Restaurant info

Juju’s is a small, approachable quick service joint aimed to be yum and fun. Our mission is to provide simple, high quality foods that pop – in an awesome, affordable way. From slinging krispy bites and slapping soft serve like you never knew existed – we push flavor to the brink. When you eat at jujus, it’s like hosting a party and inviting all your taste buds. We like to keep it krispy and we're not just talking chicken.