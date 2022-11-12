Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Juke N Jive Creamery 6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101

305 Reviews

$

6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101

Braselton, GA 30517

Popular Items

PINT/4 Scoops

SCOOPS

1 SCOOP/4 OZ

1 SCOOP/4 OZ

$4.75
2 SCOOP/8 OZ

2 SCOOP/8 OZ

$6.50
3 SCOOP/12 OZ

3 SCOOP/12 OZ

$7.95

PINT/4 Scoops

$9.95

QUART/8 Scoops

$18.95

SUNDAES

SUNDAE (BROWNIE)

SUNDAE (BROWNIE)

$6.95
SUNDAE (HOT FUDGE)

SUNDAE (HOT FUDGE)

$6.95

SUNDAE (REESES PIECES)

$6.95
SUNDAE (TURTLE)

SUNDAE (TURTLE)

$6.95

SUNDAE (CUSTOM)

$6.95

DESSERTS

Homemade Spice cake with pineapple, pecans, banana.
APPLE CRISP

APPLE CRISP

$5.25

Made in house. Topped with an oatmeal and butter crumb topping.

CARROT CAKE

$5.25Out of stock

Homemade spice cake with a cream cheese frosting.

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.25

Homemade Moist Dark chocolate cake with a creamy chocolate frosting

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$5.95

Chocolate and White Chocolate mousse cake

COOKIE-Red Velvet

COOKIE-Red Velvet

$3.40

4 inch red velvet cookie filled with white and milk chocolate chunks.

COOKIE-Chocolate Chip

COOKIE-Chocolate Chip

$3.40

4 inch large cookie. Made on site.

COOKIE-Reeses PB

$3.40
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$5.25

Homemade moist chocolate cake topped with a delicious peanut butter frosting.

Hummingbird Cake

$5.25
ITAILAN FESTIVE CAKE

ITAILAN FESTIVE CAKE

$5.25Out of stock

Buttery pound cake with coconut and toasted pecans. Frosted with a buttercream coconut and pecan icing.

LEMON CAKE

LEMON CAKE

$5.25

Moist homemade lemon cake with a rich lemon frosting.

LIME CAKE

$5.25

Moist homemade lime cake topped with a cream cheese frosting.

LIME CUPCAKE

$3.45Out of stock
NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$5.25
PEACH COBBLER

PEACH COBBLER

$5.25

Mams's southern peach cobbler recipe. Made in house.

PECAN PIE BREAD PUDDING

PECAN PIE BREAD PUDDING

$5.25

Pecan bread pudding with a bourbon sauce. Made in house.

RED VELVET CAKE

RED VELVET CAKE

$5.25

Homemade red velvet cake with a cream cheese topping.

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$5.25Out of stock

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$5.25

Homemade strawberry cake with a strawberry cream cheese frosting.

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$5.95
ICE CREAM W/Dessert

ICE CREAM W/Dessert

$1.60

FLOATS

Coke Float

$6.20

Coke Zero Float

$6.20Out of stock

Fanta Grape Float

$6.20

Fanta Orange Float

$6.20

Root Beer Floats

$6.20

Sprite Float

$6.20Out of stock

Cold Brew Float

$6.20

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Hot Chocolate Bomb

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$6.00

These are made with Merckens chocolate and filled with gourmet cocoa and mini marshmallows. These make great holiday gifts.

HCB 4 pack

HCB 4 pack

$22.00

These are made with Merckens chocolate and filled with gourmet cocoa and mini marshmallows. These make great holiday gifts.

HCB 6 pack

HCB 6 pack

$34.00

These are made with Merckens chocolate and filled with gourmet cocoa and mini marshmallows. These make great holiday gifts.

Chocolate Spoon

$2.00

BEVERAGE

BIG HC BOMB

$5.95Out of stock

COKE

$2.49

COKE ZERO

$2.75

FANTA GRAPE

$2.49

FANTA ORANGE

$2.49

HCB

$5.95Out of stock

ROOTBEER

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49

WATER

$1.75

Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Taste Back In Time

Location

6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101, Braselton, GA 30517

Directions

Gallery
Juke N Jive Creamery image
Juke N Jive Creamery image
Juke N Jive Creamery image

