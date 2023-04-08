Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Juju Durham

3,010 Reviews

$$

737 9th Street

Durham, NC 27705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Gen. Tso's Chicken
Brussels Sprouts
NC Shrimp Dumplings

DINNER (ONLINE)

Dinner Menu

Beef Short Rib Wonton

$15.00

pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy (5 pieces)

NC Shrimp Dumplings

$9.00

(steamed) sesame, ginger-soy glaze, thai chili, pan seared (S) (4 pieces)

Pork & Chives Dumplings

$10.00

red chili, soy, steamed (5 pieces)

Cha Gio

$18.00

pork & shrimp spring roll, rice noodle, mushroom, carrot, nuoc cham (GF)

Salad Rolls

$12.00

avocado, red pepper, carrots, lettuce, herbs, peanut sauce, sesame (vegan, GF)

Spicy Tuna Bites

$16.00

hawaiian tuna, spiced aioli, unagi, crispy rice cake (GF w/o unagi)

Sweet Chili Cucumbers

$6.00

sweet chili, red onion, cilantro (Vegan, GF)

Crispy Rice Wraps

$13.00

tofu, cucumbers, herbs, ginger, onion, thai chile, carrots, bibb lettuce (VG, GF)

Salmon Crisps

$16.00

tea-cured salmon, crispy wonton, avocado, pickles, wasabi, ginger, chive, furikake

Bing Bread

$10.00

sour cream butter, Maldon sea salt, chive (vegetarian)

Pork Sisig

$25.00

bing bread, shredded pork belly, farm egg, pickled shallots, thai chili, fish sauce

Pork Buns

$16.00

steamed buns, glazed pork belly, pickled cucumber, cilantro, sriracha, hoisin (S)

Tofu Buns

$15.00

steamed buns, crispy tofu, lemon-garlic aioli, red sugar, fresno chili, peanuts, ginger-scallion (vegetarian)

Chicken Buns

$18.00

steamed buns, chili aioli, tonkatsu sauce, slaw, red onion, nuoc cham, fresno chili, cilantro

Bone Marrow

$21.00

bing bread, roasted bone marrow, scallion, panko, smoked onion jam, radish, marrow butter

Crab Buns

$18.00

toasted bao buns, house-made creme fraiche, chive, Thai chile, pickled lemon

Leek Fried Rice

$14.00

62° farm egg, leek, beansprouts, carrot, crispy garlic, ginger, furikake (GF, Vegetarian. Vegan w/o Egg)

Garlic Noodles

$17.00

ramen noodles, crispy garlic, scallion, bean sprout, crispy shallot, fresno pepper, pickled cabbage (VG)

Jasmine Rice

$1.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Singapore Noodles

$25.00

Rice noodles, farm egg, onion, pepper, carrot (GF, S)

NC Shrimp Lo Mein

$25.00

yellow noodle, cabbage, onion, carrot, bean sprouts, garlic, sesame

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

crispy, dried apricots, crushed peanuts, pickled shallots (GF) (fish sauce in sauce)

Bok Choy

$15.00

shimeji mushrooms, crispy farro, garlic, chili (GF w/o faro) (vegan)

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauces

sriracha, in-house chili garlic sauce

Mushroom Curry Soup

$12.00

Oyster mushrooms, red curry, coconut milk, crispy shallot, cilantro (S) (GF)

Potatoes

$11.00

fried to order, miso aioli, scallion, pickled fresno peppers, crispy garlic (vegetarian)

Maple Glazed Sweet Potato

$11.00

Panko, garlic, lemon zest, scallion (vegetarian)

Shishito Peppers

$14.00Out of stock

Wok blistered, dancing bonito flakes, almond sand, furikake, tamari (GF, Vegan w\o bonito)

Grilled Corn

$16.00

62º farm egg, shimeji mushroom, scallion, sake, fresno pepper (GF, Vegetarian)

Charred Octopus

$22.00

Lemon-labneh, picked lemon, gochujang, herbs, mandarin, potato (GF)

Pan Roasted Diver Scallops

$28.00

green curry, sweet potato, pickled crispy rice, coconut, green curry, pickled mushrooms, pickled lemon (GF, S)

Ahi Poke

$22.00

chile, onion, avocado, pickle, macadamia, crisps, wasabi (GF w/o wonton crisps)

Hickory Smoked Pork Ribs

$19.00

hickory smoked pork ribs, hoisin glaze, chives, sesame (S)

Lemon Grass Hanger Steak

$29.00

grilled, lemongrass, peanut sauce, sweet chile cucumbers, rice, cilantro, maldon salt (GF)

Gen. Tso's Chicken

$20.00

bok choy leaves, chilies, sesame (GF) (Vegan with tofu)

Mongolian Beef

$23.00

fresno pepper, scallion, potato, garlic, peashoots

Lamb Lok Lak

$24.00

Sautéed lamb, sweet soy sauce, Fresno peppers, scallions, shishito peppers, pea shoots (GF)

Gen. Tso's Tofu

$18.00

bok choy leaves, chilies, sesame (GF, vegan)

Dumplings & Wontons

Beef Short Rib Wonton

$15.00

pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy (5 pieces)

NC Shrimp Dumplings

$9.00

(steamed) sesame, ginger-soy glaze, thai chili, pan seared (S) (4 pieces)

Pork & Chives Dumplings

$10.00

red chili, soy, steamed (5 pieces)

Cha Gio

$18.00

pork & shrimp spring roll, rice noodle, mushroom, carrot, nuoc cham (GF)

DESSERT (ONLINE)

Dessert

Yuzu Curd

$14.00

yuzu, lemon, graham, berries, pistachio, berry yogurt, olive oil, maldon salt, bruleed (Vegetarian)

Pot de Creme

$14.00

brown butter, sour cream, black lava salt, cookies (GF w/o cookies, Vegetarian)

Chocolate Mousse

$14.00

peanut butter feuilletine, chocolate crumble

DRINKS

Refreshments

Voss STILL

$5.00

Voss SPARKLING

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Blackberry Mint Spritz

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Barritts Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Fevertree Tonic

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Bottles

B Momokawa

$38.00Out of stock

Bunraku Forgotten Japanese Spirit 300mL

$36.00

B Kikumasa

$51.00

B Mio 350

$17.00

Sayuri Nigori 720mL

$48.00

Prosecco Terviso '84

$35.00

B LaCroix Vouvray

$45.00

Lambrusco

$45.00

Can Sumoi

$48.00

Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne

$60.00Out of stock

Tondoni Vermentino Karagnanj

$70.00

Longboard Brut Cuvee

$75.00

Voirin-Jumel 375ml

$35.00

Pierre Legras

$80.00

R H Coutier Rose

$90.00

Dom Perignon

$275.00

Weinbach Riesling

$34.00

Brunn

$46.00

Dom V Vouvray

$48.00

Roeno Dry Riesling Praecipuus

$48.00

Craggy Range Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Vigneto Del Balluccio Verdicchio

$51.00

Tablas Creek

$55.00

Blood Root Chardonnay

$57.00

Sancerre

$60.00

B Albariño

$57.00

Riesling Spatlese

$70.00

Huet Vouvray

$75.00

Ponzi Chardonnay

$80.00

Jadot Meursault

$95.00

Delta Rose

$35.00

Txakolina

$45.00

D’Aquaria Tavel

$48.00Out of stock

Kiki & Juan

$48.00

Jk Carriere Glass

$54.00

Clos Cibonne Tibouren

$65.00

Valpolicella

$44.00

Dom. Amido CDR

$45.00

Capcanes Mas Collet

$46.00

Nizza Barbera

$46.00

B Chianti Classico

$47.00Out of stock

Franck Besson Beaujolais

$48.00

Matanzas Creek Merlot

$48.00

Terrazas Malbec

$50.00

Tornatore Etna Rosso

$51.00

Quivera Zin

$57.00Out of stock

Sokol Blosser PN

$60.00Out of stock

Monastrell

$67.00

Terre Rouge Syrah

$70.00

De Martino Carignan Vigno

$75.00

Hirsch

$87.00

Foley Griffin

$87.00

Hardin Cab

$90.00

Barbaresco

$95.00

Casanuova Delle Cerbaie Brunello

$100.00

CDP

$105.00

NSG

$110.00

Rizzardi Amarone Della Valpolicella

$135.00

Stonestreet Cabernet

$150.00

Olivier Guyot Morey St Denis

$165.00

Seghesio Zin

$60.00

Singha Pale Lager

$5.00

Fullsteam 'Paycheck' Pilsner

$5.00

Heffeweisssbier

$7.00

Get Down Stout

$6.00

Resolution

$5.00Out of stock

New Anthem IPA

$7.00

Hitachino

$8.00

Stranger Than Fiction Porter

$7.00

Potter’s Petite Cider

$6.00

Noble Merchant Chai Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Artifact Cider

$8.00

Citizen 'Dirty Mayor'

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

737 9th Street, Durham, NC 27705

Directions

Gallery
Juju Durham image
Banner pic
Juju Durham image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vin Rouge - 2010 Hillsborough Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2010 Hillsborough Rd Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street
orange star4.6 • 425
811 North Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.5 • 37
501 Washington St., Suite C Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Corpse Reviver Bar & Lounge from Durham Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
715 Washington Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street
orange star4.2 • 1,342
644 Foster Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Bull McCabes Irish Pub
orange star3.7 • 406
427 W Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Grill - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,475
5826 Fayetteville Rd Durham, NC 27713
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston