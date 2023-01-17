- Home
- Philadelphia
- Pizza
- Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Pizza Slices
Sicilian Pizza
Personal Pizza
Personal Cheese Pizza 10"
Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.
Personal Garden Pizza
Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Garlic
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Personal Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Personal Margherita Pizza
Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese and Basil with a Drizzle of Olive Oil.
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Personal White Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and Fresh Garlic with a drizzle of Olive Oil.
Personal Spinach Pizza
Baby Spinach, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese with a Drizzle of Olive Oil.
Personal Broccoli Pizza
Broccoli, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese with a Drizzle of Olive Oil.
Personal White Primavera Pizza
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes and Fresh Garlic.
Personal Chicken Ranch Pizza
Personal Eggplant Pizza
Large Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza 16"
Homemade Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano.
Large Garden Pizza
Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Garlic.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Margherita Pizza
Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese and Basil.
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce.
Large White Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and Fresh Garlic with a drizzle of Olive Oil.
Large Spinach Pizza
Baby Spinach, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Broccoli Pizza
Broccoli, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large White Primavera Pizza
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes and Fresh Garlic.
Large Chicken Ranch Pizza
Personal Stromboli
Personal Italian Boli
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto and Mozzarella Cheese.
Personal Meatball Boli
Homemade Meatballs with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Personal Steak Boli
Chopped Sirloin Steak and Mozzarella Cheese.
Personal Chicken Steak Boli
Personal Veggie Boli
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese.
Personal Pepperoni Boli
Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese.
Personal Cheese Stromboli
Personal Ham Strmboli
Personal Ham Calzone
Ham, Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Stromboli
Large Italian Boli
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Meatball Boli
Homemade Meatballs with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Steak Boli
Chopped Sirloin Steak with Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Chicken Steak Boli
Large Veggie Boli
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Pepperoni Boli
Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Pepperoni Stromboli
Large Ham Stromboli
Large Ham Calzone
Ham, Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Appetizers
French Fries
Cheddar Fries
Mozzarella Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Gravy Fries
Melted Mozzarella Topped with Gravy
Gravy Fries
Old Bay Fries
Old Bay Seasoning.
Pizza Fries
Andorra Fries
Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing.
Breaded Mozza Triangles
Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce. (5 Pc)
Onion Rings
Chicken Fingers
Your Choice of Dipping Sauce. (4 Pc) Add Fries for $2.
Buffalo Fingers
Tossed in Homemade Hot Sauce with a Side of Bleu Cheese. (4 Pc) Add Fries for $2.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese
Boneless Buffalo Wings (12 ct)
12 Boneless Wings Tossed in Hot Sauce and blue cheese on the side.
Wings (10 Pc)
Wings (20 Pc)
Meatball & Ricotta
Bruschetta
Steaks
Cheese Steak
Rib Eye Chopped Steak with American Cheese
Plain Steak
Andorra Cheese Steak
Steak, Fried Onions and Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Pizza Steak
Steak Topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll
Cheese Steak Hoagie
Steak with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Oregano and American Cheese.
The Works
Steak with Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fried Onions, Mozzarella, Provolone and American Cheese
BBQ Cheese Steak
Steak, Fried Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce and American Cheese.
Garlic Bread Cheese Steak
Chicken Steaks
Chicken Cheese Steak
American Cheese
Chicken Steak
Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
Chicken Steak with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Oregano and American Cheese.
Chicken Scaloppini
Chicken Steak, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Sharp Provolone and Fresh Garlic.
Buffalo Chicken Steak
Chicken Steak with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hot Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese.
Chicken Italiano Steak
Chicken Steak, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken and Broccoli Steak
Chicken Steak, Chopped Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Supreme Steak
Chicken Steak, BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Ranch Dressing with Mozzarella Cheese.
Garlic Bread Chicken Cheese Steak
Hoagies
Italian Hoagie
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto and Sharp Provolone. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.
Prosciutto Hoagie
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Roasted Peppers with a Vinaigrette Dressing. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.
Turkey Hoagie
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast with American Cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.
Ham Hoagie
Imported Ham and Provolone Cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.
Mixed Cheese Hoagie
Provolone and American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oregano and your choice of balsamic vinaigrette or mayo.
Caprese Sandwich
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Egg and Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Grated Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Grated Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Ham, American Cheese, Turkey, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Black Olives and Croutons
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Roasted Peppers, Cucumbers, Black Olives and Croutons
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Sliced Apples and Croutons. (Dressing Recommendation: Raspberry Vinaigrette)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumble and Croutons.
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Tomatoes Topped with Olive Oil and a Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Provolone Cheese, Black Olives and Croutons
Hot Sandwiches
Sausage Fried Onion & Peppers
With Fried Onions and Fried Green Peppers.
Sausage Parm Sandwich
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella on a Toasted Roll.
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Homemade Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll.
Meatball Sandwich
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll.
Chicken/Veal Sandwiches
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded Chicken with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese toasted in the oven.
Philly Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken with Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone and Fresh Garlic.
SPICY Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Hot Sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Breaded Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Creamy Ranch Dressing.
Juliana's Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken with Baby Spinach, Chopped Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Oil and Vinegar.
Classic Veal Sandwich
Breaded Veal with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo.
Veal Parm Sandwich
Breaded Veal with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese toasted in the oven.
Philly Veal Sandwich
Breaded Veal with Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone and Fresh Garlic.
SPICY Buffalo Veal Sandwich
Breaded Veal with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Hot Sauce.
Veal Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Breaded Veal with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Creamy Ranch Dressing.
Juliana's Veal Sandwich
Breaded Veal with Baby Spinach, Chopped Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Oil and Vinegar.
Grilled Cheese
Entrees
Chicken Piccata Entree
Capers, Butter, Lemon Sautéed in a White Wine Sauce. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Marsala Entree
Sautéed with Mushrooms and a Sweet Marsala Wine Sauce. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Saltimbocca Entree
Sautéed in a White Wine and Lemon Sauce Topped with Prosciutto, Spinach, and Provolone Cheese. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Veal Parmigiana Entree
Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.