Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Chicken
Jules' Salty Grub and Island Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
JULES’ Salty Grub & Island Pub is located at the heart of the Bald Head Island Marina in Bald Head Island, North Carolina. Bald Head Island is North Carolina’s southernmost tropical Island located four miles off the coast of Southport. JULES’ opened its doors to Bald Head Island on October 8, 2019. Formerly known as MoJo’s on the Harbour, it is Bald Head Island’s only waterfront dining experience located in the heart of the Bald Head Island Marina. JULES’ is a neighborhood Harbour hangout as well as a waterfront dining escape for Island locals, guests, and Fido (PET-FRIENDLY DECK).
10 Marina Wynd, Bald Head Island, NC 28461
