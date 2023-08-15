Breakfast Menu

Tartines

Avocado Tartine

$14.00

Fresh avocado, tomato and fennel seed compote, marinated radish, cotija cheese, toasted whole grain bread.

Prosciutto Tartine

$17.00

Thinly sliced prosciutto, soft scrambled eggs, parmesan, chives, olive oil, toasted bread.

Juliette Cafe Breakfast

$13.00

Two eggs any style, choice of toast and choice of meat.

Eggs Benedict, Ham

$16.00

Toasted biscuit, house roasted ham, hollandaise sauce, brown butter parmesan crumble

Greens Grains, Veg

$14.00

Farro, braised kale, roasted root vegetables, marinated mushrooms, fennel vinaigrette, poached eggs, crispy shallots.

Chilaquiles

$20.00

House made chorizo, tortilla chips, salsa Verde, tomato confit, avocado, cotija cheese, red onion, cilantro, eggs.

Blueberry Pancake

$15.00

Blueberry pancakes. blueberry compote, whipped cream, streusel

Breakfast Parfait

$9.00

Blueberry yogurt mousse, house made granola, banana, mixed berries

Burgers and Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

House made croissant, white cheddar, tomato, avocado, mayo, soft scrambled eggs.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Soft scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, tomato relish, avocado, cheddar cheese, fried shallots,

Sides

Roasted Herb and Parmesan roasted Potato

$6.00

BBQ Potato Chips

$5.00

Potato chips

Toast

$4.00

Two slices bread

Roasted Ham

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

French Fries, ketchup, Aioli

Bacon

$4.00

Two eggs

$6.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Coffee Menu

Coffee

Latte

$5.50

Espresso, steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso, steamed milk

Flat White

$4.50

Eapresso, milk

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso, milk

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso, Milk

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso

Americano

$3.50

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Coffee, Milk

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Coffee, Milk

Brewed Coffee

$4.50+

Water

Tea Menu

Tea

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

London Fog

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Beverages

Other

Apple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00

House Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Tea Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Kids Menu

kids Pancakes

$10.00

Four small pancakes, maple syrup, whipped butter.

Kids Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs, toast, bacon

Kids Burger

$10.00

4 Oz burger patty, american cheee, lettuce, burger bun.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese, french fries, ketchup.

Grab n Go

Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Kombucha

$6.00