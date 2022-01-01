Restaurant header imageView gallery

JukeBox Diner

4890 Carlisle Pike

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Order Again

Milkshakes

Malted Milkshake

$3.49

Milkshake

$2.99

Beverages

Soft Drink

$1.99

Water

Coffee

$1.29

Decaf

$1.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.19

Cappacino

$2.59

Milk

$2.09

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Hot Tea

$1.99

Sm Juice

$1.99

Lg Juice

$2.99

PUMPKIN SPICE CAPPUCCINO

$1.59

Start your Engines

Appetizer Soft Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Appetizer Loaded French Fries

$9.99

Appetizer Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

Appetizer Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Appetizer corn nuggets appetizer

$7.99

Appetizer (6) WINGS

$5.99

Appetizer (12) WINGS

$10.99

Appetizer Crab Pretzels

$11.99

Appetizer Buffalo Chicken pretzels

$10.99

Appetizer Pickle Chips

$7.99

Appetizer Thunderbird

$9.99

Fresh And Fit

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Lettuce Egg Salad

$2.59

Side Salad

$2.29

Spinach salad

$11.99

Knuckle Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese Club

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.99

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Original Greek Gyro

$8.99

Reuben

$8.99

Rachael

$7.99

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Haddock Sandwich

$9.99

Crab Cake

$10.99

Cuban

$10.99

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Monte Cristo

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$3.99

Chicken Salad

$3.99

BLT

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$6.99

Maple Bourbon BBQ Chicken

$8.99

WRAP Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

WRAP Turkey Bacon Swiss

$7.99

WRAP Ham & Cheese

$6.99

WRAP BLT Chicken

$9.99

WRAP Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

WRAP Taco

$7.99

WRAP BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Hot Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.99

Hot Rod Cheesesteaks

Bill’s Favorite

$9.99

California Cheesesteak

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak

$9.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Signature Burgers

Al Capone

$8.99

The Greaser

$10.99

Elvis

$9.99

Do Wah Diddy

$8.99

The Pink Lady

$8.99

Rockin Robin

$10.99

Ricky Ricardo

$9.99

Greek

$10.99

Plain Hamburger

$4.99

Plain Cheeseburger

$6.99

Chubby Checker

$13.99

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Baskets

Fish and Chips

$10.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Clam Strips

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Land And Sea

Fried Haddock

$13.99

Broiled Haddock

$13.99

Crab Cake (1)

$12.99

Crab Cake (2)

$14.99

Butterfly Shrimp

$10.99

Fried Salmon Cakes

$11.99

Stuffed Broiled Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Chopped Sirloin

$10.99

Combination Platter

$18.99

Fish and Shrimp

$13.99

Italian Specialities

Spaghetti with Marinara

$8.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.99

Cheese Stuffed Shells with Marinara

$9.99

Lasagna

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$13.99

Comfort Food

Meatloaf

$9.99

Liver and Onions

$10.99

Roast Turkey with Filling

$11.99

Roast Beef with Filling

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Stir Fry Chicken and Rice

$11.99

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Virginia Bone In Ham Steak

$11.99

Mashed Potato bowl

$8.99

Loaded Mashed potato bowl

$7.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.59

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Vegetable of the day

$1.89

Cucumber and Tomato Salad

$1.79

Coleslaw

$1.59

Applesauce

$1.59

Cranberry Orange Salad

$1.89

Corn Nuggets

$2.09

Apple Wedges

$2.09

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.79

Onion Rings

$2.59

Cup soup

$2.79

Bowl soup

$3.79

Crock French Onion

$4.79

Crock chili with onions&cheese

$4.79

Peaches

$1.59

Filling

$1.99

Veg of day broccoli

$2.09

Veg of day stew toms

$1.99

Veg of day Mac cheese

$1.99

French Fries w/ gravy

$2.99

French Fries loaded (side order)

$3.99

Baked Potato After 4 pm

$2.59

Baked Potato Loaded

$3.99

1.59 Soup cup

$1.59

1.59 salad add on

$1.59

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Shrimp Basket

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti w/Marinara & Meatball

$8.99Out of stock

Wake Up Little Susie

Two Egg Any Style

$2.99

Two Eggs Any Style w/6oz Flatiron

$11.99

Two Eggs Any Style w/Sausage

$5.99

Two Eggs Any Style w/Ham

$5.99

Two Eggs Any Style w/Bacon

$5.99

Two Eggs Any Style w/Country Bone in Ham Steak

$10.99

Two Eggs Any Style w/Scrapple

$5.99

Two Eggs Any Style w/Corned Beef Hash

$8.99

Two eggs w/ TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.99

EGGS BENEDICT

$9.99

CRAB BENIDICT

$11.99

Two eggs w/ Country Fried steak

$10.99

A

Omelets

Plain Egg Omelet

$4.99

Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Mushroom And Cheese

$7.99

Western And Cheese

$8.99

The Porker

$9.99

Greek Omelet

$8.99

Broccoli And Cheddar Omelet

$7.99

Fresh Garden Omelet With Cheese

$8.99

The El Camino

$8.99

Gyro Omelet With Feta Cheese

$7.99

Alpine omelet

$7.99

Florentine Omelet

$7.99

Flapjacks

Single Flapjack

$2.99

Short Stack Flapjacks

$5.49

Full Stack Flapjacks

$6.99

Specialty Flappers

$7.49

The Hot Rod

$7.99

KIDS PANCAKE

$2.99

Pumpkin pancakes

$7.99

Single Blueberry pancake

$3.99

Single Chocolate Chip pancake

$3.99

Juke Box Special

Juke Box Special w/ Fr Toast

$10.99

Juke Box Special w/ Pan

$10.99

Favorites

Home made Chipped Dried Beef

$6.99

Entree Sausage Gravy

$6.99

French Toast

Plain French Toast

$7.99

Bananas Foster French Toast

$8.99

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$8.99

Strawberries and Cream French Toast

$8.99

Cannoli French Toast

$8.99

Strawberry / Banana French Toast

$8.99

SINGLE French Toast

$2.99

SHORT French Toast

$6.99

Rockin' Sammiches

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.79

Ham egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Western Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.59

Scrapple Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.59

Sweet Griddle Sammich

$7.99

Monte Crisco Sandwich

$8.99

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.79

Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Waffles

Waffle

$5.79

Waffle w/Ice Cream

$6.59

Waffle w/Bacon

$6.99

Waffle w/Ham

$6.99

Waffle w/Sausage

$6.99

Waffle w/Strawberries

$7.99

Waffle w/Blueberries

$7.99

Waffle w/Bananas Foster

$8.99

Waffle w/Apples

$8.99

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$3.29

Side Sausage

$3.09

Side Scrapple

$3.09

Side Ham

$3.09

Side Homefries

$2.59

Side Homefries w/Onion

$3.54

White Toast

$1.29

Wheat Toast

$1.29

Rye Toast

$1.29

Bagel Plain

$2.09

Bagel Plain w/Cream Cheese

$2.69

English Muffin

$1.29

Cinnamon Toast

$1.59

Muffin

$1.50

Additional Egg

$0.95

Side Chipped Beef

$1.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.50

GRITS (CUP)

$2.29

GRITS BOWL

$2.99

Side Corned beef hash

$3.09

Oatmeal cup

$2.29

Oatmeal bowl

$2.99

Turkey sausage

$3.09

BISQUIT

$1.29

Additional 2 EGGS

$1.49

Fruit cup

$2.59

Raisin toast

$1.99

Sourdough Toast

$1.29

Great Balls of Fire

great balls of fire

$8.99

"57" Chevy

57 chevy w /coffee

$10.99

Santa

Santa

$4.72

Dinner Ice Cream

Kiddie Scoop

$1.59

Single Scoop

$2.69

Double Scoop

$3.69

Triple Scoop

$4.69

Small Sundae

$3.79

Large Sundae

$4.99

Banana Split

$5.89

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$4.79

Root Beer Float

$2.99

Plain Rolled Ice Cream

$3.99

Rolled Sundaes

$5.99

Milkshakes

Malted Milkshake

$3.49

Milkshake

$2.99

Flavored Milkshake

$5.99

Sundaes

CMP

$5.99

Hot Fudge

$5.99

Peanut Butter

$5.99

Wet Walnut

$5.99

Caramel

$5.99

Granny Smith

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Crushed Cherry

$5.99

Pina Colada

$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Chunky Monkey

$5.99

Reeses

$5.99

Chocolate Cherry

$5.99

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$5.99

Oreo

$5.99

Grassshopper

$5.99

Smores

$5.99

Brownie

$5.99

Banana Split

$5.99

Sm Sundae

$3.79

Lg Sundae

$4.99

Cake

cake

$4.99

pie

$3.99

pudding

Rice Pudding

$2.29

Tapioca Pudding

$2.29

Vanilla Pudding

$1.95

Chocolate Pudding

$1.95

Jello

$1.59

Mothers day coupon

Free dessert

Apple dumpling

Apple Dumpling

$4.99

Apple Dumpling w/ice cream

$5.99

Blue Plate Specials

Roast Turkey

$7.99

Roast Beef

$7.99

Meatloaf

$7.99

Spaghetti

$7.99

Monday – Pork and Sauerkraut

$6.99

Tuesday – Shrimp Basket

$7.99

Wednesday – Beef Stew

$7.99

Thursday – Chicken Pot Pie

$6.99

Friday – Baked Mac and Cheese

$6.99

liver onions

$7.99

SENIOR Meatloaf

$7.99

SENIOR LIver onions

$7.99

SENIOR Roast Turkey

$7.99

SENIOR Roast Beef

$7.99

SENIOR SALMON CAKE

$7.99

SENIOR Spaghetti

$7.99

SENIOR Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

SENIOR COBB Salad

$7.99

SENIOR CHEF Salad

$7.99

SENIOR Strawberry Pecan Salad

$7.99

SENIOR CAESAR

$7.99

KIDS CARS

KIDS CARS BY THEMSELVES

$1.99

Gift Certificate

Gift $10

$10.00

Gift $15

$15.00

Gift $20

$20.00

Gift $25

$25.00

Gift $30

$30.00

Gift $40

$40.00

Gift $50

$50.00

Candy

Cigs

$0.50

Necklace

$0.50

Cigar

$0.55

Smarties Lollipop

$0.89

Fireball

$0.10

Cow tales

$0.50

Bazooka

$0.15

Chick-O-stick

$0.15

Peanut chews

$0.25

BB BATS

$0.25

Santa lollipop

$1.49

Candy cane tree

$0.99

ZOTS

$0.50

Marshmallow poles

$0.35

Caramel cream

$1.25

Whoopie pie

$1.50

TOY CANDY LOLLIPOP

$0.99

All BIG cookies

$0.99

CRABBY PATTIES

$0.35

PB Egg

$1.50

Quart soup TO GO

Quart soup

$7.99

Quart cream crab

$8.99

EASTER BUNNY

Meal

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Directions

Gallery
JukeBox Diner image
JukeBox Diner image

