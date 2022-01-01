Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juicy Shrimp Shack

review star

No reviews yet

1900 County Road D East suite135

Maplewood, MN 55109

Order Again

Appetizers

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Calamari

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Deep Fried Shrimp Heads

$3.50

3Egg Rolls

$4.50

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Green Beans

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Shrimp in a Blanket

$7.50

Spicy Cajun Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Beef Larb

$12.00

Papaya

$10.00

Hmong Chicken Wings

$10.00

Burgers & Baskets

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Butterfly Shrimp

$12.99

Cat Fish

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Hamburger

$9.50

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

Soft Shell Crab

$13.99

Sandwhiches

Cat Fish Po'boy

$12.00

Chicken Tenders Po'boy

$12.00

Shrimp Po'boy

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab Po'boy

$12.00

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$5.95

Seafood By The Pound

Black Mussels (Per Lb)

$11.99

Blue Crab (Per Lb)

$12.95

Live Crawfish (Per Lb)

$14.99

Frozen Crawfish

$12.99

Dungeness Crab (Per Lb)

$26.95

Green Mussels (Per Lb)

$14.95

Head Off Shrimp (Per Lb)

$14.99

Head On Shrimp (Per Lb)

$12.99

King Crab (Per Lb)

$34.95

Lobster (Per Lb)

$29.95

Snow Crab (Per Lb)

$24.95

Salmon

$14.00

Mix Tray 10lbs

$110.00

All you can eat crawfish & Shrimp

$39.95

all you can eat repeat

BAG

PLATE

Oysters

1 Dozen Oysters

$36.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Sides

Caesar Salad

$2.50

Garden Salad

$2.50

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Potato

$0.75

Corn

$0.75

Egg

$0.50

1/2 Dozen Sausage

$3.00

Dozen Sausage

$5.00

Extra Butter

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Sauce Jars

$9.95

Pho

Beef Pho

$8.95

Combination Pho

$9.95

Shrimp Combo Pho

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.60

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Hamburger

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.75

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Mellow Yellow

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Cranberry

$2.79

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.79

Whiskey/Burbon

Douglas & Todd Bourbon

$7.00

Sun B

$6.00Out of stock

Black Velvet Whiskey

$7.00

Makers Mark Burbon

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Tequila

El Toro Silver Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Patron Tea Silver Bar

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Rum

Bumbu Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan OSR

$7.00

PH Rum White GLS

$7.00

Malibu Rum Coconut

$6.00

Bacardi Light

$7.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli

$7.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Prairie Vodka Organic

$9.00

Phillips Vodka 80F

$5.00

Gin

Phillips Gin

$6.00

Mc Queen & The Violet Fog

$9.00

Cognac

Hennessey VS

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Red Wine

Glen Ellen Cabernet

$8.00

Amalaya Malbec

$8.00

Boomtown Cabernet

$8.00

Seaglass Pinot Noir

$8.00

White Wine

Terra D oro Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Verdillac Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Glen Ellen Chardonnay

$8.00

Boomtown Chardonnay

$8.00

Zonin Prosecco

$8.00

Rose

Carousel Rose

Mixes

Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

Kahlua Liquer

Roses Grenadine

Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

Triple Sec

Couentreau

Sunburn

$6.00

Rose Lime Juice

Vermouth Dry

Vermouth Sweet

Non-Alcoholic

Red Bull

Dry Ingredients

Blue Cheese Filthy

Bitters

Filthy Pitted Olive

Filthy Red Cherry

Beer

Heinekin

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Surley

$4.50

Tyga Bite

$4.50

Budwiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Golden

$4.00

Modelo

$4.50

Case of Beer

$80.00

Liquer bottles

$120.00

Mix Drinks

sunburn

$9.00

perfect margarita

$8.00

cable old fasion

$9.00

cosmo

$9.00

mohito

$8.00

pink lady

$9.00

gin gimlet

$8.00

mix custom

Drink Specials

Domestic

$2.00

Imports

$2.50

Shots

$4.00

Lunch Special

3 Banh Mi

$11.90

Mix bag

$10.95

Beef Pho

$6.95

1 Egg roll Lunch Special

$1.00

Shrimp skewer

$8.95

Cajun fries

$3.95

Shrimp Po'Boy

$8.95

Chicken Tender Po'Boy

$8.95

Dollar and sense coupon

$5 discount

-$5.00

$10 discount

-$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood, MN 55109

Directions

Gallery
Juicy Shrimp Shack image
Juicy Shrimp Shack image
Juicy Shrimp Shack image

