Shacksbury Dry Cider (12oz-4pk)

$11.00

Our take on a classic dry cider. Dry is a shape-shifter — equally at home at an upscale meal as it is over drinks with friends. The secret to its success is all about the apples: Cider-specific varieties make for dry, complex cider, and there’s no better apple for cider than the tannic and bittersweet Dabinett. Dabinetts aren’t grown in large commercial quantities in the United States — though we’re working to change that. Dry begins with juicy New England dessert fruit and then blends in fermented juice — never concentrate — pressed, fermented, and shipped by our friend Simon Day at Dragon Orchard in Herefordshire, England. The result bridges cider traditions from both sides of the pond for a cider that’s tannic and tremendously tasty. ABV 5.5%