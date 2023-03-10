- Home
Juicy Lucy BBQ
No reviews yet
20 Jefferson Blvd
Staten Island, NY 10312
Popular Items
All-Day Menu
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
1/2 lb of delicious battered sticks fried to perfection.
Donna Summer Fries
Our own take on the classic disco fries!! Crispy fries, smothered in brisket brown gravy, and topped with your choice of American or Mozzarella cheese.
Fried Pickles
Battered pickles fried to perfection.
Fried Cheese Curds
Delicious cheese curds fried to perfection.
Brisket Poutine
Fries covered with chopped brisket, fried cheese curds, and our rendered brisket gravy!
Juicy Lucy Wingy Thingys (6)
Your choice of a half dozen or full dozen wings with your choice of sauce.
Juicy Lucy Wingy Thingys (12)
Your choice of a half dozen or full dozen wings with your choice of sauce.
Sandwiches
Chipotle Pulled Pork Sandwich
Shredded spare rib and pulled pork mixed together and covered with our proprietary Chipotle mix - this one packs a little bit of a punch! Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Porky's Revenge Sandwich
Pulled pork smothered in our proprietary bbq sauce, smothered with coleslaw and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
Kentucky Fried Lucy
Fried boneless chicken thighs served with coleslaw, pickles, and mayonnaise on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
Smoked Turkey Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted bread served with a side of fries.
Spicy Fried Lucy
The Kentucky Fried Lucy with jalapeno peppers to give it a spicy kick! Served with a side of fries.
Austin Cheesesteak
Our version of the Philly classic! Moist brisket piled high with melted cheese, peppers, and grilled onions and served on a toasted hero. Served with a side of fries.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Our award-winning brisket chopped and served with BBQ sauce and served on freshly baked brioche bun with a side of fries.
Pastrami Brisket Club Sandwich
Sliced smoked pastrami brisket sandwich served with a side of fries.
Burgers
Single Smashburger
Ground brisket patty served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries.
Double Smashburger
Two ground brisket patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries.
Angry Texan
Double Smashburger, Pepperjack, chipotle ketchup, fried jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of fries.
Juicy Lucy Burger
Ground brisket and short rib, stuffed with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of fries.
Triple Smashburger
Three ground brisket patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries.
Quad Smashburger
Four ground brisket patties served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries.
Monster Burger
24oz burger, stuffed with American cheese, ¼lb brisket, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of fries.
Smoked Barbecue and Entrees
Chicken Fingers
Classic chicken fingers served with a side of fries.
Carolina Pulled Pork
A half-pound of pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce. Served with the side of your choice.
Smoked Texas Beef Link Sausage
A half-pound of smoked beef link sausage. Served with your choice of side.
Spare Ribs
1/3 of a rack of our award-winning pork ribs. Served with the side of your choice.
Smoked Turkey
A half-pound of our sliced smoked turkey. Served with the side of your choice.
Barbecue Half Chicken
A half-chicken barbecued to perfection and served with your choice of side.
Smoked and Sliced Brisket
A half-pound of our award-winning smoked brisket. Served with the side of your choice.
Slow Smoked Pastrami Brisket
A half-pound of smoked pastrami brisket. Served with the side of your choice.
The Mac Attack
A large bowl of mac and cheese loaded with sliced brisket, pulled pork, and ribs. No side.
Family Barbecue
Family Cookout
One pound each of brisket, smoked turkey, smoked beef sausage, pulled pork, a half rack of ribs and 4 lbs of sides - mix and match. Each side includes one pound. Individually, this would cost you over $120!
Extended Family Cookout
Two pounds each of brisket, smoked turkey, smoked beef sausage, pulled pork, and a full rack of ribs along with 8 lbs of sides. Mix and match sides to your liking - each side is one pound. Individually, this would be nearly $250 worth of food!
Neighborhood Cookout
Feed the neighborhood with the biggest value we offer! Four pounds each of smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked beef sausage, and smoked turkey, 4 racks of ribs, and 4 half trays of the side(s) of your choice! Individually, this would cost over $650!
Salads
Caesar Alla Lucy
Our twist on the classic! Baby romaine hearts, topped with our homemade roasted garlic Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and cheesy garlic croutons.
Juicy Lucy Wedge
Iceberg wedges drenched with our homemade blue cheese dressing and topped with our in-house smoked bacon crumbles.