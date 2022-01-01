Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

Restaurant info

Juliet Italian Kitchen provides Italian comfort food for the community with a carefully crafted menu of over 265 authentic recipes made entirely from scratch. It boasts a beautiful patio with an outdoor bar, a daily Happy Hour menu, and plenty of space for large parties to mingle. Juliet brings the spirit of Little Italy to your neighborhood. Above all, Juliet takes pride in providing a neighborhood dining experience that guests can call home and looks forward to continuing to serve Austinites and their families for years to come.

