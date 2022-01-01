Barbeque
Juicy Pig Barbecue
739 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local barbecue in the heart of Denton, TX.
Location
708 N. Locust St., Denton, TX 76201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Denton
Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurant