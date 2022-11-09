Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch

JULII

561 Reviews

$

11915 Grand Park Ave

Rockville, MD 20852

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Julii Burger
Rigatoni Bolognese

FAMILY MEALS

Chicken Kabob Meal

Chicken Kabob Meal

$65.00

harissa glazed chicken, rice, greek salad

Bolognese Meal

Bolognese Meal

$55.00

rigatoni bolognese, greek salad, bread

Family Burger Meal

Family Burger Meal

$65.00

4 Julii burgers, fries, greek salad

SALADES

Julii Waldorf Salad

Julii Waldorf Salad

$15.00

bibb lettuce, walnuts, feta, apples, grapes, celery, mustard vin

Avocado Tahini Caesar

Avocado Tahini Caesar

$16.00

little gem lettuce, avocado, radish, shallot, crispy garlic, tahini buttermilk dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

lolla rossa greens, tomato, cucumber, pickled shallot, fennel, artichoke, crispy chickpeas, feta, dill

PETITE PLATES

Alsatian Tart

Alsatian Tart

$15.00

Benton’s bacon, onion, gruyere, crème fraiche, honey

Labneh

Labneh

$15.00

extra thick Greek yogurt, artichokes, crispy chickpeas, za’atar, pickled mustard seeds, bread

GRAND PLATES

Scallops Risotto

Scallops Risotto

$36.00

king diver dry scallops, mushrooms, parmesan, butter

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$26.00

chicken breast, harissa, tumeric rice,fennel slaw, sesame labne

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$20.00

butternut squash hummus, pickled raisins, onion herb salad

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

beef, veal, Benton’s pork belly, carrot, tomato

Julii Burger

Julii Burger

$20.00

meunster, garlic aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce, red onion, shallot, cornichon, buttermilk dressing, frites

ACCOMPAGNEMENT

Mushrooms

$7.00

SHERRY, BUERRE BLANC

Side Salad

$7.00

GARLIC, SHALLOT, FETA

Wedge Frites

Wedge Frites

$7.00

GARLIC AIOLI, PAPRIKA

BOOZE TO GO

16oz Blackberry Blossom Pouch

$30.00

Green Hat Gin, Blackberry Basil, St. Germain, Lemon, Demerara

16oz Conquistador Pouch

$30.00

Vida Mezcal, Passion Fruit, Ginger, Agave, Lime, Cucumber

16oz Julii Old Fashioned Pouch

$35.00

Basil Hayden, Thyme Pomegranate Brandy, Orange Bitters

16oz Sangria Pouch

$20.00Out of stock

seasonal sangria, fruit, brandy, wine

SPARKLING

Btl Sparkling, Henri Champliau

$48.00

RED

Btl Prosper Pinot Noir

$60.00

Btl Cotes Du Rhone, Chateau Pesquie

$52.00

Btl Malbec, Haut Monsplair

$60.00

Btl Bordeaux, Chatteau De Fontenille

$52.00

Btl Cabernet, Rock & Vine

$60.00

Btl Pinot Noir, Saint Innocent

$95.00

Btl Chateauneuf Du Pape, Clos St. Jean

$120.00

Ghost Block Cabernet

$150.00

WHITE

Btl 13 Celsiue

$46.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc, Le Charmel Touraine

$46.00

Btl Rose, Whipering Angel

$62.00

Btl Albarino, Licia

$52.00

Btl Chardonnay, Maison Bellene

$62.00

Btl Sancerre, Reverdy Ducroux

$70.00

Btl Assyrtiko, Thalassitis

$75.00

Btl Amethystos Blanc

$75.00Out of stock

Btl Robola

$50.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11915 Grand Park Ave, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

