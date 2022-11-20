Main picView gallery

Juliet Restaurant

263 Washington Street

Somerville, MA 02143

Order Again

TAKE OUT

warm mixed olives

warm mixed olives

$9.00

warm, marinated, Italian mixed olives

parm + honey

parm + honey

$12.00

Just as simple as it sounds, but only the best. Parmigiano-Reggiano from the house of Cravero, alongside local honey.

radishes and butter

$9.00

kale Caesar

$16.00

Juliet omelette

$15.00

aioli garni

$14.00

raw, cooked, + pickled vegetables, aioli, dijon

risotto

$25.00

spaghetti a la sauce tomate

$18.00
chicken milanesa

chicken milanesa

$22.00

breaded, fried, chicken thigh w. potato purée + arugula

burger provoleta

$18.00

fries

$5.00

side aioli

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A Niçoise bistro in the heart of Union Sq.

263 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143

Main pic

