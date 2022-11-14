Julee's Mocha 2900 W Broadway
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Coffee and Tea shop in the Nia Center on the 1st floor located in the West end of Louisville. We offer all espresso drinks, drip coffee, sandwiches, pastries and more. Hours are: Monday-Friday 7:00am- 3:00pm
2900 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211
