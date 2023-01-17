Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

701 Cathedral Road

Philadelphia, PA 19124

Large Cheese Pizza 16"
French Fries
Personal Cheese Pizza 10"

Pizza Slices

Pizza Slice

$2.25

Sicilian Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Sicilian Pizza

Large Sicilian

Large Sicilian

$18.50Out of stock

Classic Square, thick crust pizza with mozzarella cheese and homemade tomato sauce.

Personal Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza 10"

Personal Cheese Pizza 10"

$10.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.

Personal Garden Pizza

Personal Garden Pizza

$12.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Garlic

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Personal Carnivore Pizza

Personal Carnivore Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Personal Margherita Pizza

Personal Margherita Pizza

$10.50

Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese and Basil with a Drizzle of Olive Oil.

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Ham, Pineapple, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Personal White Pizza

Personal White Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and Fresh Garlic with a drizzle of Olive Oil.

Personal Spinach Pizza

Personal Spinach Pizza

$11.50

Baby Spinach, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese with a Drizzle of Olive Oil.

Personal Broccoli Pizza

Personal Broccoli Pizza

$11.50

Broccoli, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese with a Drizzle of Olive Oil.

Personal White Primavera Pizza

$11.95

Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes and Fresh Garlic.

Personal Chicken Ranch Pizza

$12.00

Personal Eggplant Pizza

$12.00

Large Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza 16"

Large Cheese Pizza 16"

$14.50

Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.

Large Garden Pizza

$19.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Garlic.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Carnivore Pizza

Large Carnivore Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Margherita Pizza

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese and Basil.

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce.

Large White Pizza

Large White Pizza

$16.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and Fresh Garlic with a drizzle of Olive Oil.

Large Spinach Pizza

Large Spinach Pizza

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Broccoli Pizza

$18.00

Broccoli, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large White Primavera Pizza

$18.50

Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes and Fresh Garlic.

Large Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.50

Personal Stromboli

Personal Italian Boli

Personal Italian Boli

$12.00

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto and Mozzarella Cheese.

Personal Meatball Boli

$12.00

Homemade Meatballs with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Personal Steak Boli

$12.00

Chopped Sirloin Steak and Mozzarella Cheese.

Personal Chicken Steak Boli

$12.00

Personal Veggie Boli

$12.00

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese.

Personal Pepperoni Boli

Personal Pepperoni Boli

$12.00

Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese.

Personal Cheese Stromboli

$11.00

Personal Ham Strmboli

$12.00

Personal Ham Calzone

$12.00

Ham, Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Stromboli

Large Italian Boli

Large Italian Boli

$18.95

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Meatball Boli

$17.25

Homemade Meatballs with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Steak Boli

$17.25

Chopped Sirloin Steak with Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Chicken Steak Boli

$17.25

Large Veggie Boli

$17.95

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Pepperoni Boli

$17.25

Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Pepperoni Stromboli

$16.25

Large Ham Stromboli

$17.25

Large Ham Calzone

$17.25

Ham, Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Cheddar Fries

Cheddar Fries

$6.00
Mozzarella Cheese Fries

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$7.25
Mozzarella Gravy Fries

Mozzarella Gravy Fries

$7.50

Melted Mozzarella Topped with Gravy

Gravy Fries

Gravy Fries

$6.00
Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$5.75

Old Bay Seasoning.

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$7.50
Andorra Fries

Andorra Fries

$7.95

Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing.

Breaded Mozza Triangles

Breaded Mozza Triangles

$7.95

Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce. (5 Pc)

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.50
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Your Choice of Dipping Sauce. (4 Pc) Add Fries for $2.

Buffalo Fingers

Buffalo Fingers

$8.50

Tossed in Homemade Hot Sauce with a Side of Bleu Cheese. (4 Pc) Add Fries for $2.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese

$5.00

Boneless Buffalo Wings (12 ct)

$7.99Out of stock

12 Boneless Wings Tossed in Hot Sauce and blue cheese on the side.

Wings (10 Pc)

$12.99

Wings (20 Pc)

$24.99

Meatball & Ricotta

$12.95

Bruschetta

$6.95

Steaks

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$11.00

Rib Eye Chopped Steak with American Cheese

Plain Steak

Plain Steak

$9.95
Andorra Cheese Steak

Andorra Cheese Steak

$11.25

Steak, Fried Onions and Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$11.25

Steak Topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll

Cheese Steak Hoagie

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$11.50

Steak with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Oregano and American Cheese.

The Works

The Works

$12.00

Steak with Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fried Onions, Mozzarella, Provolone and American Cheese

BBQ Cheese Steak

$11.50

Steak, Fried Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce and American Cheese.

Garlic Bread Cheese Steak

$12.00

Chicken Steaks

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.25

American Cheese

Chicken Steak

$9.25

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.75

Chicken Steak with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Oregano and American Cheese.

Chicken Scaloppini

Chicken Scaloppini

$10.25

Chicken Steak, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Sharp Provolone and Fresh Garlic.

Buffalo Chicken Steak

Buffalo Chicken Steak

$10.25

Chicken Steak with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hot Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Chicken Italiano Steak

Chicken Italiano Steak

$10.75

Chicken Steak, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken and Broccoli Steak

Chicken and Broccoli Steak

$10.25

Chicken Steak, Chopped Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Bacon Chicken Ranch Supreme Steak

Bacon Chicken Ranch Supreme Steak

$10.75

Chicken Steak, BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Ranch Dressing with Mozzarella Cheese.

Garlic Bread Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$9.75

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto and Sharp Provolone. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.

Prosciutto Hoagie

Prosciutto Hoagie

$9.95

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Roasted Peppers with a Vinaigrette Dressing. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.

Turkey Hoagie

$9.25

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast with American Cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.

Ham Hoagie

$9.25

Imported Ham and Provolone Cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$9.75

Provolone and American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oregano and your choice of balsamic vinaigrette or mayo.

Caprese Sandwich

$8.00

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.95+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Egg and Croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Romaine, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Grated Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Grated Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Chef Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Ham, American Cheese, Turkey, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Black Olives and Croutons

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.25

Lettuce, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Roasted Peppers, Cucumbers, Black Olives and Croutons

Spinach Salad

$11.25

Baby Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Sliced Apples and Croutons. (Dressing Recommendation: Raspberry Vinaigrette)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumble and Croutons.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Tomatoes Topped with Olive Oil and a Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Provolone Cheese, Black Olives and Croutons

Hot Sandwiches

Sausage Fried Onion & Peppers

Sausage Fried Onion & Peppers

$9.00Out of stock

With Fried Onions and Fried Green Peppers.

Sausage Parm Sandwich

$9.25Out of stock

Topped with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella on a Toasted Roll.

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$9.25

Homemade Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll.

Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$9.00

Topped with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll.

Chicken/Veal Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Breaded Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded Chicken with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese toasted in the oven.

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Breaded Chicken with Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone and Fresh Garlic.

SPICY Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Breaded Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Hot Sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.25

Breaded Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Creamy Ranch Dressing.

Juliana's Chicken Sandwich

Juliana's Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Breaded Chicken with Baby Spinach, Chopped Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Oil and Vinegar.

Classic Veal Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded Veal with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo.

Veal Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded Veal with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese toasted in the oven.

Philly Veal Sandwich

$14.50

Breaded Veal with Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone and Fresh Garlic.

SPICY Buffalo Veal Sandwich

$14.50

Breaded Veal with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Hot Sauce.

Veal Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.50

Breaded Veal with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Creamy Ranch Dressing.

Juliana's Veal Sandwich

$14.50

Breaded Veal with Baby Spinach, Chopped Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Oil and Vinegar.

Clubs

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$7.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon and Mayo.

BLT

BLT

$5.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon and Mayo.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Your Choice of White or Wheat Bread, Made with American Cheese.

Grilled Cheese W/ Tomato

Grilled Cheese W/ Tomato

$5.25

Your Choice of White or Wheat Bread, Made with American Cheese.

Grilled Cheese W/ Bacon

Grilled Cheese W/ Bacon

$5.95

Your Choice of White or Wheat Bread, Made with American Cheese.

Entrees

Chicken Piccata Entree

Chicken Piccata Entree

$16.25

Capers, Butter, Lemon Sautéed in a White Wine Sauce. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Marsala Entree

Chicken Marsala Entree

$16.50

Sautéed with Mushrooms and a Sweet Marsala Wine Sauce. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Saltimbocca Entree

Chicken Saltimbocca Entree

$16.50

Sautéed in a White Wine and Lemon Sauce Topped with Prosciutto, Spinach, and Provolone Cheese. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$17.50

Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Veal Parmigiana Entree

$18.50

Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

$16.50

Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.50

Pasta

Pasta With Meatballs

Pasta With Meatballs

$15.00

Choose From: Spaghetti, Penne or Linguine Topped with Marinara Sauce. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Cheese Filled Ravioli Topped with Marinara Sauce. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.