Juicy Lucy BBQ

20 Jefferson Blvd

Staten Island, NY 10312

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Club
Spare Ribs
Brussels Sprouts

All-Day Menu

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

1/2 lb of delicious battered sticks fried to perfection.

Donna Summer Fries

$11.99

Our own take on the classic disco fries!! Crispy fries, smothered in brisket brown gravy, and topped with your choice of American or Mozzarella cheese.

Fried Pickles

$11.99

Battered pickles fried to perfection.

Fried Cheese Curds

$13.99

Delicious cheese curds fried to perfection.

Brisket Poutine

$16.99

Fries covered with chopped brisket, fried cheese curds, and our rendered brisket gravy!

Juicy Lucy Wingy Thingys (6)

$9.99

Your choice of a half dozen or full dozen wings with your choice of sauce.

Juicy Lucy Wingy Thingys (12)

$17.99

Your choice of a half dozen or full dozen wings with your choice of sauce.

Sandwiches

Chipotle Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Shredded spare rib and pulled pork mixed together and covered with our proprietary Chipotle mix - this one packs a little bit of a punch! Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Porky's Revenge Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled pork smothered in our proprietary bbq sauce, smothered with coleslaw and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.

Kentucky Fried Lucy

$13.99

Fried boneless chicken thighs served with coleslaw, pickles, and mayonnaise on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted bread served with a side of fries.

Spicy Fried Lucy

$14.99

The Kentucky Fried Lucy with jalapeno peppers to give it a spicy kick! Served with a side of fries.

Austin Cheesesteak

$16.99

Our version of the Philly classic! Moist brisket piled high with melted cheese, peppers, and grilled onions and served on a toasted hero. Served with a side of fries.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.99

Our award-winning brisket chopped and served with BBQ sauce and served on freshly baked brioche bun with a side of fries.

Pastrami Brisket Club Sandwich

$16.99

Sliced smoked pastrami brisket sandwich served with a side of fries.

Burgers

Single Smashburger

$12.99

Ground brisket patty served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries.

Double Smashburger

$14.99

Two ground brisket patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries.

Angry Texan

$16.99

Double Smashburger, Pepperjack, chipotle ketchup, fried jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of fries.

Juicy Lucy Burger

$17.99

Ground brisket and short rib, stuffed with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of fries.

Triple Smashburger

$17.99

Three ground brisket patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries.

Quad Smashburger

$19.99

Four ground brisket patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries.

Monster Burger

$24.99

24oz burger, stuffed with American cheese, ¼lb brisket, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of fries.

Smoked Barbecue and Entrees

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Classic chicken fingers served with a side of fries.

Carolina Pulled Pork

$13.99

A half-pound of pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce. Served with the side of your choice.

Smoked Texas Beef Link Sausage

$13.99

A half-pound of smoked beef link sausage. Served with your choice of side.

Spare Ribs

$14.99

1/3 of a rack of our award-winning pork ribs. Served with the side of your choice.

Smoked Turkey

$14.99

A half-pound of our sliced smoked turkey. Served with the side of your choice.

Barbecue Half Chicken

$13.99

A half-chicken barbecued to perfection and served with your choice of side.

Smoked and Sliced Brisket

$16.99

A half-pound of our award-winning smoked brisket. Served with the side of your choice.

Slow Smoked Pastrami Brisket

$16.99

A half-pound of smoked pastrami brisket. Served with the side of your choice.

The Mac Attack

$19.99

A large bowl of mac and cheese loaded with sliced brisket, pulled pork, and ribs. No side.

Family Barbecue

Family Cookout

$79.99

One pound each of brisket, smoked turkey, smoked beef sausage, pulled pork, a half rack of ribs and 4 lbs of sides - mix and match. Each side includes one pound. Individually, this would cost you over $120!

Extended Family Cookout

$149.99

Two pounds each of brisket, smoked turkey, smoked beef sausage, pulled pork, and a full rack of ribs along with 8 lbs of sides. Mix and match sides to your liking - each side is one pound. Individually, this would be nearly $250 worth of food!

Neighborhood Cookout

$339.99Out of stock

Feed the neighborhood with the biggest value we offer! Four pounds each of smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked beef sausage, and smoked turkey, 4 racks of ribs, and 4 half trays of the side(s) of your choice! Individually, this would cost over $650!

Salads

Caesar Alla Lucy

$11.99

Our twist on the classic! Baby romaine hearts, topped with our homemade roasted garlic Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and cheesy garlic croutons.

Juicy Lucy Wedge

$11.99

Iceberg wedges drenched with our homemade blue cheese dressing and topped with our in-house smoked bacon crumbles.

Vegan/Vegetarian

Beyond Burger w/Numu Mozzarella

$16.99

Beyond Burger made from plant-based meat served with shredded Numu Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries.

Vegan Cheese Fries

$8.99

An order of fries with shredded Numu mozzarella!

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$6.99

Flash-fried Brussels sprout tossed in garlic salt and served with a side of ranch.

Mac and Cheese Side

$6.99
Crispy Fries

$6.99