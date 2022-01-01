Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

981 Reviews

$

10000 Research Blvd

BLDG C

Austin, TX 78759

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Roni Pizza
Bolognese

Salads

Butter Lettuce

Butter Lettuce

$8.00

Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette

Chopped Caesar

Chopped Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, pecorino, focaccia croutons with Ceasar dressing, pepperoncini

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Spring mix, red onions, pecorino, grapes,kalamata olives, bluberries, walnuts tossed with champagne vinaigrette, drizzled with balsamic.

Italian Farmhouse Salad

Italian Farmhouse Salad

$20.00

Spring mix and romaine, with sweet bell peppers, walnuts, cucumber, dried cranberries, cherry heirloom tomatoes, pecorino, grilled chicken, pepperoni with croutons tossed in golden Italian.

Prosciutto & Goat Cheese Salad

Prosciutto & Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00

Spring mix, arugula, prosciutto di parma, goat cheese, candied pecans, mission figs with cabernet vinaigrette.

FS Butter Lettuce

$15.00

Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette

FS Chopped Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, pecorino, focaccia croutons with Ceasar dressing, pepperoncini.

FS Grilled Salmon Salad

$34.00

Spring mix, red onions, pecorino, grapes, kalamata olives, blueberries, walnuts tossed with champagne viniagrette, drizzled with balsamic.

FS Italian Farmhouse salad

$35.00

Spring mix and romaine, with sweet bell peppers, walnuts, cucumber, dried cranberries, cherry heirloom tomatoes, pecorino, grilled chicken, pepperoni with croutons tossed in golden Italian.

FS Prosciutto & Goat Cheese Salad

$34.00

Spring mix, arugula, prosciutto di parma, goat cheese, candied pecans, mission figs with cabernet vinaigrette.

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Shaved tomato, mozzarella, basil, roasted garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$12.00

Mozzarella, pecorino, romano and cracked black pepper

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

Sliced meatballs, marinara, fresh mozzarella, pepper and onions

Sausage and Spinach

$15.00

Parmesan cream, house-made sausage, spinach, red onion, chili flakes.

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Marinara and extra mozzarella.

Roni Pizza

$12.00

Marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Protein

NY Strip

$32.00

Fingerling potatoes tossed in herb butter with grilled asparagus, drizzled with demi glaze.

Porcini Pork Tenderloin

$28.00Out of stock

Porcini sugar cured pork on herb ricotta gnocchi with sauteed basil spaghetti squash, espagnole demi glaze.

Seafood Pasta

$25.00

Shrimp and flounder in a white wine cream sauce tossed with diced tomatoes and spinach with fettuccine.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara.

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Chicken scallopine in a white wine caper sauce over sauteed spinach & polenta.

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Chicken scallopine with prosciutto, sage, mozzarella, provolone over parmesan mushroom cream fettuccine.

FS Chicken Parmesan

$47.00

Pan-fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomato sauce & basil with spaghetti marinara.

FS Chicken Piccata

$43.00

Chicken scallopine in a white wine caper sauce over spinach & polenta.

FS Chicken Saltimbocca

$47.00

Chicken scallopine with prosciutto, sage, mozzarella, provolone over parmesan mushroom cream sauce.

Pasta

Bolognese

Bolognese

$20.00

Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino

Chicken Fettuccine Funghi

$23.00

Fettuccine, parmesan mushroom cream sauce, spinach.

Sausage & Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Roasted garlic ricotta stuffed ravioli with almond basil pesto cream sauce, house-made Italian sausage with parmesan.

Shrimp Capellini

Shrimp Capellini

$19.00

Angel hair pasta with gulf shrimp, fresh tomato sauce, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$19.00

Rigatoni in a spicy rose tomato sauce with bacon

Mushroom Manicotti

Mushroom Manicotti

$18.00

Mushroom and ricotta stuffed pasta topped with red bell peppers & pesto cream sauce, baked with mozzarella (3)

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.00

17 layers of roasted garlic, ricotta, Bolognese, Italian sausage, marinara, besciamella.

FS Bolognese

$38.00

Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino

FS Chicken Fettuccine Funghi

$44.00

Fettucine, parmesan mushroom cream sauce, spinach.

FS Sausage & Cheese Ravioli

$36.00

Roasted garlic ricotta stuffed ravioli with almond basil pesto cream sauce, house-made Italian sausage with parmesan.

FS Shrimp Capellini

$35.00

Angel hair pasta with gulf shrimp, fresh tomato sauce, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

FS Rigatoni Vodka

$36.00

Rigatoni in a spicy rose tomato sauce with bacon

FS Mushroom Manicotti

$36.00

Mushroom and ricotta stuffed pasta topped with red bell peppers, pesto cream sauce, baked with mozzarella (6)

FS Lasagna

$35.00

17 layers of roasted garlic, ricotta, Bolognese, Italian sausage, marinara, besciamella.

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

tossed with Parmesan and calabrese agrodolce.

Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

tossed in Calabrese oil with garlic aioli

Sauteed Veggie Medley

$7.00

Squash, Carrots, Zucchini, Heirloom Tomato

Side of Pasta

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Fettuccine with parmesan cream or rigatoni marinara

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

Tomato basil soup with focaccia croutons, garlic oil.

FS Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

tossed with parmesan and calabrese agrodolce

FS Fried Potatoes

$11.00

tossed in calabrese oil with roasted garlic aioli

FS Sauteed Veggie Medley

$12.00

Squash, Carrots, Zucchini, Heirloom Tomatoes

FS Side of Pasta

$12.00

Fettuccine with parmesan cream or rigatoni marinara

5oz. Marinara

$7.00

5oz. Parm Cream

$7.00

5oz. Side Ceasar Dressing

$7.00

5oz. Side Champ. Vinaigrette

$7.00

Side Aioli

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Kids Food

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Marinara and extra mozzarella.

Kids Roni Pizza

$8.00

with marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Kids Meat Sauce

$8.00

Bolognese sauce over spaghetti.

Kids Spag Meatball

$8.00

Marinara over spaghetti with a meatball.

Kid Spag Marinara

$8.00

Marinara over spaghetti.

Kid Rigatoni Butter

$8.00

Rigatoni pasta tossed in butter.

Kids Drink

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids OJ

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$4.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

Creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust finished with raspberry sauce and mint.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

Three fried shells filled with hand dipped sweetened ricotta, cinnamon and orange zest finished with dark chocolate pieces and powdered sugar.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy, layered with sweetened mascarpone, finished with cocoa powder.

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$11.00

Three-layer dark chocolate cake with milk chocolate ganash, tri-berry compote, hand-whipped cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Juliet’s ethos is centered on a warm and welcoming atmosphere lending its feeling of home. The elevated interior showcases local art to bring the classics of Italy to the trademarked weirdness of Austin. The outdoor covered patio allows for enjoyable dining alfresco during pleasant and favorable seasons and for parties of all sizes. Juliet is ideal for large celebrations and offers private dining options, family-style catering and restaurant buy-outs to make each event specially tailored to the guest. Above all, Juliet takes pride in providing a neighborhood dining experience that guests can call home and looks forward to continuing to serve Austinites and their families for years to come.

Website

Location

10000 Research Blvd, BLDG C, Austin, TX 78759

Directions

Gallery
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image

