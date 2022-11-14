BG picView gallery

Julee's Mocha 2900 W Broadway

2900 W Broadway

Louisville, KY 40211

Chai Tea latte

Chai Tea

$6.00

Cold brew

Cold brew

$5.00

Espresso

Mocha

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso

$1.50

Frappe

Frappe

$5.00

Hot Tea

Black

$3.00

Chai

$3.00

Detox

$3.00

Green

$3.00

Herbal

$3.00

White

$3.00

Coffee

Drip

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

Peach

$3.00

Black

$3.00

Green

$3.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Refreshers

Berry

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

Milk

$0.50

Specialty

Julee's Story

$6.00

Butterly Love

$6.00

The Fetters

$6.00

Lucy

$6.00

Purple Reign

$6.00

It's Lovely

$6.00

S'more

$6.00

Precious Julee

$5.00

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Cup of Water

$0.25

Fall Drinks

Biscoff Cookie latte

$6.00

Caramel Apple

$6.00

Julee's Love

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice latte

$6.00

Juice Bar Smoothies

Green

$9.00

Pineapple Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry banana

$9.00

Tangy Pitaya

Refill

Refill

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

Breakfast Sandwiches

Warm breakfast sandwiches on a croissant. Plain egg and cheese, bacon, ham, turkey.

Bacon sandwich

$4.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Ham, Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Turkey Bacon, Egg and cheese

$5.00

Turkey, Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Lunch Sandwiches

A dressed sandwich on a croissant. Ham, turkey, chicken, buffalo.
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Fully dressed turkey sandwich on a croissant

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$6.00

Fully dressed ham sandwich on a croissant

Ham/Turkey

$6.00
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chicken salad sandwich on a croissant

Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

BLT

$4.00

Soup

Soup

$5.00

Soup Combo

$7.00

Pasties

Apple turn over

Apple turn over

$3.00

Apple filled pastry

Cinnamon roll

Cinnamon roll

$4.00

Cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese

Croissant

$2.00

Muffin

$3.00

Danish

$3.00

Chips

Regular

$2.00

Baked

$2.00

Donuts

Chocolate

$2.00

Powder

$2.00

Oatmeal

Almond

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Maple brown sugar

$1.00

Fruit

Apple

$0.50

Banana

$1.00

Oranges

$0.50

Fruit cup

$0.70

Coffee cake

Coffee cake

$1.00

Trail Mix

trail mix

$1.00

LB Treats

Cake Pops

$1.50

Banana Nut

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee Beans

$10.00

K-Cup

$10.00

Travelers

$17.00

Cups

cups

$5.00

Tea Bag

10 pouches of loose tea

Bag

$10.00

Single

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Coffee and Tea shop in the Nia Center on the 1st floor located in the West end of Louisville. We offer all espresso drinks, drip coffee, sandwiches, pastries and more. Hours are: Monday-Friday 7:00am- 3:00pm

2900 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211

