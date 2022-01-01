Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Juicy Pig Barbecue

739 Reviews

$

708 N. Locust St.

Denton, TX 76201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket
Smoked Mac n' Cheese
Brisket Sandwich

Specials

Beef Rib (online)

Beef Rib (online)

$25.00Out of stock

Pork and potato Stew

$5.25+Out of stock

Hearty pork rib meat, bacon, and potato stew!

Meat

Brisket

Brisket

Pulled Pork

St. Louis Style Ribs

St. Louis Style Ribs

Sausage

Smoked Chicken

Out of stock

Bone-in smoked chicken

Smoked Turkey

Jackfruit

Tasty VEGAN option

Whole Brisket

$150.00

Sides

Texas Style Creamed Corn

Slaw No. 3

jalapeno-cilantro slaw

Cranberry Walnut Slaw

vinegar based vegan slaw

Ken's Potato Salad

Southern Green Beans

Out of stock

green beans with butter and bacon

Smoked Mac n' Cheese

Ranch Style Beans

Gumbo

$5.25

Chicken and sausage gumbo served over rice

Chips

$1.50

Deviled Eggs

$1.00

Spuds

Big Bad Baker

$16.75Out of stock

Any or all of the fixins plus choice of 2 meats

J.P. Spud

J.P. Spud

$12.50Out of stock

Any or all of the fixins plus choice of 1 meat

Wee Spud

$5.50Out of stock

Just the fixins

da' Hutch

$10.00Out of stock

Spud topped with all the fixins plus our famous chicken and sausage gumbo and spicy onions

Sandwiches

Mojica

$10.75

Chopped Brisket, Mac n' Cheese, Pickles, Spicy onions

Smoky Mountain

$10.75

Pulled Pork, Sausage, Pickles, Slaw No. 3, Carolina Sauce

Turkeypalooza

Turkeypalooza

$10.50

Smoked Turkey, Sweet-Hot Mustard, Cranberry-Jalapeno Relish

Smoked Jackfruit Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked Jackfruit, Pickles, Slaw No. 3 *Vegetarian

Sausage Sandwich

$10.25

1/3 pound smoked sausage on a bun

Brisket Sandwich

$10.75

1/3 pound brisket on a bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

1/3 pound pulled pork on a bun

Plain Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

1/3 pound smoked turkey breast on a bun.

Smoked chicken sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

sliced smoked chicken breast with housemade pickles

Combos

Big Family Combo

$108.00

2 meats, 3 sides for 5 people. 1.25 lb each meat + 3 large sides.

Little Family Combo

$65.00

2 meats; 3 sides for 3 people. 1/2 lb. per person + 3 medium sides.

Sandwich Combo

$14.00

Chopped brisket or Pulled pork sandwich, bag of chips, Iced Tea or Limeade

Sweets

Pie

Pie

$4.50

Fresh slice from Pie by Kate!

Chocolate Banana Swirl Cake

$2.50

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk Salted Cookie

$2.25

Drinks

Drinks

$2.00

Iced Tea, Limeade or Soda

Gallon Drinks

$6.00

Iced Tea, Sweet Tea or Limeade

Beer

Lone Star bottle

$4.00+

12 oz.

Shiner Bock 16oz.

$4.50+

16 oz.

Dallas Blonde

Dallas Blonde

$5.00+
Dale's Pale Ale

Dale's Pale Ale

$5.00+

19.2 oz.

St. Arnold Fancy Lawnmower

$5.00+

19.2 oz. can

Dogfish Head Seaquench sour

$5.00+

Yuengling

$4.50+

White Claw 12oz

$4.00+

Founder's All Day IPA

$5.00+

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00+

Rahr Oktoberfest

$4.50+Out of stock

Mosaic IPA

$5.00+

Hazy Little Thing

$4.50+

Extras

Extra Sauce

Bag o' buns

$4.00

Loaf Bread

$4.25

Sweet-Hot Mustard

Cran-Jal Relish

Pickles

Raw onion

$0.15

Spicy onion/jalapenos

$0.25

Merchandise

Short Sleeve T-shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

3/4 Sleeve Softball Tee

$30.00

Youth Tee

$15.00

Koozie

$2.50

Sticker

$0.75

3 inch Juicy Pig sticker

Juicy Pig Hat

Juicy Pig Hat

$25.00

Please put first and second choice color in comments.

Cup

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local barbecue in the heart of Denton, TX.

Location

708 N. Locust St., Denton, TX 76201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Juicy Pig Barbecue image
Juicy Pig Barbecue image
Juicy Pig Barbecue image

Similar restaurants in your area

407 BBQ
orange star4.7 • 976
831 FM 407 Argyle, TX 76226
View restaurantnext
Meat U Anywhere- Trophy Club
orange star4.4 • 1,340
91 Trophy Club Dr Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Brisket Love
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
orange star4.5 • 987
1855 E Rosemeade Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
X-Red Hot & Blue - Plano, OLD
orange starNo Reviews
5017 W Plano Parkway # 100 Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Blu's Barbeque
orange star4.2 • 1,450
17630 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denton

Fat Shack - Denton
orange star4.6 • 11,062
508 S Elm St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)
orange star4.7 • 4,378
1120 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
West Oak Coffee Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,362
114 W Oak St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
orange star4.0 • 991
5812 North Interstate 35 Denton, TX 76207
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
orange star4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0078 - Denton, TX
orange star4.7 • 152
1300 S Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denton
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston