Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Chicken

Jules' Salty Grub and Island Pub

review star

No reviews yet

10 Marina Wynd

Bald Head Island, NC 28461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BHI Burger
Island Wings
Fried Seafood Platter (2)

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$4.75

Unsweet Tea

$4.75

Pepsi

$4.75

Diet Pepsi

$4.75

Sierra Mist

$4.75

MT. Dew

$4.75

Cheerwine

$4.75

Sunkist

$4.75

Pink Lemonade

$4.75

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.75

Coffee

$4.75

Decaf Coffee

$4.75

Red Bull

$4.75

Tonic Water

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.75

Juice

$4.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Shirley Temple

$4.75

FIJI Water

$4.00

Perrier Lime

$7.50

All-day Menu - 8/1/2022

Hushpuppies

$12.00

Island Wings

$16.00

1 Lb Peel And Eat Shrimp

$28.00

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

Chefs Chips and Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Harbor House

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Steam Pot

$55.00Out of stock

Lou's Ribeye Steak

$40.00

Smith Island Scallops

$38.00Out of stock

BHI Burger

$20.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Fried Seafood Platter (1)

$26.00

Fried Seafood Platter (2)

$31.00

Devils Crablegs

$55.00

Desserts (Copy) (Copy)

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$12.00

Lava Cake A La Mode

$12.00

Brownie Sundae

$12.00Out of stock

Sides (Copy) (Copy)

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$6.00

Veggies

$6.00

Mini Salad

$8.00

Beer Cans and Bottles

Austin East Cider

$9.00

Blakes El Chavo Mango Habenero

$9.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Bucket

$22.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Light Bottle

$6.00

Guinness

$9.00

Heineken

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 19 Ounce

$12.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Ommission

$9.00

Red Stripe

$8.00

Shotgun Betty

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Sweet Josie Brown

$11.00

Sweetwater Goin' Coastal

$9.00Out of stock

Press Seltzer

$8.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$9.00

Yuengling Bottle/can

$6.50

Sour Monkey

$9.00

Komatsuro Gold Saki

$12.00

Omission Seltzer

$9.00

Bud Light Bucket

$22.00

Isla Key Lime Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Bud Zero

$6.50

Mango Tango

$12.00

WB Kolsch Krush

$8.00

Athletic NA

$8.00

Sierra Nev Summer Hazy Ipa

$8.00Out of stock

Flying Machine Escape From Lager Mountin

Escape From Lager Mountin

$11.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Lil Thing

$8.00

Tea West Lemon

$6.50

Tea West Peach

$6.50

True Lime Lyte

$9.00

Southern Pines Heif

$9.00

Sierra Nav Pale Ale 12 Oz

$8.00Out of stock

Shi Chiku Bai - Cold

$12.00

Sho Chiku Bai - Warm

$12.00

Sweetwater 420

$9.00Out of stock

Red Wine By The Bottle

BTL La Crema PN

$50.00

BTL Malbec

$42.00

BTL- Drifting Cab

$42.00

BTL- Vento Di Mare Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL- J Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL- Barrel Burner

$54.00

BTL- Locations Cab

$62.00

BTL- 22 Pirates Cab

$54.00

BTL- Serial Cab

$85.00

BTL- Justin Cab

$85.00

BTL-Serial Cab

$85.00

BTL Jules Cab

$42.00

BTL- Jules Merlot

BTL- Jules Malbac

Krug Jj Party

$75.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Btl Jules Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Jules Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL Franciscan Chard

$45.00

BTL La Crema Chard

$55.00

Stonleigh Sav Blanc

$54.00

BTL Chasing Venus SB

$55.00

BTL Whitehaven Sav Blanc

$55.00

BTL Raw Bar Vino Verde

$38.00

BTL Peter Mertes Reisling

$38.00

BTL Sokol Blosser Evolution

$42.00

BTL- Sunny Flowers Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL- Reata Chard

$62.00

BTL- Drifting Chard

$42.00

BTL- Stone Bay Sauv

$55.00

BTL-Pacifica Chard

$48.00

BTL- 707 Chard

$55.00

BTL- Raw Bar Vino Verde

$42.00

BTL- Conundrum White Blend

$55.00Out of stock

BTL- J Pino Gris

$55.00

BTL- Celsius Sauv

$50.00

BTL- Chevalier Sancerre Blanc

$75.00

BTL- Peter Mertes Riesling

$42.00

Mini Prisoner Chard

$42.00

Rose Wine By The Bottle

BTL - Yes Way Rose

$50.00

BTL Sparkling La Crema Rose

$88.00

BTL- Mumm Rose

$42.00

BTL- Maison No 9 Rose

$54.00

BTL- Fragile Orin Swift Rose

$56.00

Sparkling By The Bottle

BTL - Da Luca Prosecco

$38.00

BTL - Mumm Cuvee Napa Brut

$45.00

BTL - Biltmore Estate Blanc De Blancs

$42.00

BTL - Cuvee Francoise Brut Rose

$45.00

BTL- Rock Nest Brut

$42.00

BTL- La Marca

$50.00

Larent Perrier Sparkling Rose

$95.00

Captain's List

BTL The Prisoner 'Eternally Silenced'

$80.00

BTL Duckhorn 'Paraduxx'

$89.00

BTL Caymus Cab

$120.00

BTL Duckhorn Napa Cab

$89.00Out of stock

BTL- Duckhorn Merlot

$89.00

BTL Orin Swift '8 Years In The Desert' Red Zin

$85.00

BTL Orin Swift 'Machete' Petite Sirah

$75.00

BTL Perrier-Jouet

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Stags Leap Cab

$97.00

BTL Stags Leap Chard

$85.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$95.00

BTL La Crema Spark Rose

$90.00

BTL- Department 66 Red Blend

$68.00

BTL- Faust Cabernet Napa

$92.00

BTL- Cloudy Bay

$73.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab Napa

$195.00

BTL- Quilt Cab

$135.00Out of stock

BTL- Prisioner Cab

$80.00

BTL- Prisoner Cab Mini

$35.00

BTL- Chappellet Sig Cab

$155.00

BTL Chappellet Mountin Cuvee Red Blend

$120.00

BTL- Chappellet Calesa Chard

$138.00

BTL- Robert Mondavi Cab

$95.00

BTL- Hess Collectionb " The Lion Tamer" Cab

$145.00

BTL- Daou Bodygaurd Red Blend

$95.00

BTL- Double Diamond Cab

$165.00

BTL- Mount Peak Gravity Red Blend

$145.00

BTL- Mont Peak Sentinel Cab

$155.00

BTL- Boich Beckstopper Cab

$270.00

BTL- Boich Wall Road Cab

$275.00

BTL- Love Block Sauv Blanc

$75.00

Lil' Mates Grub

Kids Van Dog

$13.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Mac & Cheese

$13.50

Kids Beverages

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Jr Pink Lemonade

Jr Pepsi

Jr Diet Pepsi

Jr Sierra Mist

Jr Shirley Temple

Jr Cheerwine

Jr Ginger Ale

Jr Unsweet Tea

Jr Sweet Tea

Jr Fruit Punch

Jr Apple Juice

Jr Orange Tangerine

Out of stock

Jr Sunkist

Jr. Mt Dew

Jr Club Soda

Jr Arnold Palmer

Kids Water

Retail

BHI Tote

$2.00

Straw

$0.50

Jules' Logo Sticker

$4.00

Jules' Hook Sticker

$3.00

Jules' Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$27.00

Sweatshirt

$55.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Jules' Shirt

$25.00

Lulu Shirt

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00

Logo Wine Glass

$15.00

Wine Glasses 4

$50.00

Jules' Visor

$25.00

Jules Crew Shirts

$20.00

Jules Jacket Black

$99.00

Magnet/ornament

$15.00

Pour Decision

$30.00

Kids Tee

$40.00

Adult Boat Shirt

$45.00

Coffee Mug

$16.00

Pub Crwwl Shirt

$35.00

Kids Boat Shirt

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

JULES’ Salty Grub & Island Pub is located at the heart of the Bald Head Island Marina in Bald Head Island, North Carolina. Bald Head Island is North Carolina’s southernmost tropical Island located four miles off the coast of Southport. JULES’ opened its doors to Bald Head Island on October 8, 2019. Formerly known as MoJo’s on the Harbour, it is Bald Head Island’s only waterfront dining experience located in the heart of the Bald Head Island Marina. JULES’ is a neighborhood Harbour hangout as well as a waterfront dining escape for Island locals, guests, and Fido (PET-FRIENDLY DECK).

Website

Location

10 Marina Wynd, Bald Head Island, NC 28461

Directions

Gallery
Jules' Salty Grub and Island Pub image
Jules' Salty Grub and Island Pub image
Jules' Salty Grub and Island Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Loco Jo's - Southport
orange starNo Reviews
602 N Howe ST #E Southport, NC 28461
View restaurantnext
Nauti Dog
orange star4.5 • 624
5 Cape Fear Boulevard Carolina Beach, NC 28428
View restaurantnext
Stoked Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 715
313 Canal Dr Carolina Beach, NC 28428
View restaurantnext
The Hot Buffalo
orange star4.7 • 215
3446 Holden Beach Rd Supply, NC 28462
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company, Monkey Junction
orange starNo Reviews
5226 S. College Road Unit 5 Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company, Waterford
orange starNo Reviews
143 Poole Road Unit A Belville, NC 28451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bald Head Island

Bambini's Pizzeria - Southport
orange star4.0 • 61
1513 N Howe St Ste 9 Southport, NC 28461
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bald Head Island
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston