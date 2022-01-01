- Home
Juicy-O
No reviews yet
2942 S Finley Road
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Popular Items
Eggs
2 Eggs
Eggs W/ Bacon
Eggs W/ Patties
Eggs W/ Links
Eggs W/ Ham
Eggs W/ Canadian Bacon
Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon
Eggs W/ Corned Beef Hash
Eggs W/ Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage
Eggs W/ Smoked Sausage
Eggs W/ Chicken Chorizo
Eggs W/ Trk. Sausage
Skirt Steak & Eggs
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes
CHOP Steak & Eggs
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes
Eggs W/ Chicken Breast
Grits Galore
Hearty Grits, Topped with Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar, and Poached Eggs (No Potatoes)
Southern Comfort
Cheddar Biscuits, Topped with Sausage Gravy, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Sausage Patties, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
Avocado Toast
Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
Ratatouille
Grilled Vegetable Hash (Kale, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach), Jimmy's Potatoes, and (2) Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast
Moon Struck
Grilled Sourdough, Filled with Basted Eggs, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
Sourdough Toast
Grilled Sourdough, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
Texas Breakfast
Country Fried Steak, (2) Eggs Your Way, Potatoes, and Biscuits & Gravy
Pops Breakfast
Two Eggs Over Easy on a Crispy European Toast, Fresh Basil Sauce, and Bacon. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
Full Biscuits & Gravy
Served with your choice of potato
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
Served with your choice of potato
Biscuits & Gravy W/ Eggs
O-Rama Deals
Taste-O-Rama
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
French-O-Rama
French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
Waffle-O-Rama
Belgium Waffle, (2) Eggs Any Style, (1) Bacon & (1) Sausage
The Woodsman
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
Pancakes
Buttermilk Cakes
Choc Chip Pancakes
Cinna-Bomb-Cake
Buttermilk Pancakes Filled with A Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting
White Raspberry Cakes
Chocolate Infused Batter Filled with Chocolate Morsels, Drizzled with Chocolate
Camp-Fire Cakes
Donut Infused Pancakes Topped with Icing and the Topping of the Day
Caramel Banana Cakes
Pancakes Filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Carame
Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Cakes
Our Original Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberries and Lemon Glaze
Fruit Cakes
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote
Short Stack Pancakes
Waffles
The Original Waffle
Chicken & Waffle
Savory Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, and Bacon Jam Topped with (1) Egg Sunny Side Up
Fruit Waffle
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote
Sweetie Waffle
Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans
French Toast
Original French Toast
Banana Bread French Toast
In House Freshly Baked Banana topped with Pecans and Caramel
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
4 Iced Cinnamon swirl Rolls, Dipped in our Vanilla Custard with More Cream Cheese Frosting and Cinnamon Sugar
Fruit French Toast
Eggy Waffle Toast
For Those of Us That Can't Decide, Two Pearl Sugar Waffles Dipped in our French Toast Batter Grilled and Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Whipped Cream, and Honey
Crepes
Lemon Blueberry Crepe
Filled with Lemon Chiffon, Topped with Blueberry Compote
Cobbler Crepe
Crepes Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach & Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble
Sinful Delight Crepe
Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
Caramel Apple Crepe
Filled with Cinnamon Apples, Topped with Caramel, Pecans, and Cinnamon Apples
Savory Crepe
(2) Savory Crepes Filled with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheddar. Topped with Sausage Gravy
Crepes
Strawberry Crepes
Blueberry crepes
Nutella Crepes
Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
Green Acres Benedict
English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
Corned Beef Benedict
English Muffin with House-Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato), & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
Eggs Cochon
A Drop Biscuit topped with Pulled Pork, Fried Green Tomato, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise served with Jimmy's Potatoes.
Tex Mex
Breakfast Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream & Salsa
Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Ghost Pepper Cheese
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Bean & Grilled Corn
Mia Migas
Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, and Ghost Pepper Cheese. Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Omelettes
Vegetable Omelette
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Zucchini
Salsa Omelette
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Topped with Salsa
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Fresh Baby Spinach, Imported Feta
L.A. Omelette
Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Gouda Cheese
Lumberjack Omelette
Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Onions, and Feta Cheese
Ragin' Cajun Omelette
Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper
Green Eggs & Ham Omelette
Basil Pesto, Ham, Mozzarella
Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Yuppie Omelette
Filled with Chicken Sausage, Sun dried Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, and Goat Cheese. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Skillets
Screwy Louie Skillet
Chicken, Potatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Biscuits & Gravy. Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way (No Side)
Victory Garden Skillet
Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Pepper, Tomato, Havarti
Debutante Skillet
Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion, Part Skim Mozzarella
Leprechaun Skillet
House-Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Potato) & Swiss
Skirt Steak Skillet
Seasoned Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Savannah Skillet
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Latin Class Skillet
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Avocado, Ghost Pepper Cheese
Hot Lanta Skillet
Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Jalapenos, Onion, Cheddar, Ghost Pepper Cheese
The Abe Froman
The Sausage King of Chicago's Favorite. A Skillet Filled with Sausage, Turkey Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella on a bed of Jimmy's Potatoes with two eggs any Style. Served with Toast or Pancakes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Denver Panini
Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Onions, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Panini Bread
Morning Glory
Golden Grilled Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Bacon, and Two Eggs Your Way.
Breakfast Sliders
(2) Mini Buns, Filled with Homemade Sausage Patties, Scrambled Eggs, and American cheese
Eggstraordinary
Scrambled Eggs with Chives, Caramelized Onions, Sriracha Mayo, and White American Cheese Served on Brioche Bun.
Charleston Sandwich
Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Chives, and Spicy Mayo. Served on Grilled Hawaiian Bread
Vegan & Gluten Free
Vegan Salsa Scrambler
Seasoned Tofu, Jalapeno, Onions, Spinach, Mushroom, Black Beans, Served with House Made Salsa & Jimmy Potatoes
Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes
Flour & Oatmeal Based Pancake, Topped with Banana, Blueberry & Agave Syrup
Gluten Free Cakes
Gluten Free Fruit Crepes
Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, or Banana
Lotsa Tots
Burnt Ends Tots
A Bed of Tater Tots, Caramelized Brisket Ends, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheesy Eggs, and Green Onion. Served with Choice of Toast or (2) Pancakes
Loaded Tots
A Bed of Tater Tots, Layered with White Jack Cheese Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheesy Eggs, Chopped Bacon, and Green Onion. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Bacon/Cheeseburger Tots
A Bed of Tater Tots Layered with Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato, Cheesy Eggs, and Green Onion drizzled with Fry Sauce.
MoonStruck Eggs
Grit Bowls
Salads
Texas Roadhouse Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno & Ranch Dressing
COBB Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Olives, Tomato & Ranch Dressing
Sugared Pecan Salad
Mixed Greens, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Apple, Sun Dried Cranberry, Pecans, Grilled Chicken & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Strawberry CHX Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Chick Peas, Cucumber, Feta, and Kalamata Olives. Served with Greek Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $2.00
Slenderella Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Chicken, Grapes, Pecans, Apples, Raisins, Avocado, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing (No Side)
Paninis/Wraps
Triple Cheese Panini
American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Tomato
Chicken Pesto Panini
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Havarti Cheese, and Mayo
Fresh Mozzarella Wrap
Flour Tortilla Filled with Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, & Avocado. Add Chicken $2
Shrimp Po" Boy Wrap
Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Cajun Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, and Remoulade Sauce.
Sriracha Wrap
BAJA wrap
California Panini
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Spicy Mayo
Sandwiches
Cali Club
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, American Cheese, and Mayonnaise on White Toast
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey, Arugula, Havarti, Mayonnaise, Tomato Served on Mutligrain Toast
The Rachel
Smoked Turkey Breast, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread
The Reuben
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread.
Grilled Cheese
For The Purest... White Bread, American and Cheddar
Chx BLTA Sandwich
Multi Grain, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Gouda, and Havarti
Not Your Mom's Grilled Cheese
Multi Grain, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Grilled Onions, Topped with A Sunny Side Up Egg
BLT Club
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on White Toast. Add Smoked Turkey or Avocado $1.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Served on Potato Tuscan Bread
Cheese Steak
Shaved Rib Eye Steak, Onions, Peppers, and White American Served on Potato Tuscan Bread
BLT Single
Cuban "Our Way" Sandwich
Potato Tuscan Bread Filled with Shaved Ham, Barbecue Pulled Pork, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Havarti, and Sweet & Spicy Pickles.
Catfish PoBoy
Burgers
Traditional Hamburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun
Impossible Burger
Custom Made Chicken Patty with Feta Cheese Topped with Artichoke Spread and Roast Lemon Aioli. Served on a Brioche Bun
Patty Melt
American and Caramelized Onions on Grilled Rye Bread
BIG BOY Burger
Mushroom, Onion, Gouda on Brioche Bun
Breakfast Burger
Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Bacon Jam, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar On Brioche Bun
Sides
(6) Donuts
(12) Donuts
(5) Dozen Donuts
Side (1) Egg
Side (2) Eggs
Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage
Chicken Chorizo
Corned Beef Hash
Ham Off The Bone
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Smoked Sausage
Turkey Sausage
Side Chicken Breast
Side Buttermilk Chicken
Side Jimmy's Potatoes
Side Hashbrowns
Side Tots
Side Fruit
Side Grits
Side Grits w/ cheese
Side Fries
Side Homemade Chips
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Salad
Bowl Of Soup
Side Pancakes
Side French Toast
(1) Crepe
Side Chocolate Chips
S/Biscuit & Gravy
Side Avocado
Side Jalapenos
Side Tomatos
Side Hollandaise
Side Peanut Butter
Side Salsa
Side Sausage Gravy
White toast
Wheat toast
Greek toast
Raisin Toast
Rye toast
Gluten Free Toast
English muffin
Biscuit (1)
Side Burger Patty
Quart of Soup
Side Fried Green Tomato (3)
Turkey Bacon
Side Skirt Steak
Side Catfish
Bowl Of Grits w/Cajun Cream Sauce
Beverages
Coffee
Soda
Kids Drink
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Small Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Small Cranberry
Large Cranberry
Small Tomato Juice
Large Tomato Juice
Small Milk
Large Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Small Almond milk
Large Almond milk
Kids Choc Milk
Specialty Coffee
Smoothies
Crafted Juice Blends
Breakfast Specials
Tuscan Omelette
Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Ghost Pepper Cheese
Avocado Smashed Benedict
English Muffin, Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Poached Eggs, and Basil Pesto. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
Dirty Bird Biscuit
Chicken & The Egg
Pumpkin French Toast
Yuppie Omelette
Filled with Chicken Sausage, Sun dried Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, and Goat Cheese. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
KAYANA Scrambler
Filled with Chicken Sausage, Sun dried Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, and Goat Cheese. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Lunch Specials
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove, IL 60515