Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juicy-O

review star

No reviews yet

2942 S Finley Road

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon
Savannah Skillet
Morning Glory

Eggs

2 Eggs

$7.99

Eggs W/ Bacon

$11.99

Eggs W/ Patties

$11.99

Eggs W/ Links

$11.99

Eggs W/ Ham

$11.99

Eggs W/ Canadian Bacon

$11.99

Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon

$11.99

Eggs W/ Corned Beef Hash

$15.99

Eggs W/ Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage

$14.99

Eggs W/ Smoked Sausage

$11.99

Eggs W/ Chicken Chorizo

$14.99

Eggs W/ Trk. Sausage

$11.99

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$24.99

10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes

CHOP Steak & Eggs

$15.99

10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes

Eggs W/ Chicken Breast

$15.99

Grits Galore

$12.49

Hearty Grits, Topped with Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar, and Poached Eggs (No Potatoes)

Southern Comfort

$13.99

Cheddar Biscuits, Topped with Sausage Gravy, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Sausage Patties, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Avocado Toast

$13.49

Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Ratatouille

$13.49

Grilled Vegetable Hash (Kale, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach), Jimmy's Potatoes, and (2) Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast

Moon Struck

$12.99

Grilled Sourdough, Filled with Basted Eggs, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Sourdough Toast

$13.49

Grilled Sourdough, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Texas Breakfast

$14.99

Country Fried Steak, (2) Eggs Your Way, Potatoes, and Biscuits & Gravy

Pops Breakfast

$12.99

Two Eggs Over Easy on a Crispy European Toast, Fresh Basil Sauce, and Bacon. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

Served with your choice of potato

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Served with your choice of potato

Biscuits & Gravy W/ Eggs

$14.99

O-Rama Deals

Belgium Waffle, (2) Eggs Any Style, (1) Bacon & (1) Sausage

Taste-O-Rama

$12.99

(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage

French-O-Rama

$12.99

French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage

Waffle-O-Rama

$12.99

Belgium Waffle, (2) Eggs Any Style, (1) Bacon & (1) Sausage

The Woodsman

$14.99

(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage

Pancakes

Buttermilk Cakes

$9.99

Choc Chip Pancakes

$11.29

Cinna-Bomb-Cake

$12.99

Buttermilk Pancakes Filled with A Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting

White Raspberry Cakes

$12.99

Chocolate Infused Batter Filled with Chocolate Morsels, Drizzled with Chocolate

Camp-Fire Cakes

$12.99

Donut Infused Pancakes Topped with Icing and the Topping of the Day

Caramel Banana Cakes

$12.99

Pancakes Filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Carame

Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Cakes

$12.99

Our Original Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberries and Lemon Glaze

Fruit Cakes

$11.99

Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.99

Waffles

The Original Waffle

$9.99

Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

Savory Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, and Bacon Jam Topped with (1) Egg Sunny Side Up

Fruit Waffle

$11.99

Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote

Sweetie Waffle

$12.99

Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans

French Toast

Original French Toast

$9.99

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.99

In House Freshly Baked Banana topped with Pecans and Caramel

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.99

4 Iced Cinnamon swirl Rolls, Dipped in our Vanilla Custard with More Cream Cheese Frosting and Cinnamon Sugar

Fruit French Toast

$11.99

Eggy Waffle Toast

$13.99

For Those of Us That Can't Decide, Two Pearl Sugar Waffles Dipped in our French Toast Batter Grilled and Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Whipped Cream, and Honey

Crepes

Lemon Blueberry Crepe

$12.99

Filled with Lemon Chiffon, Topped with Blueberry Compote

Cobbler Crepe

$12.99

Crepes Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach & Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble

Sinful Delight Crepe

$12.99

Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate

Caramel Apple Crepe

$12.99

Filled with Cinnamon Apples, Topped with Caramel, Pecans, and Cinnamon Apples

Savory Crepe

$12.99

(2) Savory Crepes Filled with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheddar. Topped with Sausage Gravy

Crepes

$9.99

Strawberry Crepes

$11.99

Blueberry crepes

$11.99

Nutella Crepes

$12.99

Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Green Acres Benedict

$12.99

English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Corned Beef Benedict

$14.99

English Muffin with House-Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato), & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Eggs Cochon

$13.99

A Drop Biscuit topped with Pulled Pork, Fried Green Tomato, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise served with Jimmy's Potatoes.

Tex Mex

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream & Salsa

Breakfast Tacos

$14.99

Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Ghost Pepper Cheese

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Bean & Grilled Corn

Mia Migas

$14.99

Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, and Ghost Pepper Cheese. Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Omelettes

Vegetable Omelette

$12.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Zucchini

Salsa Omelette

$13.99

Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Topped with Salsa

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$12.99

Fresh Baby Spinach, Imported Feta

L.A. Omelette

$13.99

Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Gouda Cheese

Lumberjack Omelette

$13.99

Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Onions, and Feta Cheese

Ragin' Cajun Omelette

$13.99

Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper

Green Eggs & Ham Omelette

$13.99

Basil Pesto, Ham, Mozzarella

Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Yuppie Omelette

$14.99

Filled with Chicken Sausage, Sun dried Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, and Goat Cheese. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Skillets

Screwy Louie Skillet

$13.99

Chicken, Potatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Biscuits & Gravy. Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way (No Side)

Victory Garden Skillet

$12.99

Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Pepper, Tomato, Havarti

Debutante Skillet

$13.99

Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion, Part Skim Mozzarella

Leprechaun Skillet

$14.99

House-Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Potato) & Swiss

Skirt Steak Skillet

$21.99

Seasoned Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Savannah Skillet

$13.99

Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Latin Class Skillet

$14.99

Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Avocado, Ghost Pepper Cheese

Hot Lanta Skillet

$13.99

Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Jalapenos, Onion, Cheddar, Ghost Pepper Cheese

The Abe Froman

$14.99

The Sausage King of Chicago's Favorite. A Skillet Filled with Sausage, Turkey Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella on a bed of Jimmy's Potatoes with two eggs any Style. Served with Toast or Pancakes

Breakfast Sandwiches

Denver Panini

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Onions, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Panini Bread

Morning Glory

$12.99

Golden Grilled Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Bacon, and Two Eggs Your Way.

Breakfast Sliders

$12.99

(2) Mini Buns, Filled with Homemade Sausage Patties, Scrambled Eggs, and American cheese

Eggstraordinary

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs with Chives, Caramelized Onions, Sriracha Mayo, and White American Cheese Served on Brioche Bun.

Charleston Sandwich

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Chives, and Spicy Mayo. Served on Grilled Hawaiian Bread

Vegan & Gluten Free

Vegan Salsa Scrambler

$12.99

Seasoned Tofu, Jalapeno, Onions, Spinach, Mushroom, Black Beans, Served with House Made Salsa & Jimmy Potatoes

Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes

$13.99

Flour & Oatmeal Based Pancake, Topped with Banana, Blueberry & Agave Syrup

Gluten Free Cakes

$11.99

Gluten Free Fruit Crepes

$10.99

Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, or Banana

Lotsa Tots

Burnt Ends Tots

$14.99

A Bed of Tater Tots, Caramelized Brisket Ends, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheesy Eggs, and Green Onion. Served with Choice of Toast or (2) Pancakes

Loaded Tots

$14.99

A Bed of Tater Tots, Layered with White Jack Cheese Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheesy Eggs, Chopped Bacon, and Green Onion. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Bacon/Cheeseburger Tots

$13.99

A Bed of Tater Tots Layered with Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato, Cheesy Eggs, and Green Onion drizzled with Fry Sauce.

MoonStruck Eggs

$12.99

Grit Bowls

Grits Galore

$12.49

Hearty Grits, Topped with Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar, and Poached Eggs (No Potatoes)

Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Catfish & Grits

$15.99

Salads

Texas Roadhouse Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno & Ranch Dressing

COBB Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Olives, Tomato & Ranch Dressing

Sugared Pecan Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Apple, Sun Dried Cranberry, Pecans, Grilled Chicken & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Strawberry CHX Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Chick Peas, Cucumber, Feta, and Kalamata Olives. Served with Greek Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $2.00

Slenderella Chicken Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Chicken, Grapes, Pecans, Apples, Raisins, Avocado, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing

Arugula Salad

$13.99

Arugula, Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing (No Side)

Paninis/Wraps

Triple Cheese Panini

$11.99

American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Tomato

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.99

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Havarti Cheese, and Mayo

Fresh Mozzarella Wrap

$12.99

Flour Tortilla Filled with Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, & Avocado. Add Chicken $2

Shrimp Po" Boy Wrap

$15.49

Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Cajun Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, and Remoulade Sauce.

Sriracha Wrap

$13.99

BAJA wrap

$12.99

California Panini

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Spicy Mayo

Sandwiches

Cali Club

$13.99

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, American Cheese, and Mayonnaise on White Toast

Turkey Sandwich

$13.49

Smoked Turkey, Arugula, Havarti, Mayonnaise, Tomato Served on Mutligrain Toast

The Rachel

$14.99

Smoked Turkey Breast, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread

The Reuben

$14.99

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread.

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

For The Purest... White Bread, American and Cheddar

Chx BLTA Sandwich

$13.99

Multi Grain, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Gouda, and Havarti

Not Your Mom's Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Multi Grain, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Grilled Onions, Topped with A Sunny Side Up Egg

BLT Club

$13.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on White Toast. Add Smoked Turkey or Avocado $1.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Served on Potato Tuscan Bread

Cheese Steak

$14.99

Shaved Rib Eye Steak, Onions, Peppers, and White American Served on Potato Tuscan Bread

BLT Single

$9.99

Cuban "Our Way" Sandwich

$14.99

Potato Tuscan Bread Filled with Shaved Ham, Barbecue Pulled Pork, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Havarti, and Sweet & Spicy Pickles.

Catfish PoBoy

$13.99

Burgers

Traditional Hamburger

$13.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger

$13.99

Custom Made Chicken Patty with Feta Cheese Topped with Artichoke Spread and Roast Lemon Aioli. Served on a Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

$13.99

American and Caramelized Onions on Grilled Rye Bread

BIG BOY Burger

$15.99

Mushroom, Onion, Gouda on Brioche Bun

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Bacon Jam, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar On Brioche Bun

Kids

Kid's Egg

$6.99

Kid's French Toast

$6.99

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.99

Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.99

Mickey Mouse Cakes

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Donut Pancakes

$6.99

Kids Ckn Fingers & Fries

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Kid’s Strawberry Crepe

$6.99

Sides

(6) Donuts

$2.99

(12) Donuts

$5.49

(5) Dozen Donuts

$22.99

Side (1) Egg

$1.79

Side (2) Eggs

$3.49

Bacon

$4.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage

$4.99

Chicken Chorizo

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Ham Off The Bone

$5.49

Sausage Links

$4.99

Sausage Patties

$4.99

Smoked Sausage

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Side Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Buttermilk Chicken

$5.99

Side Jimmy's Potatoes

$3.49

Side Hashbrowns

$3.49

Side Tots

$4.50

Side Fruit

$2.99

Side Grits

$2.99

Side Grits w/ cheese

$3.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Homemade Chips

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Bowl Of Soup

$3.99

Side Pancakes

$5.99

Side French Toast

$4.49

(1) Crepe

$3.99

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.50

S/Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Tomatos

$2.49

Side Hollandaise

$1.50

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.49

White toast

$2.99

Wheat toast

$2.99

Greek toast

$2.99

Raisin Toast

$2.99

Rye toast

$2.99

Gluten Free Toast

$3.99

English muffin

$2.99

Biscuit (1)

$2.99

Side Burger Patty

$5.99

Quart of Soup

$14.99

Side Fried Green Tomato (3)

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Side Skirt Steak

$13.99

Side Catfish

$7.99

Bowl Of Grits w/Cajun Cream Sauce

$5.99

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Soda

$3.25

Kids Drink

$2.49

Small Orange Juice

$3.99

Large Orange Juice

$4.99

Small Apple Juice

$3.99

Large Apple Juice

$4.99

Small Cranberry

$3.99

Large Cranberry

$4.99

Small Tomato Juice

$3.99

Large Tomato Juice

$4.99

Small Milk

$1.99

Large Milk

$3.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Small Almond milk

$3.99

Large Almond milk

$4.99

Kids Choc Milk

$1.99

Specialty Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.45

Latte

$3.99

Iced Latte

$3.99

Iced Coffee

$3.09

Dolce

$3.99

Salted Caramel Candy

$3.99

Smoothies

Nutella Smoothie

$4.95

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$4.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.95

Triple Berry Smoothie

$4.95

Very Green & Dairy Free Smoothie

$5.45

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.95

Blueberry Smoothie

$4.95

Crafted Juice Blends

Sunset - Crafted Juice Blend

$4.99

Slim & Sassy - Crafted Juice Blend

$4.99

Breakfast Specials

Tuscan Omelette

$13.99

Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Ghost Pepper Cheese

Avocado Smashed Benedict

$13.99

English Muffin, Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Poached Eggs, and Basil Pesto. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Dirty Bird Biscuit

$15.99

Chicken & The Egg

$13.99

Pumpkin French Toast

$12.99

Yuppie Omelette

$14.99

Filled with Chicken Sausage, Sun dried Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, and Goat Cheese. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

KAYANA Scrambler

$13.99

Filled with Chicken Sausage, Sun dried Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, and Goat Cheese. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Lunch Specials

HOT Honey Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Potato Tuscan Bread Filled with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Mayonnaise, Tomato, and Lettuce.

Sorry Hun NO Bun (Burger)

$13.99

Sorry Hun No Bun (Chicken)

$13.99

Ranch Chicken Burger

$13.99

Eggs (Deep Copy)

2 Eggs

$8.99

Eggs W/ Bacon

$12.99

Eggs W/ Patties

$12.99

Eggs W/ Links

$12.99

Eggs W/ Ham

$12.99

Eggs W/ Canadian Bacon

$11.99

Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon

$11.99

Eggs W/ Corned Beef Hash

$14.99

Eggs W/ Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage

$14.99

Eggs W/ Smoked Sausage

$11.99

Eggs W/ Chicken Chorizo

$14.99

Eggs W/ Trk. Sausage

$11.99

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$25.99

10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes

CHOP Steak & Eggs

$16.99

10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes

Eggs W/ Chicken Breast

$14.99

Grits Galore

$12.99

Hearty Grits, Topped with Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar, and Poached Eggs (No Potatoes)

Southern Comfort

$13.99

Cheddar Biscuits, Topped with Sausage Gravy, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Sausage Patties, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Ratatouille

$13.49

Grilled Vegetable Hash (Kale, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach), Jimmy's Potatoes, and (2) Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast

Moon Struck

$12.99

Grilled Sourdough, Filled with Basted Eggs, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Sourdough Toast

$13.99

Grilled Sourdough, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Texas Breakfast

$15.49

Country Fried Steak, (2) Eggs Your Way, Potatoes, and Biscuits & Gravy

Pops Breakfast

$13.99

Two Eggs Over Easy on a Crispy European Toast, Fresh Basil Sauce, and Bacon. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

Served with your choice of potato

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Served with your choice of potato

O-Rama Deals (Copy)

Belgium Waffle, (2) Eggs Any Style, (1) Bacon & (1) Sausage

Taste-O-Rama

$12.99

(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage

French-O-Rama

$12.99

French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage

Waffle-O-Rama

$12.99

Belgium Waffle, (2) Eggs Any Style, (1) Bacon & (1) Sausage

The Woodsman

$14.99

(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage

Pancakes (Deep Copy)

Buttermilk Cakes

$10.99

Choc Chip Pancakes

$11.99

Cinna-Bomb-Cake

$12.99

Buttermilk Pancakes Filled with A Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting

White Raspberry Cakes

$12.99

Chocolate Infused Batter Filled with Chocolate Morsels, Drizzled with Chocolate

Camp-Fire Cakes

$13.99

Donut Infused Pancakes Topped with Icing and the Topping of the Day

Caramel Banana Cakes

$12.99

Pancakes Filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Carame

Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Cakes

$12.99

Our Original Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberries and Lemon Glaze

Fruit Cakes

$13.99

Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote

Short Stack Pancakes

$8.99

Waffles (Deep Copy)

The Original Waffle

$9.99

Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

Savory Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, and Bacon Jam Topped with (1) Egg Sunny Side Up

Fruit Waffle

$12.99

Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote

Sweetie Waffle

$12.99

Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans

French Toast (Deep Copy)

Original French Toast

$9.99

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.99

In House Freshly Baked Banana topped with Pecans and Caramel

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.99

4 Iced Cinnamon swirl Rolls, Dipped in our Vanilla Custard with More Cream Cheese Frosting and Cinnamon Sugar

Fruit French Toast

$12.99

Eggy Waffle Toast

$13.99

For Those of Us That Can't Decide, Two Pearl Sugar Waffles Dipped in our French Toast Batter Grilled and Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Whipped Cream, and Honey

Crepes (Deep Copy)

Lemon Blueberry Crepe

$12.99

Filled with Lemon Chiffon, Topped with Blueberry Compote

Cobbler Crepe

$12.99

Crepes Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach & Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble

Sinful Delight Crepe

$12.99

Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate

Caramel Apple Crepe

$12.99

Filled with Cinnamon Apples, Topped with Caramel, Pecans, and Cinnamon Apples

Savory Crepe

$12.99

(2) Savory Crepes Filled with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheddar. Topped with Sausage Gravy

Crepes

$10.99

Strawberry Crepes

$13.99

Blueberry crepes

$13.99

Nutella Crepes

$12.99

Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate

Benedicts (Deep Copy)

Eggs Benedict

$13.49

English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Green Acres Benedict

$12.99

English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Corned Beef Benedict

$14.99

English Muffin with House-Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato), & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise

Eggs Cochon

$13.99

A Drop Biscuit topped with Pulled Pork, Fried Green Tomato, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise served with Jimmy's Potatoes.

Tex Mex (Deep Copy)

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream & Salsa

Breakfast Tacos

$14.99

Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Ghost Pepper Cheese

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Bean & Grilled Corn

Mia Migas

$14.99

Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, and Ghost Pepper Cheese. Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Loaded Tots

$15.99

Omelettes (Deep Copy)

Vegetable Omelette

$12.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Zucchini

Salsa Omelette

$13.99

Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Topped with Salsa

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$12.99

Fresh Baby Spinach, Imported Feta

L.A. Omelette

$13.99

Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Gouda Cheese

Lumberjack Omelette

$13.99

Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Onions, and Feta Cheese

Ragin' Cajun Omelette

$13.99

Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper

Green Eggs & Ham Omelette

$13.99

Basil Pesto, Ham, Mozzarella

Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Yuppie Omelette

$13.99

Filled with Chicken Sausage, Sun dried Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, and Goat Cheese. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

Skillets (Deep Copy)

Screwy Louie Skillet

$13.99

Chicken, Potatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Biscuits & Gravy. Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way (No Side)

Victory Garden Skillet

$13.49

Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Pepper, Tomato, Havarti

Debutante Skillet

$14.49

Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion, Part Skim Mozzarella

Leprechaun Skillet

$15.49

House-Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Potato) & Swiss

Skirt Steak Skillet

$22.99

Seasoned Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Savannah Skillet

$14.49

Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Latin Class Skillet

$14.99

Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Avocado, Ghost Pepper Cheese

Hot Lanta Skillet

$14.49

Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Jalapenos, Onion, Cheddar, Ghost Pepper Cheese

The Abe Froman

$15.49

The Sausage King of Chicago's Favorite. A Skillet Filled with Sausage, Turkey Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella on a bed of Jimmy's Potatoes with two eggs any Style. Served with Toast or Pancakes

Vegan & Gluten Free (Deep Copy)

Vegan Salsa Scrambler

$13.49

Seasoned Tofu, Jalapeno, Onions, Spinach, Mushroom, Black Beans, Served with House Made Salsa & Jimmy Potatoes

Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes

$13.99

Flour & Oatmeal Based Pancake, Topped with Banana, Blueberry & Agave Syrup

Gluten Free Cakes

$11.99

Gluten Free Fruit Crepes

$11.99

Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, or Banana

Breakfast Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

Denver Panini

$13.49

Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Onions, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Panini Bread

Morning Glory

$13.49

Golden Grilled Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Bacon, and Two Eggs Your Way.

Breakfast Sliders

$13.49

(2) Mini Buns, Filled with Homemade Sausage Patties, Scrambled Eggs, and American cheese

Eggstraordinary

$13.49

Scrambled Eggs with Chives, Caramelized Onions, Sriracha Mayo, and White American Cheese Served on Brioche Bun.

Charleston Sandwich

$12.99

Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Chives, and Spicy Mayo. Served on Grilled Hawaiian Bread

Sides (Deep Copy)

(6) Donuts

$3.99

(12) Donuts

$5.99

(5) Dozen Donuts

$20.99

Side (1) Egg

$2.50

Side (2) Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$5.49

Canadian Bacon

$5.29

Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage

$5.99

Chicken Chorizo

$5.99

Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Ham Off The Bone

$5.49

Sausage Links

$5.49

Sausage Patties

$5.99

Smoked Sausage

$5.29

Turkey Sausage

$5.49

Side Chicken Breast

$6.49

Side Buttermilk Chicken

$6.99

Side Jimmy's Potatoes

$3.99

Side Hashbrowns

$3.99

Side Tots

$5.50

Side Fruit

$3.99

Side Grits

$3.99

Side Grits w/ cheese

$4.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Homemade Chips

$3.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Bowl Of Soup

$4.49

Side Pancakes

$6.29

Side French Toast

$5.29

(1) Crepe

$4.50

Side Chocolate Chips

$2.50

S/Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99

Side Avocado

$3.49

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Tomatos

$3.29

Side Hollandaise

$2.50

Side Peanut Butter

$2.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.49

White toast

$3.49

Wheat toast

$3.49

Greek toast

$3.49

Rye toast

$3.49

English muffin

$3.49

Biscuit (1)

$3.99

Side Burger Patty

$6.99

Quart of Soup

$13.99

Side Fried Green Tomato (3)

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

$5.99

Side Skirt Steak

$14.99

Salads (Deep Copy)

Texas Roadhouse Salad

$14.49

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno & Ranch Dressing

COBB Salad

$14.49

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Olives, Tomato & Ranch Dressing

Sugared Pecan Salad

$14.49

Mixed Greens, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Apple, Sun Dried Cranberry, Pecans, Grilled Chicken & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Strawberry CHX Salad

$14.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Chick Peas, Cucumber, Feta, and Kalamata Olives. Served with Greek Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $2.00

Slenderella Chicken Salad

$14.49

Lettuce, Chicken, Grapes, Pecans, Apples, Raisins, Avocado, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing

Arugula Salad

$14.49

Arugula, Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing (No Side)

Paninis/Wraps (Deep Copy)

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.49

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Havarti Cheese, and Mayo

Fresh Mozzarella Wrap

$14.99

Flour Tortilla Filled with Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, & Avocado. Add Chicken $2

Shrimp Po" Boy Wrap

$14.49

Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Cajun Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, and Remoulade Sauce.

Sriracha Wrap

$14.49

BAJA wrap

$13.49

California Panini

$14.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Spicy Mayo

Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

Cali Club

$14.49

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, American Cheese, and Mayonnaise on White Toast

Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked Turkey, Arugula, Havarti, Mayonnaise, Tomato Served on Mutligrain Toast

The Reuben

$14.49

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread.

Grilled Cheese

$11.49

For The Purest... White Bread, American and Cheddar

Chx BLTA Sandwich

$14.99

Multi Grain, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Gouda, and Havarti

Not Your Mom's Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Multi Grain, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Grilled Onions, Topped with A Sunny Side Up Egg

BLT Club

$13.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on White Toast. Add Smoked Turkey or Avocado $1.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Served on Potato Tuscan Bread

Cheese Steak

$15.99

Shaved Rib Eye Steak, Onions, Peppers, and White American Served on Potato Tuscan Bread

BLT Single

$9.99

Catfish PoBoy

$14.99

Ciabatta bread, tartar sauce, Lettuce, American cheese, pickled cherry peppers, Fried catfish

Burgers (Deep Copy)

Traditional Hamburger

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger

$14.99

Custom Made Chicken Patty with Feta Cheese Topped with Artichoke Spread and Roast Lemon Aioli. Served on a Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

$14.99

American and Caramelized Onions on Grilled Rye Bread

BIG BOY Burger

$16.99

Mushroom, Onion, Gouda on Brioche Bun

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Bacon Jam, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar On Brioche Bun

Kids (Deep Copy)

Kid's Egg

$7.99

Kid's French Toast

$7.99

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.99

Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.99

Mickey Mouse Cakes

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Donut Pancakes

$7.99

Kids Ckn Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.99

Kid’s Strawberry Crepe

$7.99

Beverages (Deep Copy)

Coffee

$4.09

Soda

$4.09

Small Orange Juice

$4.29

Large Orange Juice

$5.49

Small Apple Juice

$4.29

Large Apple Juice

$5.49

Small Cranberry

$4.29

Large Cranberry

$5.49

Small Tomato Juice

$4.29

Large Tomato Juice

$5.49

Large Milk

$3.99

Small Almond milk

$4.99

Large Almond milk

$5.99

Crafted Juice Blends (Deep Copy)

Sunset - Crafted Juice Blend

$5.95

Slim & Sassy - Crafted Juice Blend

$5.95

Smoothies (Deep Copy)

Nutella Smoothie

$5.95

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$5.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Triple Berry Smoothie

$5.95

Very Green & Dairy Free Smoothie

$6.45

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.95

Specialty Coffee (Deep Copy)

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Espresso

$3.45

Cappuccino

$4.45

Latte

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.09

Dolce

$4.95

Salted Caramel Candy

$4.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Directions

Gallery
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch image
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch image
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Oak Grove Road Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Bryan's American Grille
orange star4.7 • 610
2009 Ogden Ave. Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Tacochela
orange star4.4 • 1,538
2321 OGDEN AVE Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Lantern Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1420 Ogden Ave Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Greek Islands - Lombard - 300 East 22nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
300 East 22nd Street Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,088
665 W Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Downers Grove

Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
orange star4.7 • 2,768
5128 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Commissary - North
orange star4.7 • 2,768
1418 Brook Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Cadence Kitchen & Co
orange star4.9 • 2,353
5101 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Shikara Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,721
1620 75th St Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
Ballydoyle Irish Pub - Downers Grove
orange star4.5 • 1,707
5157 Main St Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Tacochela
orange star4.4 • 1,538
2321 OGDEN AVE Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downers Grove
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston