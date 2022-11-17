Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jukebox Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3741 us 17 Ste 500

Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tossed Chicken Tender Basket
French Fries
10 Piece Wing

Appetizers

Carrots

$2.50

Carrots and Celery

$2.50

Celery

$2.50

Chicken Skewers

$9.25

(4) Grilled Chicken Skewers

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.25

(4) Tenders served w/ Side

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

Chips & Salsa

Colossal Pretzel

$8.50

Huge Salted Soft Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

French Fries

$4.00+

Seasoned Fries

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.95

Mac & Cheese Bites w/ Bacon Crumbles

Fried Mushrooms

$7.25

Hand Breaded Fresh Fried Mushrooms

Fried Pickle Fries

$8.25

Fried Pickle Fries

Garlic Parmersan Pretzel

$9.25

Huge Seasoned Soft Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.25

(8) Jalapeno Poppers stuffed w/ Cream Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

(8) Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Onion Rings

$7.75

Hand Breaded Fresh Fried Onion Rings

Popcorn

$3.00

Pork Pot Stickers

$9.25

(8) Pork Pot Stickers

Sampler Platter

$15.75

Pick (4) Items:

Shrimp Basket

$10.95

(8) Fresh Shrimp

Tater Tots

$4.00+

Tater Tots

Tossed Chicken Tender Basket

$9.75

(4) Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce served w/ side

Wings

6 Piece Wing

$8.95

10 Piece Wing

$12.75

15 Piece Wing

$17.75

20 Piece Wing

$23.00

Burgers

Single Patty

$10.95

1/2 Burger w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle

Double Patty

$13.95

(2) 1/2 Burger w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle

Patty Melt

$11.95

1/2 Burger Patty w/ Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions on Texas Toast

Sandwiches

Jukebox Club

$13.25

Ham, Turkey, Bacon w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese on Texas Toast

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Shaved Steak w/ Sauteed Peppers & Onions

Jukebox Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Fried or Grilled Chicken w/ your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle

Texas Toast Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Cheese your way

Grilled BLT

$8.50

Classic BLT grilled on Texas Toast

Jukebox Quesadilla

$7.95

Grilled Flour Tortilla w/ cheese, bell peppers, & onion served with lettuce, salsa & sour cream

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, onion, shredded cheese, & croutons

Club Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, bacon, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumber, carrots, shredded cheese, & croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side Salad

$4.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, & carrots

Daily Special

Burger Special

$10.00

Ham Croquet

$8.95

Soup Special

$8.95

Add Ons

BBQ

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Boom Boom

$0.75

Buff Blue

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Carribbean Jerk

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Crazy Hot

$0.75

Franks Dry Rub

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

JB Sauce XXX

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Medium

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

Naked

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Siracha

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Teriyaki

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Bacon

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Regular Red Bull

$4.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.25

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.25

Tropical Red Bull

$4.25

Blueberry Red Bull

$4.25

Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great local bar and grill with amazing food!

Location

3741 us 17 Ste 500, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

All Things Chocolate & More
orange star4.8 • 1,164
10471 Ford Ave suite D Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext
La Casita Peruvian - 104 Dogwood Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
104 Dogwood Avenue Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext
Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Ocean Hwy, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext
Riverboat Pizza Company
orange star4.4 • 768
5975 Ogeechee Rd Savannah, GA 31419
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Georgetown
orange star4.1 • 1,728
1190 king george blvd savannah, GA 31419
View restaurantnext
Fish Tales - 3203 Fort McAllister Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3203 Fort McAllister Rd Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond Hill

All Things Chocolate & More
orange star4.8 • 1,164
10471 Ford Ave suite D Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond Hill
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston