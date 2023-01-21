Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juicy's Wellness Cafe - Murfreesboro

review star

No reviews yet

2314 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Fresh Juice

Green Goddess

$9.25

Kale, Spinach, Lime, Ginger, Pineapple, Cucumber, Celery, Apple

Big Apple

$9.00

Apple, Strawberry, Pineapple

Vampire Slayer

$9.25

Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric, Cayenne, Cinnamon, Garlic

Road Runner

$9.00

Carrot, Ginger, Lemon, Apple

Turnup The Beet

$9.00

Beet, Carrot, Lime, Ginger Apple

Sweet Green

$9.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Apple, Lemon

Orange You Glad To See Me

$9.00

Orange, Apple, Strawberry, Lemon, Ginger, Pineapple, Carrot

Good Karma

$9.00

Pineapple, Apple, Lime, Cilantro

Key Lime

$9.00

Apple, Lemon

Spice of Life

$9.00

Pineapple, Apple, Cilantro, Lime, Ginger, Jalepeno

Kale Yeah!

$9.00

Kale, Cucumber, Lemon, Apple

Starburst

$9.00

Orange, Strawberry, Carrot, Lemon, Lime, Ginger, Pineapple, Apple

CIlantro Limeade

$9.00

Pineapple, Lime, Apple, Cilantro

Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Strawberry, Lemon, Apple

Strawberry Zinger

$9.00

Strawberry, Beet, Ginger, Apple, Lemon

24 Oz Weed Juice

$11.00

Juice Shots

Power Shot

$3.00

2oz, Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric

Flu Fighter

$3.00

2oz, Garlic, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne

Power Berry

$5.00

4oz Shot, Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric, Fresh Elderberry

Cider Bomb

$3.50

Apple Cider Vinegar, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne

Wheatgrass Shot

$3.00

2oz Shot, Wheatgrass

Turmeric Tonic

$5.00

4oz Shot, Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50

Fresh Greens, Tomato, Cucmber, Squash, Avocado, Red Onion, Red Cabbage, Shredded Carrots

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Bed of greens with Tomato, Onion, Quinoa, Tortilla Strips and Siracha Ranch

Happy Camper

$8.50

Greens, Faux Tuna Salad topped with fresh veggies. No Salad Dressing Needed

Superman Salad

$7.00

Ranch 16 Oz

$8.00

Soup

Hearty Vegetable Soup

$6.00

Quinoa, Red Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Broccoli, Tomato and more make this soup delicious and hearty sure to please any hungry tummy.

Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Black Beans, Cilantro, Onion, Corn, Chiles, Tomato and Sweet Potatoes make this soup a delight for anyone who likes a little spice in their life. Topped with gluten free Tortilla Strips

Specialty Soup 🐝

$6.00

Jar Of Soup

$15.00

Sides

Fruit Cup

$6.00

12oz's of Fresh Pineapple and Strawberries

Veggies N' Hummus

$6.50

Cucumber, Carrot, Squash and Celery. Served with in house Hummus

Baked Beans

$4.00

8oz

Potato Salad

$4.00

8oz

Vegan Mac and Cheeze

$5.00

8oz

Pick 2 Combos

Pick 2

$10.50

Pick any 2 of Soups, Sides, Salads, Sandwiches or wraps for $10.50

Wraps and Sandwiches

Southwest Crunch Wrap

$10.50

Tomato Basil Wrap, Siracha Ranch, Fresh Corn, Black Beans, Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Quinoa, Tortilla Strips

Power Burrito Wrap

Sundried Tomato Wrap, Black Bean Hummus, Ranch Dressing, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Quinoa and Tortilla Strips

Loaded Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Spinach Wrap, Ranch Dressing, Fresh Corn, Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Squash, Red Onion, Avocado, Red Cabbage and Carrots

Black Bean Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Spinach Wrap, Ranch Dressing, Black Beans, Fresh Corn, Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Squash, Red Onion, Avocado, Red Cabbage and Carrots

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$10.50

Sundried Tomato Wrap, Siracha Ranch, Greens, Faux Tuna Mix, Tomato, Red Cabbage and Carrots, drizzled with Siracha

1/2 SWCW

$6.00

1/2 Power Brr

$6.00

1/2 LVW

$6.00

1/2 BBVW

$6.00

1/2 Spicy Tuna

$6.00
White Bean Avocado Club

White Bean Avocado Club

Ranch Dressing, Mashed White Beans, Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Avocado

Peggie Sue 🌻

Whole Grain Bread, Fresh Corn, Ranch Dressing, Greens, Tomato

Cranberry Chickpea Salad

Wrap or Sandwich, Greens, Chik'N Salad, Red Cabbage, Carrots

Chickpea of the Sea 🐟

Wrap or Sandwich, Greens, Chickpea of the sea Salad, Tomato, Red Cabbage, Carrots

Wonder Woman Wrap Double

$14.00

Wonder Woman Wrap And Juice

$14.00

Nut Butter Kids Sandwich

$4.00

Nutbutter Sandwich + Side Kids Combo

$7.50

On The Grill

All American

$11.50

Toasted Pretzel Bun, Mustard, Mayo, Kethcup, Greens, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

Smokey

$11.50

Toasted Pretzel Bun, Smokey Ranch, Greens, Grilled Onions and Avocado

Jalapeno

$11.50

Toasted Pretzel Bun, Jalapenos, Mustard, Mayo, Kethcup, Greens, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

Cheezy Mushroom

$11.50

Toasted Pretzel Bun, Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Onions and Mushrooms

Jack Fruit BBQ

$9.00

Toasted Pretzel Bun, BBQ Sauce, Jack Fruit BBQ, Slaw, Pickles and Onions

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

(1) Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

$5.00

(2) Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$9.00

Smokey Black Bean Slider (1)

$4.50

Jalapeño Mushroom Burger

$12.50

Jack Fruit Slaw Burger

$12.75

Toasted Pretzel Bun, Choice of Protein, Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Greens, Jack Fruit BBQ, Slaw, Pickles and Onions

Smokey Black Bean Sliders (2)

$8.00

Sloppy Joe

$11.50

Toasted Pretzel Bun, Soppy Joe, Pickle and Onion

Meatloaf

$8.50

Made with Impossible Protein, Whole Grain Bread, Greens, Pickle and Onion

Nacho Burger

$11.50

Toasted Pretzel Bun, Greens, Pico De Gallo, Jalepeno's, Avocado

Rockstar Burger

$9.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Bar

Zucchini Chocolate Muffin

$5.00

Cobbler

$5.00

40 Below Joe

$4.19

Water

$1.00

Topo Chico

$2.25

Bubbly

$2.00

Culture Pop

$2.75

Walker Brothers

$3.99

Tea

$3.25

Order Already Paid And Done

Gift Card

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Plant Base cafe and juice bar. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2314 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

