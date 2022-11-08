Juicyladas
741 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Appetizers
Calamari
Cocktail sauce/Tartara Aioli/Lemon/Parsley
Chicken Wings
Asian or Buffalo Sauce/Served with carrots
Ahi Tuna Tostada
Cucumber/Green Onion/Chicharron/Sesame Oil/Chili Oil Marinate Tuna/Avocado/Crispy Onion
House Nachos
Refried Beans/Queso Dip Sauce/Cheddar & Jack/Sour Cream/Pico De Gallo/Guacamole/Jalapenos. choice of Asada/Pork Belly/Chicken/ Roasted Veggies
Loaded Fries
Chili Beans/Melted Cheese/ Sour Cream/ Pico De Gallo. Choice of: Asada/Pork Belly/Chicken
Costa Azul
Bacon Wrap Cheese stuffed Shrimp/Sweet Amp/Sour Mango Sauce/Honey Sriracha/Chipotle Aioli
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh made guacamole/Panela & Cotija Cheese/Served with our house salsas
Chicken Taquitos
Shredded chicken breast taquitos/Guajillo and roasted tomato broth/mix greens/sour cream/pickled onion/pico de gallo/guacamole/cotija cheese
Pork Belly Bites
Crispy pork belly/served with corn tortillas/pico de gallo/pickled onion/guacamole/salsa verde
Sushi
Carne Asada Roll (Deep Fried)
Seaweed/ seasoned rice/cream cheese/avocado/crab imitation/carne asada. OUTSIDE: Crab imitation mix/eel sauce/spicy mayo/sesame seeds/green onions
Crispy Shrimp Roll
Seaweed/seasoned rice/cream cheese/avocado/cucumber/crab imitation. OUTSIDE: crispy shrimp on a sweet and sour sauce/eel sauce/ green onion/sesame seed
Crunch Roll
Seaweed/seasoned rice/cucumber/avocado/crab imitation/shrimp tempura.OUTSIDE: eel sauce/spicy mayo/tempura crumbs
Tuna Roll
Seaweed/seasoned rice/cream cheese/avocado/cucumber/crab imitation/shrimp tempura. OUTSIDE:sliced ahi tuna/serrano sliced/eel sauce/spicy mayo/tempura crumbs
Ensenada Roll
Mariscos
Shrimp Aquachile
Lime cured shrimp/fresh made salsa verde/cucumber/red onion/avocado/cilantro/served with tostadas and house aioli
Sinaloa Style
Lime cured shrimp made to order/cucumber/red onion/tomato/cilantro/salsa negra/our secret sauce/avocado/served with tostadas and house aioli
Ceviche Mixto
Lime cured shrimp made to order/octopus/cucumber/red onion/tomato/cilantro/salsa negra/avocado/served with tostadas and house aioli. CHOICE OF: Green sauce or house secret sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked shrimp/cucumber/red onion/tomatoes/cilantro/avocado/served with tostadas and crackers
Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail
Cooked shrimp/octopus/cucumber/red onion/tomatoes/cilantro/avocado/served with tostadas and crackers
Seafood Molcajete
Lime cured shrimp/cooked shrimp/octopus/ahi tuna/oyster/ marinated on a fresh green sauce/cucumber/red onion/tomato/avocado/cilantro/served with tostadas
Entrees
Carne Asada Plate
Outside skirt/cheese mole enchilada/rice & beans/Guac/Grilled Onion/served with corn tortillas
Grilled Chicken Plate
Guajillo marinate chicken breast/cauliflower puree/cilantro and basil pesto/roasted veggies
Grilled Salmon
Zarandeado style/mashed potato/salsa verde/asparagus/roasted veggies
Enchiladas Verdes
Tomatillo base salsa verde/sour cream/jack cheese/red onion/cilantro. CHOICE OF: shredded chicken/shrimp
Enchiladas de Mole
House made mole/sour cream/oaxaca cheese/ sesame seeds/red onion/cilantro. CHOICE OF: shredded chicken/shrimp
Tomahawk
Shareable. Tequila and herbs flamed/grilled onion and roasted jalapenos/ guacamole/melted cheese skillet/pico de gallo/roasted salsa/refried beans/rice/served with tortitllas
Tomahawk Special FOR 2 (mon & wed ONLY)
Tacos
Tijuana Style Asada
Crusted cheese corn tortilla/marinated flap meat/cabbage/ guacamole/onion/cilantro
Pork Belly Taco
Crusted cheese corn tortilla/crispy carnitas/guacamole/pico de gallo/salsa verde
Surf & Turf Taco
Flour tortilla/monterrey cheese/marinated flap meat/salsa roja sautee shrimp/cabbage/pico de gallo/chipotle aioli
Pulp Quesataco
5 chilis marinated ocotpus/corn tortilla/melted cheese/cabbage/guacamole/chipotle aioli/pickled onion
Ensenada Fish Taco
Beer battered tilapia/cabbage/ pico de gallo/chipotle aioli/sour cream
Gobernador Crispy Shrimp
Corn tortilla/sautee shrimp/tomato/onion/bell pepper/melted cheese/sour cream/cabbage
Chile Relleno (Jalapeno Stuffed)
Cheese stuffed jalapeno/corn tortilla/cabbage/guac/pico de gallo/sour cream. CHOICE OF: asada/pork belly/chicken
Surf & Turf Burrito
flour tortilla/melted cheese/rice and beans/carne asada/sautee shrimp/cabbage/guacamole/pico de gall/sour cream/salsa roja. Make it wet $2
House Burrito
Flour tortilla/rice and beans/cabbage/pico de gallo/guacamole/sour cream/salsa roja. CHOICE OF: Asada/Pork belly/Grilled chicken. Make it wet for $2
Desserts
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila Anejos
1800 cristalino
Casamigoes Anejo
Dinastia Real
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Herradura Legend
Herradura Ultra Cristalina
Mandala Extra Añejo
Patron Roca
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Monte Fino
Azulillo Cristalino
Mandala Anejo
1800 cristalino DBL
Casamigoes Anejo DBL
Dinastia Real DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Don Julio 1942 DBL
Don Julio 70 DBL
Herradura Legend DBL
Herradura Ultra Cristalina DBL
Mandala Extra Añejo DBL
Patron Roca DBL
Tequila Blancos
1800
Avion Silver
Casamigos Blanco
Cazadores Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
Herradura Blanco
Jose Cuervo Tradicional
Milagro
Patron Silver
Siete Leguas
Tres Generacions
Monte Fino Rosa
El Tesoro Blanco
Azulillo Blanco
Mandala Blanco
1800 DBL
Avion Silver DBL
Casamigos DBL
Cazadores DBL
Don Julio DBL
Herradura DBL
Jose Cuervo Tradicional DBL
Milagro DBL
Patron DBL
Siete Leguas DBL
Tres Generacions DBL
Tequila Reposados
1800 Rep
Avion Reserva
Casamigos Rep
Cazadores Rep
Clase Azul Rep
Don Julio Rep
Herradura Rep
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Rep
Siete Leguas Rep
Tequila Ocho Rep
Tres Generaciones Repo
Monte Fino Reposado
El Tesoro
Azulillo Repo
Mandala Repo
1800 Rep DBL
Avion Reserva DBL
Casamigos DBL
Cazadores Rep DBL
Clase Azul Rep DBL
Don Julio Rep DBL
Herradura Rep DBL
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Rep DBL
Siete Leguas Rep DBL
Tequila Ocho Rep DBL
Tres Generaciones Repo DBL
Whiskey
Buchanan’s 18
Buchanan’s 21
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Flavored
Four Roses
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniel's
Jameson Black Barrel
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Blue Label (PREMIUM)
Maker's Mark
Proper Twelve
The Macallan 12
The Macallan 15
Woodford Reserve
Jameson
House Wiskey
Buchanas 12
REMMY MARTIN
Buchanan’s 18 DBL
Buchanan’s 21 DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Royal Flavored DBL
Four Roses DBL
Gentleman Jack DBL
Jack Daniel's DBL
Jameson Black Barrel DBL
Johnnie Walker Black Label DBL
Johnnie Walker Blue Label (PREMIUM) DBL
Maker's Mark DBL
Proper Twelve DBL
The Macallan 12 DBL
The Macallan 15 DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Cocktails
Specialty Drinks
Shots
$5 Tequila Shots
Bandera Flight
Blow Job
Blue Lemon
Cactus Cooler
Creamy Wet Pussy
House Tequila
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Mango Shot
Mexican Lollipop
Pickle Back
Rainbow Shooter
Red Headed Slut
Scooby Snack
Spicy Cucumber
Tequila Flight
Green Tea Shot
Blue Balls
Jalapeno Cucumber Shot
Fireball
jager
Bubblegum shot
VEGAS BPMB
Micheladas
Margaritas
Mimosas
Bottle Service
ACE OF SPADES
BUCHANAS - 12
BUCHANAS - 18
CASAMIGO BLANCO
CASAMIGOS REPASADO
CIROC (FLAVORS)
CLASE AZUL
DOM PERIGNON
DOM PERIGNON LUMINOUS
DON JULIO 1942
DON JULIO 70
DON JULIO ANEJO
DON JULIO BLANCO
GREYGOOSE
HENNESSY VS
HENNESSY XO
JAMESON
JOHNNIE WALKER - BLACK LABEL
JOHNNIE WALKER - BLUE LABEL
MOET BRUT
MOET ROSE
PATRON ANEJO
PATRON EXTRA ANEJO
PATRON REPOSADO
PATRON SILVER
REMY MARTIN
TITOS
16oz Draft
805 16oz Draft
Blue Moon 16oz Draft
BUD LIGHT 16oz Draft
Budweiser 16oz Draft
Corona Extra 16oz Draft
Dos Equis Amber 16oz Draft
Elysian IPA 16oz Draft
Lagunitas 16oz Draft
Mango Cart 16oz Draft
Michelob Ultra 16oz Draft
Modelo 16oz Draft
Pacifico 16oz Draft
Stella 16oz Draft
Truly Wild Berry 16oz Draft
Weizen Blood Orange
MODELO NEGRA
25oz Draft
805 25oz Draft
Blue Moon 25oz Draft
BUD LIGHT 25oz Draft
Budweiser 25oz Draft
Corona Extra 25oz Draft
Dos Equis Amber 25oz Draft
Elysian IPA 25oz Draft
Lagunitas 25oz Draft
Mango Cart 25oz Draft
Michelob Ultra 25oz Draft
Modelo 25oz Draft
Pacifico 25oz Draft
Stella 25oz Draft
Truly Wild Berry 25oz Draft
Weizen Blood Orange
MODELO NEGRA
32oz Draft
805 32oz Draft
Blue Moon 32oz Draft
BUD LIGHT 32oz Draft
Budweiser 32oz Draft
Corona Extra 32oz Draft
Dos Equis Amber 32oz Draft
Elysian IPA 32oz Draft
Lagunitas 32oz Draft
Mango Cart 32oz Draft
Michelob Ultra 32oz Draft
Modelo 32oz Draft
Pacifico 32oz Draft
Stella 32oz Draft
Truly Wild Berry 32oz Draft
Weizen Blood Orange
Beer Pitcher
MODELO NEGRA
Bottled Beer
805 - BOTTLE
Ballas Point Sculpin
Coors Light
Corona Extra - BOTTLE
Corona Premier
Guinness
Heineken
Michelob Ultra - BOTTLE
Modelo - CAN
Modelo Especial
Pacifico - BOTTLE
Smirnoff - Pink Lemonade
Tecate
White Claw
Regular Beer Bucket
Sunday Special Bucket
Mango Cart Can
MODELO NEGRA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
When you first show up at Juicyladas, you could easily mistake it for a popular neighborhood taqueria. The mixologists have an extensive menu and the DJ keeps the room pumping all through the night.
741 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831