Jukes Ale Works

Merlin's Cream Ale

$13.75

The property our brewery resides on has been home to a handful of businesses over the last century or so – A John Deere dealership, a hardware store, and until a few years ago a small engine repair shop run by Merlin Klintworth. Merlin called the space home for over half a century, eventually retiring at the age of 92. Here in the Cornhusker State, we wanted to pay homage to such a hard working individual with a Cream Ale, loaded with flaked corn and some specialty grains resulting in a slightly sweet beer with flavor and aroma of sweet corn, honey, and light toffee. This is our way of saying thank you to Merlin’s years of dedication to his community and appreciation that we now call our brewery home on the same ground he worked for so many years. This beer is brewed to embody the spirit and hard work we intend to maintain.