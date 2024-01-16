- Home
Juke Fried Chicken 182 Keefer St
182 Keefer St
Vancouver, CN V6A 1X4
Cocktails
Chickadee Cocktails
- 2 Minutes to Midsummer$16.00
- Black Lodge$17.00
- Blitz Kid$16.00
- Greyscale$15.00
- Orange Prince$16.00
- Pumpkinhead$16.00
- Red Light$16.00
- Ride the Catbus$15.00
- Tai-Pan$18.00
- Valley of the Wind$18.00
- Bohemian Raspberry$16.00
- Living Verdita Loca$16.00
- Tijuana Grass$16.00
- Dealers Choice$16.00
- Dealers Shot$8.00
- Pear-Ah-Fawcett$18.00
- Bingo Bongo$18.00
- New Phone Hoot This?$18.00
- Beys Hard Lemonade$12.00
- The Coupe de Ville$13.00
- Industry Lager$5.00
- Industry Daiquiri$10.00
Classic Cocktails
- Air Mail$15.00
- Amaretto Sour$15.00
- Americano$12.00
- Aviation$15.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Bamboo$14.00
- Bensonhurst$15.00
- Between the Sheets$14.00+
- Bijou$16.00
- Boulevardier$16.00
- Bourbon Sour$15.00
- Bramble$14.00
- Brown Derby$15.00
- Caipririnha$15.00
- Champagne Cocktail$15.00
- Clover Club$15.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Dark & Stormy$14.00
- El Diablo$14.00
- French 75$14.00+
- Gimlet$14.00
- Gin Fizz$15.00
- Gin Sour$15.00
- Hanky Panky$15.00+
- Hemingway Daquiri$15.00
- Hotel Nacional$14.00
- Jungle Bird$15.00
- Kir Royal$14.00
- La Louisane$15.00
- Last Word$16.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$15.00+
- Margarita$15.00+
- Martinez$15.00
- Martini$15.00
- Meat Hook$15.00
- Mimosa$13.00+
- Mint Julep$15.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Naked & Famous$15.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Oaxaca Old Fashioned$14.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Old Pal$14.00
- Old Cuban$15.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Paper Plane$16.00
- Pegu Club$15.00
- Penicilin$16.00
- Pimms Cup$12.00
- Pisco Sour$15.00
- Red Hook$15.00
- Remember the Maine$15.00
- Rosita$15.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Sherry Cobbler$15.00
- Sidecar$16.00+
- Singapore Sling$14.00
- Southside$16.00
- Tom Collins$15.00
- Toronto$16.00
- Trident$15.00
- Trinadad Sour$15.00
- Twentieth Centuary$15.00
- Vancouver$14.00
- Vesper$15.00
- Vieux Carre$17.00
- Ward 8$15.00
- Ward 9$15.00
- White Lady$15.00
- Widows Kiss$17.00
- Zombie$17.00
Liquor
Gin
- Brokers$7.00+
- Aviation$8.00+
- Beefeater$7.00+
- Bombay East$7.00+
- Botanist$8.00+
- Brockmans$7.00+
- Citadelle$7.00+
- Citadelle Jardin$8.00+
- Drumshanbo$9.00+
- Elephant$9.00+
- Ford$8.00+
- Hendricks Neptunia$9.00+
- Nikka Gin$10.00+
- Romeos$9.00+
- Roku$9.00+
- Saigon$10.00+
- Sheringham Seaside$9.00+
- Tanqueray$8.00+
- Tanqueray 10$10.00+
- Tobermory$9.00+
Tequila/Mezcal
- El Jimador Blanco$7.00+
- Kah Blanco$10.00+
- Volcan Blanco$13.00+
- El Jimador Reposado$8.00+
- Kah Reposado$11.00+
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00+
- Herradura Reposado$11.00+
- Volcan Reposado$14.00+
- Tromba Anejo$10.00+
- Kah Anejo$13.00+
- Volcan Cristalino Anejo$15.00+
- LSM Doba-Yej$11.00+
- Montelobos$9.00+
- Koch El Espadine$11.00+
- La Gritona$12.00+
- Vida Mezcal$11.00+