Chicken, Potatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Biscuits & Gravy. Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way (No Side)
- Victory Garden Skillet$13.99
Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Pepper, Tomato, Havarti
- Debutante Skillet$14.99
Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion, Part Skim Mozzarella