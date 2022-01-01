Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

586 Reviews

$$

1500 Barton Springs Rd

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Caesar
Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka
Butter Lettuce

Salads and Soup

Chopped Caesar

Chopped Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing

Butter Lettuce

Butter Lettuce

$8.00

Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette

Italian Farmhouse Salad

$20.00

Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00
Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil

FS Chopped Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing

FS Butter Lettuce

$15.00

Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette

FS Grilled Salmon Salad

$34.00

Bibb lettuce, heirloom grape tomatoes, red wine pickled onions, honey peppercorn bacon, calabrese gorgonzola vinaigrette, gorgonzola crumbles

FS Italian Farmhouse Salad

$35.00

FS Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Salad

$34.00

Hand Tossed Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

shaved tomato, mozzarella, basil, roasted garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$12.00

Mozzarella, pecorino, romano and cracked black pepper

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

Sliced meatballs, marinara, fresh mozzarella, pepper and onions

Spinach And Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Roni Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Mains

NY Italian Strip

$32.00

Porcini Pork Tenderloin

$28.00

Pan Seared Flounder

$28.00

Seafood Pasta

$25.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Chicken scallopine in a white wine caper sauce over sauteed spinach

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Chicken scallopine with prosciutto, sage, mozzarella and provolone over parmesan muchroom cream fettuccine

FS Seafood Pasta

$48.00

FS Chicken Parmigiana

$46.00

FS Chicken Piccata

$42.00

FS Chicken Saltimbocca

$46.00

Housemade Pasta

Bolognese

$20.00

Chicken Fettuccine Funghi

$23.00

Sausage and Cheese Ravioli

$18.00
Shrimp Capellini Fresca

Shrimp Capellini Fresca

$19.00

Angel hair pasta with gulf shrimp, fresh tomato sauce, basil, extra virgin olive oil and bread crumbs

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

$19.00

Rigatoni in a spicy rose tomato sauce with bacon

Mushroom Manicotti

$18.00
Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.00

17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta and bolognese

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$8.00

Kids Rigatoni and Butter

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti with Marinara

$8.00

FS Bolognese

$38.00

FS Chicken Fettuccine Funghi

$44.00

FS Sausage and Cheese Ravioli

$36.00

FS Shrimp Capellini Fresca

$35.00

FS Spicy Rigatoni Vodka

$36.00

FS Mushroom Manicotti

$36.00

FS Lasagna

$35.00

Sides

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

with bacon and calabrese agrodolce

Smashed Fried Potatoes

Smashed Fried Potatoes

$6.00

Garlic, parsley and rosemary

Sauteed Veggie Medley

$7.00
Side of Pasta

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Fettuccine with parmesan cream or rigatoni marinara

FS Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

with bacon and calabrese agrodolce

FS Smashed Fried Potatoes

$11.00

Garlic, parsley and rosemary

FS Veggie Medley

$12.00

FS Side of Pasta

$12.00

Fettuccine with parmesan cream or rigatoni marinara

Side Aioli

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Ceci Beans

$4.00

Seadas

$6.00

Dessert

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$10.00

creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust finished with raspberry sauce and mint

Cannolis

Cannolis

$8.00

three fried shells filled with hand dipped sweetened ricotta, cinnamon and lemon zest finished with semi sweet chocolate chips and powdered sugar

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Juliet Italian Kitchen provides Italian comfort food for the community with a carefully crafted menu of over 265 authentic recipes made entirely from scratch. It boasts a beautiful patio with an outdoor bar, a daily Happy Hour menu, and plenty of space for large parties to mingle. Juliet brings the spirit of Little Italy to your neighborhood. Above all, Juliet takes pride in providing a neighborhood dining experience that guests can call home and looks forward to continuing to serve Austinites and their families for years to come.

Website

Location

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
