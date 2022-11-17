- Home
Jukebox
538 Reviews
$
1404 W 29th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Popular Items
Starters
B's Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chipotle-Buffalo Chicken Dip, Carrot, Celery, Toasted Cleveland Bagel [Gluten Free Available-Sub GF Bagel or All Veggies]
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
Chipotle Braised Chicken, Spiced Cream Cheese, Chihuahua, Flour Tortilla, Side of House Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
Hummus N' Chips
Housemade Hummus, Sambal, Crispy Shallot, Sesame Seed with Shagbark Tortilla Chips [GFA V]
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Toasted Curry, Black Pepper Pecan, Crumbled Feta [GF VA]
Pierogi, Sausage & Kraut
Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
Potato Cheese Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Farmer’s Cheese, Cheddar, Onion
Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
Sweet Potato Black Bean Pierogi
Mashed Sweet Potato, Black Bean, Chipotle Spice [Vegan]
Kielbasa Link
Sourced from Toney's Baloney at the West Side Market. Served w/ Stadium Mustard
Beyond Sausage
Plant Based Italian Sausage
Kraut Side
Your choice Classic Caraway or Spicy Gnar Gnar. Made by Cleveland Kraut. [Vegan]
Sandwiches
Juke Burger
1/3-Pound Griddled Angus Chuck Patty, American Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greens, Ketchup Side, Brioche [Gluten Free Available & Vegan Available]. Add Bacon Or Mushrooms $2 Or Fried Egg $1* GF Modification: Sub GF Bread or GF Bagel. V Modification: Sub Beyond Patty. Sub Baguette, GF Bagel or GF Bread. No Cheese
Hingetown Burger
Smashed Beyond Burger Patty[V], Special Sauce, Double American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Sauteed Onion, Griddled Leavened Bun [GFA VA]
Everything Pork Melt
Everything Rubbed Pork Shoulder, Melty Provolone, Pickled Red Onion, Sliced Green Apple, Creamy Dill, Toasted CLE Bagel [GFA]
Chicken Club
Herbed Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Marinated Tomato, Crisp Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Leavened Pain De Mie [GFA VA]
Kielbasa Bahn Mi
K&K Portage Kielbasa, Pickled Radish, Gnar Gnar Kraut, Fresh Jalapeno, Creamy Mustard Aioli, Toasted Leavened Baguette [GFA VA]
Salads
Snacks
Catering
Pierogi Full Tray
36 Pierogi (1 or 2 Flavors), Sautéed Onions, 2 Dipping Sauces (12 Each) **1 Week's Advance Notice**
Pierogi 1/2 Tray
18 Pierogi (1 Flavor), Sautéed Onions, 2 Dipping Sauces (6 Each) **1 Week's Advance Notice**
Kielbasa 1/2 Tray
24 Half-Piece Sausages, Sautéed Onions, Stadium Mustard (12) **1 Week's Advance Notice**
Kraut (Pint)
Your Choice Cleveland Kraut Classic Caraway or Spicy Gnar Gnar [V GF] **1 Week's Advance Notice**
Hummus & Chip Tray
House Hummus, Shagbark Tortilla Chips, Sliced Cucumber, Celery, Carrot, Bell Pepper [VA] **1 Week's Advance Notice**
Veggie Tray
Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Carrots, Celery, Radish, French Onion Dip, House Ranch & Creamy Dill Dipping Sauces [VA GF] **1 Week's Advance Notice**
Chicken, Bacon & Swiss Sliders
24 piece - House Roasted Herbed Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Creamy Mustard, Served on Toasted Leavened Baguette **1 Week's Advance Notice**
Cocktails
Beer
Bell's Two Hearted Ale (16oz-4pk)
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, our American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, Two Hearted® is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. ABV 7%
Blue Moon White Ale (12oz-6pk)
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma. ABV 5.4%, IBU 9
Brooklyn Lager (12oz-6pk)
Brooklyn Lager unites flavors of toffee, toast, and caramel with a dry-hopped aroma full of grapefruit, flowers, and pine. Whether it’s in your favorite pint glass, a trusty bottle, or versatile can, Brooklyn Lager is the beer for the job. If you’re looking for the dry-hopped amber lager that changed the world, look no further. ABV 5.2%
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA (12oz-6pk)
An intense bouquet of tangerine and candied orange peel entice the nose while flavors of clementines, Valencia orange and subtle caramel provide counterpoint to an assertive bitterness and rich malt character. Bold hop flavor and aroma from six different hop varietals is front and center in this flavorful American IPA. ABV 7.5%, IBU 65
Columbus Bodhi DIPA (12oz-6pk)
An awakening of the senses by virtue of American hops. Pale golden in color, this double IPA showcases a unique blend of hops, highlighting the true nature of Citra®. ABV 8.3%, IBU 80
Dogfish Head Seaquenchale Gose (12oz-6pk)
Amazingly tart, refreshing crisp flavors of lime and the deeper slight bitter of black lime, a touch of salt on the tongue, a bit of malt sweetness in the finish. ABV 4.9%, IBU 10
Fat Head's Bumble Berry (12oz-6pk)
Brewed with fresh harvested spring honey and infused with fresh blueberries. A light, refreshing ale with a nice blueberry aroma, crackery malt flavors, a hint of sweetness and a refreshing blueberry finish. ABV 5.3%, IBU 13
Fat Head's Head Hunter IPA (12oz-6pk)
Head Hunter is an aggressively dry-hopped, West Coast-Style IPA with a huge hop display of pine, grapefruit, citrus and pineapple. A punch-you-in-the-mouth brew for those who truly love their hops! Uncivilized. Aggressive. Award-Winning. ABV 7.5%, IBU 87
Fat Head's Holly Jolly Winter Warmer (12oz-6pk)
Once upon a frozen evening way up north, a sweet local honey named Holly inspired our Jolly Fat Man (as only Holly can) to create this festive spiced holiday ale. We think you will enjoy this holiday creation with it's aromas and flavors of Christmas day. Sweet malt, ginger, honey and cinnamon spice. Sip this by the fire with your significant other. Who knows, maybe it will lead to a little inspiration of your own. From our Jolly Fat Man to yours, Happy Holidays. ABV 7.4%
Founders All Day IPA (12oz-6pk)
The beer you’ve been waiting for. Keeps your taste satisfied while keeping your senses sharp. An all-day IPA naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains and hops. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish. The perfect reward for an honest day’s work and the ultimate companion to celebrate life’s simple pleasures. ABV 4.7%
Great Lakes Christmas Ale (12oz-6pk)
Do not open ‘til Christmas? Whoever coined that phrase obviously hasn’t tasted Christmas Ale’s fresh honey, cinnamon, and ginger flavors. A Yuletide’s worth of holiday spices and sweet honey to keep you a-wassailing all season long. ABV 7.5%, IBU 30
Great Lakes Commodore Perry IPA (12oz-6pk)
What’s this? A British-style IPA named after the man who defeated His Majesty’s Royal Navy in the War of 1812? Consider this a bold, hoppy (and mildly ironic) plunder of war. Dry and well-hopped, with an arsenal of caramel malt flavors befitting the “Hero of Lake Erie.” ABV 7.7%, IBU 70
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold (12oz-6pk)
A classic award-winning balance of sweet malt and dry hop flavors, proudly waving the flag for Cleveland and refreshing beer drinkers everywhere since 1988. A humble hometown hero, draped in a people-pleasing blend of smooth malt and crisp hop flavors. ABV 5.8%, IBU 30
Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter (12oz-6pk)
Robust and complex, our Porter is a bittersweet tribute to the legendary freighter’s fallen crew—taken too soon when the gales of November came early. ABV 6%
Guinness Draught Stout (16oz-4pk)
Rich and creamy. Distinctively black. Velvety in its finish. This iconic beer is defined by harmony. Sip after sip, sweet counters bitter as the malt arrives on cue to compliment a base of roasted barley. Just as the unmistakable white head sits flush atop the dark beer, so do the flavors counter and combine perfectly. This is our greatest innovation. Truly unique. Perfectly balanced. Made of More ABV 4.2%
Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale (16oz-4pk)
Blended pine, citrus, papaya and mango. Dank. Apparent biscuit, lingering, obscenely dry. ABV 5.2%
Jackie O's Mystic Mama IPA (12oz-6pk)
Our West-Coast inspired India pale ale offers lots of flavor and aroma without over-powering the senses. A complex blend of 5 hops lend a firm bitterness to the notes of grapefruit, tangerines, and pine. A big dry hop addition of Citra and Simcoe hops give Mystic Mama a nose to stand up to the flavor. ABV 7%
Jackie O's Off Duty Lifeguard (12oz-6pk)
Soft, gently tart, and tremendously fruity, Off Duty Lifeguard packs tons of lively tropical flavors from fermentation on mango, guava, and passion fruit puree. A careful addition of Comet hops adds a light citrusy hop character to this vibrant wheat ale. ABV 5.5%
Jackie O's Who Cooks For You Hazy Pale (12oz-6pk)
Who Cooks For You is Jackie O’s first packaged hazy pale ale. Brewed and double dry hopped with over 3 lbs per barrel of both Cryo hop powder and hop pellets that were hand selected in Yakima, WA. This little number is full of bright aromas and flavors of mango, watermelon, and lemon. A subtle sweetness and soft bitterness will round out this fruit forward, low ABV creation. Named after the unmistakable Appalachian Barred Owl call, Who Cooks For You! ABV 5%
Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere Farmhouse Sour (16oz-4pk)
Bam Bière is a delicious, low-calorie, farmhouse ale named for our Jack Russell, who struck by a car, bounced back in fine tenacious Jack Russell fashion. This farmhouse ale is brewed for those of us who knocked down, have picked up, dusted off, and carried on undaunted. Golden, naturally cloudy, can conditioned, and dry-hopped for a tasty and tart balance of spicy malts, hops, and yeast. 4.5%
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale (12oz-6pk)
Big Wave is a lighter-bodied golden ale with a tropical hop aroma and flavor—smooth, easy drinking, and refreshing. The use of caramel malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer, and our special blend of hops provides a bright, quenching finish that makes it a struggle to not grab another one. ABV 4.4%, IBU 21
Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro (12oz-6pk)
Roasted chocolate malt and coffee notes build the foundation for this creamy stout. Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Just enough sweetness to keep the dark roast in check. Rich and robust, our classic Milk Stout exhibits notes of dark chocolate, freshly brewed coffee, caramelized sugar and roasted malt. ABV 6%, IBU 25
Market Garden Prosperity Wheat (12oz-6pk)
Formally known as *Street Wheat! If you’ve ever spent time in a German Beer Garden, you know how much they love their wheat beer. This Bavarian style Hefeweizen is a satisfying blend of sweet wheat and pale malts, clove and banana aromatics and the zesty tang of wheat beer yeast. ABV 6%, IBU 16
Masthead Sleigh All Day Holiday Red IPA (16oz-4pk)
Spruce tips possess many of the same aromas and flavors as hops, but also have a unique citrusy pine note. We used a blend of spruce tips and hops in this seasonal beer to yield balance between tropical hop goodness and piney dankess. ABV 7.2%
North High Honey Wheat (12oz-6pk)
Smooth and balanced with a soft malty finish. Brewed with Ohio sourced honey and malt from Marysville, OH. ABV 5.8%
Platform Haze Jude Hazy IPA (12oz-6pk)
Brewed with Simcoe and Michigan Chinook, this haze-filled wonder is a pineapple bomb that drinks smooth and is citrus Juicy. ABV 6%, IBU 46
Platform New Cleveland Palesner (12oz-6pk)
This Pilsner/Pale Ale Hybrid is a clear straw color with a crisp German malt body and refreshing Noble hop finish with floral and herbal aromas. This Pilsner/Pale Ale Hybrid is a clear straw color with a crisp German malt body and refreshing Noble hop finish with floral and herbal aromas. ABV 5%, IBU 23
Reissdorf Kolsch (11.2oz-4pk)
Very light color, slightly malty, fairly soft palate, dry finish. The Kölsch is fermented with an ale yeast, but matured at cooler "lagering" temperatures to produce an ale's fruity complexity with a lager's crispness. ABV 4.8%, IBU 27
Rhinegeist Truth IPA (12oz-6pk)
Rare are moments of truth, when you’ve struck the last match, belting out tunes with your friends, staring deep into the campfire – times when you feel infinite. Our Truth is found in the scintillating brilliance of hops. Brewed with a nod to the Pacific, hops sizzle with tropical fruit aroma, grapefruit and mango notes and a dry finish. ABV 7.2%, IBU 75
Urban Artifact Gadget Berry Sour (12oz-4pk)
A Midwest Fruit Tart Ale with 1,280 lbs of blackberries, 1,280 lbs of raspberries & 30g of vanilla beans per 30 BBL batch. ABV 7.9%
Victory Golden Monkey Tripel (12oz-6pk)
Belgian-Style Tripel. Nose is loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish. ABV 9.5%, IBU 25
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier (11.2oz-6pk)
Our golden-yellow wheat beer, with its fine-poured white foam, smells of cloves and impresses consumers with its refreshing banana flavour. It is full bodied and with a smooth yeast taste. To be enjoyed at any time,goes excellently with fish and seafood, with spicy cheese and especially with the traditional Bavarian veal sausage. Brewed according to our centuries-old brewing tradition on the Weihenstephan hill. ABV 5.4%
Cider, Seltzer & Kombucha
Ace Pineapple Cider (12oz-6pk)
Inspired by the House Family’s annual visit to the beautiful Hawaiian Islands our Pineapple cider is an ideal drink for tropical hot and humid climates. Our signature drink the Hawaii 5-0 is a mix of Ace Pineapple cider, coconut rum, ice and a garnish of fresh pineapple. This original cider is perfect for a backyard BBQ, or Bacon dishes. First pineapple cider developed in the world. ABV 5%
Downeast Original Unfiltered Cider (12oz-4pk)
Five fresh apples go into every can of downeast. filtering them out would mean filtering out flavor. nope. we leave the good stuff in there. The one that started it all. the original unfiltered craft cider. ABV 5.1%
Downeast Winter Blend Unfiltered Cider (12oz-4pk)
Winter Blend pairs well with deep sofas, warm blankets, and a crackling fire. Our winter offering starts with fresh apple cider. It is fermented with our ale yeast and aged on toasted oak chips, cinnamon bark, and nutmeg. Not overwhelming on the spice, Winter Blend finishes clean – with enough kick for a cold winter night. ABV 6.5%
Finnish Long Drink Cranberry (12oz-6pk)
A refreshing citrus soda with a premium liquor kick. Gin with natural grapefruit and juniper berry flavors. Unlike the seltzers made with fermented sugar, Long Drink is a true award-winning liquor that is smooth, refreshing and doesn't leave you with that full beer feeling. The last sip is as good as the first. Long Drink Cranberry is a great new taste. Like Traditional it's hard to explain but it's a taste that all of our American friends have loved. For a limited period only. ABV 5.5%
Original Sin Black Widow Cider w/ Blackberries (12oz-6pk)
The Black Widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples. ABV 6%
Rhinegeist Bubbles Rose Ale (12oz-6pk)
A bright, dry, and lithe Rosé Ale with apple, peach, and cranberry for tartness and blush. Bubbles erupts with effervescence and evanescence. ABV 6.2%, IBU 0
Shacksbury Dry Cider (12oz-4pk)
Our take on a classic dry cider. Dry is a shape-shifter — equally at home at an upscale meal as it is over drinks with friends. The secret to its success is all about the apples: Cider-specific varieties make for dry, complex cider, and there’s no better apple for cider than the tannic and bittersweet Dabinett. Dabinetts aren’t grown in large commercial quantities in the United States — though we’re working to change that. Dry begins with juicy New England dessert fruit and then blends in fermented juice — never concentrate — pressed, fermented, and shipped by our friend Simon Day at Dragon Orchard in Herefordshire, England. The result bridges cider traditions from both sides of the pond for a cider that’s tannic and tremendously tasty. ABV 5.5%
High Noon Grapefruit + Vodka Hard Seltzer (355mL-4pk)
Bursting with fresh-picked, sun-drenched, perfectly ripe flavors. Juicier than an early-2000s tracksuit. Pairs well with porch swing sunsets, cut off shorts, and long days at the lake. ABV 4.5%
High Noon Watermelon + Vodka Hard Seltzer (355mL-4pk)
Bursting with fresh-picked, sun-drenched, perfectly ripe flavors. Juicier than an early-2000s tracksuit. Pairs well with porch swing sunsets, cut off shorts, and long days at the lake. ABV 4.5%
High Noon Variety Pack - Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple (355mL-8pk)
Made with real vodka, real juice and sparkling water. Only 100 calories, no sugar added and gluten free. Try all sun soaked flavors with the variety pack which includes: 2 Pineapple, 2 Grapefruit, 2 Watermelon and 2 Black Cherry cans ABV 4.5%
Mom Water Karen Lemon Blueberry (12oz-4pk)
Bold, Daring and Unique. Karen contains crisp lemon flavor with a hint of blueberry. Drinks like lemon water with no harsh alcoholic taste. At 90 calories, Mom Water contains no carbonation, sugar, sodium, artificial preservatives or carbs ABV 4.5%
Onda Sparkling Tequila Blood Orange (12oz-4pk)
From a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. LIGHT & REFRESHING SPARKLING TEQUILA. 100 CALORIES. Gluten free. All natural ingredients. ABV 5%
Onda Sparkling Tequila Pineapple (12oz-4pk)
From a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. LIGHT & REFRESHING SPARKLING TEQUILA. 100 CALORIES. Gluten free. All natural ingredients. ABV 5%
Onda Sparkling Tequila Mixed Pack (12oz-8pk)
From a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. LIGHT & REFRESHING SPARKLING TEQUILA. 100 CALORIES. Includes Lime, Grapefruit, Watermelon, & Blood Orange. Gluten free. All natural ingredients. ABV 5%
Strainge Beast Ginger Lemon Hibiscus Hard Kombucha
The aroma’s ginger zip ushers in layered flavors of tart citrus, floral blossoms, and hints of mixed berry. Sparkling bright and dry on the finish, this beast loves to lure you back. ABV 7%
Whiteclaw Black Cherry Seltzer (16oz-4pk)
Our most popular flavor, Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, refreshing taste of White Claw® Hard Seltzer. ABV 5%
Whiteclaw Mango Seltzer (16oz-4pk)
Hard seltzer with a twist of fresh Mango flavor. Enjoy pure refreshment with this sweet, summer fruit flavor year-round. ABV 5%
Whiteclaw Variety Pack #1 (12oz-12pk)
The original Variety Pack Flavor Collection No.1 is made to share in your finest moments. Whether it's sweet Black Cherry, unmistakable Ruby Grapefruit, ripe Raspberry, or zesty Natural Lime, this pack has something for everyone. ABV 5%
Domestic Beer
Budweiser (12oz-6pk)
A flavorful American-Style lager. ABV 5%
Bud Light (16oz-4pk)
This light beer is brewed using a combination of barley malts, rice and a blend of premium aroma hop varieties. Featuring a fresh, clean taste with subtle hop aromas, this light lager delivers ultimate refreshment with its delicate malt sweetness and crisp finish. ABV 4.2%
Lone Star Beer Lager (12oz-6pk)
Lone Star Beer uses the finest hops with hearty grains from the Central and Northern Plains. Malted barley and corn extract combine to provide Lone Star with nature’s finest ingredients for brewing. Lone Star’s ingredients give this beer its full natural flavor. The choicest hops lend complexity and aroma to this beer, and its proprietary mashing regimen creates the perfect balance of alcohol, body, and character. The National Beer of Texas. ABV 4.65%
Michelob Ultra (12oz-12pk)
Michelob ULTRA is a superior light beer that is made for those living active and balanced lifestyles. This light lager is brewed with Herkules hops and wholesome grains, creating exceptional taste and a crisp, refreshing finish. Not only is this American beer made with no artificial colors or flavors, but it has just 95 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs per serving; by drinking Michelob ULTRA, you can enjoy a cold beer without compromising your active lifestyle. Enjoy this case of beer during dinner, social gatherings or get-togethers that call for refreshing drinks. The handle on this twelve pack of beer bottles makes it easy to transport with you anywhere. ABV 4.2%
Miller High Life (12oz-12pk)
A favorite among bartenders, brewers, and beer lovers in general, Miller High Life was launched as Miller Brewing Company’s flagship beer in 1903. Its crisp, easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category. True to its original recipe, it’s brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley, Galena hops from the Pacific Northwest, and Miller yeast. ABU 4.6%, IBU 7
Miller Lite (12oz-12pk)
The times change. But some things never do. The best times are spent together with our best friends drinking a few beers. That’s why we started brewing Miller Lite in 1975, why we made it taste great, and why we’ll never stop. It’s Miller Time. ABV 4.2%
Pabst Blue Ribbon (16oz-6pk)
Brewed with a combination of 2 & 6-row malted barley, select cereal grains and American and European hops, Pabst Blue Ribbon is fermented with a proprietary lager yeast. Our unique fermentation and maturation process results in a smooth, full bodied beer with a clean, crisp finish with a fine noble hop aroma. ABV 4.8%
Pacifico (12oz-12pk)
Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer. Cerveza Pacífico is named so because the Pacífico brewery is located in the Pacific Ocean port city of Mazatlán, in the state of Sinaloa, México. ABV 4.5%
Red Wine
Auspicion Cabernet Sauvignon
A classic Cabernet in structure and flavor, Auspicion Cabernet Sauvignon is loaded with juicy black fruit and ripe berries, balanced by mild tannins. The finish is accented by touches of chocolate, toffee, and vanilla.
Corvidae Lenore Syrah
Aromatic with rich, sweet berry notes of blueberry, boysenberry, red currant and plum. The mouthwatering acidity is nicely balanced with firm tannins and layers of bright bramble fruit. As this wine coats the palate, underlying hints of vanilla bean, peppercorn and sweet tobacco shine through. A robust finish includes chocolate and raspberry. 2018
Don Miguel Gascon Malbec
By selecting grapes from vineyards at varying elevations throughout Mendoza's high valleys, our winemakers achieve superb balance in the finished wine. The high altitude places the vineyards under intense sunlight, which translates into fruit with extraordinary flavor and aromatic expressions.
Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon (Organic)
Now accept the gift of the Fableist, which has been toiled and moiled over in an attempt to give both weary ants and shiftless cicadas peace of mind, and a belly full of warmth. Vibrant black currant, cedar and vanilla hit your tongue, as you're warmed by the comforts of blackberries and cherries. A strong finish wraps you in a fond embrace.
Field Recordings Fiction Red Blend (Organic)
Pours the color of darkest night. Heady aromas of blueberry pie, luxurious suede couches, ham paninis, unlit menthol cigarettes and roquefort tarts. Firm tannins anchor flavors of grilled meats, cherry cola, sweet carob and black licorice chews, all cased up together conveniently in a cigar humidifier. Drink now. You know you're going to, anyway. 2018
Herdade Do Rocim Portugese Red
The “Herdade do Rocim” Touriga Nacional is a genuine wine, produced from the passion of generations who have always had the greatest respect and tenderness for the land. Produced from Touriga Nacional grape variety.
Highway 101 Pinot Noir
Pale ruby color with floral notes of cherry blossoms lead into a dried cranberry, sage and strawberry fruit flavors. The crisp finish refreshes the palate for the next bite of food. This is a wine that works with a wide range of foods because of soft tannins and bright acidity.
Yalumba Y Series Shiraz
Deep crimson purple in color. Cascading aromas of wild blackberries, ripe blueberries and Black Forest cake are framed by hints of Indian spices. Rich and ripe, this Y Series Shiraz is a glorious mouthful of South Australia with layers of ripe blackberries and Christmas cake on the palate, enveloped in soft, juicy, fully ripe tannins. This wine drinks perfectly with red braised pork belly, or falafel wraps with hummus, tomato, cucumber, and tabouli. Best enjoyed with vegetarian nachos or gourmet sausages, mash and gravy.
White & Rose Wine
Acinum Extra Dry Prosecco
Yellow in color with greenish reflections. On the nose it displays a fruity bouquet with aromas of green apple and pink grapefruit. A smooth, crispy, extremely elegant palate with a long, fresh and tasty finish. Excellent as an aperitif or with fish dishes.
Angels & Cowboys Rosé
A Grenache based Rosé blend, crafted using the traditional Provençal method. Aromas are minerally and ethereal with hints of grapefruit, white peach and spicy floral notes. Vibrant acidity and deliciously great length. 2020
Corvidae Mirth Chardonnay
Mirth means happiness and this wine is just that! The Mirth is quintessential Chardonnay exhibiting bright tropical notes and excellent purity of flavor and balance unencumbered by oak flavor. The wine is fermented and cellared in stainless steel to preserve its freshness and varietal character. 2018
Debonne Pinot Grigio
Sweet, fragrant nose with soft apple & light, ripe peach on the palate. Hints of elderberry. Smooth, crisp finish.
Muirwood Sauvignon Blanc
Arroyo Seco, Monterey, CA- Handcrafted from grapes grown on the family's Suter Vineyard in Monterey County. With a slight peach and Meyer lemon beginning, this wine delivers a well-balanced finish of tangerine and grapefruit. 2020
Parducci Small Lot Blend Chardonnay
Bold and lively with quintessential Mendocino flavors of crisp apple, Asian pear, and a creamy vanilla-caramel finish. Aged in a combination of French and American oak. Vegan, produced in a "California Certified Sustainable Winery" (CCSW).
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc & Viognier
Crisp, bright, and vivacious, this is an aromatic white blend boasting a bouquet of honeysuckle, orange blossoms, ruby grapefruit, white peach, and jasmine tea. The entry is both bright and mouth filling, exhibiting refreshing acidity and roundness, opening to flavors of tangerine, lime, and lemon curd, lemongrass, ginger, white peach, and green apple. This delicious wine finishes clean and long with a lingering hint of lime. 2020
Scarpetta Prosecco
This Prosecco comes from the Grave del Friuli, Italy’s newest DOC region for Prosecco. We strive to make our Prosecco like the one we fell in love with twenty years ago; one that is light, refreshing and dry.
Valdo Floral Brut Rosé
Fresh and elegant with concentrated notes of raspberry and flowers. Fine perlage with a pleasant round, charming aromas of red and black berries. Blend: 75% Nerello Mascalese, 25% Glera
Yalumba Y Series Viognier
This award-winning Viognier is on the fresher, lighter end of the Viognier spectrum. It shows all the unique characteristics of this exotic variety, without being too rich on the palate. Aromas of honeysuckle, white flowers and a hint of apricot nectar with lively stone fruit flavors and a refreshing finish. 2020
Non-Alcoholic
Brew Dog Hazy AF - Alcohol Free Beer (12oz-6pk)
No alcohol just got juiced up. And Hazy AF lives up to the hype. All the attitude, all the flavour but none of the alcohol. Say hello to the juiciest alcohol free beer in town. Tropical fruits and grassy notes mix it up. Oats and wheat unite for a smoother ride. Full flavour, no alcohol, all out New England. Hazy AF - The Crushable crush. Less than 0.5% ABV
Brooklyn Special Effects Hoppy Amber N/A Beer (12oz-6pk)
Brooklyn Special Effects Hoppy Amber tastes just like a regular beer, but therein lies the special effect: it’s not. We use a special fermentation method that develops the flavors, aromas & character of beer with none of the alcohol, and a generous dry hopping resulting in lively hop notes and a clean finish. ABV 0%
Surely Sparkling Rose N/A Wine (750mL)
This sparkling non-alcoholic rosé is perfect for late night drinks and hangover-free mornings. Unlike other non-alcoholic brands that sell grape juice in a wine bottle, Surely works with the best California winemakers to make real wine. We use an innovative technology called Spinning Cone Column that removes the alcohol without sacrificing the taste. This gentle process uses vacuum distillation to reach a precise temperature so it retains its aroma and natural flavor. The end result? A non-alcoholic wine that tastes just like the real thing.
Frozen Pierogi
Potato Bacon [Frozen]
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion - 8per
Potato Cheese [Frozen]
Mashed Potato, Farmer’s Cheese, Cheddar, Onion - 8per
Buffalo Chickpea [Frozen]
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan] - 8per
Sweet Potato Black Bean [Frozen]
Mashed Sweet Potato, Black Bean, Chipotle Spice [Vegan] - 8per
Merchandise
Jukebox "Classic" Cranberry Shirt
Fresh for 2021 we reprinted our ORIGINAL Jukebox tee. Designed by local artist Joe Lanzilotta, you'll want to grab one of these while they last. American Apparel BB401W Heather Cranberry - the most comfortable shirt on the market!
Jukebox "9-Jukes" Black Shirt
A reboot of one our most popular designs. Subtle color ways highlight our original "jukebox". Designed by local artist Joe Lanzilotta, you'll want to grab one of these while they last. American Apparel BB401W Black - the most comfortable shirt on the market!
Jukebox Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Black
Bella+Canvas Fleece Collection crew neck sweatshirts, 52% cotton 48% polyester. What a dream!
Jukebox Knit Winter Hat
Made in the USA to warm your melon all winter long! Current quantity limited, restock coming mid-Decemeber 2021
Hingetown Browns Backers Shirt
100% of Proceeds donated to local nonprofits Drink Local Drink Tap & Cleveland International Film Festival. Join our Browns Backers Club by searching "Hingetown Browns Backers" on Google. Learn more about the Drink Local Drink Tap at https://www.drinklocaldrinktap.org/ & Cleveland International Film Festival at https://www.clevelandfilm.org/
Hingetown Browns Backers Iron-on Patch
100% of Proceeds donated to local nonprofits Drink Local Drink Tap & Cleveland International Film Festival. Join our Browns Backers Club by searching "Hingetown Browns Backers" on Google. Learn more about the Drink Local Drink Tap at https://www.drinklocaldrinktap.org/ & Cleveland International Film Festival at https://www.clevelandfilm.org/
Jukebox "Classic" Green/Coral Shirt
SALE! Original price $20, grab this high quality tee while it lasts! Sizes limited to L & XL
7-Year Anniversary Tank
Limited Edition 7-Year Anniversary Tank. We celebrated on Sunday 8/1 with a "Pool Party" theme. Buy now, flex your guns later!
Trivia
Virtual Trivia 11/30
NOTE - We will NOT host Virtual Trivia on 11/23 - that will be in-house only. Virtual resumes Wed 11/30. Hosted by DJ Tone Def, our virtual game is played via Zoom. Only one registration per team. Breakout rooms utilized to allow remote team-play. Registration will close at 7:15pm on game day. Zoom info to be emailed 90 min before game time. We also will host this game LIVE at Jukebox. There is no fee to play in person, but please email JukeboxCLE@gmail.com to reserve your table.
Staff Tips!
Staff Tips!
In a way to further support our entire staff, we added this extra tip item. If you're interested in contributing directly to our staff, we have started the bidding at $20. This does not limit your ability to add gratuity at checkout, but if you don't want to buy anything and simply kick some money to the team - this option is for you. Thank you!
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Full bar open inside & out! enjoy the patio on a warm summer night. Visit our new carryout store with cold beer, wine, pierogi, and more. Prepared food available as well via online ordering or delivery via UberEats & Grubhub!
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland, OH 44113