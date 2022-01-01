Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

Restaurant info

Juliet’s ethos is centered on a warm and welcoming atmosphere lending its feeling of home. The elevated interior showcases local art to bring the classics of Italy to the trademarked weirdness of Austin. The outdoor covered patio allows for enjoyable dining alfresco during pleasant and favorable seasons and for parties of all sizes. Juliet is ideal for large celebrations and offers private dining options, family-style catering and restaurant buy-outs to make each event specially tailored to the guest. Above all, Juliet takes pride in providing a neighborhood dining experience that guests can call home and looks forward to continuing to serve Austinites and their families for years to come.

Website