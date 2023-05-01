Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Vietnamese

Jujube

review star

No reviews yet

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L

CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517

Popular Items

Kung Pao

$22.00

blackened chili, garlic, scallion, carrot, peanut, & your choice of protein

Beef Bulgogi

$26.00

Korean Gochujang BBQ'd beef, Hong Kong Noodle, scallion, red pepper, sesame, egg

SIDE Cucumber Salad

$5.00

cucumber, sweet chili, red onion, cilantro (GF/vegetarian/vegan)

DINNER

Appetizers

Steamed BBQ Pork Belly Dumplings

$9.00

(4) with dipping sauce

Spicy Oyster Mushroom Curry Soup

$8.00

coconut milk, lime, crispy shallot, cilantro (GF) ***shellfish allergy***

Crispy Cauliflower

$14.00

jalapenos, red pepper, arugula, orange glaze (gluten free, vegan)

Pan-Fried Chicken & Shiitake Dumplings

$9.00

(4) with soy-chili crisp dipping sauce

Bok Choy & Shiitake Mushrooms

$13.00

crispy shallot, bean sprout, garlic, chili (GF/vegetarian/vegan)

Beef Short Rib & Goat Cheese Wontons

$16.00Out of stock

(5) hot pepper-basil jam, cilantro

Pear Salad

$12.00

Artesian lettuce, wine poached Asian Pear, orange segments, pickled red onion, bruleed macadamia nut Thai vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

garlic, pepper, ginger, shallot, orange glaze (GF)

Steamed Mushroom & Cabbage Dumplings

$9.00

(4) with ginger-soy dipping sauce (vegetarian/vegan)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

dried apricot, peanut, pickled onion (GF)

Sweet Potato Fritters

$9.00

black vinegar, cilantro (GF/vegetarian)

Vietnamese Sandwiches

toasted ciabatta, carrot, daikon, fresh herbs, cucumber, sweet chili mayo, jalapeño, Asian slaw, & your choice of protein

Banh Mí

$16.00

toasted ciabatta, carrot, daikon, fresh herbs, cucumber, sweet chili mayo, jalapeño, Asian slaw, & your choice of filling

Large Plates

Lemongrass Grilled Hanger Steak

$29.00

cucumber salad, peanut sauce, cilantro (GF)

Jujube Bolognese

$23.00

shredded pork, hoisin, scallion, rice noodle

Gado Gado

$20.00

grilled & marinated vegetables, tofu, Szechuan black bean, peanut sauce (vegetarian/vegan)

Seared Rice Noodles

$22.00

shiitake, woodear, & oyster mushroom, ginger, chili, scallion (GF/vegetarian/vegan)

Beef Bulgogi

$26.00

Korean Gochujang BBQ'd beef, Hong Kong Noodle, scallion, red pepper, sesame, egg

Pan-Seared Filet of Salmon

$28.00

green curry, sweet potato, spinach, scallion (GF) ***contains shellfish***

Kung Pao

$22.00

blackened chili, garlic, scallion, carrot, peanut, & your choice of protein

Fried Rice Entrée

$14.00

carrot, scallion, oyster mushrooms, bok choy (GF/vegetarian/vegan)

Dinner Side Choice

SIDE Szechuan Beans

$6.00

crispy green beans, black beans, Szechuan sauce, shallots, peanuts (GF/vegetarian/vegan)

SIDE Cucumber Salad

$5.00

cucumber, sweet chili, red onion, cilantro (GF/vegetarian/vegan)

SIDE Asian Slaw

$6.00

Napa cabbage, carrot, Daikon (GF/vegetarian)

SIDE Peanut Sauce

$2.00

GF/vegetarian/vegan

SIDE Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed, edamame, pea shoots, sesame vinaigrette (GF/VV)

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.00

(GF/vegetarian/vegan)

DESSERTS

Dessert

Curry Carrot Cake with buttercream filling * contains nuts

Mousse

$12.00

Dark Chocolate with cookie crumble

Pot De Creme

$12.00

Peanut Butter Pot De Creme, sour cream, black lava salt

Carrot Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot & Ginger Cake, orange anglaise, chili whipped cream

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for ordering with us! Jujube has implemented a 15% service fee on all orders, which goes directly to our servers. You are welcome to leave more if you like!

Website

Location

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517

Directions

