Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Juju Durham

3,010 Reviews

$$

737 9th St,Ste 210

Durham, NC 27705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Refreshments

Voss STILL

$5.00

Voss SPARKLING

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Blackberry Mint Spritz

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Barritts Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Fevertree Tonic

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Bottles

Bunraku Forgotten Japanese Spirit 300mL

$29.00Out of stock

B Momokawa

$38.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori 720mL

$48.00

B Mio 350

$17.00

Wildflower Junmai 500mL

$35.00

B Wildflower

$51.00

Lambrusco

$45.00

Prosecco Terviso '84

$35.00

Can Sumoi

$48.00

B LaCroix Vouvray

$45.00

Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne

$60.00

Gusbourne

$69.00Out of stock

Tondoni Vermentino Karagnanj

$70.00

Longboard Brut Cuvee

$75.00

Laurent Perrier 375mL

$35.00Out of stock

Voirin-Jumel 375ml

$35.00

Pierre Legras

$80.00

R H Coutier Rose

$90.00

Pierre Gimonnet

$140.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon

$275.00

B Albariño

$32.00

Weinbach Riesling

$34.00

Brunn

$46.00

Dom V Vouvray

$48.00

Roeno Dry Riesling Praecipuus

$48.00

Aligote

$50.00

Craggy Range Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Vigneto Del Balluccio Verdicchio

$51.00

Tablas Creek

$55.00

Blood Root Chardonnay

$57.00

Sancerre

$60.00

Riesling Spatlese

$70.00

Huet Vouvray

$75.00

Ponzi Chardonnay

$80.00

Chassagne Montrachet

$135.00

Delta Rose

$35.00

Txakolina

$45.00

D’Aquaria Tavel

$48.00

Jk Carriere Glass

$54.00

Clos Cibonne Tibouren

$65.00

Valpolicella

$44.00

Capcanes Mas Collet

$46.00

Nizza Barbera

$46.00

B Chianti Classico

$47.00

Aufranc Beaujolais Julienas

$48.00

Matanzas Creek Merlot

$45.00

Terrazas Malbec

$50.00

Tornatore Etna Rosso

$50.00

Sokol Blosser PN

$60.00

Monastrell

$67.00

Terre Rouge Syrah

$70.00

De Martino Cargnan Vigno

$75.00

Hardin Cab

$80.00

Hirsch

$87.00

Barolo

$85.00

Foley Griffin

$87.00

Casanuova Delle Cerbaie Brunello

$100.00

CDP

$105.00

Rizzardi Amarone Della Valpolicella

$135.00

Stonestreet Cabernet

$150.00

Olivier Guyot Morey St Denis

$100.00

Singha Pale Lager

$5.00

Fullsteam 'Paycheck' Pilsner

$5.00

Heffeweisssbier

$7.00

Bells Stout

$6.00

Resolution

$5.00

New Anthem IPA

$7.00

Hitachino

$8.00

Edmunds Oast Brown

$7.00

Potter’s Petite Cider

$6.00

Noble Merchant Chai Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Artifact Cider

$8.00

Citizen 'Dirty Mayor'

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham, NC 27705

Directions

Gallery
Juju Durham image
Banner pic
Juju Durham image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street
orange star4.6 • 425
811 North Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Vin Rouge - 2010 Hillsborough Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2010 Hillsborough Rd Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Bull McCabes Irish Pub
orange star3.7 • 406
427 W Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street
orange star4.2 • 1,342
644 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Hutchins Garage
orange star4.6 • 626
402 Geer Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Grill - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,475
5826 Fayetteville Rd Durham, NC 27713
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston