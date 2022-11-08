Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juicyladas

741 N Placentia Ave

Fullerton, CA 92831

Order Again

Appetizers

Calamari

$16.00

Cocktail sauce/Tartara Aioli/Lemon/Parsley

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Asian or Buffalo Sauce/Served with carrots

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$17.00

Cucumber/Green Onion/Chicharron/Sesame Oil/Chili Oil Marinate Tuna/Avocado/Crispy Onion

House Nachos

$16.00

Refried Beans/Queso Dip Sauce/Cheddar & Jack/Sour Cream/Pico De Gallo/Guacamole/Jalapenos. choice of Asada/Pork Belly/Chicken/ Roasted Veggies

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Chili Beans/Melted Cheese/ Sour Cream/ Pico De Gallo. Choice of: Asada/Pork Belly/Chicken

Costa Azul

$18.00

Bacon Wrap Cheese stuffed Shrimp/Sweet Amp/Sour Mango Sauce/Honey Sriracha/Chipotle Aioli

Guacamole & Chips

$14.00

Fresh made guacamole/Panela & Cotija Cheese/Served with our house salsas

Chicken Taquitos

$15.00

Shredded chicken breast taquitos/Guajillo and roasted tomato broth/mix greens/sour cream/pickled onion/pico de gallo/guacamole/cotija cheese

Pork Belly Bites

$15.00

Crispy pork belly/served with corn tortillas/pico de gallo/pickled onion/guacamole/salsa verde

Sushi

Carne Asada Roll (Deep Fried)

$18.00

Seaweed/ seasoned rice/cream cheese/avocado/crab imitation/carne asada. OUTSIDE: Crab imitation mix/eel sauce/spicy mayo/sesame seeds/green onions

Crispy Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Seaweed/seasoned rice/cream cheese/avocado/cucumber/crab imitation. OUTSIDE: crispy shrimp on a sweet and sour sauce/eel sauce/ green onion/sesame seed

Crunch Roll

$18.00

Seaweed/seasoned rice/cucumber/avocado/crab imitation/shrimp tempura.OUTSIDE: eel sauce/spicy mayo/tempura crumbs

Tuna Roll

$20.00

Seaweed/seasoned rice/cream cheese/avocado/cucumber/crab imitation/shrimp tempura. OUTSIDE:sliced ahi tuna/serrano sliced/eel sauce/spicy mayo/tempura crumbs

Ensenada Roll

$20.00

Mariscos

Shrimp Aquachile

$18.00

Lime cured shrimp/fresh made salsa verde/cucumber/red onion/avocado/cilantro/served with tostadas and house aioli

Sinaloa Style

$16.00

Lime cured shrimp made to order/cucumber/red onion/tomato/cilantro/salsa negra/our secret sauce/avocado/served with tostadas and house aioli

Ceviche Mixto

$20.00

Lime cured shrimp made to order/octopus/cucumber/red onion/tomato/cilantro/salsa negra/avocado/served with tostadas and house aioli. CHOICE OF: Green sauce or house secret sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Cooked shrimp/cucumber/red onion/tomatoes/cilantro/avocado/served with tostadas and crackers

Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail

$22.00

Cooked shrimp/octopus/cucumber/red onion/tomatoes/cilantro/avocado/served with tostadas and crackers

Seafood Molcajete

$26.00

Lime cured shrimp/cooked shrimp/octopus/ahi tuna/oyster/ marinated on a fresh green sauce/cucumber/red onion/tomato/avocado/cilantro/served with tostadas

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine heart/house made caesar salad/parmesan cheese/ croutons

Entrees

Carne Asada Plate

$28.00

Outside skirt/cheese mole enchilada/rice & beans/Guac/Grilled Onion/served with corn tortillas

Grilled Chicken Plate

$20.00

Guajillo marinate chicken breast/cauliflower puree/cilantro and basil pesto/roasted veggies

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Zarandeado style/mashed potato/salsa verde/asparagus/roasted veggies

Enchiladas Verdes

$22.00

Tomatillo base salsa verde/sour cream/jack cheese/red onion/cilantro. CHOICE OF: shredded chicken/shrimp

Enchiladas de Mole

$25.00

House made mole/sour cream/oaxaca cheese/ sesame seeds/red onion/cilantro. CHOICE OF: shredded chicken/shrimp

Tomahawk

$160.00

Shareable. Tequila and herbs flamed/grilled onion and roasted jalapenos/ guacamole/melted cheese skillet/pico de gallo/roasted salsa/refried beans/rice/served with tortitllas

Tomahawk Special FOR 2 (mon & wed ONLY)

$170.00

Tacos

Tijuana Style Asada

$6.00

Crusted cheese corn tortilla/marinated flap meat/cabbage/ guacamole/onion/cilantro

Pork Belly Taco

$6.00

Crusted cheese corn tortilla/crispy carnitas/guacamole/pico de gallo/salsa verde

Surf & Turf Taco

$6.50

Flour tortilla/monterrey cheese/marinated flap meat/salsa roja sautee shrimp/cabbage/pico de gallo/chipotle aioli

Pulp Quesataco

$6.50

5 chilis marinated ocotpus/corn tortilla/melted cheese/cabbage/guacamole/chipotle aioli/pickled onion

Ensenada Fish Taco

$5.00

Beer battered tilapia/cabbage/ pico de gallo/chipotle aioli/sour cream

Gobernador Crispy Shrimp

$6.00

Corn tortilla/sautee shrimp/tomato/onion/bell pepper/melted cheese/sour cream/cabbage

Chile Relleno (Jalapeno Stuffed)

$6.00

Cheese stuffed jalapeno/corn tortilla/cabbage/guac/pico de gallo/sour cream. CHOICE OF: asada/pork belly/chicken

Surf & Turf Burrito

$18.00

flour tortilla/melted cheese/rice and beans/carne asada/sautee shrimp/cabbage/guacamole/pico de gall/sour cream/salsa roja. Make it wet $2

House Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla/rice and beans/cabbage/pico de gallo/guacamole/sour cream/salsa roja. CHOICE OF: Asada/Pork belly/Grilled chicken. Make it wet for $2

Desserts

Stuffed Churros

$15.00

Dulce de leche stuffed churros served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Horchata Tres Leches

$14.00

Berrys sauce/whipped cream/strawberries

HomeMade Butter Cake

$12.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream and strawberry sauce

YELP CHURROS

DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE

$15.00

NA Bevs

Apple Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Horchata

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Voss

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Skyy

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Stoli

$14.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$12.00

Absolut DBL

$20.00

Belvedere DBL

$20.00

Ciroc DBL

$26.00

Grey Goose DBL

$28.00

Skyy DBL

$20.00

Smirnoff DBL

$20.00

Stoli DBL

$28.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Empress 1908

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

House Gin

$8.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$20.00

Empress 1908 DBL

$20.00

Hendricks DBL

$24.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Havana Club

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$10.00

House Rum

$8.00

Bacardi DBL

$20.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$20.00

Havana Club DBL

$20.00

Malibu DBL

$16.00

Myers DBL

$20.00

Tequila Anejos

1800 cristalino

$24.00

Casamigoes Anejo

$24.00

Dinastia Real

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 70

$24.00

Herradura Legend

$24.00

Herradura Ultra Cristalina

$18.00

Mandala Extra Añejo

$30.00

Patron Roca

$30.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$24.00

Monte Fino

$24.00

Azulillo Cristalino

$18.00

Mandala Anejo

$28.00

1800 cristalino DBL

$48.00

Casamigoes Anejo DBL

$48.00

Dinastia Real DBL

$50.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$48.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$90.00

Don Julio 70 DBL

$90.00

Herradura Legend DBL

$48.00

Herradura Ultra Cristalina DBL

$48.00

Mandala Extra Añejo DBL

$60.00

Patron Roca DBL

$60.00

Tequila Blancos

1800

$15.00

Avion Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$10.00

Milagro

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Siete Leguas

$12.00

Tres Generacions

$12.00

Monte Fino Rosa

$14.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00

Azulillo Blanco

$12.00

Mandala Blanco

$15.00

1800 DBL

$30.00

Avion Silver DBL

$30.00

Casamigos DBL

$30.00

Cazadores DBL

$20.00

Don Julio DBL

$24.00

Herradura DBL

$24.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional DBL

$20.00

Milagro DBL

$20.00

Patron DBL

$24.00

Siete Leguas DBL

$24.00

Tres Generacions DBL

$24.00

Tequila Reposados

1800 Rep

$21.00

Avion Reserva

$45.00

Casamigos Rep

$22.00

Cazadores Rep

$18.00

Clase Azul Rep

$42.00

Don Julio Rep

$22.00

Herradura Rep

$18.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Rep

$18.00

Siete Leguas Rep

$22.00

Tequila Ocho Rep

$22.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$18.00

Monte Fino Reposado

$12.00

El Tesoro

$18.00

Azulillo Repo

$18.00

Mandala Repo

$28.00

1800 Rep DBL

$42.00

Avion Reserva DBL

$90.00

Casamigos DBL

$44.00

Cazadores Rep DBL

$36.00

Clase Azul Rep DBL

$84.00

Don Julio Rep DBL

$44.00

Herradura Rep DBL

$56.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Rep DBL

$36.00

Siete Leguas Rep DBL

$44.00

Tequila Ocho Rep DBL

$44.00

Tres Generaciones Repo DBL

$36.00

Whiskey

Buchanan’s 18

$18.00

Buchanan’s 21

$21.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Flavored

$14.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label (PREMIUM)

$62.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Proper Twelve

$12.00

The Macallan 12

$18.00

The Macallan 15

$22.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jameson

$14.00

House Wiskey

$8.00

Buchanas 12

$12.00

REMMY MARTIN

$18.00

Buchanan’s 18 DBL

$36.00

Buchanan’s 21 DBL

$42.00

Crown Royal DBL

$24.00

Crown Royal Flavored DBL

$28.00

Four Roses DBL

$24.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$30.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$24.00

Jameson Black Barrel DBL

$36.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label DBL

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label (PREMIUM) DBL

$124.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$24.00

Proper Twelve DBL

$24.00

The Macallan 12 DBL

$36.00

The Macallan 15 DBL

$44.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$30.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$15.00

Hennessy XO

$42.00

Wine

Chardanay

$11.00

Cabernet

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Mezcal

Alipus Mezcal

$15.00

Los Javis Tobala

$12.00

Los Javis Reposado

$14.00

Cocktails

Adios

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquri

$10.00

LA Water

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Incredible Hulk

$14.00

Vodka Redbull

$12.00

Pink Bazooka

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

BINOCADO

$14.00

Florentino's Old Fashion

$15.00

House Paloma

$13.00

Joey's Juice

$13.00

JuicyCoco

$13.00

JuicyGez

$14.00

JuicyMel

$14.00

Maleeah Martini

$14.00

Nevaeh Mule

$13.00

Q's Passionfruit Paloma

$13.00

Saint's Special

$13.00

Spicy Salazar Cantarito

$14.00

The Drunk Mermaid

$13.00

Shots

$5 Tequila Shots

$5.00

Bandera Flight

$14.00

Blow Job

$12.00

Blue Lemon

$5.00

Cactus Cooler

$12.00

Creamy Wet Pussy

$12.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Liquid Cocaine

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Mango Shot

$5.00

Mexican Lollipop

$5.00

Pickle Back

$10.00

Rainbow Shooter

$35.00

Red Headed Slut

$12.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Spicy Cucumber

$5.00

Tequila Flight

$45.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Blue Balls

$5.00

Jalapeno Cucumber Shot

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

jager

$8.00

Bubblegum shot

$6.00

VEGAS BPMB

$7.00

Micheladas

Cucumberlada

$15.00

Gauvalada

$15.00

Juicylada

$12.00

Mamalada

$12.00

Mangolada

$14.00

Pinalada

$14.00

Strawberrylada

$15.00

Tamarindolada

$15.00

Watermelonlada

$15.00

Michelada Flight

$20.00

Margaritas

Cadillac Margarita

$17.00

Classic Lime Margarita

$14.00

Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

Gauva Margarita

$15.00

Horchata Coconut Margarita

$15.00

Mango Margarita

$14.00

Margarita Flight

$40.00

Pineapple Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$15.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$14.00

Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

Fish Bows

$20.00

Mimosas

Bottomless Mimosa (per person)

$24.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Mimosas Bowl

$20.00

Sundaze Mimosa (single)

$8.00

Wine

Pinot

$12.00

Chardanay

$12.00

80 night

THE CURE

$8.00

NEW WAVE

$8.00

BLONDIE

$14.00

MTV

$8.00

DURAN DURAN

$8.00

Bottle Service

ACE OF SPADES

$900.00

BUCHANAS - 12

$350.00

BUCHANAS - 18

$450.00

CASAMIGO BLANCO

$400.00

CASAMIGOS REPASADO

$450.00

CIROC (FLAVORS)

$380.00

CLASE AZUL

$800.00

DOM PERIGNON

$800.00

DOM PERIGNON LUMINOUS

$900.00

DON JULIO 1942

$800.00

DON JULIO 70

$450.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$450.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$400.00

GREYGOOSE

$350.00

HENNESSY VS

$400.00

HENNESSY XO

$800.00

JAMESON

$350.00

JOHNNIE WALKER - BLACK LABEL

$350.00

JOHNNIE WALKER - BLUE LABEL

$900.00

MOET BRUT

$300.00

MOET ROSE

$400.00

PATRON ANEJO

$550.00

PATRON EXTRA ANEJO

$600.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$450.00

PATRON SILVER

$400.00

REMY MARTIN

$400.00

TITOS

$350.00

16oz Draft

805 16oz Draft

$6.50

Blue Moon 16oz Draft

$6.50

BUD LIGHT 16oz Draft

$6.00

Budweiser 16oz Draft

$6.00

Corona Extra 16oz Draft

$6.50

Dos Equis Amber 16oz Draft

$6.50

Elysian IPA 16oz Draft

$8.50

Lagunitas 16oz Draft

$6.50

Mango Cart 16oz Draft

$6.50

Michelob Ultra 16oz Draft

$6.00

Modelo 16oz Draft

$6.50

Pacifico 16oz Draft

$6.50

Stella 16oz Draft

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry 16oz Draft

$6.50

Weizen Blood Orange

$8.50

MODELO NEGRA

$8.00

25oz Draft

805 25oz Draft

$10.50

Blue Moon 25oz Draft

$10.50

BUD LIGHT 25oz Draft

$10.00

Budweiser 25oz Draft

$10.00

Corona Extra 25oz Draft

$10.50

Dos Equis Amber 25oz Draft

$10.50

Elysian IPA 25oz Draft

$13.00

Lagunitas 25oz Draft

$10.50

Mango Cart 25oz Draft

$10.50

Michelob Ultra 25oz Draft

$10.00

Modelo 25oz Draft

$10.50

Pacifico 25oz Draft

$10.50

Stella 25oz Draft

$10.00

Truly Wild Berry 25oz Draft

$10.50

Weizen Blood Orange

$12.50

MODELO NEGRA

$11.00

32oz Draft

805 32oz Draft

$14.00

Blue Moon 32oz Draft

$14.00

BUD LIGHT 32oz Draft

$13.50

Budweiser 32oz Draft

$13.50

Corona Extra 32oz Draft

$14.00

Dos Equis Amber 32oz Draft

$14.00

Elysian IPA 32oz Draft

$15.50

Lagunitas 32oz Draft

$14.00

Mango Cart 32oz Draft

$14.00

Michelob Ultra 32oz Draft

$13.50

Modelo 32oz Draft

$14.00

Pacifico 32oz Draft

$14.00

Stella 32oz Draft

$13.50

Truly Wild Berry 32oz Draft

$14.00

Weizen Blood Orange

$15.50

Beer Pitcher

$24.00

MODELO NEGRA

$14.00

Bottled Beer

805 - BOTTLE

$6.50

Ballas Point Sculpin

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Extra - BOTTLE

$6.50

Corona Premier

$6.50

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$6.50

Michelob Ultra - BOTTLE

$6.00

Modelo - CAN

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Pacifico - BOTTLE

$6.50

Smirnoff - Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Tecate

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Regular Beer Bucket

$36.00

Sunday Special Bucket

$30.00

Mango Cart Can

$5.00

MODELO NEGRA

$6.50

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Avocado

$2.50

Gauc

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage

$3.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Waygu Sliders

$14.00

Kids Bean and cheese burrito

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cheese burger

$10.00

Cheese Burger with Frys and Fountain drink

Monday Specials

$3 Mexican Lollipop

$3.00

$30 Beer Bucket

$30.00

$5 Draft Beer (no IPA)

$5.00

Wings 5ct

$10.00

Chicken Taquitos (Monday Special)

$10.00

3 street tacos

$10.00

pork belly bites (Monday Special)

$10.00

Asada Nachos (Monday Special)

$10.00

2 Waygu Sliders

$10.00

Asada Fries (Monday Special)

$10.00

Week Day Specials

Monday $30 Beer Buckets

$30.00

Tuesday $3 Tequila Shots

$3.00

Wednesday $6 Jager Bomb

$6.00

Thursday $6 House Michelada

$6.00

Friday $2 Budweiser Draft

$2.00

Taco Tuesday

TT Chicken

$3.00

TT Asada

$3.00

TT Carnitas

$3.00

TT Fish

$3.00

NIGHTCLUB

Well Cocktail

$14.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

LIMITED FOOD

ELOTE

$10.00

WAGYU SLIDERS

$18.00

TINGA TOSTADDA

$10.00

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENO

$14.00

3 POTATO TACOS

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

When you first show up at Juicyladas, you could easily mistake it for a popular neighborhood taqueria. The mixologists have an extensive menu and the DJ keeps the room pumping all through the night.

Website

Location

741 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831

Directions

