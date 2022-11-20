Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Soul Food

Juicy's Shanty

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1550 Main Avenue

Durango, CO 81301

Popular Items

Juicy's Trough Combo Platter
3 Little Pigs
Jerk Pork Sandwich

Shanty Specials!!

Classic BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Our Classic BBQ Sammie any way served with a choice side!

Island Staples

Jerk Chicken Plate

Jerk Chicken Plate

$15.95

Marinated in our own Jerk Juice for 24-36 hours, just like on the Island. Served over Rice -n- Peas and Collard Greens, with your choice to add other sides. HOT!

Stewed Oxtail

Stewed Oxtail

$20.00

Local Beef from our Friends at Sunnyside Meats! Delectable, fancy and slow cooked with carrots, onions and served over Rice -n- Peas and Collard Greens.

Jerk Pork Plate

Jerk Pork Plate

$16.95
Jerk Shrimp Plate

Jerk Shrimp Plate

$16.95Out of stock

Jerk Marinated Shrimp, grilled and served with Rice-N-Peas and a choice of Collard Greens or our House Slaw

Jackfruit Plate

Jackfruit Plate

$20.00

Vegan's, Chef has you in mind. Sautéed to order in your choice of sauce and served "pulled" with a side of Rice -n- Peas and Collard Greens. If you are ordering online, please select which sauce you would like your dish sautéed in!

Barbecue Favorites

All Smoked on Peach Wood
Island Style Brisket Plate

Island Style Brisket Plate

$17.95

Smoked on Peach Wood, this Black Angus USDA Choice Beef! A brisket like you've never had before: Cooked for about 18-20 hours, then pulled and soaked in our Oxtail Juices. Served with a side of Mac-N-Cheese, House Cole Slaw and a slice of Corn Bread.

BBQ Pork Plate

BBQ Pork Plate

$16.95

12 hours on our Cooker and smoked in Peach Wood. Served with a Side of Mac-N-Cheese, House Slaw and a slice of Corn Bread.

Carolina Style Pork Plate

$16.95

Smoked in Peach Wood. Served with a Side of Mac-N-Cheese, House Slaw and a slice of Corn Bread.

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$9.99+

Smoked in Peach Wood then finished in a Choice of a Sauce! Choose between our Jerk BBQ, Reggae BBQ or Sweet Juicy Ray's. Served with a slice of Corn Bread.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$8.50Out of stock

Need we say more?

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$8.99+Out of stock

Our wings are Smoked in peach wood to start, then finished on the Grill in a choice of ANY Sauce! *Can be made Gluten Free depending on sauces*

BBQ Chicken Plate

BBQ Chicken Plate

$16.95Out of stock

Smoked on Peach Wood. Served with a side of Mac-n-Cheese, House Slaw and a slice of Corn Bread. Slaw

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$8.00+Out of stock

Smoked in Peach Wood then finished in a Choice of a Sauce! Choose between our Jerk BBQ, Reggae BBQ or Sweet Juicy Ray's. Served with a slice of Corn Bread.

Pork Loin Plate

Pork Loin Plate

$16.95Out of stock

2 slices of Thick Cut Pork Loin smoked in Peach Wood and finished in a choice of Sauce! Served with a side of Mac-n-Cheese, House Slaw and a slice of Corn Bread.

Combo Platters

Juicy's Trough Combo Platter

Juicy's Trough Combo Platter

$30.00

Wanna try a little of everything? Now you can! Juicy's Trough Platter includes a choice of 3 Meats, 2 Sides and it's served with Cornbread to boot!

Rib/Wing Combo Platter

Rib/Wing Combo Platter

$18.95

Choose a Rib Style and Sauce for 5 Bones and choose a Sauce for 5 Wings in our newest combination platter! St. Louis Style Ribs Pictured.

Island Combo Platter

$20.00

The Island Combo Platter comes with a portion of Jerk Chicken and an Oxtail. Served with Rice-N-Peas and Collard Greens.

Kidd-O-Combo Platter

$8.99

For the Small Ones, Juicy offers one handheld sandwich of your choice and a small side.

Juicy Sandwiches

"Island Style" Brisket Sandwich

"Island Style" Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked on Peach Wood and served with a side of Cole Slaw

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked on Peach Wood and served with a side of Cole Slaw

Carolina Style Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked on Peach Wood and served with a side of Cole Slaw

Jerk Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked on Peach Wood and served with a side of Cole Slaw

Philly Cheese

$15.00
Jackfruit Sandwich

Jackfruit Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh Pulled Jackfruit sautéed to order in your choice of a sauce! Served with a side of Cole Slaw

The "Whole Hog" Sandwich

The "Whole Hog" Sandwich

$20.00

Served on a Kaiser Roll this sandwich is piled high with thinly sliced Pork Loin, our Pork Belly Burnt Ends, and Pulled Pork then topped with Cole slaw, sautéed onions and cheddar cheese!

3 Little Pigs

3 Little Pigs

$15.00

3 Smash-able Torpedo Sandwiches. Choose between our BBQ Chicken, BBQ Pork, Carolina Style Pork, Jerk Pork or Brisket!. Served with a choice of a side!

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked on Peach Wood and served with a side of Cole Slaw

Pork Loin Sandwich

Pork Loin Sandwich

$16.00

Served with a Choice of a Side and finished in Any Sauce!

Sides

Mac -n- Cheese (8oz)

Mac -n- Cheese (8oz)

$3.00

Our old school secret recipe. Cheesy, Creamy, Dreamy. Once you have this Mac, you'll never go back! (Vegetarian)

Rice -n- Peas

Rice -n- Peas

$3.00

Long grain rice and Red Beans simmered in Spices and Coconut milk. (Vegan)

White Wine Dijon Cole Slaw

White Wine Dijon Cole Slaw

$3.00

Carrots

$3.00
Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$3.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00
Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Whipped Sweet Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.00Out of stock

Our Greens are simmered in veggie stock with onions for Hours and served with a splash of Carolina Vinegar. (Vegan)

1 LB Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Sauces

Jerk Marinade

$1.50

Our Spiciest Sauce option. Feel the heat by adding a side of this deliciously balanced Jerk Sauce to your plate today!

Gates of Hell

$1.00

4 of our Hottest Sauces Come together to create our very own Apocalypse Sauce. Made in House from Scratch: This one is HOT HOT HOT!

Pineapple Ginger Habañero Sauce

$0.50

This Sauce is HOT HOT HOT! Pairs well with our Jerk menu

Jerk BBQ

$0.50

Jerk BBQ is a Sweet and Spicy barbecue sauce, made in house from scratch!

Carolina Vinagar

$0.50

Known in the South as "pepper sauce" our Carolina Vinegar is exactly what it sounds like, tangy and spicy!

Sweet Juicy Ray's

$0.50

Our Version of the Classic, Sweet Baby Ray's.

Reggae BBQ

$0.50

Regge BBQ or "regular barbecue" is our house blend standard barbecue sauce. This is our most mild sauce option.

Honey Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Sauce Flight

$4.00

Drinks

Ting!

Ting!

$3.50Out of stock

Ting is a lively blend of sparkling water, the subtle sweetness of grapefruit and a splash of Jamaican sunshine. But most of all, Ting is every cocktail maker’s secret weapon.

Coca-Cola (Can)

$2.00Out of stock

Black Cherry Coke (Can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite (Can)

$2.00Out of stock

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Water

$1.85

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.50Out of stock

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.50Out of stock

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

IBC Cream Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Reed's Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

IBC Black Cherry

$3.50Out of stock

Coconut Milk Shake

Dairy Free is the name of the game, and what better way to highlight the Island than to use coconut milk! All of our smoothies are Dairy free and Vegan! Try our recommended recipes or get creative and build your own.

Build Your Own Shake!

$7.95

Now you can mix and match your favorite fruits to make one killer coconut tropical shake! Add as many fruit options as you'd like, or stick to a classic.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Here at Juicy's Shanty we Pride ourselves in our technique. Wether it is a Jamaican Staple or a Barbecue Favorite, Chef is dedicated to creating a dish for you that will keep you coming back for more!

Location

1550 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

Juicy's Shanty image
Juicy's Shanty image
Juicy's Shanty image
Juicy's Shanty image

