Jukes Ale Works

Popular Items
Beer To Go
Buy 3 Crowlers Get Captured Ghosts For $1 (No substitutions)
Buy 3 Crowlers Get a 4th Brewer's Choice Crowler for only $1.00. We rotate the beer frequently, cheers! (No substitutions)
Brain Slop
Everfest
A festbier for any season, our dark Marzen is our way of avoiding societal rules and expectations. A lot of breweries these days tend to release their fall seasonal beers during the heat of summer, so we took that approach even further by maintaining this toasty beer on tap year-round. Grab a pour and cheers to all the seasons.
Have A Day
Lightly bittered with columbus hops late in the boil followed by heaps of centennial and simcoe hops in the whirlpool. Dry hop additions of centennial, simcoe and the immensely tropical & fruity azacca hops make for an aromatic and flavorful sensory experience.
Little Lady
Little Lady is a beer first brewed by our lead brewer as a dedication to his wife. Over the years there have been many different iterations, but Little Lady has always returned to her original form with a simple grain bill of Pilsner and Wheat and a blend of French Strisselspalt and German Perle hops. Fermented with a special strain of Saison yeast, this beer finishes dry while maintaining a soft mouthfeel. Why buy her flowers when you can brew her a beer?
Merlin's Cream Ale
The property our brewery resides on has been home to a handful of businesses over the last century or so – A John Deere dealership, a hardware store, and until a few years ago a small engine repair shop run by Merlin Klintworth. Merlin called the space home for over half a century, eventually retiring at the age of 92. Here in the Cornhusker State, we wanted to pay homage to such a hard working individual with a Cream Ale, loaded with flaked corn and some specialty grains resulting in a slightly sweet beer with flavor and aroma of sweet corn, honey, and light toffee. This is our way of saying thank you to Merlin’s years of dedication to his community and appreciation that we now call our brewery home on the same ground he worked for so many years. This beer is brewed to embody the spirit and hard work we intend to maintain.
Ninja Juice
IPA with Warrior, Citra, & Simcoe hops with assertive citrus, pine, and resinous flavor and aroma to solidify a shared obsession of Ninja Turtles between father and son.
Ossuary
Our very first foray into Tmavé Pivo, a Czech-Style Dark Lager. 9 weeks in the making from grain to glass. Flavors and aromas of light bakers chocolate, medium roast coffee, and rye bread ornately come together to produce an artfully crafted resting place at a humble 5.9% abv.
Petite Fille Aux Cerises
Our Little Lady Grisette finished on tart cherries and rose water.
Pitter Patersbier
More hands makes less work! Yeast driven Belgian inspired ale with a simple grist bill of Pilsner & Abbey malts, a touch of dextrose, and some nice noble hop varieties in the kettle. Pitter Patter, Let's Get At 'Er!
The Harvester
Saison brewed with a generous addition of Rye Malt which was then allowed to free rise throughout primary fermentation with a unique strain of Saison yeast.
The Knife, The Knife, The Knife
Our Soul Seeking "The Harvester" Saison finished on pears and white peppercorns.
Treacherous Tongues
Hopped excessively with Columbus, Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, and Amarillo. All the citrus, all the pine, all the dank, all ready for your organoleptic amusement. You cannot escape their treacherous tongues. Ride it out.
Turbulence
Hazy DIPA with Columbus and Ella in the whirlpool, dry hopped with more Ella and some Hallertau Blanc and Motueka for good measure.
Wakizashi
Our lightest Lager to date brewed with Puffed Jasmine Rice, Lemon Drop hops, the cleanest filtered water, fermented cold with our house lager yeast, held below freezing temps for two full months. Pretty flowers, the most delicious popcorn, nutty grain, and a touch of lemon zest all wrapped up in what is likely the most crushable crispy lager we've ever produced.
Half Life Bottle
Blend of English Barleywine and Imperial Stout aged 20 months in a single Jim Beam Legent (ex-Sherry) cask.
It's Time For Guillotines 4 Pack
Hazy Triple IPA brutally hopped with Columbus, Zappa, Sabro, HBC-586, & Mosaic hops.
5-0 Malt Liquor 40oz Bottle
Elkhorn Oil
Our oatmeal sweet stout finishes with a viscosity akin to used motor oil. The addition of lactose and flakes oats increase the heft of the body. A silky and smooth ink black drink.
Starters
*Jukes Wings
Crispy deep-fried bone-in chicken wings with choice of house buffalo, our Ninja Juice BBQ, roasted garlic parmesan, sweet Thai chili sauce and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. (Wings are naked - not breaded)
*Salted Caramel Wing
Crispy deep-fried bone-in chicken wings with our bourbon caramel sauce glaze and sea salt. (Wings are naked - not breaded)
Brewpub Pretzel
Crunchy outside and chewy inside, our brewpub pretzels are served with our Merlin's Cream Ale beer cheese dipping sauce on the side.
Cheese Curds
Breaded deep-fried Wisconsin white cheese curds served with our house made Cajun ranch sauce.
Tator Tot Poutine
Our version of the classic Canadian dish. Crispy tater tots topped with house made black pepper gravy and Wisconsin white cheese curds. (Cheese curds are not breaded or fried)
French Fry Poutine
Our version of the classic Canadian dish. Crispy French fries topped with house made black pepper gravy and Wisconsin white cheese curds. (Cheese curds are not breaded or fried)
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy, golden-brown fries or tots smothered with warm, chili and our Merlin's Cream Ale cheese sauce.
Chili Cheese Tots
Crispy, golden-brown fries or tots smothered with warm, chili and our Merlin's Cream Ale cheese sauce.
Salads
Wedge Belly Salad
Iceberg lettuce, deep-fried pork belly, heirloom tomato, red onion, gorgonzola and creamy bleu cheese dressing with a balsamic glaze. (Substitute house made ranch upon request)
House Salad
Arcadian blend lettuce, heirloom tomato, croutons and red onion. Choice of house made ranch, bleu cheese, citrus vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, thousand island or honey mustard dressing.
Strawberry Feta Salad
Arcadian blend lettuce, sliced strawberries, candied pecans and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Soups
Cup of Beer Cheese
Rich cheese soup made with our Merlin's Cream Ale.
Bowl of Beer Cheese
Rich cheese soup made with our Merlin's Cream Ale.
Cup of Chili
Classic beef and bean chili kicked up a notch with spicy jalapenos.
Bowl of Chili
Classic beef and bean chili kicked up a notch with spicy jalapenos.
Burgers
*Ale Works Burger
Classic cheeseburger topped with iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of American, cheddar or Swiss cheese.
*Bear Wrestler
Cheeseburger topped with our Ninja Juice BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and shoulder bacon.
*The Boiler Melt
Cheeseburger topped with our Elkhorn Oil Stout caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and Jukes sauce served on dark rye.
*Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
Cheeseburger topped with provolone cheese, peanut butter and bacon.
Sub Beyond Meat plant-based patty
Beyond Burger Plant-Based Patty - Pea, Mung Bean, Faba Bean, Brown Rice, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Canola Oil, Calcium, Iron and Salt
Sandwiches
*Nashville Hot Chicken
Deep-fried chicken breast infused with our special house made cayenne pepper sauce served on a toasted potato bun topped with mayo and pickles. CAUTION - IT IS SPICY!!!
*Brewben
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, house made Russian dressing and Swiss cheese served on dark rye.
Artisan Brie Grilled Cheese
Melted brie and Swiss cheese, rotating Chef's choice jam served on toasted sourdough.
*Poached Apple Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, our Little Lady Grisette poached apple, garlic aioli, spinach and red onion served on a ciabatta bun.
*Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, shoulder bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on a tomato-basil tortilla with Cajun ranch.
*Messy JAW Loose Meat Sandwich
Reminiscent of one of our very favorite childhood spots off the North side of West Dodge & 80th. Served on a toasted potato bun with your choice of side. This one hits all the marks.
*Cuban Sando
Ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss, boiler sauce, all layered up thiccc on toasted ciabatta for a JAW take on the Cubano.
Entrees
*Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Classic white cod fillets deep-fried to a crispy golden brown in our Everfest Marzen batter. Lemon and tartar sauce on the side. Served with French fries. Substitute side upon request. (Offered Tuesday-Thursday)
Geaux Geaux Cajun Mac
Spicy Cajun Geaux Geaux cream sauce, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs.
Gouda Tuscan Pasta
Gouda cream sauce, cavatappi pasta, heirloom tomato, onion, spinach and garlic.
Sides
Tater Tots
Golden crispy outside and fluffy inside.
French Fries
Medium-cut, crispy and golden-brown.
Side House Salad
Arcadian blend, heirloom tomato, cucumber, crouton, red onion. Choice of House Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Citrus Vinaigrette, Poppy seed, 1000 Island, or Honey Mustard.
Cup of Beer Cheese Soup
Rich cheese soup made with our Merlin's Cream Ale.
Cup of JAW Chili
Classic beef and bean chili kicked up a notch with spicy jalapeno.
Side Dressing
Choice of house made dressings - Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Creamy Italian, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Thousand Island or Honey Mustard.
Side Sauce
Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Caramel Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Garlic Parmesan, Jukes Sauce, Nashville Hot or Tartar
Just for Kids
*Kids Cheeseburger
Served with American cheese and pickles, French Fries and kid's drink. (Coca-Cola products)
*Kids Chicken Nugget
Deep-fried chicken nuggets served with our Ninja Juice BBQ or house made ranch, French Fries and kid's drink. (Coca-Cola products)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Classic toasty grilled American cheese sandwich. Served with French Fries and kid's drink. (Coca-Cola products)
Kids Mac N Cheese
Macaroni pasta and creamy cheddar cheese sauce, French Fries and kid's drink. (Coca-Cola products)
Desserts
Soda, Cocktails, Cider & Hard Seltzers
Hibiscus-Lavender-Mint Lemonade
Jukes Homemade Lavender Mint Lemonade. Purified water, organic lemon juice, natural sugar combined with dried lavender and fresh sprigs of mint. Delicious!
Sprecher Craft Soda - Root Beer
Rich flavors that come from using Wisconsin honey. Sprecher sodas are aged just long enough to achieve peak flavor, super creamy mouthfeel and a frothy head. (No Caffeine and Gluten Free)
Coca-Cola Products
Coke, Diet Coke, Mr. Pibb, Sprite, Minute Maid Lemonade and Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea
Wine
House Cabernet Sauvignon
Layered with rich berry and dark ripe fruits, and smoky oak components.
House Chardonnay
Tropical aromas of pineapple, guava and mango. These aromas balance well with creamy flavors of caramelized sugar and Crème Brûlée.
House Pinot Grigio
Refreshingly crisp notes of green apple, white peach and citrus. Pairs well with fresh salads, rich seafood and grilled poultry.
House Rosé
Pleasing peach-scented and honeysuckle aromas with fresh sweet flavors of juicy stone fruit honeydew melon Fuji apple and ripe pear. Beautifully balanced with crisp acidity and clean finish.
Merchandise
20 Oz Tumbler with Lid (Black)
32 Oz Tumbler with Lid (Black)
Abyssal Mouth Sticker
Belgian Beer Taster Glass - 5 Oz
Bottle Coolie
Can Coolie
Credit Card Bottle Opener
JAW Logo Sticker - Large
JAW Logo Sticker - Small
Lawrence Tumbler Glass - 10 Oz
Malibu Sunglasses - Wood Tone
Natural Slate Coaster (ROUND -Black)
Natural Slate Coaster (SQUARE - Black)
Perl Goblet Glass - 13.5 Oz
Knit Beanie
Trucker Cap
*Consumer Advisory: Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood, poultry, seafood, shellfish & eggs may increase the risk of foodborne related illness.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
A family-owned and operated brewery and kitchen serving hand-crafted beer paired with high-quality pub food. Order online at jukesaleworks.com or call 402-779-8796. Cheers!
20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn, NE 68022