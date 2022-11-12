Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juicy Seafood and Wings

review star

No reviews yet

6500 7th St, suite 800

Bay City, TX 77414

Order Again

Popular Items

10pc Bone-In Chicken Wings
Cajun Seafood Boil
Cajun Fries

Starters

Pork Egg Roll (3)

$5.00

Pork Dumplings (6)

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fried Cheesesticks(8)

$5.00
Fried pickles

Fried pickles

$7.00

Fried Tender (4)

$7.00

Seafood

Cajun Seafood Boil

Cajun Seafood Boil

Seafood combo 29

Seafood combo 29

$29.00
Seafood combo 47

Seafood combo 47

$47.00
seafood Combo 60

seafood Combo 60

$60.00

Wings

5pc Bone-In Chicken Wings

$8.00

10pc Bone-In Chicken Wings

$15.00

20pc Bone-In Chicken Wings

$28.00

30pc Bone-In Chicken Wings

$42.00

40pc Bone-In Chicken Wings

$54.00

50pc Bone-In Chicken Wings

$68.00

5pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.00

10pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$14.00

20pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$25.00

30pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$40.00

40pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$50.00

50pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$60.00

Food combos

Chicken tenders combo (5)

$12.00

Fried Catfish combo (4)

$12.00

Fried Shrimp combo (8)

$12.00
Tex-Mex Bowls

Tex-Mex Bowls

$11.00
Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$14.00

Kid’s Meal

$9.00

Fried combo (4 shrimp 2 catfish)

$13.00

Chicken & waffle

$7.00

Salads

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.00

Caesar Chicken Salad

$12.00

Soup & Sides

Clam Chowder Soup

$5.00

Broccoli and Cheddar Soup

$5.00

Corn

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Steamed Brocoli

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Corn on the Cob (3)

$4.00

Side salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.30

Sandwiches

Original Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Summertime Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Wave

$8.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6500 7th St, suite 800, Bay City, TX 77414

